Photo by Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investors who bought into the BDC sector while the market was fearful have certainly done well for their portfolios. This includes Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN), which has since recovered to its pre-pandemic levels. In this article, I evaluate the merits of investing in GAIN and whether if it’s a buy, hold, or sell at the moment, so let’s get started.

A Differentiated BDC By Design

Gladstone Investment is one of two BDCs externally managed by Gladstone Management Corporation, and is led by its longtime chairman and namesake, David Gladstone. Unlike its peer, Gladstone Capital (GLAD), GAIN operates more like a hybrid BDC / Private Equity fund, due to its comparatively higher exposure to equity investments.

GAIN focuses on the underserved lower middle market and is diversified across 28 portfolio companies, in 17 states, and 13 industries. As seen below, about a quarter of its investment portfolio is comprised of preferred and common equity, with the remainder being secured first lien (59%) and second lien (17%) debt.

(Source: March Investor Presentation)

The higher equity component introduces more risk to GAIN’s portfolio, considering that equity sits at the bottom of the capital stack. However, it also provides for more upside potential as it enables GAIN to participate in the growth of its lower middle market company investments. Unlike private equity funds, GAIN is not limited to fund life constraints, thereby giving it the flexibility to be patient with both making new investments and seeing them through.

GAIN is also typically the primary, and in many cases, the sole equity and debt provider to its portfolio companies, and participates on the boards of its portfolio companies. I see this as being a plus, as GAIN has an active vested interest in helping its portfolio companies succeed.

This strategy appears to have worked out well GAIN, as its NAV/share (also known as book value per share) has grown over the years. As seen below, GAIN’s NAV/share grew from the $8.50-9.60 range to over $12, before falling to the $11.11 level today.

(Source: YCharts)

This, combined with dividends have resulted in strong capital returns for shareholders over the past decade. This is demonstrated by GAIN outperforming the BDC Index (BDCS) by a wide margin since 2011, when BDCS was conceived. As seen below, GAIN produced an impressive CAGR of 12.8% since 2011, compared to just 3.2% from BDCS.

(Source: Dividend Channel)

While GAIN’s NAV/share has dropped on a YoY basis, I’m encouraged by the sequential 2.3% improvement from $10.86 to $11.11 in Q3’20 (quarter ended Dec’20) as a sign of a portfolio rebound. Looking forward, I see GAIN as being well-positioned to grow the portfolio this year. This is supported by the strong balance sheet, with a debt-to-equity ratio of just 64%, sitting well below the 150% that I prefer to see for BDCs, and below the 200% regulatory limit.

In addition, management sees deal activity picking up this year, as noted below during the recent conference call:

“We definitely are seeing signs of deal activity picking up. We are pursuing some new opportunities and some of them are actually in the due diligence phase. Although it still is a very competitive environment with very high valuations relatively speaking, in part because there's lots of liquidity in the buyout market and the competition is pretty stiff. So we keep being challenged on the new deal front. But that's what we keep doing every day, and I certainly hope and look forward to seeing some new acquisitions somewhere over the next certainly six to nine months.”

It’s worth noting that GAIN’s hybrid PE/BDC investment structure means that earnings results will be lumpy, due to the timing and nature of exits on equity investments. While GAIN’s Q3’20 (ended Dec’20) adjusted NII of $0.24 more than covered the monthly $0.07 dividend, investors should expect coverage to be tight or uncovered in some quarters.

Nonetheless, GAIN has maintained a solid dividend track record over the past decade, with a combination of both increasing regular and supplemental dividends. At the current monthly dividend rate of $0.07 per share, GAIN is poised to deliver another year of full year regular dividend growth in 2021.

(Source: March Investor Presentation)

Lastly, it’s worth noting that GAIN’s external manager charges a base management fee of 2.0% per year. I don’t see this as being cause for concern, as this is on par with that of Compass Diversified (CODI), which focuses solely on equity investments.

Turning to valuation, I see GAIN as being fully valued at present, at the current price of $14.13 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.27. Even if we were to assume that NAV recovers to $12.50 per share, the P/B ratio would still be 1.13x which would be on the high end of its trading range over the past 5 years. Analysts currently have a Hold rating and an average price target of $13. As such, I would recommend waiting for a better entry point, which could come should GAIN choose to do an equity raise at the present premium to NAV.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

Gladstone Investment is a rather unique BDC in that has relatively high equity exposure in its investment portfolio. However, it’s a strategy that has worked well for the company and its investors, as evidenced by the strong track record of shareholder returns.

While GAIN has experienced some weakness in its NAV/share, I see early signs of a rebound. Plus, GAIN has a strong balance sheet, which could support incremental deal activity this year. I see GAIN as being fully valued at present and would recommend waiting for a better entry point. GAIN is currently a Hold.