Photo by fstop123/iStock via Getty Images

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV), a Canton, Ohio-based sports entertainment company leveraging the expansive popularity of professional football in partnership with the National Football Museum’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, has been the subject of heightened investor interest over the past few months.

Bigger bets and institutional investors

Dollar volume liquidity, which is simply the monetary value of shares traded per session, has been steadily increasing since January this year. For context: the average value of shares traded in the first three weeks of April is close to four times the average value of shares traded in the whole of January, indicating that investors overall are taking bigger bets on the future of this company and that institutions, in particular, known for trading larger blocks of shares, are getting increasingly involved. The average dollar volume in January was approximately $12.2 million, compared with $21 million in February, $246.8 million in March, and $58.5 million in the first three weeks of March.

Source for historical data on closing price and daily share volume: Yahoo Finance

Company overview and recent updates

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company, which owns the Canton, Ohio-based Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (JCI), went public on July 1, 2020, via a SPAC merger with Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. The primary objective of going public was to raise capital to complete the buildout of the Hall of Fame Village, which is being done in three phases. Phase one is already complete and operational and the first assets developed in this phase were open as early as 2016 before the company went public via the SPAC merger. Phase two is ongoing and phase three is expected to completed by end of 2022, according to company’s investor presentations.

Phase one includes the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which holds up to 23,000 spectators, the National Youth Football & Sports Complex, and HOF Village Media Group, LLC. Both the stadium and the National Youth Football & Sports Complex have been built adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame campus and leverage heavily on the Museum’s brand equity as the home to some of pro football’s most decorated stars, executives, coaches, and club owners.

According to HOFV’s investor presentation, phase one has already created $250 million worth of assets. Phase one also includes an operational off-site hotel. The addition of the hotel to the company’s asset portfolio follows an October 2019 acquisition of the McKinley Grand Hotel in downtown Canton, which was renovated, rebranded, and reopened as the DoubleTree by Hilton in November 2020. Overall, HOFV has invested over $30 million into the hotel, according to its Current Report.

Collectively, the stadium and the National Youth Football & Sports Complex have been able to bring in modest amounts of recurring revenue from events and sponsorships over the past two years of operation, despite the headwinds the sports, events, and entertainment industries have faced due to Covid-19 related lockdowns during this period.

Below is a snapshot of the financial performance of HOFV’s operational assets as filed with the SEC.

Source; Form 10-K

Considering the challenging operating environment during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the fact that the full build-out of the project is nowhere near completion, these numbers are anything but optimal. This notwithstanding, the ability for HOFV to derive recurring revenue from an ongoing development in a difficult year like 2020 indicates that the demand for the destination-based assets it is developing is robust.

We are likely to see a wave of pent-up demand driving strong revenue growth for the company's destination-based assets in the latter half of 2021 and beyond as the pace of vaccinations accelerates and Covid-19 restrictions loosen up, allowing people to spend more on outdoor entertainment.

Moreover, the company expects to recognize revenue from the DoubleTree Hotel in 2021 and has entered into a management agreement with Crestline Hotels & Resorts to supervise and manage the operation in exchange for the greater of a 2% management fee or $10,000 per month. This agreement will allow HOFV’s management to monetize the hotel and maintain high operating standards while staying focused on executing against its overall business plan.

HOFV’s media division, another key component of the business plan, has strong prospects given the strategic partnership the company has established with the National Football Museum’s Pro Football Hall of Fame (PFHOF). Although a distinct entity, PFOH is a strategic partner to HOFV and a key shareholder in the company, beneficially owning 6,309,721 million shares out of the approximately 94,208,336 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding as of April 8, 2021, according to HOFV’s proxy statement filed with the SEC.

Through the PFHOF partnership, HOFV has access to over 50 million pieces of photo, video, and document archives of some of pro football’s most celebrated and iconic moments. It also has access to some of the most important figures in the sport over the past couple of decades. Some of the initiatives it recently announced in the first quarter of 2021 to grow the media vertical include:

HOFV earlier this year announced the development of “The Perfect 10”, a new, one-of-a-kind documentary which will be produced in partnership with NFL Films and Elite Holdings, an entity owned by Tim Brown, the former Las Vegas wide receiver who is himself a Hall of Fame inductee. The documentary will showcase the life and accomplishments of the exclusive group of individuals who have both won a Heisman Trophy and been enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It is expected to be released in the spring of 2022. The content that will be produced under this partnership, christened the “H2H platform” owing to the focus on the Hall of Fame and Heisman Trophy winners, will be monetized in various ways, including blockchain.

HOFV in March announced that it had entered into a partnership with leading PR and marketing firm Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) to collaboratively develop, market, promote and sell Non- Fungible Tokens (NFTs) associated with the H2H Legends. NFTs are tokenized versions of assets that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain. The demand for NFTs associated with sports has been overwhelming and examples abound in the media of how NFTs are establishing a foothold in the NBA and the NFL – the sale of an NBA Top Shot Moment of Lebron James dunking on a fast break for $387K at an NFT auction, and the launch of an NFT company by seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, are just two examples.

HOFV’s gaming division is also headed in the right direction. In 2020, the company entered the high-growth vertical of fantasy sports with the acquisition of a 60% ownership stake in The Crown League, the first professional fantasy football league. The league has been rebranded to Hall of Fantasy League and recently relaunched with geo-based franchises professionally managed with ownership and influence from the public. There is potential for industry expertise to be provided by experienced fantasy analysts, NFL Hall of Famers, and NFL Alumni. With the NFL season about to kick off, the Hall of Fantasy League appears well-positioned to capitalize on the NFL’s huge fan base and the growing popularity of fantasy sports.

While HOFV has not yet announced any offerings in online sports wagering, the company has in the past indicated that it is open to pursuing partnerships in this space. There has been a wave of online sports gambling legalization across the country and media speculation suggests that Ohio could follow in the steps of States such as New York and legalize online sports wagering imminently. Local media in Cleveland report that momentum is leading heavily towards legalization and that the main debate in the legislature isn’t whether to legalize or not, but how to regulate the lucrative industry after legalization. Obviously, legalization could potentially create explosive new revenue streams for HOFV.

Great investment opportunity

Investors seem to be impressed by HOFV’s foray into media and gaming. The spike in trading volume during the first quarter and the strong YTD price performance over the same period correspond directly with the release of new updates relating to its media and gaming divisions. Sentiment was especially bullish in March when the company announced its foray into NFTs. The chart below and the accompanying snapshot of share price performance during the first quarter provide some crucial insights into how investors have received the company's updates relating to media and gaming.

Date: April 27, 2021. The share price performance has been impressive YTD and the stock is paring losses from its March dip, indicating that the dominant trend is upward. Source: Seeking Alpha

HOFV stock performance, Source: Market Watch

HOFV appears well-positioned to sustain this uptrend. The launch and operationalization of media and gaming divisions, which has ignited investor interest in the first quarter, is likely to have resounding effects on its revenue growth for 2021. The NFL is America's most popular and lucrative sport. There are more than 185 million fans globally, according to Statista. Viewership of NFL games in digital platforms, where HOFV's media and gaming division are both built, increased 51% for the 2019 season, according to Television News Daily.

Nearly half of NFL franchises are located within an 8-hour drive of the Hall of Fame Village, representing an attractive captive market for HOFV. The strategic relationship with the Pro Football Hall of Fame is also highly beneficial given the exponential growth of the museum. Since opening in 1963, the Museum has grown in both size and stature. The building has been expanded multiple times, including in 1971, 1978, 1995, and completed major exhibit gallery renovations in 2003, 2008, and 2009. Together, these improvements have transformed the original 19,000 square-foot Hall of Fame museum into an exciting internationally recognized 118,000 square feet institution and travel destination. This speaks to the popularity and power of the NFL in the U.S. and the opportunity for HOFV to realize exponential revenue growth in its media and gaming divisions by leveraging on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's brand equity.

Revenues from the DoubleTree by Hilton are also expected to be recognized this year.

There is the perfect storm of catalysts for a blowout year – if not in 2021, not later than 2022.

When HOFV went public last year, it had not articulated its vision for the media and gaming divisions in the detail it has now. It also did not have the partnerships (such as the one with Elite Holdings and Dolphin Entertainment) in place to monetize its original content. NFTs were also not included in its projections.

HOFV was priced above $10 per share when it went public – more than double the current stock price. Considering investors have more detailed information about its prospects now than when they did when it went public, it is likely that the stock will not only keep rising steadily in the course of the year but that it will keep going up until it surpasses the IPO price. There is incredible upside at current levels.

Access to finance and capable management

While the components of Phase I of the Hall of Fame Village are substantially complete and the DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Hotel is operational, most components of Phase II and Phase III are still in the planning and construction stage, and have not commenced operations or generated any revenue. That said, the Company has acquired all land and received zoning approval from the City of Canton for the development of Phase II, according to statements in its Form 10-K.

The outlook for the media and gaming divisions, while favorable, also remains uncertain. This is due to execution risks associated with an early-stage company.

Execution risks typically affect early-stage companies that are still implementing against their business plan. To mitigate against these risks, companies not only need access to finance but must also have a strong management team that can deliver against targets.

HOFV has access to finance - this has been the case from the onset. The first phase, which was financed before it went public, has already created assets worth $250 million. Moreover, in its Current Report, the company notes that it has been able to raise over $100 million in new equity between the Gordon Pointe Merger and the first quarter of 2021.

Some key highlights related to financing milestones include:

In Q4 2020

The company secured $40 million loan from Aquarian holdings

The company closed on the sale of 20.5 million shares of common stock and corresponding number of warrants in an underwritten public offering for gross proceeds of approximately $28.7 million.

The company converted $15 million of debt owed to Industrial Realty Group, LLC, its largest shareholder, to equity, including warrants

In Q1 2021,

Closed on the sale of 14.1 million shares of common stock in an upsized underwritten public offering, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, for gross proceeds of approximately $34.5 million.

Signed a term sheet with IRG, the largest shareholder of the Company, for $15 million of convertible preferred equity and 50% warrant coverage, expected to close by the end of first quarter 2021.

It's worth noting that Industrial Realty Group, the company’s largest shareholder, has been actively involved in significant capital raises both before the company went public and after. IRG is a national real estate development and investment company that operates a portfolio of over 150 properties in 28 states. Its involvement in multiple capital-raising programs is a vote of confidence in the company by the shareholder with the most “skin in the game.” Likewise, it worth noting that there is a healthy mix of equity and debt in the funding that HOFV has raised. Being able to raise debt indicates that a business has marketable physical assets, underlining the progress HOFV has made to bring phase one of the project to life.

Company CEO Michael Crawford

HOFV also has a strong management team that is led by a seasoned executive, Michael Crawford, a former Disney (DIS) and Four Seasons Hotel executive with more than three decades experience in senior management roles. Other key people in the management team are Jason Krom, the CFO who has prior experience in senior finance roles in publicly listed companies, and Mike Levy, the President of Operations, an experienced sports executive with more than three decades experience who has held senior roles in the NBA, the NFL, and tennis.

The list of the entire management team and their respective profiles can be found on the company website. It’s an A-list team that inspires great confidence. Importantly, HOFV has a compelling incentive plan to maintain this talent. In addition to competitive pay, it has an equity incentive plan that the Board of Directors has recommended investors to vote to expand. The plan, dubbed the "Omnibus plan", targets issuing an additional four million shares of Common Stock, resulting in a maximum of 5,812,727 shares that can be issued as equity awards to employees, directors, and consultants at levels determined by the Board to be necessary to attract, retain and motivate the individuals who will be critical to the company's success.

Multi-bagger

Overall, around $900 million has been earmarked for the complete build-out of the Hall of Fame Village. $250 worth of assets have already been created in phase one, the land and zoning approvals for phase two have likewise been secured, and there are exciting new prospects in media and gaming that could grow revenue exponentially.

The current market cap of $386 million represents a gross undervaluation based on the assets that have been developed and the growth of burgeoning media and gaming verticals, which could bring tech-like multiples into play while expanding revenue growth at exponential rates.

HOFV seems poised for a sustained uptrend through the year; but how high can it go? On the conservative side, it could go higher than the $1 billion-plus market cap it had when it first went public via SPAC last year. This represents at least 3X capital growth from current levels, making HOFV a highly compelling buy and hold investment with the potential to turn into multi-bagger if management executes according to plan.