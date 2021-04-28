Photo by roman_slavik/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) is a regional bank in Washington state where it has been serving the Puget Sound area for in excess of 100 years. While the bank’s loan loss provisions skyrocketed in 2020, it actually looks like the bank has been very conservative as only a very limited portion of the loan book was issued the "past due" status on the loan books. Of course it’s always important to have a safe and conservative balance sheet management, but this could also mean there’s hidden value.

FS Bancorp obviously saw its loan loss provisions increase in 2020

In 2020, FS Bancorp reported just a small decrease in the interest income which decreased by less than $1M to $88.8M. As the total interest expense decreased by almost 24%, the bank’s net interest income actually increased by in excess of 5% to $74.1M.

FS Bancorp also sold a bunch of its loans, thereby generating a very attractive capital gain of almost $50M. As you can see on the income statement below, this obviously skewed the total non-interest income which more than doubled to $55.4M. This means the total pre-tax and pre-provision income increased from approximately $31M in 2019 to about $63M in 2020.

Source: annual report 2020

That sounds great, but it’s very important to emphasize the vast majority of this net income jump was caused by a substantial increase of the gain on the sale of loans.

That’s why I was hoping the Q1 results (published on Monday) would provide better insight in how the underlying profit engine was working, but unfortunately (or actually, fortunately!) FS Bancorp was once again able to report a sizable gain on the sale of loans. As you can see on the image below, there was a $11.7M gain on the loan sale, and this, in combination with a low loan loss provision of just $1.5M, allowed the bank to report a net income of $11.9M or $2.78/share.

Source: Q1 results 2021

No details on the sold loans in Q1 2021 were available, but in the annual report of 2020, FS Bancorp mentioned it originated $1.87B in residential mortgages of which it sold $1.64B to investors (with about 90% of these sales picked up by Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae and Freddie Mac). This likely won’t remain the golden egg laying goose forever, but it will be a main profit driver for the time being, and that’s good for the shareholders. The dividend has already been hiked to $0.26 per share per quarter followed by another hike to $0.27 per quarter announced yesterday and given the strong earnings result this won’t have been the last hike.

A closer look at the loan book (and past due loans) indicates everything is under control

In FY 2020, the amount set aside for loan loss provisions almost five-folded as FS Bancorp had to deal with the fallout of the COVID pandemic. While FS Bancorp hasn’t provided a breakdown in its Q1 overview (although there undoubtedly will be an update once the 10-Q quarterly report will be filed).

While we see a decent chunk of the loan book was invested in commercial loans and CRE, it's good to see residential assets remain very important to FS Bancorp: About $0.5B of the loan book (just over 30%) was invested in home equity, one-to-four family and multi-family assets. On top of that, almost $300M in consumer loans were issued as part of home improvement debt.

Source: annual report 2020

As you can see, the total allowance for loan losses has doubled in 2020 to just over $26M as the bank recorded a loan loss provision of in excess of $13M. The total amount of provisions represents about 1.65% of the loan book and as this is already reasonably high (compared to 1% of the loan book as of the end of 2019), FS Bancorp has clearly chosen the conservative approach here, as the total amount of loans past due remains very low.

As you can see on the image below, the total amount of loans in a non-accruing status is less than $8M while the total amount of loans past due is just $6.4M. So having $26M in loan loss allowances seems to be sufficient to cover the loans that are problematic right now.

Source: annual report 2020

So the main question is why was FS Bancorp doubling its loan loss allowance to in excess of $26M while only a handful of loans were past due? The answer to that question can be found in the overview of loans FS Bancorp deems to be "riskier" due to the exposure to the negative fallout of the COVID pandemic.

However, those numbers have been decreasing as well. As you can see below, while the total amount of COVID-impacted loans stood at in excess of $103M as of the end of December, this has decreased to just $81.5M and that obviously explains why the loan loss provision level in the first quarter of the current year was just $1.5M: The loan book risk has decreased.

Source: Q1 2021 results

Investment thesis

FS Bancorp isn’t out of the woods yet but I'm very encouraged by the low amount of loans past due (and loans having a non-accruing status) and the decrease of the amount of higher risk loans on the balance sheet. I absolutely support the bank’s management in using the prudent approach here: It’s better to be safe than sorry.

I’m also impressed with the ability to sell a large portion of the mortgages originated by the bank. While the capital gains on those sales are nice, I remain cautious and don’t take those gains for granted. But for the time being, those capital gains are a tremendous help to rapidly strengthen the balance sheet and the (tangible) book value of the bank. The tangible book value stood at $55/share which makes FS Bancorp very decently priced. I don’t have a position, but I am adding the regional bank to my watchlist.