Introduction

Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY) (OTCPK:MKGAF) is the "original" of the two Merck companies. Established as a pharmacy in 1668 in Darmstadt, the company has since grown to be one of Europe’s dominant companies in the healthcare and life sciences industry with revenue that will likely reach 20B EUR by the end of 2022.

Readers are cautioned to not confuse Merck KGaA with the US-based Merck (MRK). Merck used to be a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, but after the first world war, German companies were expropriated and Merck (U.S.) has been independent for more than 100 years. In this article I will refer to Merck KGaA’s European listing as it has a primary listing in Germany. The ticker symbol on the Deutsche Boerse exchange is MRK (which doesn’t exactly help with the confusion as that’s the same ticker symbol as Merck & Co uses). For simplicity sake, every time I refer to Merck or MRK from here on, I'm referring to the German Merck. I will use the Euro as base currency throughout the article. The current share count is approximately 435M shares as investors need to use the theoretical number of shares to correctly reflect the general partner’s interest.

Merck KGaA showed a very resilient performance in 2020 and was rewarded with a strong share price

Merck performed very well in 2020 as it reported a revenue increase of almost 10%. Unfortunately the COGS increased by almost 14% which meant the gross profit result increased to "just" 10.7B EUR. That’s still more than 5% higher than in 2019 but the gross profit increased at a marginally slower pace than the revenue. Something to keep an eye on, but not anything to be overly alarmed about.

In fact, Merck was able to cut expenses on other levels: Its marketing and selling expenses decreased by about 8% to 4.2B EUR, and this was a major help to the EBIT which increased by about 40% to 2.99B EUR. So while there appeared to have been some pressure on the gross margins, the EBIT margin increased exponentially from 13.12% to approximately 17%. Shareholders were obviously happy and as Merck also was able to reduce its net finance expense, the pre-tax income increased by more than 50%. With an EPS of 4.57 EUR/share (also an increase of just over 50% compared to the EPS of 3.04 EUR in 2019), Merck performed very nicely.

The cash flow statements fortunately confirmed the strong performance as shown in the income statement.

Merck generated about 3.48B EUR in operating cash flow but this included a 395M EUR investment in the working capital position. Excluding this, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 3.87B EUR.

I'm not including the "profit withdrawal by E. Merck KG" from the adjusted operating cash flows as this is mitigated by my use of the theoretical amount of shares which converts the interest of the general partner into a theoretical amount of shares).

The capex was relatively high in 2020 with approximately 1.56B spent on tangible and intangible assets. That’s quite an increase from the 1.02B EUR spent in 2019 and the capex level will remain pretty stable at the current level of 1.4-1.5B EUR on property, plant and equipment. Despite this capex increase, the adjusted free cash flow generated by Merck in 2020 was approximately 2.31B EUR, which represents roughly 5.31 EUR/share for a free cash flow yield of 3.7%.

The outlook for 2021 indicates a double-digit growth potential

Merck has posted a very nice result in 2020 as the company performed very well. But so did the share price, and Merck is now trading at in excess of 31 times its 2020 earnings. Rather than looking in the rearview mirror, we should focus on 2021 as Merck is anticipating another year of double-digit growth.

So according to the EBITDA guidance we should see a high organic EBITDA increase, but this will be negatively impacted by FX changes. Combining both elements, I think it’s realistic to assume a 5% EBITDA growth level, and this should also have a similar impact on the operating cash flow in 2021. Applying that 5% growth rate on the adjusted operating cash flow generated in 2020, Merck’s FY 2021 operating cash flow could easily come in at approximately 4B EUR (and will likely be closer to 4.1B EUR). This also will boost the free cash flow by approximately 10% as the capex will remain virtually unchanged. As such, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a free cash flow result of 5.8-6 EUR per share this year.

Investment thesis

That still doesn’t make the company cheap as at the current share price of approximately 144 EUR, the upper end of that free cash flow expectation would still result in a free cash flow yield of just over 4%, which is pretty much in line with other companies whose business model doesn’t really come under pressure during adverse economic times. Of course, this still includes the impact of some non-recurring items and I’ll be able to fine-tune my expectations once Merck KGaA will have filed its half-year report.

I currently don’t have a position in Merck KGaA and I don’t think I’ll be initiating a position at the current valuation anytime soon. I missed the opportunity to pick up some stock last year (too many possibilities, not enough cash!), but I won’t be chasing the stock at the current levels. It’s a well-run company and I hope I will be able to pick it up at a lower valuation.