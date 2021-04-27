Photo by OlyaSolodenko/iStock via Getty Images

Westwater Resources (NYSE:WWR) has successfully developed samples of its three battery-grade graphite products and could begin construction work on its processing plant by the end of this year. I think the company’s recent developments should give confidence to investors about its ability to deliver on its promises, albeit Westwater Resources still has a long way to go and might face stiff competition from other graphite producers.

Westwater Resources is an early-stage mining company that is developing a battery-grade graphite processing and purification plant and the Coosa Graphite Deposit in east-central Alabama. The company expects to capitalize on the expected surge in graphite demand. The mineral is the primary anode in lithium-ion batteries that are used in electric vehicles, laptops, and smartphones. The cathode and anode in EV’s li-ion battery pack usually consist of 70% nickel and 100% graphite respectively, which is why Elon Musk once famously said that Tesla's (TSLA) li-ion batteries “should be called nickel-graphite.” Westwater Resources currently doesn’t have any graphite mining or processing capabilities but this could change by the end of 2022 when its processing plant capable of producing 7,500 metric tonnes of battery-grade graphite each year becomes operational.

Healthy Macro Environment

Graphite is either sourced directly from mines or is made in a lab from petroleum coke. Natural graphite, due to its higher carbon grade, is usually preferred by battery manufacturers. Flake graphite (more than 85% pure) is one of the most common types of natural graphite. Flake graphite is processed and its purity level is increased to 99.95% or higher to make spherical purified graphite which is then used in EV batteries.

The graphite demand is widely expected to soar in the coming years, driven primarily by the EV boom. As per one estimate, the global graphite consumption can climb from around 500,000 tonnes in 2019 to over 3 million tonnes by 2029. A large chunk of this demand (nearly 600GWh) will come from battery manufacturers in the US and Europe, with companies such as Tesla, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) either planning or already building battery plants that will power their vehicles. The global graphite market, however, is dominated by China which accounts for 67% of the world’s graphite production and has long been the only country that is producing spherical purified graphite (used in EV batteries) on a commercial scale. The US neither has a graphite mine nor any graphite processing capacity and depends on imports, mainly from China, to fulfill its needs.

However, the US government, under the Trump administration, recognized the need to reduce the country’s reliance on “foreign adversaries” for graphite as well as other critical minerals and admitted that domestic companies should be offered support to encourage local production. President Joe Biden seems to be taking this policy forward. The incumbent president, through an executive order issued in February, asked to bolster the US supply chains in certain critical sectors and industries, including “electric-vehicle batteries.” This bodes well for Westwater Resources whose business could strengthen the supply chain and manufacturing capabilities of EV batteries. Westwater Resources could benefit immensely if the policymakers continue to move in this direction and begin to offer tangible support to graphite miners, for instance by opening up financing avenues or easing regulatory burdens.

WWR Getting Closer To Commercial Production

Meanwhile, Westwater Resources has steadily moved forward with its production plans and seems to be on track to begin full-scale graphite processing operations by the end of next year. The company recently revealed that it has produced 11 metric tonnes of graphite products at the pilot plants in the US and Germany to test and evaluate its final product as well as its purification process. The samples will also help the company in preparing the final feasibility study for the construction of a large-scale mine and processing plant. The company has made 1.5 metric tonnes of the Spherical Purified Graphite at its pilot plants which will be coated to produce ULTRA-CSPG which is the anode material for EV batteries and could turn into the company’s flagship product. Westwater Resources has also made 9.7 metric tonnes of ULTRA-PMG that can improve the performance of lead-acid batteries and 0.2 metric tonnes of ULTRA-DEXDG which can lift conductivity in li-ion, lithium, lead-acid, and alkaline power cells. The company’s potential customers have also asked for these samples. In the best-case scenario, this can help the company in securing a supply agreement.

With the pilot plant now producing the three battery-grade products, Westwater Resources can move forward to the next and substantially larger milestone - developing the graphite processing plant. The company has already awarded a contract to a team of consulting firms led by Samuel Engineering who will prepare a Definitive Feasibility Study for the commercial-scale graphite production plant by mid-2021. This means that within a couple of months, Westwater Resources will likely have capital costs and operating expenses estimate for constructing a graphite processing plant which will produce 7,500 metric tonnes per year of the above-mentioned three graphite products each year in the first phase and increasing this capacity to 15,000 tonnes per year in the second phase.

The feasibility study will also help Westwater Resources in securing any additional funds that might be required to develop the processing plant. I don’t expect funding to be a major hurdle, considering Westwater Resources, which has recently raised capital and now has more than $100 million of cash reserves, has said that it has already secured a “major share of funding” it needed to construct a large facility. That’s based on the company’s initial CapEx estimate of $118 million. Therefore, I expect the company to quickly move forward with the construction work after it gets the feasibility study.

Westwater Resources has said that it will begin construction work by the end of this year and complete the project’s first phase by the fourth quarter of 2022. This means that the company can begin producing the three graphite products in aggregate supplies of up to 7,500 metric tonnes per year from 2023. Westwater Resources has so far incurred losses and burned cash flows and it might continue going this way in the current year and the next. But 2023 will be the first year of the company’s full-scale operations when it will likely start generating revenues, earnings, and cash flows.

A High-Beta Play

Westwater Resources stock has fallen by 1.6% this year, although it has been highly volatile, climbing from around $5.30 at the start of the year to more than $10 in February, only to fall to $4.53 at the time of this writing. Like most small-cap stocks, Westwater Resources is prone to high fluctuations and can swing wildly, either way, due to positive or negative developments. In my opinion, the results from the feasibility report, start of construction work, or interest from a potential battery maker are short-term catalysts that can help push this stock higher. I think investors who can tolerate a bit of risk might want to continue to hold the stock. However, project delays, higher-than-expected CapEx estimates, or a decrease in graphite prices can weigh on its performance.

It is also important to remember that although Westwater Resources is closing in on constructing its processing plant, it is still years away from developing the graphite mine. Westwater Resources owns 100% mineral rights over the 42,000 acres in Alabama’s Coosa Graphite deposit. This mine is forecasted to come online in 2028. Until then, the processing plant will use imported feedstock to produce graphite products. But once the mine becomes operational in seven years, Westwater Resources will become a natural graphite miner and battery-grade graphite producer. In this sense, the company still has a long way to go to realize its full potential.

Additionally, Westwater Resources will also likely face growing competition from other companies in North America who are also developing graphite assets and are planning to profit from the EV boom. I think the Canadian company Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMGRD) is quickly emerging as a major competitor. Nouveau Monde is developing the Matawinie graphite project located close to Montreal that can produce 100,000 tons of graphite flake per year and a processing plant in Québec that can produce battery-grade graphite materials. The company can begin commercial operations as soon as 2022, a little ahead of Westwater Resources. Nouveau Monde also aims to supply graphite products to battery makers in the US and Europe, which means it will be competing directly with Westwater Resources. Nouveau Monde has filed for US listing and could start trading on the NYSE soon.

Other companies, such as Mason Graphite (OTCQX:MGPHF) and Northern Graphite (OTCQB:NGPHF), also plan to develop graphite projects and produce high-value components that can be used in EV batteries, although most of these operators appear a few years behind Westwater Resources and Nouveau Monde in terms of starting commercial operations. Nonetheless, this shows that competition in the graphite market will likely heat up in the coming years.