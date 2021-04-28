Photo by mccawleyphoto/iStock via Getty Images

MetLife (NYSE:MET) is the largest U.S. life insurance company by market capitalization. MET offers a range of product lines beyond life insurance, however. The company also sells annuities, disability insurance, prepaid legal plans, auto insurance, homeowners insurance. MET is global, with segments focusing on the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Price history and basic stats for MET (Source: Seeking Alpha)

After years of the stock price going almost nowhere, MET has had a big rally over the past year. The stock's 2020 pre-COVID high close was about $52. The stock first closed about $52 back in December 2016. After recovering strongly from the COVID-driven lows, the stock is up 34.7% for the YTD, far outpacing its sector and the broader U.S. equity market. Over the last 3-, 5-, 10-, and 15-year periods, the Life Insurance sector has dramatically lagged the overall U.S. equity market. For the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods, MET has outpaced its sector. Even with the recent gains, the forward P/E is 10.0, with a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Trailing total returns for MET vs. Life Insurance sector and total U.S. equity market (Source: Morningstar)

Rising interest rates are good for life insurers and the substantial increases in Treasury yields since late 2020 have been a tailwind for MET (also see this article). One year ago, the 10-year Treasury yield was 0.66%. By the end of 2020, the 10-year yield was 0.92%. Today, the 10-year yield is 1.62%.

With forward P/E of 10.0 and forward dividend yield of 2.93%, the stock looks quite cheap compared to current earnings and distributions. The consensus outlook for 3-5 years EPS growth is low (5.55% per year), which explains why a low P/E makes sense. The trailing 5-year dividend growth rate is 6.6% (annualized). The dividend growth rate is sustainable, in that the payout ratio is 29% and is in line with the earnings growth. The Gordon Growth Model (GGM) suggests that expected total returns of 8-10% are reasonable, consistent with actual trailing total returns over the past 3-10 years.

Rather than trying to value MET using my own bottom-up analysis, I rely upon consensus outlooks from two sources. The first is the consensus outlook derived from the ratings and price targets provided by Wall Street analysts. Research demonstrates that the analyst consensus price targets are correlated with future returns on a stock, as long as dispersion between the analysts is not high. The second form of consensus is the market-implied outlook, which is the probabilistic price return distribution derived from the prices of options on MET. Market-implied outlooks are well-known in quantitative finance. For those who are unfamiliar with the concept, I have written an overview post which includes examples and links to the finance literature. I have also written a substantial number of articles on Seeking Alpha using market-implied outlooks.

Wall Street Analyst Outlook

eTrade's Wall Street consensus outlook is derived using the ratings and 12-month price targets of 10 ranked analysts who have established or reiterated their views in the past 90 days. The consensus rating for MET is bullish and the consensus 12-month price target is $65.30, 3.86% above the current price. The dispersion among the analyst price targets is quite high, with projected 12-month price returns ranging from +14.5% to -14.1%. The lowest 12-month price target ($54) is from Goldman Sachs (GS) on February 16, 2021. This is not an outlier. The next-lowest price target is $48 (Wells Fargo (WFC) on February 4, 2021).

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for MET (Source: eTrade)

The Wall Street consensus outlook from Seeking Alpha includes ratings and price targets from 15 analysts who have set price targets and ratings over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus price target is $65.14, 3.45% above the current price. Only 1 out of the 15 analysts gives MET a rating below neutral.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for MET (Source: Seeking Alpha)

With consensus price targets that imply 3.5% in price gains over the next 12 months, the expected total return is 6.4%. The attractiveness of this level of returns depends, of course, on the risk. The best estimate for risk is the implied volatility, which is one of the outputs from calculating the market-implied outlook.

Market-Implied Outlook

The prices of options reflect the market's assessment of the probability that the price of a stock will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific price (the strike price) between now and the expiration date of the options. By analyzing options at a range of strike prices and the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate the probabilities of future price returns (over the period from today until the expiration date) that will reconcile the options prices. The resulting probabilistic price return distribution is referred to as the market-implied outlook and is the options market's consensus outlook for the stock.

I have analyzed call and put options at a range of strikes and which all expire on January 21, 2022, and generated the market implied outlook between today and that date (8.82 months from now). The standard presentation of the market implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal axis (going from most negative return on the far left to most positive return on the far right).

Market-implied price return probabilities for MET for the period from today until January 21, 2022 (Source: author's calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The market-implied price return outlook for the next 8.82 months is generally symmetric, with comparable probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude (e.g. the probability of a +15% price return is very close to the probability of a -15% return). The most-probable price return (the peak of the distribution) is slightly tilted to negative returns, with peak probability corresponding to a price return of -5%. The median price return (50% probability of having returns above or below) is -2.3%. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 29%. This level of volatility is within the normal range for an individual stock in current conditions.

To really compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see below). This way of visualizing the market-implied outlook shows that there are slightly elevated probabilities of negative returns vs. positive return for most outcomes (the red dashed line is above the blue solid line).

Market-implied price return probabilities for MET for the period from today until January 21, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution is reflected about the vertical axis (Source: author's calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

Having the peak probability correspond to -5% and the median return at -2.3%, along with the consistently (albeit mildly) higher probability of negative returns as compared to positive returns of the same magnitude, represents a bearish tilt to a generally neutral outlook.

The market-implied outlook is useful in analyzing covered call strategies. During trading hours today, I bought shares of MET at $63.15 and sold January 21, 2022, calls with a $70 strike for $2.90. This net position provides option premium yield of 4.59% ($2.90 / $63.15) as well as retaining 10.8% of potential price appreciation over the next 8.82 months. The market-implied outlook estimates a 73% probability that MET will be trading at or below $70 by January 21, 2022. This means that there is a 3-in-4 chance that this covered call position will retain all of the potential price appreciation in MET over this period, in addition to the premium income. Or, to put this another way, there is a 3-in-4 chance that the option will expire out-of-the-money and will not be exercised. If held for the next 12-months, the most probable outcome is to have income of at least 7.5% (4.59% option premium yield plus 2.93% dividend yield). If the options expire with MET below $70 and new covered calls are sold, the income would be higher.

Summary

It is understood that MET's prospects are fairly dependent on interest rates and predicting interest rates is best considered in terms of probabilities. There is considerable uncertainty in trying to estimate a target price for MET over the next 12 months. The Wall Street analyst outlooks reflect this uncertainty, ranging from -14.1% to +14.5%. In this context, I don't have a great deal of confidence in the 3.5% consensus expected 12-month price gain. The Wall Street consensus is bullish, but recent price gains bring the price close to the consensus 12-month target. The market-implied outlook is neutral with a slightly bearish tilt. The outlook's most-probable price return over the next 12-months is -5%, but there is a wide distribution about this value. The median price return is -2.3%. The annualized implied volatility is 29%. My final rating is neutral, but I have implemented a covered call position (as outlined in the previous section) because the total income potential is attractive.