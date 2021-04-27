Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) CEO William Kessel on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William Kessel - President and Chief Executive Officer

Gavin Mohr - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brendan Nosal - Piper Sandler

Russell Gunther - D.A. Davidson

Brad Kessel, President and CEO.

William Kessel

Good morning, and welcome to today's call. Thank you for joining us for Independent Bank Corporation's conference call and webcast to discuss the company's first quarter 2021 results. I am Brad Kessel, President and Chief Executive Officer; and joining me is Gavin Mohr, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Joel Rahn, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking.

Before we begin today's call, I would like to direct you to the important information on Page 2 of our presentation, specifically the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements. If anyone does not already have a copy of the press release issued by us today, you can access it at the company's website, independentbank.com. The agenda for today's call will include prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer session, and then closing remarks.

Page 4 of our presentation lists some of the actions that we have taken since the start of COVID-19 pandemic to protect our employees, clients, vendor partners and the communities we serve. Today, our frontline associates continue to do an outstanding job, serving our customers, as to be approximately 38% of our total staff who continued to work remotely.

We continue to execute on our operating plan that we share each quarter. This plan is built around diversified and balanced growth, process improvement and cost controls, talent management and an enterprise-wide risk management framework. We believe following this plan will yield consistent and improving performance metrics over many quarters and many years.

As we continue to navigate the many challenges brought down by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to report continued strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2021. I am so proud of the job our associates did and persevering this past year, despite the extraordinary circumstances and challenges. They stayed focused on our purpose, assisting customers, individuals and businesses to be Independent.

The highlights for our first quarter of 2021 are shown on Slide 6, include the following. Independent Bank Corporation reported first quarter 2021 net income of $22 million or $1 per diluted share, versus net income of $4.8 million or $0.21 per diluted share in the prior year period.

The increase in 2021 first quarter earnings, as compared to 2020 primarily reflects increases in net interest income, non-interest income, as well as a decrease in the provision for credit losses that were partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense. This represents increases in net income and diluted earnings per share of 358% and 376%, respectively, compared to 2020. Our return on average assets and return on average equity were 2.10% and 23.51%, respectively.

Our mortgage banking team generated net gains and mortgage loans of $12.8 million, up 45.1% over 2020, and a company record for mortgage loan origination volume of $509 million for the quarter. We were also pleased to see continued net growth in deposits of $221.2 million or 6.1% on a linked quarter basis. Asset quality continues to be strong as evidenced by loan net recoveries during the quarter and no new commercial defaults during the quarter, a low level of non-performing loans and non-performing assets.

On January 1st, 2021, we adopted CECL, recording in a $11.7 million increase in our allowance for credit losses. We announced the payment of a $0.21 per share dividend on our common stock on February 16th, 2021. This represents a 5% increase over 2020 and is the seventh consecutive year we have increased our cash dividend. Most importantly, we continued to effectively operate our business continuity plan to safely serve our customers and protect our employees.

Page 8 of the presentation provides a good snap - snapshot of our loan and deposit metrics for our Michigan markets. Turning to Page 8, we displayed several key economic statistics for the State of Michigan. Overall, we are seeing continued improvement in the unemployment rate for Michigan now at 5.2%. However, we still - are still over 279,000 employed workers below the total number of employed workers pre-COVID. Regional average home sale prices continue to climb, we had inventory levels in many of our markets are at record lows and negatively impacting the overall volume of home sales.

On the COVID-19 front, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services continues to closely monitor vaccination rates, positivity cases, hospitalization rates and the deaths as a result of the virus. On the vaccination front through April 23rd over 3.7 million first doses and 2.3 million second doses have been administered in our state. The daily positivity case rate continues to be at a concerning level in excess of 50 per 100,000. Michigan Public Health officials have begun identifying coronavirus outbreaks at schools, including preschool, K-12 and higher institutions.

The third wave of the coronavirus cases has spurred a rapid increase in the number of people being treated for COVID-19 in Michigan's hospitals. The cumulative deaths are attributed to COVID in Michigan now exceeds 17,100. Our state government has held off on reactivating many of the previous restrictions. However, gathering limits and remote office work expectations are still in place. Despite this third wave of the virus, I am optimistic and hopeful for a return to normal in the not-too-distant future.

On Page 9, we provide a couple of charts reflecting the composition of our deposit base, as well as the continued growth in this portfolio, while working to effectively manage our overall cost of funds. Like most in our industry, the extensive government stimulus continues to result in increased deposit levels for our customers.

On Page 10, we provide an update on our $2.9 billion loan portfolio. For the first quarter, commercial balances increased by $58.8 million. Mortgage balance has declined by $15.9 million, and installment balances increased by $7.7 million. Excluding PPP activity, our commercial balances slightly declined by $5.6 million for the quarter.

Commercial line usage levels continued to be soft. At quarter end, we were at 27.6% utilization rate which is a historic low for our company. That said, the commercial pipeline is growing and our mortgage pipeline well down from peak levels continues to displace strengthened demand.

On page 9 - or on Page 11, we have an update on our loan modifications, which declined to just $15.8 million or 0.62% of total loans at quarter end. On Page 12 is an update of the Bank's administration of the SBA's PPP program. As of March 31, 2021, we had $234.2 million in balances outstanding and $6.8 million in an unaccreted fees. We expect most of these fees to be accreted into interest income over the next nine months.

On Page 13, we display the concentrations or makeup of our entire commercial loan portfolio. The portfolio is very granular and made sure with the largest concentrations in C&I being manufacturing with $146 million or 11.2%. Construction at 8% and retail at 7.5%. Within the CRE portfolio, the largest concentration is retail with $98 million or 7.6%.

Our credit metrics indicate this portfolio continues to hold up well, including those - including loans in those industry sectors whose business has been more negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes the hospitality and food service industries.

Page 14 provides an overview of our investments at March 31, 2021, as well as activity during this past quarter. In terms of capital management, our capital levels continue to be strong with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 8.08% at March 31, 2021. As previously noted, we declared a cash dividend - quarterly cash dividend our common stock of $0.21 per share. This dividend is payable on May 14th, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 5th, 2021.

On December 18th, 2020, the Board of Directors of the company authorized the 2021 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2021 share repurchase plan, the company has authorized to purchase up to 1.1 million shares or approximately 5% of our outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last to the end of this calendar year. Thus far in 2021, we have repurchased 180,667 shares at a weighted average price of $19.93 per share.

At this time, I would like to turn the presentation over to Gavin to share a few comments on our financials, credit quality and our outlook for 2021.

Gavin Mohr

Thanks, Brad and good morning, everyone. I'm starting at Page 16 of our presentation. Net interest income increased $0.1 million from the year ago period. Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.05% during the first quarter of 2021, which is down 58 basis points from the year ago period, and down 7 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020.

I'll add some more detailed comments on this topic in a moment. Average earning assets interest - excuse me, the average interest earning assets were $4.05 billion in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $3.35 billion in the year ago quarter and $3.98 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Page 17 contains a more detailed analysis of linked quarter decrease in net interest income and a decline in the net interest margin. Our first quarter '21 net interest margin was adversely impacted by three factors. Decrease in PPP accretion, growth in liquid assets and a decline in earning asset yield. We will comment more specifically on our outlook for net interest income and net interest margin for the remainder of 2021 later in the presentation.

Moving on to Page 18, non-interest income totaled $26.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $11 million in the year ago quarter and $22.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Of course the story here is our exceptionally strong mortgage banking revenues. First quarter '21 net gains on mortgage loans increased $12.8 million, compared to $8.8 million in the first quarter of '20.

The increase in these gains was due to an increase in mortgage loan sales volume, and in the mortgage loan pipeline as well as stronger loan sale profit margins, mortgage loan application volume was strong in the first quarter of '21 and continues to be robust at the start of the second quarter in 2021. But we are seeing a decline in refinance application volume as a result of the increase in rates. Our purchased mortgage volume remains strong.

Contributing to our strong non-interest income was a $2.5 million gain on mortgage loans servicing due to a $4.6 million or $0.17 per diluted share after tax increase in the fair value due to price and a $1.4 million decrease due to pay downs of the capitalized mortgage loans servicing rates.

As detailed on Page 19, our non-interest expense totaled $30 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $28.7 million in the year ago quarter, and $32.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Performance-based compensation expense decreased $1.2 million over the fourth quarter of '20, primarily due to a decrease in the accrual for the annual management incentive compensation plan. The first quarter of 2021 included $0.2 million of conversion related expenses. You'll have more comments on the outlook for non-interest expense later in the presentation.

Page 20 provides data on non-performing loans, other real estate non-performing assets and early-stage delinquencies. Total non-performing assets were $7.4 million or 17.17% of total assets at March 31, 2020. Non-performing loans decreased by $1.2 million or 14% during the first quarter of '21. Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent decreased to $3.9 million, compared to $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of '20. Two commercial loans totaling $7.6 million that either paid off or became current are primarily responsible for the decrease.

Page 21 provides some additional asset quality data, including information on new loan defaults and on classified assets. I would highlight there were no new commercial loan defaults in the first quarter of '21.

Page 22 provides information on our TDR portfolio that totaled $42 million on March 31, 2021. This portfolio continues to perform well with 94% of these loans performing and 93.3% of these loans being current at March 31, 2020.

Moving on to Page 23. We recorded a provision for credit loss credits of $500,000 in the first quarter of '21, compared to an expense of $6.7 million in the year ago quarter and a provision credits of $400,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020. The allowance for loan losses totaled - for credit losses totaled $46.8 million or 1.68% of portfolio loans at March 31, 2021. The ratio increases to 1.83% when excluding the PPP loans and the remaining Traverse City State Bank acquired loans.

Page 24 provides information for adoption of CECL. We elected to adopt CECL on January 1st, 2021. The day 1 adjustment to the allowance for credit losses was $11.7 million, which fell within our previously disclosed range of $10.5 million to $12.5 million. The day 1 adjustment increased the allowance for credit losses to $47.1 million. The increase in the reserve for unfunded lending commitments was $1.5 million, which fell within our previously disclosed range of $0.5 million to $1.5 million. The after-tax impact of the CECL adoption to retained earnings was a decrease of $10.3 million.

Page 24 is our update for our 2021 outlook to see how our actual performance during the year compared to the original outlook that we provided in January 2021. Our outlook estimated loan growth in the low single-digits. Loans increased $50.5 million in the first quarter or 1.85%. This growth is primarily due to the origination of PPP round two loans totaling $128.2 million. Loan balances net of PPP loans decreased $13.8 million during Q1 of '21.

Net interest income grew by $0.3 million or 0.31% compared to the first quarter of '20, which was below our forecast of 0.5% for the full year 2021. The growth in net interest income during the first quarter of '21, compared to the prior year quarter was generated by an increase in interest-earning assets of $697 million and fee income accretion related to the Paycheck Protection Program.

The impact of CECL adoption on January 1, 2021 was an increase to the allowance for credit losses of $11.7 million, which was within our range of $10.5 million to $12.5 million. In Q1 '21 provision for credit losses was a credit of a $0.5 million. This is due our forecasted 2021 full year for provision range of 0.25% to 0.35% of average total portfolio loans. The primary drivers of the decrease in provision for credit losses were a decrease in the balance of loans at risk, a decrease in commercial watch credits and an improvement in the employment forecast that decreased the retail food reserves.

The current credit processed it is likely our provision for credit losses will be below our forecasted range for the full year 2021. Non-interest income totaled $26.4 million in the first quarter of '21 compared to our forecasted range of $13 million to $16 million. Higher than forecasted mortgage production with higher margin on sale of mortgages, combined with higher than forecasted net gains on mortgage loans servicing drove our outperformance.

Non-interest expense was $13 million in the first quarter outside of our $28.5 to $29.5 million target - targeted quarterly range and an increase in the accrual for incentive-based compensation due to a higher than anticipated payout levels of primary driver of the increase in expense. Our effective income tax rate was 18.8% for the first quarter '21, which was generally in line with our forecast. Lastly, the company purchased 180,667 shares at an average cost of $19.93 in the first quarter of 2021.

That concludes my prepared remarks. I would like to now turn the call back over to Brad.

William Kessel

Thanks, Gavin. Let's turn to Slide 26 in the deck and which displays a high-level view of our key strategic initiatives. And what are the most significant is our digital transformation initiatives, much of which we completed during the second quarter hereof 2021 or will be completed with the second quarter hereof 2021.

As I reported this time last year, we signed a core data processing agreement with the new partner, Fiserv and will be converting to their DNA platform. The benefits of this change include moving to a modern core platform with flexible application processing interfaces, also known as APIs. This will allow faster integration with new technology, real-time processing capabilities and better access to our data and decision management using our data.

This investment includes the introduction of ONE Wallet, that's our new mobile and online platform for consumer and business clients. This platform allows our customers to open new accounts and apply for loans online, along with enhanced transfer, bill pay and self-service capabilities. In addition, ONE Wallet Plus enables our clients to monitor all their finances in one location, as well as provides budgeting and spending analytical tools.

This change will also serve as the foundation to create a unified customer experience through all channels aka the omnichannel from the mobile channel, the electronic banking channel, our branch channel and back-office support which we call The Hub. Our team has been working hard for over 16 months and we're excited to roll out this new technology to our clients. I think they will be pleased.

At this point, we would now like to open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

We'll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] First question comes from Brendan Nosal, Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Brendan Nosal

Hey, good morning, Brad. Good morning, Gavin. How are you guys?

William Kessel

Good morning, Brendan. Doing well, thank you.

Gavin Mohr

Good. Thanks, Brendan.

Brendan Nosal

Good. Just want to start off here kind of a more top-level question. There have been a number of deals announced in your markets over the past week or two. Just kind of curious, I know it's early, but if any quick thoughts on kind of how those might shape up the competitive dynamics in your market? And then you know, where if anywhere can you see yourself adding talents to your team if the opportunity presents itself as a result of these deals?

William Kessel

Well, yeah so that - the M&A in the Michigan markets is a reoccurring thing. And, of course, this past Monday with Flagstar and New York Community Bank partnering, and then earlier in the year, of course, the Huntington and TCF, you know, not unique to Independent, but for the remaining banks in the marketplace, of course, that disruption does create opportunity, I think it creates opportunity to add customers, it's an opportunity to add talent. And over the years, I think we have shown our ability to take advantage of the disruption in the marketplace. And I think you know you'll see us work to do the same thing going forward.

Brendan Nosal

All right. Perfect, thanks for the color. And then maybe one more follow-up for me on a bit of a different note here. I look at Slide 17, just the margin changes from last quarters and this quarter, there's that 16 bps point benefit from accelerated amortization of loss on derivatives, is that a recurring piece of the margin that will kind of stick around? Or is that more of a transitory or one-time benefit, in other words, we pull it out and the margin is 2.90%?

Gavin Mohr

That was the - that's a one-time quarter-over-quarter, Brendon. So we're just showing you that third quarter. So we'll pick it up in the cost of funds is where you'll see the benefit, but the quarter-over-quarter impact is a one-time adjustment of 16 basis points last quarter.

William Kessel

So what happened is, we accelerated that in Q4 -

Gavin Mohr

Yes.

William Kessel

So you're seeing it now in Q1. And you won't see it going forward other than we don't have that higher cost on those derivatives prospectively. Does that make sense?

Brendan Nosal

Yeah, I think so. It's all right. So there is a kind of a permanent help to the cost of funds. But you know, next quarter, if nothing else changes, the NIM would look closer to 2.90%, correct?

Gavin Mohr

That's fair. Yes, that 16 basis points just as comparative quarter-over-quarter.

Brendan Nosal

All right, fantastic. Thanks for the help there.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Next question is from Russell Gunther, D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Russell Gunther

Hey, good morning, guys.

William Kessel

Good morning, Russell.

Gavin Mohr

Good morning.

Russell Gunther

I wanted to follow-up on your comments on loan growth, looks like reiterated expectations for that kind of 5% to 7% ex-PPP. And, you know, prepared remarks suggests that'll come from commercial mortgage and consumer, but just hoping you could elaborate a little bit more on whether you expect that to be you know fairly even contributions from the three verticals or how you're thinking about that kind of core non-PPP organic growth mix?

William Kessel

Yeah. So, again, what we saw for the core was a slight decline, excluding PPP and commercial, we saw a slight decline in mortgage, and we had a little bit of an increase in consumer. I think, generally, we view it as across the Board, evenly. As a company, we you know really are working to have the commercial book continue to be the largest book of business for us. And I think as the economy returns to a stable, more stable footing, we'll see more commercial demand.

What's been interesting on the mortgage front in a headwind is, of course, the lower rates has accelerated prepayment rates on the existing mortgage book. And what previously was in our mortgage book as a result of size-only were jumbo loans. And over the last few years, the GSEs have, of course, materially raised their conforming loan limit level. So what we've experienced over the last few quarters is loans that were previously portfolio are now being sold into the secondary market.

I think, you know, we'll probably still continue to see some of that, but it'll wane as re-fis you know, are reduced. We are seeing a very good demand for residential construction. We're seeing very good demand for the RV in Marine areas of financing too. So, again, back to your original high level, I think our goal and we still think that loan growth should be in mid single-digits and across the Board.

Russell Gunther

I appreciate all the color there. Next question you know relates a bit. Appreciate your comments on the margin and the glide path that you provide in the deck, you know, a big chunk was the excess liquidity that weighed on the quarter. And so you know could you give us a sense for when you think you might be able to get that to put to work? And so that piece of it that excess liquidity drags, when you would anticipate that to stop weighing on the margin?

Gavin Mohr

Yeah, good question. And so we view this is, we're putting it to work in terms of the investment portfolio versus letting it set overnight in cash. So although not a wide or a very high raw yield, that 1.70% is much better than 10 basis points. So we do - we feel like to put it into work in an appropriate manner to that should deposits either exit or loans pick up to absorb it, we can quickly roll the mix into the either on the outflows or more preferably fund the loans. But you know, our deposits just continue to grow. And so I just think that's common here and it gives you an indication of the amount of liquidity that's out there.

Russell Gunther

Thanks, Gavin. I appreciate that. Last question, guys is on you know the anticipated P&L impact from the system's conversion. So you know, something that's been in the works, as you mentioned, 16 months, exciting to see it unveiled. Do you have any, you know, bigger picture projections around what this could mean for revenue you know growth or expense declines? Just how you're thinking about the impact.

William Kessel

So that's a great question and let's go to the expense side first. So on the expense side, part of the new contract was an agreement to capture contractual savings immediately even before conversion. So really going back to a year ago at this time, you would have seen or did see a reduction in our overall data processing expense, and we carried that forward each quarter through last year. And you'll see that here into 2021.

The second component of cost save. And this is the one essentially to be garnered by just really doing the business operating more efficiently. And its processes are that were in place for a long, long time are no longer there. And we have new processes in place. And it's very difficult at this point, we got an idea, we haven't necessarily shared it publicly, but we think there are opportunities to capture significant efficiencies just through leveraging the new technology, and you know, the account opening, as an example, the account opening - new account opening process, you know, we can do today in a fraction of the time and digitally what previously involved, you know, human beings taking a lot more time. And that's just one way, you know, one example or account maintenances or and so on. So there prospectively will be material cost savings, and I can't quantify it, I'm not in a position to share that today.

On the revenue side, also very difficult. We do believe that one of our core objectives within the company, actually two, one is to make it easier for our associates to service with our clients. And the second is to make it easier for our clients to bank with us. And that make it easier to bank with us, we think will drive more revenue. And but it's very difficult to quantify. So, Russell, I know you're looking for X percent on the revenue side and X percent on the cost side, but at this point just very difficult to put down on a spreadsheet. But I hope that gives you some insight into how we're looking at it.

Russell Gunther

Yeah, quite a bit. Brad that's very helpful. And guys, that's it for me. Thank you both for taking my questions.

Gavin Mohr

You're welcome. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] This concludes our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Kessel for any closing remarks. Please go ahead.

William Kessel

In closing, I would like to thank our Board of Directors and our senior management for their support and leadership. I also want to thank all of our associates. I continue to be so proud of the job being done by each member of our team. Despite a very difficult operating environment, our team continues to adapt to the circumstances, leverage the opportunities to go the extra mile for our customers and our communities. Each team member in his or her own way continues to do their part toward our common goal of guiding our customers to be Independent. Finally, I would like to thank each of you for your interest in Independent Bank Corporation and for joining us on today's call. Have a great day.

