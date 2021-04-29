The Inflation Monster: How Floating Rates Can Help Your Retirement

Photo by gawrav/E+ via Getty Images

The risk of high inflation and related rising interest rates is real, don't underestimate it. It will come as a result of excess liquidity, overprinting dollars, excess government spending, excess borrowing, irrationally high asset valuations, and most importantly, a late (or pre-emptive move) by the Fed to control inflation. Over the past several weeks, we have been discussing these risks, and how they can impact your retirement in a two-part series: part 1 and part 2.

When you are working, there's a good chance that your income goes up faster than inflation. But when you are retired, you are not getting automatic raises. While you get an annual increase from Social Security, it's often not enough to compensate for actual rises in your expenses, especially since things like energy and food are often more volatile, and are expenses that you cannot easily cut without impacting your quality of life. Higher inflation and rising interest rates can be devastating to your retirement plans.

It's crucial that you plan for inflation to ensure that you can maintain the standard of living that you worked your entire life to obtain. Fortunately, there are several tools (or solutions) to position your investment portfolio in a way that your income will grow along with inflation, and even beat it. Focus on growing your income and you will have the flexibility to adapt to changing circumstances, including inflation.

One Solution: Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stocks

Today I'm highlighting a specific tool in our arsenal to hedge against inflation and rising interest rates: Fixed-to-Floating preferred stocks.

As an income investor, I love preferred stocks. They routinely make up 25% of my retirement portfolio because they provide a recurrent high income with lower price volatility which you typically get from bonds. They are safer than their common stock counterparts because they are senior (or rank higher) than common stock in terms of capital repayment and dividend priority. They make a great fit for conservative investors and retirees.

Fixed-to-Floating preferred shares have a special twist, when their "call date" arrives, if the company does not call the preferred shares then the dividend rate changes. Instead of remaining at a "fixed-rate," it becomes "floating" at a rate usually using three-month LIBOR plus a spread.

In an inflationary environment, you want to have greater exposure to floating rates because interest rates will go up. However today, interest rates are very low with three-month LIBOR currently at 0.18%.

Fixed-to-Floating is a great tool for this situation because we want exposure to floating rates in the future, but we don't necessarily want a floating rate right now. Getting a fixed rate today and a floating rate down the road is exactly what we need to ensure "high income" today and have protection from inflation in the future. Who says you can't have your cake and eat it too?

Let's take a look at a few preferred shares that are providing high fixed yields today while offering a generous floating rate in the future.

Pick #1: CIM-D - Yield 8%

Chimera Investment (CIM) is a mortgage REIT (or mREIT) that owns whole mortgages. It buys mortgages and then packages them into "mortgage-backed securities" that are then sold to investors. When mortgages are paid, the MBS investors are paid as agreed and CIM keeps the rest.

So the key for CIM is that the residential housing market has been very strong. This helps CIM in two ways:

First, borrowers are more unlikely to default when they can sell their house for substantially more than they owe or when they can refinance at a lower rate. Second, the higher-yielding mortgages that CIM holds become relatively more valuable as the loan-to-value is lower and new mortgages have substantially lower yields.

We like the preferred, specifically Chimera Investment Corporation 8% Cumulative Redeemable Series D (CIM.PD) – because it's a fixed-to-floating rate that converts in 2024. Right around the date where our current outlook and the Federal Reserve's own words, suggest that the likelihood of rate increases will be high. Once it starts floating, CIM-D will pay LIBOR + 5.379%.

This gives investors three years of collecting 8.0%, and by the time CIM-D starts floating, it will be right around the time we want to be hedged against rising rates. If in 2024 the 3-Month LIBOR or equivalent is 2.3% (the average for 2018/2019), then CIM-D would yield 7.7% and would rise along with inflation and interest rates.

Pick #2: NS-B - Yield 9%

NuStar Energy (NS) is in the business of transporting oil with its assets in the Permian Basin. The company has one of the best assets in the business and it also has kept its leverage under control over the years. With oil stabilizing around $60, NS will see volumes continue to increase.

We like the preferred shares, with NuStar Energy LP, 7.625% Fixed/Float Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NS.PB) currently yielding 9.0%.

This preferred is "fixed to floating" and will convert to a floating rate in July 2022. It will pay you the same yield (currently at 9%) until July 2022, at which point it can be called, or it will change to paying a floating rate. The floating rate will be LIBOR + 5.643%. If NS-B were floating today, that would be a yield of approximately 6.8% since you are buying it at a steep discount to par. If LIBOR climbs to 2.3%, where it was in 2018/2019, NS-B would pay a dividend of $1.985/year. That would be a yield of 9.3% at current prices. So at current prices, we can lock in a base yield of around 6.8% when it starts floating, and that yield could easily climb to 9.4% or even higher as interest rates rise.

LIBOR is at rock bottom right now, and in time it will be heading up. We can take advantage of the cheap prices today and buy at a 15% discount to par value. We can collect a great yield today, and hedge our portfolio against rising rates in the future.

NuStar is making plenty of money on crude oil and refined products, they're also converting some of their facilities in California to handle biodiesel, ethanol, and renewable diesel. Energy in any form is worthless if you cannot transport it from the location it's generated to the location it's needed. That necessity translates to juicy dividends!

Pick #3: IVR-C - Yield 7.8%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is an mREIT that pivoted from being a "hybrid" investing in both agency and non-agency MBS, to a pure agency mREIT.

Agency MBS creates a very low-risk holding for preferred shares because they are extremely liquid, have very low volatility and agency mREITs use non-recourse borrowing to buy them. Combine those features with the reality that agency mREITs typically have a very high amount of cash and unencumbered MBS on hand and you have a lot of safety for the preferred equity level. IVR has $582.5 million in preferred shares outstanding at par value. Their $744.8 million in cash and unencumbered agency MBS exceeds that.

IVR's peers like Annaly (NLY) and AGNC (AGNC) have preferred shares that are yielding less than 7%. So IVR's current yield of 7.8% is very attractive now. The Fixed-to-Floating feature goes into effect in September 2027 and pays three-month LIBOR + 5.289%. If in 2027 the three-month LIBOR or equivalent is 2.3% (the average for 2018/2019), then IVR-C would yield 7.6% and would rise along with inflation and interest rates.

This provides the stability of a fixed rate for a longer period of time than other preferred stock picks we like. It's important to have your portfolio positioned so that as a whole it will succeed in any conditions, even if your projections do not happen on schedule.

Conclusion

Combined, these three picks provide a current average yield of 8.3%. The conversion to floating rates is staggered, with NS-B converting in July 2022, CIM-D in March 2024, and IVR-C doesn't convert until September 2027. All three have spreads in excess of 5.2%, ensuring that even if interest rates are still very low when they convert to floating rates, you're getting a reasonable yield.

This is exactly what you would want to own during periods of inflation and rising interest rates. Investments that provide a high fixed rate right now while interest rates are at rock-bottom, and that will provide you with higher income in the future as interest rates rise. And, with these three preferred stocks, you have a nice "ladder" effect so that your portfolio doesn't convert to floating overnight. Instead, the impact of floating rates is absorbed over a number of years, providing you with the flexibility to adapt to inflation (and related rising interest rates) depending on how it appears, and how quickly the Federal Reserve decides to hike short-term interest rates.

Don't underestimate the risks of inflation and rising interest rates over the next few years. They can be devastating to your retirement. Fixed-to-Floating investments are one great solution among many we have been preparing for. You should do prepare too!