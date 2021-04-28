Photo by Tempura/E+ via Getty Images

Though Micro Focus (NYSE:MFGP) tested the $5.00 support level after this bullish stock rating in Dec. 2020, the uptrend looks shaky at best. The recent dividend payout, resuming after last year’s suspension, explains part of the MFGP stock’s recent drop. Why should investors continue holding this legacy-heavy turnaround play?

Readers who followed my Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) turnaround play waited almost half a year before the stock broke out. The total return (per Seeking Alpha Premium) is 73%. DXC Technology (DXC) is up 43%. MFGP is the last of the three value technology stocks that have yet to recover as predicted.

Patent Loss

A judge in Texas ruled that Micro Focus infringed on three performance testing patents. It will have to pay $172.5 million. The loss is a non-event. MFGP may appeal the ruling and seek a lower damage claim. Still, the news overshadowed two major developments. First, it signed a deal with Amazon.com’s (AMZN) AWS “to accelerate the modernization of mainframe applications and workloads of large public and private enterprises to the AWS Cloud” (per the press release).

Investors who missed out on the AMZN stock pop on the mere speculation of a stock split could buy MFGP instead. The beat-up firm will supply business-critical applications on a cloud-based production environment. Corporations still using outdated on-premise architecture will need Micro Focus to migrate to Amazon.

Below: MFGP stock chart

On March 22, Micro Focus announced a deal with Snowflake (SNOW). It will provide Voltage SecureData analytics “to seamlessly and securely shift workloads to Snowflake's platform without the risk of compromising business-sensitive data while adhering to privacy regulations.”

Investors seeking growth plays could buy CrowdStrike (CRWD) for exposure to the IT security space. But the MFGP-SNOW partnership is an inexpensive value approach for patient investors. CRWD is a pure-play infrastructure security solutions firm whose growth dwarfs that of Micro Focus. Yet a shift to negative sentiment could send that stock lower. Micro Focus is already beat-up and trades at a forward price-to-earnings of only 5 times.

Valuation

Wall Street and Quant scores rate MFGP stock as a “neutral.” Note my coverage may skew the SA Author Bullish score:

Factor grades improved sharply on growth, momentum, and revisions:

Micro Focus rallied after falling as low as $2.72 to price most of the expected upside ahead.

The company’s outlook would support the upside ahead:

Micro Focus Q4 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

After many quarters of under-performance, margins are expanding. Revenue is stabilizing enough to assure that management meets its performance targets this year. The dividend resumption is signaling that the company’s confidence in continued adjusted cash flow growth.

MFGP’s balance sheet is on the mend. It cut net debt by $400 million. It has a 2.7x leverage target for the medium term. The falling year-on-year leverage profile is encouraging:

Micro Focus Q4 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Fair Value

In a discounted cash flow model, assume the following metrics:

Model from finbox

Readers may click on the above link to change my assumptions. The price target will re-calculate automatically. Below, the model assumes revenue falling this year and stabilizing with zero to 1-2% growth afterward:

Micro Focus will need maintenance and licensing revenue stabilizing first. Consulting needs more work and is unlikely to beat investor expectations of a rebound:

Micro Focus

Previously, consultants underperformed the company’s expectations. Reversing this disappointment will not happen overnight. Investors should assume the unit will not meet expectations in 2021.

SaaS and recurring revenue have the promise of lifting revenue back to break-even. The Snow and AWS deals will support the segment more than the markets expect.

Your Takeaway

MFGP is still a long way from my over $10 price target. It is a frustrating stock to own. Patient investors willing to wait a few more months should continue holding this stock. The stock pays a decent 2.1% dividend yield and may increase as cash flows expand.