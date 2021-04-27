Neles Oyj (MXTOF) CEO Olli Isotalo on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neles Oyj (OTCPK:MXTOF) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2021 7:00 AM ET

Good afternoon to all, and welcome to Neles First Quarter 2021 Results Briefing. We will hear a presentation from CEO, Olli Isotalo; and CFO, Simo Saaskilahti, followed by a Q&A session.

Thank you, Rita, and welcome, everyone online. Let's say, our main message or big part of the main message is squeezed in a nutshell in our opening page, the lengthy heading, you can see from your -- on your screen. But let's go a bit deeper into the topic. As usually, we have 3 modules in our presentation. First, Q1 highlights and results. I will cover those. Then Simo will go through the financials in detail; and finally, I will end the session by giving you a very brief strategy update and our current focus for the coming year.

So starting from the highlights of Q1. Well, orders received grew sequentially 15% compared to Q4 last year. Services and MRO-driven business recovered, especially in services, the orders were already at a good level -- at the good '19 levels. And it's the ones who do not recall, '19 was actually good year for Neles when it comes to the order intake, in generally, but also especially in services. So we are on those levels -- back on those levels, as we speak.

The rest of MRO driven, even though improved, clearly, still remained below the pre COVID levels, but pointing to right direction. On the project side, on the customer CapEx-driven side, pulp and paper and bioproducts business remained on active level. The momentum continues, and we are expecting that to continue. At the same time, chemicals and oil and gas project activity turned out to be weak. However, we have order backlog and the project funnel is developing well. So we are expecting the order intake to recover during the second half of this year, not necessarily yet during the second quarter but then towards the year-end.

On sales side, we took a bit of hit because of the closure of our supply center in Brazil where we had some important projects at the delivery phase. But as we have said earlier, we will recover that delay during the rest of the year. But sales was also negatively impacted because of the timing of the backlog, generally speaking, and exchange rate fluctuations, especially when we are comparing to the quarter 1 year ago.

Profitability during Q1, despite low-ish sales was -- at least internally, we think it was okay-ish. Of course, it's below our long-term target. But on the other hand, the volumes were very low. And because of the good cost management that we still continued in the last quarter during the Q1. And then a combination of the delivery mix or very favorable delivery mix also, the product margins were healthy. By delivery mix, I'm referring to the big share of MRO and services versus project business.

Cash flow was good. We were turning the profits to cash quite nicely and in -- a good progress in our safety continued, and we are competing in many other areas, but also in this area, we are competing in the Champions League currently. LTIF was 1.1 during the first quarter.

If looking a bit deeper into the market, especially, we saw the sentiment improvement in North American market, where it started and orders received actually grew by 49% sequentially. Here, it's good to note, though, that in North America, there is a bit of a seasonality effect, as well as you can see from the graphs on the right-hand side.

As said, Services and MRO-driven businesses improved generally speaking but especially in EMEIA and APAC market areas. Meanwhile, project business was still low in EMEIA. And APAC was at a solid level but -- especially and supported in good development in China.

In South America, we had a peak, if we are looking at the comparison quarter 1 year ago. That was a big quarter like the following one. And obviously, currently, we are below those levels, still on a very solid level, and the overall market activity is solid in South America currently, despite the very bad COVID situation.

Looking at the market outlook, then not repeating too much about pulp and paper, bioproducts, we expect to continue at the current good levels. Market activity in other project businesses, chemicals, oil and gas, especially, it turned out to be weak. I think 3 months ago, we said it would be satisfactory. Well, it turned out to be weaker than we thought.

Now when then looking at the project funnel, we are expecting that to recover and turn -- and return to satisfactory levels during the second half of '21. Of course, here, I have to make a note that the visibility to exact decision date in oil and gas project is still reduced because of the COVID situation in many parts of the world. So it's difficult to estimate exactly when the customers are deciding, finally, even though the funnel is solid.

The other way around in MRO-driven business and services, we were expecting that to be still on a weak level during Q1. But it turned out to be satisfactory. And now we are expecting to -- it further improve towards the year-end, especially speeding off during the second half and towards the year-end.

That was my session, and now I hand over to Simo.

Okay. Thank you, Olli. So let's have a look at the financial development. First to note is that the -- our orders, as Olli mentioned, developed quite nicely from Q4, nice growth in Q1. Comparing then to a year ago comparison period, we're obviously behind that, but as was apparent in the previous -- or in Olli's part, that was a very strong project quarter. If you're looking at actually what happened in the Services and MRO-driven business, we were in the orders ahead of the previous or the year ago quarter in that sense. So that growth is coming from the project side. I should note that, and as Olli said that the Services are on a very nice level comparable to the good times of '19.

MRO, even though it's ahead of last year, kind of Q1 '20, it's still a bit behind the levels that we were seeing before we started to go into the COVID situation. Sales, pretty kind of a similar picture. Actually, if you -- we were €7.7 million behind last year. If you look at actually, in comparable currencies, we would have been at the same level or even a touch above. And then profitability-wise, when you're looking at our adjusted EBITDA, we are at the same level or even a touch better than a year ago. And this year, we didn't record any adjustment items. So when looking at -- and our operating profit, that was actually an improvement year-on-year.

Then looking at a little bit about the kind of development of the balance sheet, you can see that during the first quarter, it may be a little bit -- requires a bit of concentration on the chart on the left. But comparing the end of '20 and Q1, the net working capital picture, we can see that, that was -- we were quite flat. We had had a good positive development during '20 on the net working capital side. That's what we've been talking about that we paid attention to managing that in the situation.

Now here, we were going a little bit up there, mainly coming from the inventories. But comparing to the situation a year ago, we are in a better shape. Our net working capital is in a more -- is in a better level. And also, if you look at the right-hand side of the slide, you can see that the cash flow was quite good, as always said, and our liquid funds were growing in the quarter.

Well, here, you can see the laid out -- the full income statement. So one thing to note, obviously, is that the sales were a bit kind of on a lowish level, as Olli said, sales margins healthy, but the profitability was also achieved by continuing the cost saving activities that we've been doing now for some time and those will also -- that approach, those activities were in place in the first quarter.

Going forward, as we see the activity levels going up, we also anticipate that our costs will increase also partly because we will start implementing our strategy in a bit faster way. And then I think I already touched the main points about the development in the balance sheet. So balance sheet, I would say that got stronger during the period. In these numbers, though, I would note that the dividend that was decided by the Annual General Meeting was not paid yet, so that will have some impact there, but still the picture says that we are in a -- balance sheet wise in a very good position.

And finally, the cash flow, as said, pretty good, especially comparing to the situation a year ago, where we had operationally -- for the year ago, we had operational good development in the net working capital. There were also, to be honest, also some of the items that we were still part of Metso. It may not be fully clean operational development there.

But this year, the development in net working capital was well under control and actually the profitability and also low CapEx, the cash flow was good. We say that clearly, the CapEx is on a lower level, and we also are planning to kind of -- in the rest of the year, that will be a bit higher on a quarterly basis. But that's in a nutshell the highlights from the financial side. So I'm handing back to Olli.

Thank you, Simo. We were quite [indiscernible] someone might say, even aggressive when something on the trade like 1 year ago or a bit more than 1 year ago when going to the savings and cash protection mode. And we have been continuing cost savings actions until now. We have released, of course, some of the initiatives as the situation never got as bad as we thought it could be we were preparing ourselves to a lot worse scenarios as well. However, there have been quite many, many things that we have been postponing and putting on the back burner and even put in hold when it comes to the growth initiatives and actions.

So now the big theme this year we think and we believe that is going to be turning from cost management to accelerating growth. We are not going to do that in an uncontrolled way, that's for sure. But at the same time, we are fully aware, and we recognize that the growth will also require some additional spend selectively in the markets, but also speeding up the R&D. However, this year, we had -- or last year, we have been able to continue strategic research and development projects. And this year will be in fact, strong product launch year. We will come out to the market with a couple of important product launches already in this spring time. And those products will enable further diversification to new fluids and industries, but also helping or enabling us to help our customers to reduce their handprint -- environmental handprint, improving their sustainability, reducing emissions, energy consumption and improving the sales.

One area that we have been communicating the whole year starting from the CMD 1 year ago, has been that we still have white spots in the world where our sales coverage is not there. And that requires additional resources, both on our sales network for own direct sales, which is important in our business on the high-end corner of the technology. But also expansion of our distribution network. And that's important when we are addressing new applications and especially new industries that our direct sales channel is not necessarily addressing daily.

Digital tools and services, we speed up the development there now during this year, especially we talk -- in Services area, we talk about giving the customers tools and visibility to their own disposal to have better inventory management of their valves that they are having installed in their process. That, in turn, helps them to plan their shutdowns, to have the right valves for right components, right spares for the valves at the right time at the site as an example of the development.

And finally, improvement in availability and delivery capabilities. We had -- or we got record high results in our customer engagement survey at the end of last year. But we are not perfect. There are still many ways and many areas where we can improve. And one of those areas that customers are saying, they could improve, at least, let's say, to even more differentiate ourselves from the industry standard when it comes to delivery availability and especially on-time deliveries in a very complicated project where version changes and configuration changes continue to the very end.

That requires system-level changes, requiring some investments that also will require some difficult changes in our processes during the manufacturing phase. We are planning both this year. That will enable and improve our delivery capabilities. Also, this may mean selectively, but anyhow, investment to availability in the form of having some critical components in stock or even valves for actuators in stock selectively.

Financial targets are the same, and they are unchanged. No change. Balance between growth ambition and the profitability target. But at the same time, when growing also taking care of the healthy balance sheet and sharing the fair share with the shareholders as well.

Thank you very much. And now I think it's time for Q&A.

Olli, Simo, got Magnus from UBS. A number of questions from me. I was wondering if you first could give us some extra color on how the trading progressed through the quarter? And what organic exit rates you saw in March for equipment and MRO, respectively? And to the extent that you can provide some detail on April, that would be very helpful to see sort of what -- how we are tracking into Q2 versus Q1, if we start there?

Simo, why don't you start?

We saw the market improve during the quarter. And then we were indicating when we were giving a kind of forward information about our results that because of the timing of the backlog because of our exchange rate performance and the Brazil kind of closure, we were saying that our sales would be about around 10 or even more behind.

Now we were doing a bit better than that. And the one reason is that Brazil supply center, we were able to actually open it faster than thought and then we were able to get some invoicing, but also, I would say that the end of the quarter was very strong in terms of business results and sales. So we saw that happening quite well.

And as you saw that the -- overall, the quarter was strong on MRO side, in particular, in orders, but we also saw the kind of -- that the sales was developing, of course, it's still behind last year but kind of getting there. So I think that we can summarize that if earlier, we were saying that we would see these developments more on the -- -- during Q2, I think we saw at least some of these things now happening in -- already in the very end of our latter part of Q1. Now we did also take into account that, as Olli mentioned, there are some elements of seasonality in certain markets. But nevertheless, that's our view of the situation.

Perfect. Fantastic. That's very clear and very helpful. Maybe on the second one, and I tried to ask this in the past a little bit, if we could get a little bit more detail on how we could or how we should see the different sort of components in the EBIT bridge through '21? I mean, obviously, you could have a reversal of some of the short-term savings you had last year, you would have some extra or long-term savings coming through this year as well as the ramp-up of investments. So just maybe if you could talk a little bit about these different components and how they should net out on a year-over-year basis if there are a headwind or a tailwind?

Well, indeed, you touched already a couple of important points there. Last year, starting from Q2, we were implementing quite heavy cost saving activities, including shorter working times and temporary layoffs. Now we don't have those anymore in place or only in a few places. And -- but still for example, in Q1, we were running very tight cost control on other spending travel, but also some development items, et cetera, et cetera. So the plan is that, obviously, we are seeing that the activity levels as they go up, that will drive up the cost a bit. We will be -- we will not get the kind of the benefits of the -- of some of the savings that were implemented in the previous second half, in particular, the short-term savings. And like Olli said, carefully looking at the way that what is the right time to speed up R&D, speed up the channel development, that is our thought. And really, the guiding principle is that we are committed to fund the kind of the financial targets, and that's the kind of the equation that we have in mind when steering the company.

Okay. But you're not willing to sort of give us any sort of flavor on what -- at least what kind of headwinds we should face from the temporary savings reversal in the quarter? I mean, it's very important for us when we try to build out our estimates for the second quarter, obviously.

Olli Isotalo

Also having that, of course, tightly control the increase. There are some items that will come partly back not only these temporary savings actions, but like traveling, it's a good example that we are expecting that if not normalized, that we do not believe to, but at least increase clearly during the second half. That's our expectation at the moment.

I would only add and maybe at the risk of this -- maybe even more confusing. But we did also do and have been doing constantly structural changes and cost savings with the idea that we save cost on a permanent basis so that we can invest. And we did those last year. We had to lay off people. And we are constantly developing our operations also and our footprint with that in mind. So even though being able to kind of -- or planning to invest there is this balancing item. But as said, the cost levels will go up from the Q1 levels going forward. And I think the best thing is that we keep an eye on the profitability and the growth and try to steer the ship with our strategic targets in mind.

Antti Kansanen

Olli Isotalo

But anyway, there is a growth expectation. And I think our view -- or our own internal view is also reflecting or maybe that is then reflected in the customer activity and that's what we see on our own growth funnel.

Antti Kansanen

Olli Isotalo

Simo Saaskilahti

Antti Kansanen

Olli Isotalo

Antti Kansanen

Simo Saaskilahti

But of course, keeping in mind that the requirements for the availability and whatever the logistics situation is kind of developing. So that's what we kept in mind. But we said that the net working capital terms wise, we still want to kind of get better and we'll be working on that. But not a benefit. I'm not saying that there would be a huge jumps there but continuous improvement.

Okay. Do you think it's possible to run the business with above 15% EBITDA where the demand is currently and which sufficient growth investments? Last from me.

Yes. We think so that it is actually balanced. We have -- this is frequently asked question and actually quite often been asked that why do not -- why such a low ambition level of the EBIT. But it's really balanced with the growth initiatives. So there is room to play between these ones. When the volumes are, let's say, back to the normal that is possible.

Antti Suttelin

Olli Isotalo

As long as the processes are running, you are upgrading them, maintaining them and improving the quality and the safety. And of course, the sustainability. So...

Antti Suttelin

Olli Isotalo

Antti Suttelin

Olli Isotalo

Simo Saaskilahti

It's also that we've been constantly working that we have an offering. And we -- like Olli said, we are constantly developing it and releasing kind of new version, new products that help us create other opportunities or other industries that may have different growth expectations. So I just want to make that note that we shouldn't be too hung up on just this question. Of course, it's an important one, but the other side is that we are serving -- we are already a pretty nice portfolio. We have the pulp and paper. We have the industrial gases. We have -- in the other sector, we have things like renewable energy and metals and mining and some things we can also develop.

Tomi Railo

Olli Isotalo

Tomi Railo

Simo Saaskilahti

That was on exiting. Let's say, compared to earlier crisis, oil drop in '15 -- oil prices in '15 or even financial crisis, still, I mean, it was more the hit taken on the CapEx side and later. I mean while here, we took an immediate hit right away in the MRO side last year. And that dropped the share to 60% levels.

On the other hand, when coming to the crisis last spring or winter, our order backlog and project order backlog was very strong at the time.

Tomas Skogman

Simo Saaskilahti

Tomas Skogman

Simo Saaskilahti

Tomas Skogman

Simo Saaskilahti

Tomas Skogman

Olli Isotalo

Tomas Skogman

Olli Isotalo

Tomas Skogman

Olli Isotalo

Tomas Skogman

Olli Isotalo

Tomas Skogman

Olli Isotalo

Tomas Skogman

Olli Isotalo

Magnus Kruber

Olli Isotalo

Magnus Kruber

Olli Isotalo

I mean, we have global operations, we are able to balance between the suppliers. We have alternative suppliers to many critical ones. And we have actually actively also, even though it wasn't so visible in our working capital, but we have also been actively increasing the safety buffers from the critical suppliers. So we are coping with the issues, but there are issues.

Perfect. That's very clear. And secondly, of course, logistics costs are very high at the moment and you have raw material inflation coming through. And how do you see net pricing this year? And is there any lag between your price hikes and when you see cost inflation coming through, I guess, more materially, I think particularly on the component, the raw material side, I guess the, logistic cost you have had for a while now?

Yes. We have recognized the cost pressure that is coming from the raw material prices and because of the logistics. And of course, now we come to a very sensitive area, and we are not definitely commenting our pricing strategies going forward. On generally -- on general level, I can state, as it has been discussed before, that -- on the CapEx project side, of course, when the funnel in other areas, except pulp and paper is relatively weak or has been weak. Of course, the price competition is normally tougher in such a situation, which we have felt. On the other hand, in this industry, generally speaking, it's quite common to transfer the cost pressures to the customer, meaning price increases. And of course, it now remains to be seen then how different companies are reacting to the cost pressures. But traditionally, it has been recurring cost -- price increases.

Magnus Kruber

Olli Isotalo

Magnus Kruber

Olli Isotalo

Manu Rimpela

Olli Isotalo

And generally speaking, it's kind of a modular setup is -- whenever it's possible, it's normally from the operations and manufacturing point of view, makes also life easier from that perspective.

Okay. Maybe one more. On this M&A topic you discussed already. So could you just talk about how do you see the discussions having evolved with your potential prospects over the last, say, 12 to 18 months in terms of, I guess, especially the valuation angle which also used to be a problem for the combination of Metsä [ph] back in the days that it was hard to make M&A because of the rich valuations. So do you see that, that is still the main hurdle for making M&A? Or is there something else, which is kind of hindering you beyond a visible COVID situation you have now?

Well, COVID is always there. But I think that the strategy is quite clear and the growth ambition, the drive for diversification, drive for developing certain product areas and markets. So the work is ongoing there, and it's -- I guess kind of quoting a bit of all, but if there was something to inform, it would have been informed. But no, I don't see that there's any kind of -- anything that's like holding us back from executing the strategy we are working with.

Thank you very much Olli and Simo for the presentations and all the participants for great questions. And -- so this concludes the briefing for the Q1 results. And then half year review will be published on July 23. Thank you.

Thank you. Bye, bye.