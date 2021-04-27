Photo by Marko Geber/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Why is Raytheon Stock Up?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) shares are currently up 1.8% (as of 1:30 p.m. New York Time), at $82.50, after the company released positive Q1 2021 results this morning (April 27).

We originally initiated a Buy rating on Raytheon stock in May 2020. Since then, shares have gained more than 30% (including dividends):

Librarian Capital's RTX Rating History vs. Share Price Source: Seeking Alpha (27-Apr-21).

Even from the higher share price, we believe Raytheon shares still offer an annualized return of more than 10% by 2024 year-end, as we will explain.

Buy Case Recap

Our investment case on Raytheon Technologies is fundamentally based on a recovery of its Free Cash Flow ("FCF") in the next few years, as passenger air travel recovers after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raytheon already generated $7bn of FCF in 2019 on a pro forma basis, excluding $1bn of upfront losses in Pratt & Whitney's new Geared TurboFan engines. Because of COVID-19, the aerospace segments just broke even in 2020, but the defense segments helped the group generate $3.5bn of FCF excluding one-off items. Before COVID-19, management targeted $8.0bn of FCF in 2021, as well as $1bn of UTX/RTN gross synergies by year 4 after the merger. Management has insisted that these targets will still be met, albeit more slowly, and our most recent forecasts assumed $9bn of FCF in 2024:

RTX FCF - Historic & Forecasted Source: RTX company filings, Librarian Capital estimates.

(Raytheon Technologies was formed as a result of the merger of United Technologies (UTX) and Raytheon in April 2020; Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney are substantially former UTX segments, while Intelligence & Space and Missile & Defense are substantially former RTN segments).

While the COVID-19 pandemic has continued in Q1 2021 and global air traffic remained substantially down, Raytheon's results for the quarter provided several data points that show our investment case to be on track.

Raytheon Q1 2021 Results Headlines

Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s Q1 2021 sales and EBIT by segment is shown below. On a pro forma basis, group sales were down 16% organically, as the two aerospace segments (Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney) each had double-digit organic sales declines:

RTX Sales & EBIT by Segment (Q1 2021) Source: RTX results presentation (Q1 2021).

Year-on-year comparisons of the defense segments are difficult because of an accounting adjustment - as a result of the UTX/RTN merger, the percentage completion on long-term RTN contracts were all reset to zero, which meant a one-off hit to post-merger revenue recognition.

While aerospace sales are dependent on the end of COVID-19, Raytheon has continued to work on its cost base. With Q1 results, management announced an increase in their target for UTX/RTN cost synergies from $1.0bn to $1.3bn.

Sequential Recovery Continuing, Slowly

Raytheon segments' quarterly sales since 2019 are shown below. The (green) defense segments have continued to generate resilient sales through the COVID-19 pandemic, while the (blue) aerospace segments have seen sales taken a step down in Q2 2020, as international air travel all but disappeared, and have yet to recover:

RTX Segment Sales by Quarter (Since 2019) NB. Figures not adjusted for divestitures. Source: RTX company filings.

The segments' quarterly EBIT since 2019 shows how Raytheon's earnings has continued to recover sequentially, albeit slowly. Thanks to cost cuts and a partial recovery in sales, the aerospace segments have moved from loss-making in Q2 2020 to generating more EBIT each quarter. The defense segments are affected by merger-related accounting adjustments mentioned above, as well as some favorable contract adjustments in the Q1 2020:

RTX Segment Adjusted EBIT by Quarter (Since 2019) NB. Figures not adjusted for divestitures. Source: RTX company filings.

Signs of Improvement Seen by Raytheon

Raytheon management observed a few signs of improvement in the commercial aerospace market.

In Collins Aerospace, Q1 2021 commercial aftermarket sales were up 11% from Q4 2020, driven by growth in parts and repair, modifications and upgrades (though still down 31% organically year-on-year).

In Pratt & Whitney, aftermarket volumes for the new Geared TurboFan engines were up, though more than offset by declines in shop visits for older planes.

There was a significant pick-up in domestic air travel in the U.S., with average daily passenger volume doubling between January and April, to 1.4m.

Raytheon has also observed that, whereas in previous downturns there tended to be a 3-6 month lag between the recovery in air traffic volume (as measured by engines' Revolutions Per Minute ("RPM")) and the recovery in aftermarket sales, in 2021 they have seen sales increase ahead of the expected recovery, as airlines prepare their fleets ahead.

These improvements have given Raytheon management the confidence to revise the low end of their 2021 outlook upwards.

Raytheon Outlook For 2021

Raytheon Technologies now expects full-year organic sales growth to be 1-3% (was 0-3%) and adjusted EPS to be $3.50-3.70 (was $3.40-3.70):

RTX 2021 Outlook (Group) Source: RTX results presentation (Q1 2021).

The upward revision in group expectations is due to upward revisions in expectations for Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney, which saw their expected Adjusted EBIT change moved up by $75m and $50m respectively:

RTX 2021 Outlook (By Segment) Source: RTX results presentation (Q1 2021).

Raytheon's outlook remains cautious. Management reiterated how Q2 2021 will be particularly important for the full-year outlook, the same point that they made in more detail on the Q4 2020 earnings call:

"In order for us to see the high end of our commercial aero ranges, we need to see sequential RPM improvement throughout the peak summer travel season of 20% to 30% each quarter, leading to a 40% to 50% year-over-year improvement" Toby O'Brien, Raytheon's then CFO (Q4 2020 earnings call)

However, management acknowledged that there could be more sales growth and margin improvement than they have guided, should global air traffic volumes recover faster than expected.

Short-Term Air Traffic Outlook Uncertain

Compared to Raytheon management's expectations back in January, domestic air travel in the U.S. and China have recovered faster, but international air travel has recovered more slowly. This mirrors expectations in the wider industry, where IATA has reduced its 2021 RPK (Revenue Passenger Kilometre) forecasts from 51% of 2019 level in December to 43%:

Global Air Traffic Volume (2019-21) Source: IATA outlook (April-21).

Over the longer term, IATA still expects air traffic to return to its 2019 level by 2023, which supports Raytheon's returning to $8-9bn FCF around that time:

Global Air Traffic Volume (2010-25) Source: IATA outlook (April-21).

Raytheon Stock Dividends and Buybacks

Raytheon Technologies' Q1 trading has given the Board the confidence to increase both dividends and buybacks.

The day before Q1 2021 results, Raytheon announced a 7% increase in its quarterly dividend, from $0.475 to $0.51 (i.e. $2.04 annualized), which represents a Dividend Yield of 2.5%.

With Q1 2021 results, Raytheon also announced an expansion of its 2021 buyback program from $1.5bn to "at least $2.0bn" (1.6% of the current market capitalization). The company already bought back $375m of its shares in Q1.

CEO Greg Haynes also declared that Raytheon "remain on track to return at least $18 billion to $20 billion to shareholders in the first four years following the merger".

Is Raytheon Stock Good Value?

At $82.50, on 2020 pro forma financials, RTX shares are trading at a 25.5x P/E and a 2.8% FCF Yield (based on operational FCF); the 2021 outlook implies an 11%-higher EPS (at mid-point) and a 43%-higher operational FCF:

Raytheon Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2020-21) NB. 2021 EPS outlook is $3.50-3.70. Source: RTX company filings.

We believe Raytheon stock is good value and will generate an attractive return, based on our illustrative forecasts below.

What Will Happen To Raytheon Stock?

We have kept our assumptions unchanged from our last update (except updating the 2021 dividend figure):

2021 FCF of $4.5bn, in line with management guidance

2024 FCF of $9.0bn, the high-end of management long-term target

$2bn growth in FCF in each of 2022 and 2023 as global air traffic recovers

Dividend to be based on a 65% payout ratio (on FCF Per Share)

Share count to fall by 1% a year in 2021-22, and 1.5% a year in 2023-24

FCF Yield at 6.0% at 2024, implying a 3.9% Dividend Yield

The above implies $19.5bn of capital will be returned to shareholders during 2020-23, near the high-end of management target.

With shares at $82.50, we expect an exit price of $104 and a total return of 42% (10.6% annualized) by 2024 year-end:

Illustrative Raytheon Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Is Raytheon Stock a Buy or Sell? Conclusion

Even though Raytheon shares have gained 30%+ since our initiation last May, they remain attractive in our view.

Defense segments have remained resilient, while Aerospace segments have seen EBIT gradually recover; the synergies target was raised.

There are signs of improvement in the commercial aftermarket; while the near term is uncertain, a full recovery by 2023 is very likely.

Q1 results gave management the confidence to move up the low end of the 2021 outlook, raise the dividend by 7% and expand buybacks.

With shares at $82.50, we expect an exit price of $104 and a total return of 42% (10.6% annualized) by 2024 year-end. The Dividend Yield is 2.5%.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Raytheon stock.

