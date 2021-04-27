Photo by miodrag ignjatovic/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates a bank branch network in the greater Sacramento area of Northern California.

FSBC has done well through the pandemic and will likely perform even better as interest rates begin to rise in the quarters ahead.

For investors seeking a safety stock with a potential 1% to 2% dividend yield in the future, the IPO is worth a close look.

Company & Technology

Rancho Cordova, California-based Five Star was founded to provide banking products and services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses in the Sacramento region of Northern California.

Management is headed by president and CEO James Beckwith, who has been with the firm since 2003 and was previously CFO and COO of National Bank of the Redwoods in Santa Rosa.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's government-related banking and lending services:

The company's primary offerings include:

Commercial loans

Secured loans

Residential loans

Various interest-bearing accounts

Five Star has received at least $110 million from investors.

Customer Acquisition

The bank pursues clients in the real estate, agricultural, faith-based and small to medium-sized business markets.

As of December 31, 2020, the bank had total loans of $1.5 billion and total deposits of $1.8 billion.

Salaries and Employee Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as total revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Salaries and Employee Benefits Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2020 21.6% 2019 19.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The Salaries and Employee Benefits efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Salaries and Employee Benefits spend, was 0.7x in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by PNC, there were 185 regulated depository institutions in Northern California, of which 96 were publicly held.

The top three banks had a combined market share of 52%, with Bank of America and Wells Fargo being the two leading banks with 22% and 19% market share, respectively.

Notably, at the time the report was finalized, already low interest rate 'pressures on net interest margins and challenges asset/liability officers. Investment and loan portfolios must be constantly evaluated to maximize profitability without sacrificing liquidity or credit quality.'

Suffice it to say, the COVID-19 pandemic has since only increased downward pressures on net interest margins while reducing loan quality and demand, outside of the PPP program.

However, Five Star management has performed well to increase its total loans during the difficult 2020 period to over $1.5 billion, as the chart shows below:

Although, in 2020 net interest margin has suffered, dropping to a five-year low of 3.68% as the shown here:

Major competitive or other industry participants by type include:

Commercial banks

Community banks

Credit unions

Savings & Loan associations

Mortgage banking firms

Online mortgage lenders

Consumer finance companies

Financial Performance

Five Star's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing total revenue

Higher net interest income after provision for loan losses

Reduced net interest margin in 2020

Increased net income

Growing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 74,390,000 15.0% 2019 $ 64,678,000 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses Period Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 56,210,000 18.2% 2019 $ 47,543,000 Income Before Income Taxes (Loss) Period Income Before Income Taxes (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 37,255,000 50.1% 2019 $ 30,361,000 46.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2020 $ 35,928,000 2019 $ 29,300,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2020 $ 51,475,000 2019 $ 28,905,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2020, Five Star had $290.5 million in cash and no borrowings.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was $50.6 million.

IPO Details

Five Star intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 5.265 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $19.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering [i] to fund a cash distribution to our existing shareholders following the completion of this offering in the amount of $27.0 million (purchasers of our common stock in this offering will not be entitled to receive any portion of this distribution), subject to adjustment as provided in the Tax Sharing Agreement; and [ii] to use the remainder of the net proceeds, which we expect to be approximately $62.9 million, to increase the capital of the Bank in order to support our organic growth strategies, including expanding our overall market share, to strengthen our regulatory capital and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Stephens and D.A. Davidson & Co.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm's relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $309,040,187 Enterprise Value $248,228,187 Price / Sales 4.15 EV / Revenue 3.34 EV / EBITDA 6.66 Earnings Per Share $2.11 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 32.37% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $19.00 Net Free Cash Flow $50,642,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 16.39% Revenue Growth Rate 15.02% (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company Prospectus

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Luther Burbank (LBC); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Luther Burbank (LBC) Five Star (FSBC) Variance Price / Sales 4.53 4.15 -8.3% Earnings Per Share $0.75 $2.11 180.9% Revenue Growth Rate 14.4% 15.0% 4.3% (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company Prospectus and Seeking Alpha

Commentary

Five Star is seeking public investment capital to fund its growth initiatives and pay a distribution of $27 million to its existing shareholders.

The firm's financials show positive metrics for major categories, but reduced net interest margin in 2020, likely due to margin compression from ultra-low interest rates as a function of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salaries and Employee Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue increased somewhat as revenue increased; its Salaries and Employee Benefits efficiency rate was 0.7x for 2020.

The market opportunity for providing banking services in Northern California is large as the region continues to grow at an outsized rate due to its technology-heavy business make-up which has withstood the COVID-19 pandemic comparatively well.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods is the lead left underwriter and there is no data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is the competition it faces among major banks and other smaller community banking concerns.

As the U.S. economy appears to be exiting the pandemic with strong growth prospects, the future holds a brighter potential for higher interest rates and reduced net interest margin compression for the firm and for banks more generally.

The ultra-low interest rate environment has sorely tested banks and required them to closely monitor their loan portfolios and maximize the returns.

Assuming a rising interest rate environment ahead, the firm should perform well, as far as community banks go.

As to valuation, the IPO appears reasonable when compared to similar institution Luther Burbank.

For investors who want a safe, slow growing stock that will likely pay a 1% to 2% dividend yield at some point, the IPO is worth consideration.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 4, 2021