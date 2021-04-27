Photo by Keith Lance/E+ via Getty Images

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is an online player in the user car market in China. If we look at the technical chart of the company, we can see that there were principally two movements this month which significantly boosted the share price to the upside. The first announcement was essentially dilution of the present float. It may be strange to some that capital raises through some type of share dilution can drive shares higher but many times the market can react favorably when more funding comes on the table especially if the market clearly sees potential. The second announcement referred to the partnership with JD.com (JD) in which both parties will work together to develop an online store for used car sales on JD.com's very own platform.

Recently, UXIN decided to take inventory under its wing which obviously brings risks to the table with respect to more cash being tied up (especially if cars do not move quickly) and other risks which we will get into. At present though, what we can say is that the fundamentals presently in UXIN are bullish with "presently" being the operative word. We know this from the chart which shows shares confirming their breakout above $1.75 per share. This level had provided significant overhead resistance for approximately 14 months but finally gave way due to the resulting rallies from the above-mentioned announcements this month. Suffice it to say, we believe that UXIN's liquidity issues, how the company's valuation will be affected by dilution, the ramifications of how a prolonged pandemic would affect growth prospects, and all other known fundamentals have already been digested by the share price.

Being chartists, we believe the technicals are merely the result of the fundamentals. The market clearly likes the direction the company is going which means demand at present exceeds supply. We mention this because we struggled in our earlier years when share price action did not coincide with our fundamental analysis. Many times, on a company we had done due diligence on, we could not understand why that respective stock rallied or collapsed? Suffice it to say, we now are more tuned in to what the market is trying to tell us because our aim is to always try to be on the right side of the underlying trend.

In saying the above, we believe it is prudent to temper one's bullishness as we head into the company's third quarter earnings release. For one, as we can see above on the daily chart, the time spent above the breakout level is limited which means the upcoming binary event could easily send shares back down above that thinly traded support zone. Apart from the technical risk, we see that,

UXIN's valuation still leaves a lot to be desired. The recent rally in the share price has resulted in the company's market cap of well over $700 million remaining well ahead of what the company is doing in sales. Furthermore, UXIN continues to report negative earnings on the income statement and this trend does not look like it will turn around any time soon due to the company at present not being able to register a gross profit. We do acknowledge though that gross profit as a percentage of total sales increased in UXIN's recent quarter so the market may be seeing some green shoots here.

However, if this is not the case and if the above trend continues and the market does not see improving trends in the financials, this brings a time element to proceedings. This is always the case with firms which cannot generate their own cash. The market will give UXIN some leeway with respect to raising capital but it will need to see corresponding encouraging trends sooner rather than later in order to maintain or improve the company's present valuation. A solid third quarter earnings report with growing car sales would be a solid start.

However, while the financials may paint a dismal picture at present, we must remember that we need to monitor what the market is telling us. Being a predictive mechanism, the market knows far more than you and I and maybe pricing in elevated demand in a cyclical industry that may just have printed a multi-year low. The question is whether UXIN can provide value quickly enough to appease the market which will keep its liquidity issues in check.

The potential is certainly there. Being familiar with the online used car industry in the UK, this definitely is a growth industry as customers perceive they are getting more value. Being an online player, UXIN knows it has to offer a reputable service or its customers will let the world know otherwise in short order. Taking control of the inventory definitely gives UXIN more control in ensuring the customer gets that value. Now the firm needs to execute plus the firm also obviously needs the tailwind of a vibrant rebounding Chinese economy.

Therefore, to sum up, given that there is plenty of liquidity in UXIN and implied volatility is elevated as we approach earnings, we may look to sell an out of the money put option as well as sell a call spread (which is a combo of a bought call as well as a sold call option). The sale of the two options will easily cover our long call position while also reduce our cost basis on the trade. We remain moderately bullish but elevated risk remains which is why position sizing is crucial. We look forward to continued coverage.