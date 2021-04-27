Capital Goods New Orders Confirm Red-Hot Production Sector

Photo by Smederevac/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Durable goods new orders are one of the "official" leading indicators for the economy, giving us a good picture of where the producer side of the economy is likely to be in about 3 months. Yesterday's report on durable goods orders confirms that the manufacturing side of the US economy is white hot.

Let's take a look

For the month, orders (blue in the graph below) were up 0.5%. "Core" capital goods (red) increased 0.9% to a new high: On a YoY basis, both were up over 10%: And it isn't just a case of comparing against a poor month last March. The full 12-month rolling average, whether measuring March through March, or February (in 2020, the month just before the pandemic hit) through February, total durable goods orders were also up over 10%, and the core measure was up over 12%. In other words, even if we include the "lockdown" months of spring 2020 in the current 12-month comparison, orders were still much higher than during the last year of the last expansion. This is of a piece with the extremely good ISM manufacturing reports for the past several months: As I wrote above, this helps tell us where industrial production (the King of Coincident Indicators) is likely to be in about 1 Quarter. Below are all three for the past nearly 30 years:

Conclusion

In other words, not only do we have a very strong production economy now, but it is likely to last at least through the summer.