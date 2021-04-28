Micro Focus: Why Buy As Rebound Unfolds
Summary
- MFGP stock bottomed at $5.00 and continued an uptrend.
- Dividend paid recently.
- Two big deals with Amazon.com (AMZN) and Snowflake (SNOW).
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, DIY Value Investing. Learn More »
Though Micro Focus (NYSE:MFGP) tested the $5.00 support level after this bullish stock rating in Dec. 2020, the uptrend looks shaky at best. The recent dividend payout, resuming after last year’s suspension, explains part of the MFGP stock’s recent drop. Why should investors continue holding this legacy-heavy turnaround play?
Readers who followed my Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) turnaround play waited almost half a year before the stock broke out. The total return (per Seeking Alpha Premium) is 73%. DXC Technology (DXC) is up 43%. MFGP is the last of the three value technology stocks that have yet to recover as predicted.
Patent Loss
A judge in Texas ruled that Micro Focus infringed on three performance testing patents. It will have to pay $172.5 million. The loss is a non-event. MFGP may appeal the ruling and seek a lower damage claim. Still, the news overshadowed two major developments. First, it signed a deal with Amazon.com’s (AMZN) AWS “to accelerate the modernization of mainframe applications and workloads of large public and private enterprises to the AWS Cloud” (per the press release).
Investors who missed out on the AMZN stock pop on the mere speculation of a stock split could buy MFGP instead. The beat-up firm will supply business-critical applications on a cloud-based production environment. Corporations still using outdated on-premise architecture will need Micro Focus to migrate to Amazon.
Below: MFGP stock chart
On March 22, Micro Focus announced a deal with Snowflake (SNOW). It will provide Voltage SecureData analytics “to seamlessly and securely shift workloads to Snowflake's platform without the risk of compromising business-sensitive data while adhering to privacy regulations.”
Investors seeking growth plays could buy CrowdStrike (CRWD) for exposure to the IT security space. But the MFGP-SNOW partnership is an inexpensive value approach for patient investors. CRWD is a pure-play infrastructure security solutions firm whose growth dwarfs that of Micro Focus. Yet a shift to negative sentiment could send that stock lower. Micro Focus is already beat-up and trades at a forward price-to-earnings of only 5 times.
Valuation
Wall Street and Quant scores rate MFGP stock as a “neutral.” Note my coverage may skew the SA Author Bullish score:
Data from SA Premium
Factor grades improved sharply on growth, momentum, and revisions:
Micro Focus rallied after falling as low as $2.72 to price most of the expected upside ahead.
The company’s outlook would support the upside ahead:
Source: Micro Focus Q4 2020 Earnings Call Presentation
After many quarters of under-performance, margins are expanding. Revenue is stabilizing enough to assure that management meets its performance targets this year. The dividend resumption is signaling that the company’s confidence in continued adjusted cash flow growth.
MFGP’s balance sheet is on the mend. It cut net debt by $400 million. It has a 2.7x leverage target for the medium term. The falling year-on-year leverage profile is encouraging:
Source: Micro Focus Q4 2020 Earnings Call Presentation
Fair Value
In a discounted cash flow model, assume the following metrics:
Source: Model from finbox
Readers may click on the above link to change my assumptions. The price target will re-calculate automatically. Below, the model assumes revenue falling this year and stabilizing with zero to 1-2% growth afterward:
Micro Focus will need maintenance and licensing revenue stabilizing first. Consulting needs more work and is unlikely to beat investor expectations of a rebound:
Previously, consultants underperformed the company’s expectations. Reversing this disappointment will not happen overnight. Investors should assume the unit will not meet expectations in 2021.
SaaS and recurring revenue have the promise of lifting revenue back to break-even. The Snow and AWS deals will support the segment more than the markets expect.
Your Takeaway
MFGP is still a long way from my over $10 price target. It is a frustrating stock to own. Patient investors willing to wait a few more months should continue holding this stock. The stock pays a decent 2.1% dividend yield and may increase as cash flows expand.
Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Get free, exclusive stocks previews. Join DIY investing today.
This article was written by
Follow me to preview DIY Value Guide Ideas. Easy. View Marketplace Research details below.
Read more about the DIY Value Investing Marketplace Guide.
Inquire about DIY Value Investing at StockRover.
Chris (diyvalueinvestor@gmail.com) is an Hon B.Sc graduate (with distinction) in Science and Economics with over 15 years in investing experience. He holds a PMP (Project Management Professional) designation.
Do. Act. Invest.
Do-it-Yourself Value Investing is a marketplace service. It is geared towards the technology, biotechnology, health care, and dividend-growth income stocks. Through top DIY model holdings, members are taught how to manage their trading and investments.
Once you are convinced the ideas have merit, Act on it and put a trading plan together, together with an entry and exit point, based on the DIY Top ideas.
Invest and buy the stock. Then wait for the idea to bear fruit.
I seek undervalued, unappreciated value stock ideas and share them first with DIY members. Follows Warren Buffett's mantra: do not lose money.
Disclosure: I am/we are long MFGP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.