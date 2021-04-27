Photo by Khanisorn Chaokla/iStock via Getty Images

Note: Amounts discussed are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise specified.

Markets are driven by sentiment. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the relentless bid for growth at any price. Snowflake (SNOW) for example trades at close to 500X non-GAAP earnings four years out. A newly minted generation of "investors" now justifies this by saying, "Hey, all those old valuation metrics that worked for over a century, are not needed any more." This makes it harder to find value as a rising tide tends to lift all boats. But there are some strong values left, even in this market. Today, we go over one of these that we highlighted for our subscribers some time back.

ATCO is a diversified utility holding company with a 53% stake in Canadian Utilities Ltd (OTCPK:CDUAF). It also an industrial business that manufactures modular buildings and provides site support services, and an interest in ports business.

Source: ATCO

Regulated Utilities

The key reason to own ATCO is the regulated utilities business that one can get access to at a fantastic price.

Source: ATCO

Despite the extremely high turbulence in Alberta compared to other provinces, Alberta utilities achieved a higher return on equity over the last decade.

Source: ATCO

ATCO's subsidiary was able to exceed even this number handily. About 70% of ATCO's EBITDA comes from this segment and produces steady growth, year in and year out. Now 2020 did create some significant turbulence and most utilities had to deal with lower demand, but Canadian Utilities still managed to turn in good results and helped power ATCO's numbers.

Structure & Logistics

The relatively non-cyclical regulated Utilities business is complemented by ATCO's structures and logistics business.

Source: ATCO

While this area had a rocky first half of 2020, it rebounded strongly in Q4-2020 and earnings from this segment were up 21% over Q4-2019. Growth here has come from a steadily expanding fleet.

Source: ATCO

Neltume Ports

ATCO added this key piece of infrastructure in 2018.

Source: ATCO

These 16 ports serve 4 countries and service approximately 46 million tonnes of cargo.

Source: ATCO

While this is an exciting area for growth, it does currently constitute only about 5% of ATCO's EBITDA.

Valuation

ATCO trades at an EV to EBITDA of under 9.0X and its valuation is rather discounted versus similar utilities and infrastructure peers. We show a small smattering below.

Data by YCharts

ATCO's low valuation comes alongside rather high credit ratings.

Source: ATCO

Interestingly, Canadian Utilities actually gets higher credit ratings than ATCO. That is a tad strange considering ATCO carries very little corporate debt, with the bulk of its debt at the subsidiary level. Regardless of that unique rating divergence, it is easy to tell that ATCO has no issues funding its growth.

ATCO also currently yields 4.2% (stock price CAD 42.39) and the dividend growth story has been nothing short of spectacular.

Source: ATCO

The yield is still ahead of its peers despite the recent run up in price.

Data by YCharts

Two Points To Note Here

1) Dividends will have tax withheld in non-retirement accounts, for which you get a credit. There will not be withholding inside retirement accounts although some brokers have messed this up. Should this happen, this needs to be fixed via contacting your broker.

2) OTC markets are fickle and if you place blind orders, you will seriously regret it.

How We Played It

The bulk of our portfolio works via a low beta, cash secured put and covered call strategy. However, with ATCO, we saw a rather a compelling case for owning it outright at a very low price. Alongside that, we felt that there was a serious risk that we would never see that price again. Hence we added the shares directly at USD $29.77.

Source: Interactive Brokers February 22, 2021

We also put in a good till canceled order for an additional equal amount of shares at USD $28.00. Unfortunately, those don't look like they will be hit any time soon.

Conclusion

ATCO is a rare value play in the current market obsessed with saying that this time is different. We think the stock is worth at least $50, (USD $40), currently. But that price is a moving target and considering the growth that ATCO delivers, we would not be surprised if we gave it a higher target in a year. The company can produce 4-5% annual growth and that coupled with the dividend, makes 7-9% annual returns highly probable. We still like it here, but our rule is to only add on weakness and this will be top of our list in case of a severe correction in the markets.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.