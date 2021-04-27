Photo by oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

Context of the article

In early Feb, I had made the case for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) - a US-based specialist staffing company as a momentum play and highlighted why I thought it could flourish under the early-cycle macro-economic landscape. Since the publication of my article, the stock has enjoyed a solid run delivering returns of over 22% and comfortably outperforming the S&P500 by almost 3x.

Last week, one also saw the company come out with its Q1-21 results; considering that, I thought it would be a good time to revisit the RHI story and see how things are progressing.

RHI beats guidance, followed by strong re-adjustment of consensus expectations

At the end of Q4-20, the RHI management had guided for Q1-21 expected revenue of between $1.29bn-$1.37bn; at the mid-point of this guidance, one was thus expecting an adjusted YoY decline of around 11.5-12%. Well, eventually, RHI ended up with a Q1-21 revenue number that even bettered the high-end of the guidance, coming in at $1.398bn, representing only an -8% YoY decline on an adjusted basis. There were many encouraging things that the management flagged in the Q1 report, but two things stood out for me; one, they spoke about "experiencing a faster early-cycle recovery than we have seen in the past", and two, the prevalence of a "broad-based recovery" rather than just isolated pockets performing.

Just for some context, consider some of the post-trough studies that RHI management conducted; they look at how effectively the perm and temp business bounced back from the first three quarters post-trough. Post the trough of the GFC, the temp business rebounded by 9% whilst perm was up 34%. However, during the current crisis, temp rebounded by 18% and perm by 56%! This stark difference clearly reiterates the strength of the current recovery.

Looking ahead the management has now guided for Q2 revenue growth of $1.435bn-$1.515bn, which would represent around 31% growth on an adjusted basis and a mid-point EPS of $1.05 which would be a record high for the company.

Unsurprisingly, these results have caught consensus off-guard and there's been some significant readjustment of the FY21 numbers. When I wrote my first article on RHI in early Feb, YCharts' FY21 EPS consensus expectations were 3.35; this has since been scaled up by ~22% to 4.07!

Robust exit rates suggest momentum could carry, whilst permanent employment has surprised positively and weighed on overall gross margins

Another exciting aspect of the results was how the company closed the quarter; their temp and consulting revenue in Q1-21 was down -19% annually (Q4-20:-24%), but in March alone, this segment was down only -12.5%, and encouragingly, in the first two weeks of April, revenues were actually up 9% YoY.

I'll be honest here and admit that I didn't expect permanent placement revenue to step up so soon; I thought the strength would come later on in the cycle when clients gain confidence to make permanent investments in the labor force, but this was a segment that had a decent quarter and then finished the quarter very strongly. Perm revenue declined by only -8% in Q1-21 (Q4-20: -28.5%) whilst in March alone this segment grew by 24%. Interestingly for the first three weeks of April, perm revenue was up 154% YoY! (Of course the low base effect helps!). Permanent placement revenue is a more high-margin service (relative to temp placement), and if its share in the overall revenue mix grows, RHI tends to see an improvement in the overall staffing margins. In Q1-21, perm revenue's share in the overall mix improved to 11.2% from 9.9% a year ago and was a key contributor to the 160bps YoY improvement in the overall staffing gross margin which came in at 45.6%.

I'd like to believe that there's further scope for improvement as they are still some way away from hitting the pre-pandemic levels. Management confirmed that on the temp side they are still 20% below 2019 levels and on the perm side they are 19% below 2019 levels.

SMB labor market conditions look promising and wage inflation should reflect well on RHI

What's important to remember is that RHI's clients are mainly small and medium businesses (SMB), and these are companies that are struggling to manage their workforce requirements by themselves, as transaction volumes and project restarts gain pace, particularly outside their local markets. The workforce shortage is an issue as many candidates are reluctant to go onsite on account of COVID, and SMBs, by themselves, will find it challenging to do the sourcing alone. SMB staffing specialists such as RHI can leverage their deep network, experience, and technological edge to help find suitable candidates during this difficult period.

For instance, consider some findings from the latest monthly jobs report by the NFIB (National Federation of Independent Business) which serves as the voice of small businesses across America. The shortage of qualified workers can be validated by the fact that 42% of SMB owners reported job openings that were unfilled (this was a record-high). Also, 28% of owners have raised compensation (also a record high), and another 17% plan to increase compensation in the next three months; a tight candidate environment such as this is very lucrative for the likes of RHI, as higher wage inflation can be passed on to the client by way of higher pay rates, also enabling them to enjoy wider spreads.

SG&A well-controlled and conversion levels surge

I mentioned earlier how downturns can make life difficult for staffing companies as the rate of decline in revenue attrition tends to be far greater than the level of costs that can be taken out (besides some costs such as branding and branches cannot be taken out overnight so the operating deleverage can be challenging to cope with). RHI is sort of in a sweet spot at the moment as it looks as though they are still re-adjusting the cost base or stabilizing it, whilst business momentum has come back in a big way.

As you can see from the chart below, the average quarterly run-rate of SG&A pre-pandemic was between $450m-$505m. From Q1-20, RHI then began curtailing SG&A which hit a trough in Q2-20 before some pick up over the next two quarters hitting $425m at the end of the year. Interestingly in Q1-21, despite a 9% sequential improvement in the gross profit, the SG&A was lower by -0.5%, only coming in at $423m, paving the way for increased productivity. This has meant that RHI's EBIT/GP conversion has now already reverted to 24.6% and is now in keeping with the historic range of 24-25% that was prevalent pre-pandemic.

I do believe there is scope for further expansion in this metric, as, unlike previous recoveries where the company had to staff every single office to cope with peak demand, now they have several consultants working remotely. In the Q1-21 earnings call, the management also confirmed that in the temp business they still have sufficient labor capacity to cope with the pickup in business momentum and don't intend to add to this at least for the next two quarters.

Closing thoughts

Investors with aggressive risk appetite and those with a predilection for momentum plays (the stock also continues to trade above its 50,100, and 200 DMA) can continue to hold their positions in RHI as the labor market is still convalescing and is still a long way from peak levels. The number of unemployed persons in the US continues to trend down but is ~4million higher than the pre-pandemic levels seen in Feb-20. Candidate shortage continues to be rampant in RHI's target markets in the SMB space and this should also help trigger wage inflation which can be passed on to clients and enable RHI to earn better spreads. RHI is also witnessing strong productivity with its existing capacity and doesn't intend to significantly ramp up costs over the next two quarters (at least in the temp space).

That said, if you're a conservative, value-oriented investor, I'd suggest winding down a part of your overall position, simply because of the valuations, and where the stock is currently. As per YCharts, the stock currently trades at a forward P/E of 21.5x vs the 5-year average of 20.3x. Also, the stock is now in unchartered territory trading at lifetime highs and it looks as though it could face some resistance at the $90 levels; not the best time to be considering a fresh entry.