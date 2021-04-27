Photo by BARTON/DigitalVision via Getty Images

An apology to long-term investors in Apogee (NASDAQ:APOG) as the latest investment take on the name dates back from the final days of 2018. That article was called ''underperforming, but still looks appealing?'' as I concluded that a sound positioning and good long-term track record, in combination with a modest valuation, overcame the lackluster performance in recent times back in the days. Based on that observation, I initiated a long position around the $27 mark.

I'm glad I could cut out of that small position at a big profit a few months later as the last two and a half years has been a story of continued disappointments, even absent of COVID-19, as I do not see great appeal nor triggers here going forward.

The Former Thesis

Back in 2018 Apogee was a pure play on value-added architectural glass and metals products which generated $1.3 billion in sales at the time. The company has seen solid growth and has seen sales more than double between 2011 and 2018 on the back of a recovery in the construction market and dealmaking which brought more diversification. The promise of growth and diversification was in part held back by some weaker operational performance.

At the time the company reported flattish sales and some modest pressure on margins. Despite those conditions the company still reported earnings of around $85 million in actual dollar terms on a $1.3 billion revenue base, for an earnings number close to $3 per share. Needless to say, multiples were non-demanding at just 9 times earnings after shares fell from a high around $60 in 2015 to less than half of that late in 2018.

Besides solid earnings power, the balance sheet was in good shape as well. Net debt came in just below the $200 million mark, and with EBITDA trending at $170 million, leverage ratios came in just above 1 times. The only concern which I had was the softer performance of the business which in all honesty has been going on for quite a few quarters amidst resilient operations and economic conditions, suggesting self-inflicted or operational issues at the company, as the potential was certainly there to post better results.

What Happened?

By April 2019 shares had already recovered to the $40 mark, marking 50% returns in just four months time, as the company reported its results for the fiscal year of 2019. While full-year sales rose 5% to $1.40 billion, adjusted earnings were down $0.27 per share to $2.96 per share. Worse, GAAP earnings only came in at $1.63 per share as a result of big project losses which were excluded in the adjusted earnings numbers. With the company guiding for sales growth and margin expansion, the future looked better, yet after the 50% return I cashed out as the guidance for growth was not quantified.

In December 2019, shares collapsed amidst weak third quarter results and the retirement of the company's CEO. The extent of the weakness was huge as adjusted earnings were now seen just above the $2 per share mark, down a full dollar from the initial outlook for the year, with shares back to the $30 mark again.

In April 2020 shares had collapsed to a range of $15-20 per share as investors feared the combined impact of $200 million in net debt on the back of already lower earnings power, as of course investors were furthermore pricing in the impact of the pandemic, with no guidance provided for understandable reasons.

To understand the impact of the pandemic, one has to know that the first quarter ends in May, so the first quarter for the fiscal year 2021 already was impacted in a big way by the pandemic. Sales fell ''just'' 19% to $289 million as many activities are done on a project basis with longer lead times as the company still squeezed out a $0.11 per share profit.

Second quarter revenues fell just 10% to $319 million as adjusted earnings actually improved a penny to $0.73 per share on the back of cost saving measures being implemented. Third quarter sales fell 7% to $317 million yet adjusted earnings rose from $0.57 per share to $0.90 per share on the back of very good cost control, alleviating all concerns about the impact of the pandemic. Retained earnings and a sale-and-lease-back transition cut net debt to just $112 million. All of this fueled an impressive rally with shares ending the year around the $30 mark, now trading at $35 per share.

Early in April the company reported its annual results for its fiscal 2021 with fourth quarter sales down 8% on an annual basis. The full-year results revealed an 11% fall in sales to $1.23 billion. Full-year GAAP profits of $0.59 per share were held back by an impairment charge, yet adjusted for this and some other issues, adjusted earnings actually improved two pennies. While the lower revenue base resulted in EBITDA down to $140 million, leverage ratios are down to less than 1 times with net debt firmly under control.

Perhaps somewhat disappointing in this sense is that the fiscal 2022 guidance (largely corresponding to the calendar year of 2021) reveals that the company sees earnings between $2.10 and $2.35 per share. This corresponds to a near 10% fall in adjusted earnings as sales likely will fall a bit as well, as these are of course adjusted earnings. As GAAP earnings have come in a bit lower in recent years I would not be surprised to see some charges again in the coming year.

Neutral Territory

While I'm quite impressed with the performance in 2020, the year of COVID-19, as the earnings were in line with the fiscal year of 2020, that year was one of disappointment and truth be told is that these disappointments have been going on for quite a few years now.

Given this discussion and the fact that the coming year seems to be another lost year, with earnings seen below the reported number over the past year, I'm naturally leaning cautious. That said, Apogee is a potential value creator in the making as there are structural execution issues.

While the current 15 times multiple in combination with modest leverage does not look like a stretch, this is a story of continued underperformance. One thing which I have learned in investing is that paying up modestly for quality is probably worth is, certainly if disappointments continue for many years in a row and are not an incident, which certainly is the case with Apogee.

Given all of this and a big recovery to pre COVID-19 levels I feel no urge to hold a position here as shares trade within my neutral zone. That said, Apogee has seen two changes in its top management with both a new CEO and CFO appointed in recent years, as some real and structural positive surprises are needed to become a bit more constructive on the name.