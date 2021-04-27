Photo by Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Hydrogen sells for around $10 to $17/kg in California. In this current economic dip, is it possible that a high-cost emission-free power source is adopted by the masses? Will governments prefer low-cost over preservation of the environment and how does it all affect the future of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP), manufacturers of PEM fuel cells that utilizes hydrogen as its fuel.

A direct cost comparison of hydrogen and gasoline is not fair because hydrogen has significantly higher energy density and its final drive is much more efficient than ICE-based vehicles. However, as of date, the total cost of ownership of hydrogen-powered vehicles is much more than other power systems. Further, even its USP of being emission-free is not entirely accurate. Surprisingly though, in spite of all these challenges, financial institutions and investors have given $700 M to Ballard as equity. Surely, there must be something that the company is doing that warrants trust worth $700 M. Let’s see.

The hydrogen industry predicament

The hydrogen industry has many challenges. Every country wants to become carbon neutral, not necessarily for the benefit of the whole planet, but at least to reduce pollution in their own country. Hydrogen-based PEM fuel cells are a promising solution to achieve the goal, but getting hydrogen, the most common element in the universe (not just the planet), is the biggest challenge. The most common way of getting hydrogen is from natural gas using a process that consumes a lot of energy, thereby producing so many greenhouse gases and consuming fossil fuels that the benefits of extracting and using hydrogen are offset. Another method is by using hydrolysis of water, separating water into oxygen and hydrogen, using electricity which is a highly inefficient process (< 40%). Also, this process is much more expensive than extracting from natural gas. This is the reason why hydrogen costs $16/kg in California today and just using a hydrogen fuel cell as a power source does not solve the earth’s climate crisis, the hydrogen itself must be ‘Green’ (produced using renewable sources of energy). There are many other challenges of using hydrogen as fuel, I’ll ask Mr. Elon Musk to tell you all about it.

Ballard is in an odd predicament here. Ballard is in the business of developing fuel cells, but unless the aforesaid problem is solved, Ballard cannot expect to become what Tesla (TSLA) has become today. There is enough push around the world for the adoption of hydrogen as a fuel source that Ballard is able to generate consistent revenues and has a decent order backlog (close to $100 M). Even after 40 years of operation, it seems like Ballard is stuck between the growth and launch stages of a typical S-curve for organization growth. For many years now, both the profits and cash flow have danced around the positive crossing line. The odd predicament is that companies need cash to operate, Ballard is not generating any, till the time the hydrogen industry sorts out its issues Ballard cannot expect to become cash flow positive, and the hydrogen industry cannot achieve economies of scale if there aren’t enough fuel cells to feed. It is kind of a chicken and egg situation.

Some countries have decided to scale up the use of fuel cells first and later on worry about the impact on the climate. Japan has committed itself to use hydrogen as its future fuel source to power everything from buildings to trains and buses. It has tied up with Australia to import hydrogen gas produced using cheap lignite coal via ships. Incidentally, Ballard Power is developing the fuel cell that will be the prime driver for this transportation ship. The hydrogen itself will be produced in Australia, will be compressed into a liquid form and transported to Japan. By creating a demand for hydrogen, Japan’s initiative might help to achieve economies of scale in the hydrogen production industry.

Ballard Power’s future plans

At the time of writing this article, Ballard has $765 M in their cash reserve, $695 M out of which was acquired in 2020 via equity financing. Based on the 2020 net cash burn rate of $32 M/year, Ballard will burn through their cash reserves in around 24 years. There is no doubt that Ballard is in a financially strong position and is well equipped to fuel its plans to increase gross margin, which is the need of the hour for Ballard.

In September 2020’s investor day presentation, Ballard put forth its plan to improve its gross margins and reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO)) of FCEVs as compared to battery electric vehicles (BEV) and internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE). Essentially it is an economy of scale problem. The first idea is the joint venture with Chinese company Weichai and establishing manufacturing facilities across China. In this endeavor, Ballard has already made an operational production facility in China with a maximum production capacity of 2.02 GW equivalent of fuel cells per year. In contrast, Ballard’s only other manufacturing facility in Vancouver can produce 0.24 GW equivalent of fuel cells per year. China is proving to be a hotbed for hydrogen fuel cell adoption and Ballard’s participation in the Chinese fuel cell market will help it to scale quickly. This ramp-up of sales will help Ballard attain economies of scale in its largest production facility and thus improve overall gross margins for the company.

The second idea is to continue the process of cost reduction by R&D into fuel cell stacks. In the past 10 years, R&D has reduced the cost of fuel cells by 60% and the cost of maintenance of fuel cells by 50%. As an investor looking into a company, there is not much that one can analyze about the future possibilities of R&D. I am not a fuel cell scientist. However, one fact that can be confirmed is that Ballard is converting its words into action and there is a significant increase of 44% in the R&D expenditure in Q4 2020 over the previous quarter and 40% increase in 2020 over 2019. This proves management’s commitment to invest in R&D as planned.

The third idea is to reduce the cost of the fuel cell power system by reducing the cost of components other than the fuel cell stack. Ballard does not manufacture BOP (Balance of Plant - components in the FC other than PEM stack such as compressor, sensors, etc.) components of the fuel cell, rather it imports from various manufacturers and the BOP components constitute about 70% of the total fuel cell power system costs. Thus, any reduction in BOP cost will have a huge impact on increasing the gross margins for Ballard. In the latest earnings call, Randall McEwan, CEO of Ballard was detailing his experience of a six-week trip to China and the developments he saw in the Ballard-Weichai JV and said that,

We're now seeing production yield metrics at the JV already similar to yield results in Vancouver. The JV has also made important progress on localizing a significant portion of the bill of materials of our new joint venture modules. We expect this work will translate to exciting cost reductions at the module level.

Sourcing BOP components from local Chinese sources will reduce component costs due to cheaper manufacturing and cheaper labor availability in China.

Present challenges

The plans, projections and estimates of the future paint a very high growth future for the company. But the same is not reflected in their sales figures. At the end of 2017, the order backlog for Ballard was $221 M. Compared to its annual revenue of $121 M in 2017, the backlog is a very high amount, which can be interpreted as strong demand for Ballard’s products. By the end of 2018, the backlog had fallen to $195 M for 2018 with a revenue of $96.5 M; still a strong result. 2019 saw the backlog fall even further to $178 M and the latest 2020 backlog is $118 M for revenue of $104 M. From a 2x backlog in 2017, Ballard has fallen to a 1.13x backlog in just 3 years. Is it because the demand for hydrogen is reducing or is it because Ballard is not able to compete with its competitors both in the hydrogen industry as well as other emission-free power sources such as BEVs. Plug Power (PLUG), Ballard’s competition in the USA, had a backlog of $540 M at the end of 2018 and $797 M at the end of 2019. The increasing backlog trend for Plug Power proves that the demand for PEM fuel cells is not the issue. For Ballard, the challenge is market penetration in a location where PEM fuel cells have been adopted. In recent years, Ballard has lost its penetration in the North American market and there is little to no growth in its European market. This challenge ties back to Ballard’s current strategy of expansion into the Chinese markets. If Ballard’s strategy were to succeed, we should see an increase in revenue as well as order backlog in 2021. An increase in order backlog will prove the future high growth possibilities for Ballard even more than an increase in revenue.

Conclusion

Hydrogen FC is not the solution to global pollution. Unless the hydrogen itself is produced from renewable energy sources, hydrogen production is only going to transfer pollution from one part of the earth to the other. This issue is further aggravated because extracting hydrogen using renewable energy sources increases the cost of hydrogen, which in turn increases the TCO of hydrogen-powered vehicles. For PEM fuel cell manufacturers such as Ballard or Plug Power, their future profitability depends on the adoption of hydrogen-powered systems. Unless adoption increases, these companies cannot profit and adoption can increase only if ample fuel cells are sold. This dog chasing its own tail situation poses a difficult challenge to Ballard, which is clearly visible in the falling order backlog for the company. With the aim of breaking out of this cycle, Ballard is betting on the adoption of hydrogen FC systems in China. China’s adoption of hydrogen FC systems and Ballard’s joint venture with Weichai to support China’s adoption should lead to an increase in revenue and a simultaneous increase in gross margins.

Armed with $765 M of cash reserves, Ballard is at an inflection point. It has a plan of increasing its revenues and gross margins and is following through on those plans. As an investor, all I can ask for is that the company’s management follow through on their words with actions. Ballard is a definite buy for me.