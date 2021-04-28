Photo by mikkelwilliam/E+ via Getty Images

Shares in MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) have more than doubled at the expense of WallStreetBets, with the primary target behind the rally being squeezing out short sellers, given that the company's long term prospects remain quite dubious. While the laser-beam scanning company does occupy some potential high-growth future markets in AI, projected visuals and smart device integrations, it still faces significant valuation headwinds amid a risk that it might fail to scale successfully in its main targeted segment in automotive lidar.

Behind the Scenes

Although MicroVision has a long history of technological development and a significant patent portfolio, the company struggles to grow or even maintain revenues. Internal lidar research and development began a decade ago with the first consumer system unveiled at CES 2019; PicoP has advanced from its 2nd generation in 2012 to a 4th generation in 2019; MEMS has advanced significantly in terms size, cost and output specifications since 2000. These LBS based technologies can serve end markets in automotive lidar, AR/VR and integration with smart devices for virtual projections, but MicroVision has not been able to solidify a successful sales strategy that consistently grows revenues.

MicroVision notes that over "the past few years, [the] strategy has been to sell AR displays or components, Interactive Displays, or Consumer Lidars to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs) for incorporation into their products." It's quite a simple strategy - make a product, sell the product to OEMs for them to use in their own manufacturing processes. Yet product launch at scale has proved difficult, with MicroVision having been "unable to secure additional customers to launch one of our products."

There has been a lot of speculative hype regarding MicroVision in terms of 'strategic alternatives', component sourcing, and acquisitive potential since the company began searching for a sale/merger of the whole or part of the business in February 2020; however, there remains substantial risk that these alternatives will not prove successful, as pointed out by the company. More hype has arisen recently with Microsoft's (MSFT) awarding of a $22 billion defense contract, as MicroVision is reportedly rumored to be a component supplier for Microsoft's HoloLens2. However, while MicroVision has "a well-known customer," supposedly Microsoft, "which generates royalty income, the volume of sales and resulting royalties from that product are not significant." Highest annual revenues for the company were ~$17.6 million in 2018, and have fallen to just $3.1 million by 2020, with three straight quarters below $1 million and the potential for more consecutive low revenue quarters.

Automotive Vertical Challenges

Of the major verticals MicroVision is targeting, "automotive lidar is our priority now [and the company is] developing [its] 1st generation lidar sensor, which we call Long Range Lidar (LRL), for OEM and Tier-1 automotive suppliers." The company announced in February that it had acquired the necessary components to achieve its April milestone of A-sample completion for the Long Range Lidar sensor. Outdoor testing has begun for key performance features.

This sensor has been in development for over two years, and is expected to have one of the largest ranges at 250m, and the highest resolution at range for lidar sensors, most likely in the far field, shown below.

The sensor's capabilities are expected to meet or exceed OEM requirements, with possible autonomous level 3 and 4 developments being facilitated and/or accelerated; MicroVision also expects a cost advantage due to "scalable silicon wafer and laser diode technologies" which could bring ASPs of $1,000 and below at scale. While this could be a cost advantage against some leading lidar players at the moment, competition and technological advancements are a couple factors expected to bring ASPs down as those leaders look to push to higher volumes. For instance, spinning lidar player Ouster (OUST) wants to target $600-$1,000 ASPs by mass-market scale in 2024, eventually bringing its ASP down to $100.

Given the status of this sensor just now undergoing outdoor testing, it could still be multiple years from a full-scale launch with OEMs, even with management looking to have small quantity availability by Q3/Q4. Based off of other timelines from other lidar players, it could take up to one year or more for pre-RFI processes (continued benchmarking, testing, system specifications), and then up to two years for RFI and RFQ, which could include testing in the OEM system and hardware and software fine-tuning, before a contract is signed. MicroVision has not put forward any outline of what a customer order could look like, but it likely would face a similarly long or longer timeline due to current position in in-house testing and compliance.

One of the other issues with this segment is timing, and ability to hit stated timelines. As seen above, the company was expecting in 2018 to be at volumes sometime during 2020 and 2021, but obviously the pandemic and related headcount reductions impacted the ability to hit that timing. As a result, timing has likely bumped back another 18-36 months, similar to what was described previously.

Again, taking a look at the above chart, the automotive lidar vertical, the company's priority, offers possibly one of the lowest revenue potentials of all of the targeted verticals, due to segment crowding/competition, projected ASPs, and timing to market. Thus, there remains a lot for MicroVision to prove within its lidar sensor as it undergoes outdoor testing - are all of the features and specs correct, how long will it take to scale, how much will it cost, what will the demand picture be like if/when production at scale happens, and will OEMs choose this sensor over others?

Very Weak Revenue Performance

Poor revenue generation, consistent operating losses, and dilution from an inability to generate cash from operations from these constant losses has been the story for the past few years. Recent revenue performance, during FY20, has not been attributable to new product sales, rather the continuance of the development agreement with the unnamed April 2017 customer.

Management noted that all of the "fourth quarter's revenue [of $395,000] was royalty revenue and was attributable to our April 2017 customer," and for the full year, MicroVision generated "$1.7 million from royalty revenue and $1.3 million in product revenue... mainly from shipments to our April 2017 customer." Product revenue was primarily from Q1, before the production transfer to the customer and shift to the royalty model; $7.8 million of the $10 million pre-payment remains, so cash payments are not likely to be recognized until 2023 or later at the current pace of royalty revenue recognition.

MicroVision initiated the transfer of production since the "volume and resulting revenue and gross profit from this business was fairly low," and the royalty model allows for the realization of a similar gross profit amount while helping MicroVision conserve a thin cash balance at the time. Thus, if the customer can grow shipments, MicroVision expects to still benefit from royalties.

The company is "not manufacturing any products at this time" as of FY20 and competitors with deeper financial and technical bases could innovate quickly and make MicroVision's "proposed products commercially infeasible or technologically obsolete." With no manufacturing occurring, revenues are reliant solely on royalties, since there are no products to sell at volume; if manufacturing were to resume, costs associated with ramping up processing, staffing and more would likely exacerbate net losses and stress out the cash position by increasing cash burn.

Cash Situation

With the weak revenue picture, MicroVision has had to continually find ways to raise capital, since operations have been unable to generate cash. As a result, the company has "funded operations to date primarily through the sale of common stock" among other methods, leading to constant dilution. Share count has increased 50% from FY18 to FY20, and recent at the market offerings have increased share counts again.

Although the recent offerings brought cash and equivalents to nearly $80 million, cash burn is a figure to watch - for Q1, the burn rate is estimated to be ~$5-5.5 million, or 900% of expected revenues. Assuming cash burn does not increase moving through the year, expected cash burn is about $20-22 million, or 25% of the current cash balance. Cost reduction efforts are now likely improbable/impossible given that headcount is increasing again to meet aggressive timelines for lidar, and R&D spend on parts and equipment for lidar are continuing; therefore, cash burn could pick up to ~$6-6.5 million by the end of the year as expenses rise.

Because of the offerings and significant strengthening of the cash positioning, MicroVision expects that "the financial statements that we will be releasing shortly [i.e. Q1] will no longer have a going concern opinion." While this is a significant benefit to have solidified the balance sheet to securely finance operations for at least 12 months, it is not a guarantee that a) dilution will end and/or b) a going concern doubt will be reinstated in the future.

Microsoft Speculation

Microsoft's $22 billion HoloLens contract had been a major catalyst for MicroVision at the end of March and a continued point of interest; however, the total trickle-down value to MicroVision solely from this contract seems small, assuming that the company is indeed a component supplier and can receive royalties from these shipments.

A consumer HoloLens costs $3,500, yet the Army has not stated the price tag for its version; assuming the per unit gross margin for the HoloLens is ~50% (still nearly 2000 bp below overall company gross margin), total component/production cost would be $1,750. It's unlikely that MicroVision's components equal more than 10% of the component cost, therefore giving an estimated $175 per unit maximum.

If Microsoft is the April 2017 customer, the deal with the production transfer would mean that royalties would be equivalent to gross profit from in-house production; if prior gross margin was 6%, as stated in Q4 '19, current royalties could be unlikely to exceed about 10%. With that gross margin figure, Q4 '20 royalties would translate to about $6.8 million in revenues, or nearly double Q4 '19 shipments.

While royalties are important, total units produced by the customer are also important, as that could dictate future royalties down the line. Assuming that gross margin per unit remains approximately 6%, or $11 of that estimated $175, that would mean that about 36,000 units were shipped from the April 2017 customer during Q4, and ~48,000 units during Q3.

At that amount, the 120,000 HoloLens units as dictated in the Army contract would not make a significant impact on revenues, and would likely only be applied against pre-payment (again, assuming that the April 2017 customer is Microsoft). Even assuming that MicroVision can net $175 per HoloLens supplied under the contract, cumulative revenues would only reach ~$21 million over the ten-year contract lifetime.

Highly Overvalued?

After plunging over 25% on Tuesday following the Reddit mania, MicroVision sits valued at about $3.2 billion.

For a company that barely generated $3.1 million in revenues for 2020, and no manufacturing underway, it trades at just over 1000x sales. Revenue growth for 2021 is minimal, to potentially $4 million, so the forward sales multiple is just as stretched at 800x. Cash flow remains negative, as does net income, and losses are expected to continue, regardless of royalty growth due to increased expenditures associated with headcount additions and expected lidar scaling. With the growth to the balance sheet from dilution, book value looks to be about ~$75 million; this would give a price/book multiple of 41x, more reasonable compared to other multiples but still not a positive in terms of future dilution risk and cash burn.

Even if MicroVision can witness revenue growth from the HoloLens contract, it still would potentially trade at >100x revenue multiples, given that the delivery period of the contract is not all in year one, and the cumulative revenue amount could stretch for multiple years in a trickle-down to MicroVision. That would still put the company valued higher than when it had begun exploring buyout possibilities. Again, since organic revenue generation has yet to be proven, and net losses are expected to continue for the foreseeable future, fair value could boil down to the book; trading at 7x book, a fair multiple relative to lidar peers, would see 'fair value' at ~$4.5, or nearly 80% downside.

Compare that $3.2 billion valuation to the valuation that MicroVision had when it first started pursuing strategic alternatives like buyouts and partial sales of segments. Valuation now is about 12 to 30 times higher. The financial picture has not shown any signs of changing for the better and justifying this valuation, aside from a very high level of speculation. For companies interested in an acquisition last year, MicroVision's current valuation looks extremely unattractive as nothing has materially improved. Acquisitions in the current day and age are typically priced at premiums, so a prospective buyer would be paying upside of 1000x revenues now, compared to 30-80x revenues last year. MicroVision believes that its acquisitive potential remains, and that an "[a]cquiring company would be able to generate cash from acquisition within 1-2 years with limited investment required to complete product," but that statement does not look to solidify any value for a prospective buyer. Cash will be needed to complete a product, but will cash generated from the acquisition over a two year time frame pay off, given the current financial picture and historical cash outflows? Those questions could be key factors behind why MicroVision has yet to secure buyout interest and remains in search of suitors.

Outlook

Brief spells of mania often end in the blink of an eye and usually never end well, and MicroVision is already showing those signs, with shares being dumped Tuesday after soaring on Monday. The company's fundamental picture has not improved at all, with major speculation over potential buyouts or sales of segments combined with Microsoft's contract providing a large boost to shares. It has been a game of 'what if's' and 'beat the shorts' as MicroVision has seen its valuation skyrocket, but these types of speculative excesses tend not to bode well. MicroVision's organic revenue growth is stagnant, with no manufacturing occurring at the moment, leaving the company reliant on royalty revenues. The company's shift to focus on automotive lidar could be costly and time-consuming, based on customer contract timelines from peers, and the segment remains one of the lowest revenue potential verticals. While the balance sheet has been strengthened after more dilution, cash burn could use ~25% of available cash this year alone, and more dilution is likely possible. Microsoft's contract speculation might not net MicroVision any significant revenues in the near-term, and cumulative revenues could be quite low, leaving shares still trading at very high multiples. With all the factors in play, MicroVision looks highly overvalued at ~800x forward revenues and 41x book, which would prove difficult for even the highest-growth company to grow into, as well as a huge obstacle for a prospective buyer in terms of payoff potential.