Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) is a name which I attracted my interest since the company went public in an offering which was of course well timed given the pandemic events unfolding last year.

My last take on the name dates to September of last year when I concluded that I had a lot of concerns despite an earnings boom. The private equity owners took the company private in June of last year, selling quite a few shares at $16 at the time. The presence of a motivated seller and downward pricing made me cautious as I questioned the longevity of the boom.

In the meantime, Albertsons has seen a few solid quarters and used this extra cash flow to deleverage the balance sheet and improve the quality of its operations. These solid quarters have resulted in a modest bounce higher in the share price, and while I see solid returns on a small allocation, I see no urge to alter this small position.

A Quick Recap

Albertsons has quite a turbulent past including many restructurings, acquisitions and divestments. After Cerberus acquired the business, an earlier attempt to bring the company public in 2015 failed, yet the COVID-19 pandemic provided a perfect window of opportunity for Cerberus to take the company public last year.

After the 2015 merger with Safeway the company has gained operational strength and competitiveness, having posted identical sales between flat and up 3% in each of the quarters in 2018/2019. The 479 million shares outstanding over the past summer valued equity at $7.7 billion at the offer price, while net debt stood at $8.2 billion, for a $16 billion operating asset valuation.

If we look at the underlying results we see a business which slowly has grown sales from $59 to $62 billion between 2015 and 2019, yet this merely tracks or approximates inflationary trends over this period of time. Adjusted operating margins have ranged between half a billion and a billion, generally below margins posted by peers.

Assuming a billion in EBIT, and working with a 6% cost of debt on $8 billion in net debt, and applying a 20% tax rate, I believed net earnings could trend around $400 million, or $0.80-$0.90 per share. This resulted in a market multiple, while leverage was high, growth was slowing and margins were slim.

The kicker came from the pandemic as identical sales exploded and rose 47% in March, 21% in April and a similar percentage in May. This made that earnings power could rapidly deleverage, while a huge boom in earnings was likely as well. The questions about the longevity of this boom made me a bit hesitant to initiate a position at the time of the offer.

An Update

In July the company reported first quarter sales with revenues up 26% as the company reported a huge quarterly revenue number of $22.8 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share, more than the annual earnings power which I pegged as a run rate for the entire year. Furthermore, net debt fell to $6.5 billion. The very strong quarter, outlook for a solid second quarter, and the fact that shares fell to $13 made me a lot more upbeat at the time. That said, there were still concerns about the governance relating to Cerberus and its affiliates.

In October, the company reported second quarter results. Identical sales growth slowed down to still a very respectable 14%, as sales came in at $15.8 billion. Adjusted earnings fell to $0.60 per share, still a solid number as GAAP earnings came in at $0.49 per share. Net debt was cut to $6.4 billion which results in a 1.6 times leverage ratio based on rolling EBITDA of $4.0 billion. If we use a more normalized EBITDA number of $2.5-$3.0 billion, the leverage ratios increase a bit, but not that much over 2 times. The company used this improved financial positioning to refinance a lot of debt, in fact issuing paper at just a 3.5% rate in a long-dated senior offering.

In December third quarter sales revealed a solid 12.3% increase in identical sales with quarterly adjusted earnings coming in at $0.66 per share. In April of this year the full-year results for 2020 were reported. The company ended the year with an 11.8% increase in identical sales for the final quarter. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.60 per share, for a full-year number of $3.24 per share. Net debt of $6.6 billion is stabilizing and manageable, although I do not anticipate a reiteration of $4.5 billion in annual EBITDA which suggests that even if absolute debt levels likely come down in 2021, relative leverage ratios might be on the increase.

In fact, the company guided for 2021 identical sales to be down between 6% and 7% of sales, EBITDA around $3.5 billion (for less than 2 times leverage ratio) and earnings per share at a midpoint of $2 per share. With the situation having stabilized, shares have recovered to $18 now, for a 9 times earnings multiple, while leverage comes in around 2 times.

Note that in terms of cash flow conversion, the picture looks a bit different, with capital spending seen around $1.9-$2.0 billion in 2021 vs. a $1.5 billion depreciation expense in 202. These investments are much needed to ramp up the quality of the stores and operations to (further) close the gap with some very well-run peers.

And Now?

Truth be told is that I'm modestly constructive on the name here from a long-term view. The operational performance makes that I see the appeal of moderating leverage and solid earnings power for this year while leverage is addressed and significant cash flow is invested into the business.

The real question is what the earnings power will look like in a normal year as the $2 per share guidance for 2021 still includes a big boom from the pandemic. That said, the pandemic has provided a perfect window of opportunity to reinvest into the stores, cut debt and refinance at much lower interest rates.

Hence, the company continues to move on and uses the current excess cash flow generation to address leverage and beef up the quality of the franchise, as all of this makes that I remain constructive here, yet I fail to have huge conviction to hold a stake here.