LAIX, Inc. (LAIX) CEO Yi Wang on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Harry He - IR

Yi Wang - Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO

Bing Sun - CFO

Harry He

Thank you, Maria. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for LAIX, also known as Liulishuo. The company's results were issued earlier today, and you can download the earnings press release and sign up for the company's distribution list by visiting our IR website at ir.laix.com. Dr. Yi Wang, our CEO and Founder; and Mr. Bing Sun, our CFO, will begin with some prepared remarks.

Yi Wang

Thank you, Harry. Hi, everyone. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call. In the fourth quarter, we continued to put great efforts into enhancing operating efficiency and have made solid progress on both our organizational restructuring and cost control initiatives. The total net revenue in the quarter were RMB235.5 million, which beat our previous guidance. Gross profit margin grew to 75.4% from 72.9% in the previous quarter. Our net loss was reduced to RMB34.7 million, a 50.9% decrease from the previous quarter and is expected to improve even further in the first quarter of 2021.

Since our inception, we have been constantly exploring user needs and improving the user learning experience, forming a technology-based, content-oriented and user experience-centered company culture and system. Looking ahead, we plan to expand into new markets and countries with high-growth potential by increasing user acquisition channel efficiency and developing new curriculum content. In terms of enterprise learning services, we plan to utilize AI technologies to provide corporate customers with more customized solutions and professional talent training system tailored for specific industries and needs.

In summary, we will continue to execute on our growth strategies, bringing our strong value proposition to the market and maximizing long-term value to all of our shareholders.

I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Mr. Bing Sun, who will discuss our key financial results.

Bing Sun

Thank you, Yi, and hello, everybody. Let's now take a look at our key financial metrics in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net revenue were RMB235.5 million, a 1.7% decrease from RMB239.4 million for the previous quarter and a 1.8% increase from RMB231.4 million for the same quarter last year. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in our gross billings caused by the company's stringent cost control in user acquisition expenditures.

Cost of revenue was RMB57.8 million, an 11% decrease from RMB65 million for the previous quarter and a 25% decrease from RMB77.1 million for the same quarter last year. The quarter-over-quarter change was primarily due to the cost control in IT-related service and optimization of personnel management. Gross profit was RMB177.6 million, a 1.8% increase from RMB174.5 million for the previous quarter and a 15.1% increase from RMB154.3 million for the same quarter last year. Gross margin was 75.4% compared with 72.9% for the previous quarter and 66.7% for the same quarter last year.

Total operating expenses were RMB215.2 million, a 14.6% decrease from RMB252.1 million for the previous quarter and a 41.5% decrease from RMB367.7 million for the same quarter last year. The changes were primarily due to stringent cost control in user acquisition expenditures and optimization of operation structure. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB150.4 million, an 18.9% decrease from RMB185.5 million for the previous quarter and a 43.6% decrease from RMB266.9 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease was primarily due to the company's stringent cost control in advertising and user acquisition expenditures and, secondarily, the decrease in salary and staff benefits due to the optimization of personnel management.

R&D expenses were RMB37.2 million, an 18.9% decrease from RMB45.8 million for the previous quarter and a 30.1% decrease from RMB53.2 million for the same quarter last year. The changes were primarily due to the efficiency optimization in personnel management. G&A expenses were RMB27.6 million, a 33% increase from RMB20.8 million for the previous quarter, primarily due to a onetime impairment charge on leasehold improvement. The G&A expenses decreased by 42% from RMB47.7 million for the same quarter last year, primarily due to the efficiency optimization in personnel management.

Loss from operations was RMB37.6 million compared with RMB77.6 million for the previous quarter and RMB211.1 million for the same quarter last year. Net loss was RMB34.7 million compared with RMB70.6 million for the previous quarter and RMB205.6 million for the same quarter last year. Adjusted net loss was RMB29.9 million compared with RMB61.4 million for the previous quarter and RMB202.3 million for the same quarter last year.

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB0.70 compared with RMB1.43 for the previous quarter and RMB4.15 for the same quarter last year. In terms of our balance sheet, as of December 31, 2020, the company's cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and the short-term investments totaled RMB229.6 million compared with RMB327.2 million as of September 30, 2020, and RMB552.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities were RMB83.3 million and RMB63.9 million for the 3-month period ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively, primarily due to a decrease in gross billings. As of December 31, 2020, the company's total shareholders' deficit was RMB712.6 million and the current liabilities exceeded the current assets by RMB740.2 million. The company's liquidity to meet its future working capital is based on its ability to enhance user engagement and retention by offering higher quality and diversified courses while optimizing traffic acquisition strategy to efficiently control and reduce user-related costs. The company will further preserve liquidity and manage cash flow by reducing various discretionary expenditures, including labor costs and other operating expenses. The company's liquidity is also based on its ability to obtain capital financing from equity or debt investors. Currently, the company believes that it has sufficient cash to fund operations for at least the next 12 months with the implementation of the above-mentioned measures.

As of December 31, 2020, the company's deferred revenue and long-term deferred revenue totaled RMB746.2 million compared with RMB823.4 million as of September 30, 2020, and RMB696 million as of December 31, 2019. Now let's turn to our outlook. For the first quarter of 2021, the company currently expects net revenue to be between RMB180 million to RMB200 million, which would represent a decrease of approximately 21.2% to 12.4% from RMB228.3 million for the same quarter last year. This forecast reflects the company's current and preliminary view on the current business situation and market conditions, which is subject to change.

Unidentified Analyst

In the prepared remarks, you mentioned the net loss will be further improved in the next quarter. Could you please elaborate more on that?

Yi Wang

Well, thank you for the question. As we continued to focus on improving operating efficiency and cost savings, the operating expenses decreased by 42% year-over-year in Q4 of 2020. This is a positive sign. So it even decreased substantially more in Q1 of this year, 2021, which proves again our company's commitment and execution capability in cost control.

As you all know, right now, the main contributor to our revenue is still the Adults business, and we see good opportunity to continue to leverage different means to acquire users and -- while improve our product offering to optimize the overall conversion efficiency. As our main business begins to stabilize, we hope that our new business initiatives, in the meantime, will be able to contribute more in the future. So I'd be happy to discuss further when they are more materialized. Thank you for the question.

