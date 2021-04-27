ATCO Ltd.: A Solid 4.2% Yield With 28 Years Of Dividend Growth
Summary
- ATCO Ltd. is a diversified company deriving the bulk of its EBITDA from the regulated utilities segment.
- It is discounted versus its peers and has a spectacular dividend growth story.
- We tell you how we played it and what our plans are going forward.
- I do much more than just articles at Conservative Income Portfolio: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Note: Amounts discussed are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise specified.
Markets are driven by sentiment. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the relentless bid for growth at any price. Snowflake (SNOW) for example trades at close to 500X non-GAAP earnings four years out. A newly minted generation of "investors" now justifies this by saying, "Hey, all those old valuation metrics that worked for over a century, are not needed any more." This makes it harder to find value as a rising tide tends to lift all boats. But there are some strong values left, even in this market. Today, we go over one of these that we highlighted for our subscribers some time back.
ATCO Ltd. (OTC: ACLLF) (TSX: ACO.X)
ATCO is a diversified utility holding company with a 53% stake in Canadian Utilities Ltd (OTCPK:CDUAF). It also an industrial business that manufactures modular buildings and provides site support services, and an interest in ports business.
Source: ATCO
Regulated Utilities
The key reason to own ATCO is the regulated utilities business that one can get access to at a fantastic price.
Source: ATCO
Despite the extremely high turbulence in Alberta compared to other provinces, Alberta utilities achieved a higher return on equity over the last decade.
Source: ATCO
ATCO's subsidiary was able to exceed even this number handily. About 70% of ATCO's EBITDA comes from this segment and produces steady growth, year in and year out. Now 2020 did create some significant turbulence and most utilities had to deal with lower demand, but Canadian Utilities still managed to turn in good results and helped power ATCO's numbers.
Structure & Logistics
The relatively non-cyclical regulated Utilities business is complemented by ATCO's structures and logistics business.
Source: ATCO
While this area had a rocky first half of 2020, it rebounded strongly in Q4-2020 and earnings from this segment were up 21% over Q4-2019. Growth here has come from a steadily expanding fleet.
Source: ATCO
Neltume Ports
ATCO added this key piece of infrastructure in 2018.
Source: ATCO
These 16 ports serve 4 countries and service approximately 46 million tonnes of cargo.
Source: ATCO
While this is an exciting area for growth, it does currently constitute only about 5% of ATCO's EBITDA.
Valuation
ATCO trades at an EV to EBITDA of under 9.0X and its valuation is rather discounted versus similar utilities and infrastructure peers. We show a small smattering below.
ATCO's low valuation comes alongside rather high credit ratings.
Source: ATCO
Interestingly, Canadian Utilities actually gets higher credit ratings than ATCO. That is a tad strange considering ATCO carries very little corporate debt, with the bulk of its debt at the subsidiary level. Regardless of that unique rating divergence, it is easy to tell that ATCO has no issues funding its growth.
ATCO also currently yields 4.2% (stock price CAD 42.39) and the dividend growth story has been nothing short of spectacular.
Source: ATCO
The yield is still ahead of its peers despite the recent run up in price.
Two Points To Note Here
1) Dividends will have tax withheld in non-retirement accounts, for which you get a credit. There will not be withholding inside retirement accounts although some brokers have messed this up. Should this happen, this needs to be fixed via contacting your broker.
2) OTC markets are fickle and if you place blind orders, you will seriously regret it.
How We Played It
The bulk of our portfolio works via a low beta, cash secured put and covered call strategy. However, with ATCO, we saw a rather a compelling case for owning it outright at a very low price. Alongside that, we felt that there was a serious risk that we would never see that price again. Hence we added the shares directly at USD $29.77.
Source: Interactive Brokers February 22, 2021
We also put in a good till canceled order for an additional equal amount of shares at USD $28.00. Unfortunately, those don't look like they will be hit any time soon.
Conclusion
ATCO is a rare value play in the current market obsessed with saying that this time is different. We think the stock is worth at least $50, (USD $40), currently. But that price is a moving target and considering the growth that ATCO delivers, we would not be surprised if we gave it a higher target in a year. The company can produce 4-5% annual growth and that coupled with the dividend, makes 7-9% annual returns highly probable. We still like it here, but our rule is to only add on weakness and this will be top of our list in case of a severe correction in the markets.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?
Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put and Covered Call Portfolios are designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler.
Learn more about our method & why it might be right for your portfolio.
This article was written by
Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.
High Valuations and low bonds yields have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.