Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is one of the leading integrated oil and gas companies in the United States. I believe that CVX will benefit from both sustained higher oil and gas prices and the move to a “green economy”, which CVX will enable through the production of green and blue hydrogen. Operationally, CVX has a strong balance sheet and good growth prospects. The current dividend yield is very attractive and, in my opinion, we should see some dividend growth too.

Sector Overview

To start, let’s just zoom out a bit and look at where CVX stock and oil prices have gone through in the last few years.

Source: TradingView

Obviously, there is a strong correlation between the price of CVX and oil prices. The price per barrel was hovering around the $100 mark through 2019-2020, while CVX’s share price was fluctuating around $110. Of course, that all changed when the COVID pandemic hit, and oil prices plummeted along with energy stocks. Since then though, we have seen a strong recovery and some consensus that we may indeed be in the midst of a new commodity super-cycle.

Personally, I believe that we will see oil and gas prices continue to increase in the coming years. The forces of supply and demand say so:

2020 CAPEX in the E&P sector reached a 13 year low 2020, which is a good indication that supply will be limited. On the demand side, we have most economies eagerly coming out of COVID with ambitious fiscal plans. The IMF, for example, predicts that the Chinese economy will grow at 8.4% in 2021. In short, what we have is less capacity and more demand, which will lead to higher prices.

Lastly, we know that oil prices and inflation are correlated. Economists will argue about the causal effect of this. Do higher oil prices lead to more inflation, or does monetary depreciation revalue oil? There is some truth to both these theories, but with a Federal Reserve hell-bent on increasing inflation, it’s certainly not a bad idea to gain exposure to assets that can “protect” us from it. Don’t fight the Fed right?

Why I think Buffett likes CVX

Given my bullish outlook on the energy sector and energy prices, I have added a few energy companies to my portfolio. Without a doubt though, CVX stands out as the most easily recommendable due to various factors that make it a “stable” investment and a "Buffett worthy" stock.

Firstly, we are talking about a company with a 140-year history. Though it would be hard to speak about the company’s track record in the 1800s, we can say that CVX is a dividend aristocrat, having delivered 33 years of consecutive dividends. A dividend that, at today’s price offers an enticing +5% yield.

The consistent dividend is of course backed by a steady stream of cash flows, but most importantly, it is also backed by what can be considered a conservative balance sheet by industry standards. The company’s debt represents 36.3% of equity, and CVX also has a respectable $2.92/share.

We have most factors checked here; strong balance sheet, consistent dividends, and lastly, diversified revenues.

CVX is a fully integrated oil and gas company. Therefore, we have two layers of diversification here. Firstly, the company actually produces at least two “products”, oil and gas. Secondly, the company is involved in all the different stages of energy production. From extraction to transportation to sale, or what the company divides as Upstream and Downstream.

The bottom line is that fully integrated companies are less risky and volatile. This was in fact explained quite eloquently by fellow SA Contributor Vladimir Dimitrov in his most recent article on CVX.

Therefore, I am quite happy to own and recommend CVX, as I feel that it is a “safe” investment in a sector that I am bullish on. No doubt, many of these are probably reasons why Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) (BRK.A) owns 2.52% of Chevron. However, I think there are also some compelling reasons to be bullish on CVX’s future given the latest moves the company has made and the way the energy industry is shaping out.

CVX: Doing Things Right

In recent weeks, I have seen some encouraging news that shows that Chevron’s management is pursuing the right avenues of growth. For starters, the company turned down buying Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) stake in the West Qurna-1 oilfield. This deal would have been quite unfavorable to CVX since this contract would have probably involved payment for services rendered, rather than guaranteeing CVX ownership of the actual oil in the area.

Most notably though, I am particularly encouraged by CVX’s recent deal with Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) to explore the production and commercialization of hydrogen. For those that are familiar with my previous articles, you will know that I am quite interested in what hydrogen has to offer.

As I mentioned in my article on Plug Power (PLUG), there are various reasons to be bullish on hydrogen investments right now. For starters, we have a lot of government support, including $550 billion last year from Europe and the pending $2 billion infrastructure plan devoted to the green economy in the U.S. This, in an industry that Goldman Sachs estimates will be a trillion-dollar industry by 2050.

Hydrogen can be used to somewhat efficiently store and transport energy, something which will be a must in the transition towards renewable energies, which still lack the stability offered by transitional fossil fuels. Having said this, there is another energy source that is even easier to transport and carry, and also offers low levels of emissions; liquid natural gas, or LNG.

Natural Gas is another sector within the energy sector I am bullish on, as I think it will be a key stepping stone towards achieving a fully green economy. CVX produces natural gas and also has a fleet of LNG carriers. The great thing is that natural gas can be used in the fabrication of blue hydrogen which is produced with natural gas. This form of hydrogen is also relatively “clean”, as the CO2 can be captured and reused.

While hydrogen still has an uphill battle to fight, there is much support behind it and CVX stands to gain from it one way or another. Be it through, production or even transportation of LNG and hydrogen.

Risks

With all this said, CVX does face some risks. Starting with the dividend, CVX has made some controversial moves in this regard. One could argue that the company has been sacrificing its future to maintain the dividend. The current dividend indeed implies a 95% payout ratio. What you think of this depends on what type of investor you are. Personally, I wouldn’t mind seeing a dividend cut shortly to pursue more transformative growth.

On the other hand, it is still questionable where CVX and other oil majors will find their place in the new green economy. The objective is to eventually displace oil and gas, and that is what CVX does. However, as I have laid out above, CVX is a highly integrated company that can still transform its business, and offer value in areas that don’t necessarily have to be related to oil extraction, such as transportation.

Valuation

Given the fact that I believe oil prices should recover to their 2019-2020 level in the next months/years, I have made a simple valuation using a 5-year DCF EBITDA Exit model provided by finbox.com making some assumptions of what CVX’s growth and profitability could look like:

Source: Finbox.com

The above cash flow model assumes a 9.7% CAGR over the next five years and an average EBITDA margin of 0f 21% over the same time period. I have adjusted the revenue to roughly fit into SA’s own revenue estimates. Analysts seem to believe that CVX will stage a strong recovery in the next year, but won’t grow much thereafter. However, consider that even at $150 billion annual revenues, the company would still be taking in less than in 2018. Personally, I believe we could see CVX reach higher levels than this within the next five years, though I have chosen to be conservative.

In terms of EBITDA margin, I have made it so the average for the 5 years comes out to around 21%. Again, this assumes a return to the sort of profitability the company had during the 2018-2020 period when oil was trading at $80-$100 barrel.

This valuation would imply an 18.9% upside potential, which is not bad, in my opinion, given the limited downside.

Takeaway

CVX is a large and resilient company with a long past and a long future ahead of it. While I do believe in the importance and the new reality brought about by the move towards a green economy, I think a company like CVX still has a role to play in this transition and new paradigm. The hydrogen partnership with Toyota has got me particularly excited, and I am eagerly awaiting to see how it develops.