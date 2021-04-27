Artisan Partners: Smart Asset Management
Summary
- I was bullish about the prospects of Artisan Partners Asset Management in December 2020, and I am reinforcing my bullishness now.
- The company’s profitability is increasing quarter over quarter, and its ROE, ROC, and Net Income per Employee are miles ahead of its peers.
- The company has developed expertise in investing in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets, especially in China, and seems all set to bag new institution-like clients going forward.
In December 2020, I assigned a bullish rating on Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) as an income as well as a growth stock. At that time, it was hovering around $49. As of April 23, 2021, the stock is priced at about $55. I am still bullish on the stock as a long-term income and growth investment because its operations are gathering pace and its profitability is increasing.
APAM believes in hiring sharp and creative investment managers and nurturing them as they help the organization grow organically and inorganically. The company offers its investment management services to institutions and institution-like investors and bags new clients because of its successful track record. Almost all of its revenues are derived from investment management fees.
Here is why I am still bullish on the stock:
Increasing Profitability and Operating Cash
Image Source: APAM’s Income Statements
APAM’s revenues and operating income witnessed healthy growth, particularly in Q3 and Q4 2020, while its operating expenses remained flat throughout the year. In Q4 2020, APAM reported a 12% increase in revenues ($261 million) and a 17.5% jump in operating income (114.4 million) over Q3 2020. Its operating income margin spurted to 43.8% from 41.7% in the same period – a clear sign that the company’s strategies have started paying off.
Image Source: APAM’s Cash Flow Statement
The company generated operating cash of $319 million in 2020 compared to $293 million in 2019, registering a 10.9% increase. In 2020, the company distributed 90% of the total cash generated as dividend. Speaking of dividends, …
APAM’s Dividend History and Yield
APAM distributed $3.39 as dividend per share in 2020 and is on track to top that number in 2021. However, even if on the conservative side we assume that the 2021 dividend payout will be the same as in 2020, this gives APAM a forward dividend yield of a minimum of 6.2%, making it an attractive stock for investors who invest in income stocks but have a penchant for growth stocks.
Image Source: APAM’s Dividend History
APAM has already paid a dividend of $1.28 in February 2021, and though I have been conservative with my estimate, believe it will distribute about $4 in 2021.
Peer Performance
Image Source: APAM’s Peer Comparison
APAM’s Return on Equity ratio of 132%, Return on Assets ratio of 21.5%, and Return on Total Capital ratio of 42.4% prove beyond doubt that it is superior and more efficient compared to its peers (check the image above), which include AllianceBernstein Holding (AB), Hamilton Lane (HLNE), Focus Financial Partners (FOCS), CI Financial (CIFAF), and Cohen & Steers (CNS).
APAM also generates a net income of $459K per employee, which is way above what its closest peer (CNS at $302K per employee) generates.
These numbers and ratios prove that APAM is an extremely efficient company whose investment and operational strategies are superior to its peers.
The company’s management team has informed in its Q4 2020 earnings call that it does not follow the herd or hype, and instead remains patient, analyzes the macros, and then patiently makes an investment decision. It follows long-term, secular trends and ignores the short-term fluff.
It has developed knowledge and expertise in investing in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets, and is gung-ho especially about investing in China. The company believes that sooner or later, global investors will chase the Chinese growth story, and when that time comes, it would have developed deep investment expertise in the country.
Summing Up
I was bullish about APAM in December 2020 and I am bullish about its long-term prospects even today. I believe that the company is a strong growth and income pick for investors in the long run. However, know that APAM with a high TTM Price/Book Value ratio of 19.2 is an expensive stock. The high valuation exists and will remain because investors and analysts are fairly confident about the company’s growth prospects.
This high valuation does not deter me as an investor – but then every investor should realize that the way to play APAM is to hold it for the long term.
Growing profitability, a healthy dividend payout, peer outperformance, a talented investment management team, and domain expertise in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets are factors that will help the company scale to new highs in the long run.
