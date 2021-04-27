Photo by dimid_86/iStock via Getty Images

Graphic Source: Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Introduction: What is Timber Pharmaceuticals?

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYSE:TMBR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring and developing therapeutics for orphan dermatologic diseases. Their initial focus pre-merger covers developing non-systemic treatments (mostly acquired) for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis, facial angio-fibromas with tuberous sclerosis complex, and scleroderma across three internal programs TMB-001, TMB-002, and TMB-003, and two external programs.

Founded in 2019 from a merger with BioPharmX Corporation, the once-private Timber Pharmaceuticals now has a market cap of $55M and 37M shares outstanding. Although Timber Pharmaceuticals claims to have a keen focus on mitigating cost, their financial basis only provides funding through 3Q 2021. They also claim reduced risk in their pipeline which is quite accurate in their TMB formulations and the orphan drug pathway seems to assist quite well for their reduced capacity operating constraints. Their two Phase 2b's (TMB-001 and TMB-002) are expected to have readouts within 12 months from April 2021 and outline some promising, albeit low earning potential results. The upside isn't exceptional, but it is logical. The following report will aim to concisely show the current standing of Timber Pharmaceuticals and outline why it is a very risky buy with low earnings potential.

Products/Pipeline

Timber Pharmaceuticals' pipeline consists of four clinical-stage therapeutic programs and one pre-clinical. The first clinical-stage therapeutic is the topical formulation of isotretinoin known as TMB-001 (Phase 2b) for moderate to severe subtypes of congenital ichthyosis. The next clinical-stage therapeutic is TMB-002 (Phase 2b), a topical formulation of rapamycin for FAs in TSC. Next are the two most acquired clinical-stage therapeutics inherited from the merger with BioPharmX which include the topical minocyclines BPX-01 and BPX-04, both Phase 3-ready for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of acne vulgaris and papulopustular rosacea, respectively. The aim of these last two acquired/inherited therapeutics is to monetize them through a license, co-development, or sale.

Management

Timber Pharmaceuticals is led by CEO and now Chairman, John Koconis MBA. Koconis has led a successful career in pharmaceutical strategy and operations with 25+ years of experience leading teams across regions and through the launch of several market-leading products with particular expertise in dermatological product development and commercialization.

Before Timber, he served as President and CEO of Leo Pharma where he expanded the European company to the US building a successful dermatology company focused on psoriasis and AK. After 15-years in that role, Koconis moved to Sanofi Genzyme where he became Global Lead for Dermatology and Respiratory Disease. In that role, he led the global launch of the well-known drug Dupilumab, the first biologic for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. After Sanofi Genzyme, he joined Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals as COO preparing for the commercialization of Castle's epidermolysis bullosa therapeutic and Castle Creek's transition into a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. He is particularly valuable for his deep expertise in dermatological therapeutics and his diverse global dermatology network.

Financial position

Timber Pharmaceuticals is not in a great financial position with cash as of FYE 2020 reaching $10.3M on top of a cash burn of -$8.3M highlighting funding only into Q3 2021 by the company's estimates. Timber Pharmaceuticals does produce minimal revenues ($0.5M) but is not expected to produce any substantial returns until a deal is struck for the BPX line of minocyclines at best before 2023. Timber certainly doesn't have the funds to develop the BPX line internally and still manage Timber's y-on-y net losses of -$15.1M (FYE 2020) on top of $3.7M in short-term debt. Timber should be fine to progress through the year, but it is not sufficiently funded for extensive pipeline development without further partnerships or significantly dilutive capital raises

Risk discussion

Timber Pharmaceuticals is riskier than the average biotechnology company with minimal financial support and a mid-stage pipeline that has an extensive cost structure (even under ODD status) requiring partnership support and co-development. The BPX line does show great promise, but there is a reason behind the M&A with BioPharmX and it stems from inadequate financial support and minimal oversight. Additionally, due to its micro-cap standing and ~$1.5/share price with a 52W high and low of 5.69/share and $0.28/share respectively, it is immensely volatile. It is also important to note that a delisting notice occurs when the share price falls under $1.00 highlighting increased risk for Timber Pharmaceuticals in the short term.

Investment thesis

Timber Pharmaceuticals states that investors should understand their strategy across 5-key factors: 1) rare, high need medical dermatology target (e.g. Orphan Strategy), 2) large market potential which isn't entirely accurate given its therapeutics' commercialization wouldn't likely surpass $750M pa, 3) multiple shots on goal which is accurate due to diversified target indications alongside partnership opportunities, 4) de-risked portfolio management which is an advantage due to the already existing clinical data on their less-than-differentiated therapeutics (albeit proprietary topical administration has some uniqueness) and lastly 5) expertise which may or may not be, pending phase 2b's results.

These metrics are far too few to understand the downside potential which is exasperated by a minimal market cap of $55M and 37M shares outstanding. Funding is only existent into Q3 2021 by the company's estimates and phase 2b results may not be published before then which outlines significant dilution or liquidity concerns. Short-term debt also poses a threat to the company's ability to operate. The orphan drug pathway seems to assist quite well for Timber Pharmaceuticals reduced capacity operating constraints, but the low earning potential of their therapeutic lines ($250M in sales pa per therapeutic) may not be enough to entice investors back.

The upside isn't exceptional, but it is logical. It seems to the author that optimism is warranted and recovery likely, but it is certainly a very risky investment, even for the biotechnology sector. In summary, the author projects Timber Pharmaceuticals as a "hold" until Phase 2b results are posted in 1H 2022.

Pipeline & partnerships (expanded)

Graphic Source: Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Promising Acquired Candidates (1): BPX-04 & BPX-01

Two of Timber Pharmaceutical's most promising candidates are the recently acquired (2019) BPX-04 and BPX-01. Their indications are acne vulgaris and papulopustular rosacea, respectively which under BioPharmX posted positive top-line data. BPX-04 is made up of topical minocycline 1% and BPX-01 is made up of Topical Minocycline 2%, both belonging to the class of drugs known as tetracycline antibiotics. They work by both killing bacteria and reducing inflammation. They are both Phase 3 ready and have been aggressively patented in various markets while Timber decides the next steps which as of now consists of monetizing them through a license, co-development, or sale.

Promising Acquired Candidate (2): TMB-001 for CI

TMB-001 is Timber's other ODD-designated therapeutic program that is promising while currently under evaluation in an enrolling Phase 2b clinical trial for moderate to severe subtypes of congenital ichthyosis ("CI"). This is a rare genetic keratinization disorder that leads to dry, thickened, and scaling skin. TMB-001's IP rights were originally acquired back in 2019 from Patagonia. TMB-001 is a topical formulation of isotretinoin, a 13-cis retinoic acid based as a vitamin-A derivative (retinoid).

Earlier results from a Phase 1/2 study (n=19) with CI patients demonstrated well-tolerance and preliminary efficacy with no evidence of systemic absorption of isotretinoin. This allowed Timber Pharmaceuticals to be awarded in 2018 $0.5M of the total $1.5M grant from the FDA to further support their trial under the Orphan Products Grant program. In March 2020 and March 2021, the FDA awarded the second and third tranches equating together to $1M for OD progress.

In regards to the IP rights acquired from Patagonia for TMB-001, Timber paid upfront 0.05M and Patagonia is still entitled to up to $27M in cash milestone payments with the first tranche ($4M) payable upon initiation of phase 3. Patagonia is also entitled to sales earn-out payments ranging from low single digits to mid-double digits, but full development activities are still the responsibility of Timber Pharmaceuticals.

The U.S. market estimate for TMB-001 sales is $250M pa at peak.

Promising Internal Candidate (3): TMB-002 for FAs in TSC

The third differentiated clinical program being run by Timber is for TMB-002, an ODD designated topical formulation of rapamycin being studied in a Phase 2b trial for treating facial angiofibromas ("FAs") in individuals with tuberous sclerosis complex ("TSC"). This affliction is a multisystem genetic disorder that leads to the growth of hamartomas (noncancerous tumors) in various organs. The reason for the use of rapamycin is because TSC results from a dysregulation in the mTOR pathway and TB-002's rapamycin is a topical mTOR inhibitor.

In March 2021, Timber Pharma announced that AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, a development partner, entered into a license and supply agreement in Europe with Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH and thus entitling Timber to significant royalties and milestones.

The U.S. market estimate for TMB-002 sales is $250M pa at peak.

Other therapeutic updates

FDA has granted orphan drug designation for TMB-003 in January 2021 for systemic sclerosis.

For more information on updates regarding the science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see Timber Pharmaceutical's 2020 10-K or its April 2021 Investor Presentation.

Conclusion

Timber Pharmaceuticals at first glance seems to be a poorly managed biotechnology company with minimal funding (<1 year), but after analyzing the strategy and their therapeutics it appears there is some value. A "de-risked portfolio" as they call it seems to be a strong reason to stick with the company as their therapeutics are just differentiated enough and alongside their IP strategy it may just work out. It is certainly not without risk, particularly with significant shareholder dilution expected, but if they're able to produce positive Phase 2b results as is likely, they may just resurface to normal standing. It's too early to tell how the market will react to $500-750M in promised sales after 3-5 years, but it may just be positive. It is not recommended to strongly initiate large new positions, but it is recommended to follow these Phase 2b results closely as a missing endpoint will likely result in a delisting if not reverse stock split and if positive, may bring minimum double-digit upside, albeit from a $1.5/share starting point.

In summary, the author projects Timber Pharmaceuticals as a "hold" until Phase 2b results are posted in 1H 2022.