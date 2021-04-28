Philip Morris Could Be Your Ticket To A Rich Retirement

Photo by Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

Imagine a retirement where you don't have to worry about the stock market. No matter how far the market might crash, your expenses would be covered by generous, safe, and steadily growing dividends. Dividends that grow in all economic, market, and interest rate environments.

For millions, that's the dream, how we plan to take charge of our financial destiny.

But there is a catch.

According to the 2017 study Do Stocks Outperform Treasury Bills? by Hendrik Bessembinder of Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business 52% of all stocks, lose money over time.

This study looked at 26,000 companies from 1926 to 2016 and found that about 12% went to zero.

(Source: Bessembinder et al)

From 1926 to 2016 over 3,000 US companies listed on US exchanges went bankrupt. 1,100 or about 4%, delivered 100% of net positive returns. Just 48% of stocks delivered positive returns.

In other words, while yield, growth, and value might be the only direct sources of long-term total returns, safety, and quality, as well as overall portfolio risk management, are also critical to achieving financial independence.

As football coach Chuck Noll once said, "In order to win the game, you first must not lose it."

High-yield investing, when done right, can be the most powerful tool you have for ensuring a comfortable or even rich retirement.

By focusing on the world's safest and highest quality companies, we can minimize the chance of owning those 52% of yield/value traps that lose money over time.

And by focusing on quality first, and prudent valuation, and risk management always, we can avoid owning the next bankrupt blue-chips, even dividend aristocrats.

Today I want to explain the three reasons that Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) isn't just 5% yielding blue-chip retirees can trust, but also one of the best high-yield investments you can make in this overvalued market.

Reason 1: Supreme Safety And Quality

The Dividend Kings overall quality scores factor in 143 fundamental metrics covering

dividend safety

balance sheet strength

short and long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

profitability and business model

long-term sustainability (ESG scores and trends from MSCI, Morningstar, and Reuters/Refinitiv)

management quality

dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by eight rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

Basically, if it matters to long-term investing success and dividend safety, we factor it into our safety, dependability, and quality scores.

Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (75 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (very unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (unsafe average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (safe) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% PM 80% 1.0% 2.1%

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 58% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 31% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 32% to 69% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 71% to 80% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 PM 72% Very Dependable 3

Overall Quality

PM Final Score Rating Safety 80% 4/4 Business Model 80% 3/3 Dependability 72% 3/4 Total 77% 10/12 (SWAN)

Philip Morris Is the 202nd Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 495) = 41st Percentile

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool)

The DK 500 Master List includes every dividend champion, aristocrat, king, and 12/12 Ultra SWAN, as close to perfect quality companies as exist on Wall Street. Even among the world's elite companies, PM is in the top 41%.

PM's 77% quality score means its similar in quality to such 10/12 SWANS, and 11/12 Super SWANs as

All told, our quality score includes 143 fundamental metrics pertaining to dividend safety, long-term dependability, and total returns. Every metric was selected based on

decades of empirical data

the experience of the greatest investors in history

eight rating agencies

and what blue-chip economists and analyst firms consider most closely correlated to a company's long-term success.

What makes PM such a safe and dependable dividend blue-chip?

The balance sheet is literally the best in the industry.

S&P: A stable credit rating = 0.66% 30-year default/bankruptcy risk

Fitch: A stable credit rating

Moody's A2 (A equivalent) stable credit rating

All three rating agencies consider PM's business to be the most stable and secure as far as servicing its interest and debt. In fact, the 30-year risk of losing 100% of your investment is about 0.66% or 1 in 152.

But a strong balance sheet is just the first reason to potentially buy Philip Morris, as I've done to the tune of $6,000 across all my retirement portfolios.

Reason 2: The Industry's Best Long-Term Growth Outlook

Quality on Wall Street is one of the most powerful sources of long-term returns.

In fact, quality is one of the seven proven alpha factors that can help you achieve the returns you need to retire in comfort.

On Wall Street profitability is a proxy for quality.

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

Tobacco is a famously lucrative industry, but even so, PM is historically in the top 20% of its peers.

Philip Morris Profitability Vs Peers Over The Last 12 Months

Metric Industry Percentile Major Cyclical Tobacco Companies More Profitable Than PM (Out of 42) Operating Margin 92.50 3 Net Margin 92.68 3 Return On Equity 78.57 9 Return On Capital 85.71 6 Average 87.37 5

(Source: Gurufocus)

Over the 12 months, PM has been in the top 13% of tobacco companies by profitability.

That profitability is stable over time, and in recent years has been rising as PM's industry-leading first-mover advantage in reduced-risk products or RRPs starts to pay rich dividends.

In fact, PM's cash return on invested capital has soared to almost 50%, meaning for every $1 it invests in growth it's generating nearly $0.5 in annual operating cash flow.

32% FCF margins are in the top 10% of all companies on earth.

Joel Greenblatt defined quality by return on capital, his gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.

operating income (EBIT)/operating capital (the money it takes to run the business for a year)

Greenblatt's entire legendary track record, 40% annual returns for 21 years, was done by combining high ROC with low valuations.

The Greatest Investors In History: Masters Of Financial Science

Name Returns Time Horizon Most Famous For Jim Simmons (Co-Founder Renaissance Technologies) 71.8% CAGR 1994 to 2014 (best investing record ever recorded) Pure Quant Based Investing Joel Greenblatt 40% CAGR 21 years at Gotham Capital "Above-Average Quality Companies At Below-Average Prices" Peter Lynch 29.2% CAGR at Fidelity's Magellan Fund 1977 to 1990 (13 years) Growth At A Reasonable Price Bill Miller (Legg Mason Value Trust 1990 to 2006) 22.8% CAGR and beat the S&P 500 for 15 consecutive years 16 years Warren Buffett 20.8% CAGR at Berkshire 55 Years Wonderful Companies At Fair Prices (Munger's influence) Benjamin Graham 20% CAGR vs 12% S&P 500 1934 to 1956 (22 years) Margin of Safety Edward Thorp 20+% CAGR over 30 years invented card counting, pure statistically-based investing Anne Scheiber 18.3% CAGR 50 years Turned $5K into $22 million with no formal training, purely with tax-efficient buy and hold blue-chip investing. John Templeton 300% from 1939 to 1943, 15.8% CAGR from 1954 to 1992 38 years Market Cycles Carl Icahn 14.6% CAGR vs 5.6% S&P 500 2001 to 2016 (15 Years) David Swenson 13.9% CAGR at Yale's Endowment (includes bonds and alternative assets) vs 10.7% S&P 500 30 years Alternative Asset Allocation Geraldine Weiss 11.2% vs 9.8% S&P 500 37 years Best risk-adjusted track record of any newsletter over 30 years according to Hubbert Financial Digest, popularized dividend yield theory (the only strategy she employed)

The average Master List company has 88% ROC.

The average aristocrat 83%.

The average Ultra SWAN 87%.

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

By Joel Greenblatt's definition, PM isn't just one of the highest quality tobacco companies in the world, it's one of the highest quality period.

And that profitability and quality are expected to also come with the industry's best growth rates.

Philip Morris Medium-Term Growth Consensus

Metric 2020 Actual Growth 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Consensus 2024 Consensus Dividend 3% 3% 4% 4% 2% EPS 0% 16% 9% 8% 6% Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) -2% 13% NA NA NA Operating Cash Flow -3% 1% 10% 18% 3% EBITDA 1% 9% 6% 8% 9% EBIT (operating income) 1% 10% 8% 8% 4%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research Terminal)

PM's payout ratio has been elevated for several years, as the company poured billions into RRPs.

However, the best growth in the industry is expected to rapidly reduce that payout ratio over time.

from 92% in 2020

to 75% in 2024

85% is the safety guideline for this industry that's historically correlated to low risk of dividend cuts during recessions.

Philip Morris is expected to not just achieve that but is on track for the 2nd lowest payout industry among the tobacco blue-chips.

But more exciting is what RRPs mean for the company's long-term future growth potential.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

RRPs sales are expected to double from $6.8 billion in 2020 to $13.5 billion by 2023. That's based on management guidance is for over 9% long-term growth.

(Source: investor presentation)

(Source: Yahoo Finance, Reuters/Refinitiv) 9 out of 20 analysts

No matter what consensus growth source you ask, the answer is the same, PM is expected to see double-digit long-term growth.

That's based on management guidance, which is reasonably accurate at forecasting growth rates for the company. Within a reasonable margin of error, PM grows as expected 82% of the time.

35% margin of error to the downside

15% margin of error to the upside

11.3% to 12.6% CAGR long-term analyst growth consensus range

7% to 15% CAGR margin of error-adjusted long-term growth consensus range (up from 3% to 8% five months ago)

How on earth can a tobacco company grow at double-digits? Because the future of this industry has nothing to do with cigarettes.

(Source: Investor day presentation)

First, let's make something clear. The global nicotine market, outside of China, is $450 billion in size, and GROWING 4% per year. RRPs like heat sticks are growing 25% per year.

(Source: Investor day presentation)

PM is the king of heat sticks, yet tapped just 3% of the potential addressable market.

(Source: Investor day presentation)

PM's plans are to double its market share and heat stick volumes by 2023. In fact, by 2023 the company estimates that almost 2/3 of all RRP sales in the world will belong to Philip Morris.

smokers consume 2.5 trillion cigarettes

IQOS volumes were 76 billion in 2020

3% of the global addressable market size

a very long and strong secular growth runway

64 countries today and 100 countries within 5 years

(Source: Investor day presentation)

Thus far, margins on IQOS have actually been slightly higher than on cigarettes.

(Source: Investor day presentation)

Which is a great thing since PM is working hard to achieve a smoke-free future. By 2025 it expects over 50% of sales to come from RRPs.

But wait, PM's long-term growth potential is beyond even nicotine.

(Source: Investor day presentation)

Outside of nicotine PM is looking into botanicals and medical drug delivery via inhalers as a potential $65 billion annual market

cannabis is also an obvious post-cigarette growth driver

by 2025 PM expects to be generating at least $1 billion from non-nicotine products

out of $35 billion or about 3% of company sales

but a huge growth opportunity for 2025 and beyond

PM isn't even talking about cannabis yet, but $65 billion in other potential growth catalysts. With the strongest balance sheet in the industry by far, if PM wants to pull the trigger on cannabis too, it will have the financial flexibility to do so.

Reason 3: A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Since the PM spin-off, hundreds of millions of investors, outside of bear markets and bubbles, have paid 16.5 to 17.5X earnings, even when PM's earnings were shrinking or growing very slowly due to IQOS investments.

That means there is a 90% probability that PM's market-determined fair value is about 17X earnings.

As Ben Graham said, the market over the long-term is a weighing machine that almost always correctly "weighs the substance of a company". The risk profile, the management quality, the cash flow, and dividend dependability.

Basically, the good, bad, and the ugly, all factored into the market-determined fair value multiple.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

PM today is trading at 15.7X forward earnings and 12X EV/EBITDA. That's literally private equity valuations for one of the highest quality blue-chips on earth.

One that analysts expect to grow at the fastest rate in its history thanks to industry dominance in RRPs.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (13 years) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 5-Year Average Yield 5.28% $91 $92 $96 $100 $102 12-Year Median Yield 4.35% $110 $112 $117 $121 $123 12-Year Average Yield 4.63% $104 $105 $110 $114 $116 Earnings 16.9 $87 $102 $111 $120 $127 Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 15.6 $88 $99 NA NA NA Operating Cash Flow 14.6 $92 $92 $102 $120 $124 EBITDA 10.1 $85 $92 $98 $106 $116 EBIT (operating income) 10.9 $84 $93 $100 $108 $112 Average $92 $98 $104 $112 $116 Current Price $94.24 Discount To Fair Value -3% 4% 10% 16% 19% Upside To Fair Value (Not including dividends) -3% 4% 11% 19% 24%

PM isn't a screaming bargain by any means. It's merely a Buffett-style wonderful company at a fair price.

Rating Margin Of Safety For 10/12 SWAN Quality Companies 2020 Price 2021 Price 2022 Price Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $91.84 $97.44 $104.34 Potentially Good Buy 15% $78.07 $82.82 $88.69 Potentially Strong Buy 25% $68.88 $73.08 $78.26 Potentially Very Strong Buy 35% $59.70 $63.33 $67.82 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 45% $50.51 $53.59 $57.39 Currently $94.17 -3% 3% 10% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) -2% 3% 11%

PM at a 3% margin of safety is a potentially reasonable buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile, who is looking for a safe 5% yield, and decades of double-digit total returns.

Here is a reasonable idea of what kind of returns you can expect buying PM today.

PM 2023 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If PM grows as analysts expect through 2023, and returns to historical fair value, then analysts expect

44% total returns

14.5% CAGR returns

vs -1.7% CAGR S&P 500

For context,

private equity and hedge funds strive for 15% long-term returns

Cathy Woods at ARK strives for 15% long-term returns

Brookfield Asset Management seeks 15% long-term returns

PM can realistically deliver almost 15% returns but with very little fundamental risk (0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Now compare that to the 36% overvalued, 1.4% yielding S&P 500.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the long term, PM's return outlook is also very attractive.

PM 2026 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If PM grows as analysts expect through 2026 and returns to historical fair value, you could expect

103% total returns

13.3% CAGR

vs 4.2% CAGR S&P 500

3.2X better than the market's consensus return potential.

Now compare that to the pitiful consensus return potential of the S&P 500.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the long term, analysts expect

5.1% yield + 11.6% growth = 16.7% CAGR very long-term total returns (after valuation changes cancel out)

12.1% to 19.1% CAGR range

vs 7.8% for the S&P and 10.6% for the dividend aristocrats

Even the low end of the growth consensus range means market-crushing and aristocrat beating returns over time.

All while you're paid a safe 5.1% yield to wait for Philip Morris to help usher in the end of the age of cigarettes.

PM vs S&P 500 vs Dividend Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Forecast: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 5.8% LT Inflation-Adjusted Returns (S&P Consensus) 8.6% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (aristocrat consensus) 14.7% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (MMP Analyst Consensus) 5 $1,325.65 $1,510.60 $1,985.26 10 $1,757.34 $2,281.91 $3,941.25 15 $2,329.62 $3,447.05 $7,824.40 20 $3,088.26 $5,207.11 $15,533.47 25 $4,093.94 $7,865.85 $30,837.95 30 $5,427.13 $11,882.14 $61,221.30 35 $7,194.46 $17,949.15 $121,540.11 40 $9,537.33 $27,113.96 $241,288.55 45 $12,643.14 $40,958.32 $479,020.18 50 $16,760.36 $61,871.59 $950,978.93

With a long enough time frame, PM's ability to more than double the market's long-term consensus return potential could be the difference between retiring in comfort, retiring in splendor, or not retiring at all.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio S&P vs Aristocrat Consensus Ratio S&P vs PM consensus 5 1.14 1.50 10 1.30 2.24 15 1.48 3.36 20 1.69 5.03 25 1.92 7.53 30 2.19 11.28 35 2.49 16.89 40 2.84 25.30 45 3.24 37.89 50 3.69 56.74

PM has the potential to turn a modest investment today into a rich retirement funding fortune in a few decades.

But even if PM were to grow at the low end of the growth consensus, or even just 5% over time, that's good enough for double-digit returns that are likely to put the market to shame.

One Of The Best High-Yield Blue-Chips You Can Buy Today

I never recommend a company, much less put my own money at risk, without first knowing exactly how prudent a potential investment it is relative to the S&P 500, most people's default alternative.

The investment decision score is based on valuation and the three core principles of all successful long-term investors.

The idea isn't to be brilliant, but always reasonable and prudent.

Basically, Charlie Munger's "consistently not stupid" decisions.

It's through this tool, and a disciplined approach to financial science that 98% of DK's Phoenix blue-chip recommendations are making money so far.

60% to 80% success rate over 15+ years is our goal

matching the greatest investors in history

Ticker Quality Score Safety Score Investment Grade Today's 5+ Yr Risk-Adjusted Expected Return pm 10 5 A 9.89% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 3 Reasonable Buy PM's 3.35% discount to fair value earns it a 3-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent PM's credit rating of A implies a 0.66% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional PM's 31.92% vs. the S&P's 9.64% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional PM's 9.89% vs. the S&P's 1.88% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

PM is one of the most reasonable and prudent high-yield blue chips you can buy today. It offers

a much higher quality company (confirmed by profitability and credit ratings)

3.6X the yield

a much safer dividend as confirmed by 2% dividend growth in 2020 vs S&P 500's -1%

5.2X the market's risk-adjusted expected returns for the next five years

consensus long-term return potential of 16.7% vs LT consensus forecasts of 7.8% S&P 500 and 10.6% dividend aristocrats

However, note how I always talk about POTENTIALLY reasonable, good, strong, very strong, ultra-value buys. That's because no company is right for everyone.

Risk Profile: Why Philip Morris Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

Fundamental Risk Summary

Our uncertainty rating for Philip Morris International is medium. Evidence from the recent economic volatility suggests that industry fundamentals--and, therefore, manufacturers' cash flows--remain stable. With pricing power intact, the greatest operational risks, in our view, are the risk of more widespread plain packaging measures in large markets and foreign exchange risk. PMI has no exposure to menthol risk in the U.S. Any investor owning tobacco stocks should have the stomach for fat-tail risk such as the recent CAD 13 billion judgment against the industry in Quebec, Canada. Litigation risk is substantially lower for the European players, as most countries do not have a class-action legal process. Nevertheless, we regard government and legal risks as low-probability events with high potential impacts that investors should be aware of. In general, we believe government regulation does little to affect the economic moats or the cash flows of tobacco manufacturers, and in some cases, regulation actually limits competition, lowers cost, and strengthens pricing power. Plain packaging is different, however: We believe that it could facilitate trading down, which would erode pricing power and be detrimental to moats in the industry. Australia introduced plain packs in 2012, and the U.K., Ireland, and France followed suit in 2017. If plain packages are introduced in any other major EU market, this could be materially detrimental to the firm, given its positioning in premium categories. Philip Morris' functional currency is the euro, but it reports in U.S. dollars. It also has exposure to currencies too small to hedge in large amounts on the open market. Although it has something of a natural hedge, with around 25% of its costs in euros almost offsetting the roughly 30% of its revenue that is denominated in euros, strength in the U.S. dollar can have a significant and detrimental impact on Philip Morris' earnings, and this risk has been evident in recent years." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Unlike MO or BTI, PM operates outside the US though it's pursuing a joint venture with Altria (MO), to market IQOS in America.

Thus any potential menthol ban or US nicotine reduction regulations won't affect it. This is why Morningstar, Bank of America (BAC), and most analysts consider PM to be the lowest risk tobacco blue-chip you can buy today.

However, PM's 100% non-US business comes with the downside of potential litigation risk in other countries.

That's also true in terms of plain packaging laws which thus far haven't applied to RRPs, though could be in the future. As Morningstar explains, plain packaging laws are the biggest fundamental threat to the wide moat tobacco companies enjoy.

How does one measure and monitor such a complex industry risk profile?

Through the consensus ratings and estimates of 20 analysts and 6 rating agencies that collectively know this business better than anyone other than management.

ESG Material Financial Risk Analysis

Essential To Fully Understanding A Company's Overall Risk Profile Especially Tobacco Companies

According to the world's best risk assessors, ESG metrics are a critical component of a company's overall risk profile. Here's who considers ESG important and builds it into their safety models and ratings.

BlackRock - #1 asset manager in the world

MSCI - #1 indexing giant

Morningstar

Reuters/Refinitiv

ISS (Institutional Shareholder Services) - #1 corporate proxy firm on earth

S&P

Fitch

Moody's

DBRS (Canadian credit rating agency)

AM Best (insurance industry rating agency)

Bank of America- one of the 16 most accurate economic/analyst teams in the world according to Market Watch

Bloomberg

FactSet Research

State Street - one of the largest custodial banks on earth

Wells Fargo - one of the 16 most accurate economic/analyst teams in the world according to Market Watch

NAREIT

Companies with strong ESG profiles may be better positioned for future challenges and experience fewer instances of bribery, corruption, and fraud." - MSCI (Emphasis added)

Bank of America's research finds that ESG metrics also help improve the long-term profitability and outcomes at companies.

Punchline: higher ROE, lower risk & lower cost of capital We find that companies with greater gender diversity at the board/management level typically see higher ROE and lower earnings risk than peers. Moreover, based on disclosure data from ICE, we find gender diversity in management is associated with a ~20% premium on P/E on an overall and sector-neutral basis. Ethnic and racial workforce diversity shows similarly strong results: higher ROE, lower risk, and significant premia on P/E and P/BV." - Bank of America (emphasis original)

ESG isn't about political correctness, it's about sound business practices and maximizing long-term profits by avoiding blowing up companies in the short to medium-term.

Philip Morris Consensus ESG Risk Rating

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 58.0% BBB Average Morningstar/Sustainalytics 92.3% 23.3/100 Medium Risk Reuters/Refinitiv (Combined ESG Rating) 99.1% Excellent S&P 74.0% Very Good Consensus 80.9% Very Good

(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, Reuters/Refinitiv, S&P, Dividend Kings Safety And Quality Tool)

According to Morningstar, MSCI, S&P, and Reuter's PM's overall handling of its long-term financial ESG risk is in the 81st percentile of its industry. Basically, PM is the ESG king of its industry.

In 2016 S&P rated PM in the 36th percentile for ESG risk. Now it's 74 percentile.

Morningstar rates PM the lowest ESG risk of any tobacco company.

Using over 450 fundamentals metrics, Reuters/Refinitiv rates PM 90/100 on ESG risk, in the top 1% of its industry.

Philip Morris Has Joined The DK Strong ESG Watchlist (70th Industry Percentile Consensus ESG Risk Ratings)

(Source: DK Strong ESG Watchlist) sorted by yield

green = potentially good buy or better

blue = potentially reasonable buy

yellow = hold

Dividend Kings Real Money Phoenix ESG: ESG Investing Done Right

The idea behind DK Phoenix ESG is simple. Superior long-term safe income and total returns courtesy of superior fundamentals.

start with the strong ESG watchlist

then sort by LT consensus total returns

buy a starter position in anything with double-digit long-term return forecasts

that's at least 9/12 blue-chip quality or better

This is how I run all DK portfolios, including real money Phoenix (where my life savings is invested).

Start with a specialty watchlist, and then buy reasonably to attractively valued blue-chips optimizing whatever your fundamental goal.

Yield

value

total return

quality

safety

ESG

It doesn't matter, fundamentals drive 91% of long-term results, and if your fundamentals are strong, then success becomes a matter of time and patience.

The stock market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient. - Warren Buffett

DK Phoenix ESG is similar to Fortress, focusing on high quality and a balance between growth and yield.

(Source: Morningstar)

34% value, 54% core and 13% growth.

core basically means aristocrat quality blue-chips

(Source: Morningstar) Morningstar classifies PRU "distressed" despite A-stable credit ratings from all 3 agencies

The best economy in almost 40 years means it's a good time to overweight cyclical growth.

(Source: Morningstar)

DK Phoenix ESG combines superior

size (smaller than S&P 500)

valuation (1% overvalued per Morningstar's estimate)

quality (higher profitability)

yield (more than 2X the S&P 500)

growth (almost 13% vs 8.5% aristocrats and 6.4% S&P 500)

Guess what we just did. Stacked the deck with five alpha factors.

If these companies grow as Morningstar expects, then over time this portfolio would deliver almost 16% total returns.

S&P 500 can't hope to match that

aristocrats can't hope to match that

Nasdaq can't hope to match that

99% of funds can't hope to match that

The 30% historical margin of error for the Gordon Dividend Growth Model means that 11% to 21% annual total returns are actually likely from this portfolio.

even 11% annual returns over time will outperform 95% of all mutual funds on earth

and likely TGPEX, TROW's brand new global ESG fund

which is up 4.5% YTD

Morningstar rates TROW as the #1 risk-adjusted active manager in America.

If you want to be the best you have to beat the best.

(Source: Morningstar)

7 weeks is not statistically significant of course. However, we're experiencing fundamentally justified luck with 9.5% returns to start which beats both the S&P 500 and TROW's ESG fund.

beating the S&P 500 by 2.1% so far

beating TGPEX by 5.0% so far

The point is that whatever kind of investor you are, yield, growth, ESG, it doesn't matter, you need to apply disciplined financial science to every single investment you buy.

Bottom Line: Philip Morris Could Help You Achieve The Rich Retirement You Deserve

I'm not here to tell you that retiring rich is easy. While financial science is easy to learn, it takes many years and a lot of patience and discipline to master.

I can't tell you when the market downturn will strike, or what will cause it. But what I can tell you is that if you focus on quality first, and sound valuation and risk management always, then you don't have to care about what the market does in the next day, month, or even year.

Philip Morris is one of the highest quality blue chips on earth. It offers a safe 5.1% yield that's more than 3X what the overvalued S&P 500 offers.

What's more, thanks to management's brilliant $8 billion (and counting) investment into RRPs, PM now has the strongest growth outlook in the industry, by far.

In fact, analysts expect PM to potentially grow almost 2X as fast as the S&P 500.

superior yield? Check

superior quality? Check

superior growth? Check

superior valuation? Check

For anyone comfortable with PM's risk profile, who owns it within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, PM today represents one of the most sensible potential investments you can make.

Could PM fall modestly in the next market downturn? Sure, in fact, that's what JPMorgan's (JPM) blue-chip economists expect.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

Low volatility PM is expected to post most declines in future market pullbacks, whatever causes them.

But prudent long-term investors know that fear/greed of lower prices in the future is no reason to not make reasonable decisions today.

This week I added to my PM position, not because I dream of short-term riches. I'm a disciplined financial scientist who plays the long game.

When you combine powerful fundamentals, with a reasonable valuation, then long-term success becomes as close to guaranteed as you'll ever get on Wall Street.

It's time to take charge of your financial destiny. It's time to stop praying for luck in the stock market, and start making your own.

It's time to consider whether Philip Morris is what you need to help deliver the prosperous and safe retirement you deserve.