Graphite Miners News For The Month Of April 2021

Welcome to the April edition of the graphite miners news. April saw graphite prices hold steady and some great progress again from the graphite juniors. Market forecasters are getting increasingly concerned about the lack of funding for graphite projects given the huge graphite demand forecast in the decade ahead. Despite this, we are starting to see some definite positive moves in the sector so far in 2021, so looks like the graphite and graphite value-add sectors are now rebounding.

Graphite price news

During the past 30 days the China graphite flake-195 EXW spot price was flat, and is up 1.53 over the past year. Note that 94-97% is considered best suited for use in batteries; it is then upgraded to 99.9% purity to make “spherical” graphite used in Li-ion batteries.

In an April 25 report from Leading Edge Materials they stated:

A recent price assessment produced by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence for the Company shows average pricing in 2020 for uncoated natural spherical graphite at around US$3,000 per tonne and for coated natural spherical graphite between US$7,000 per tonne (domestic China and non-EU) and US$12,000 per tonne (high-end applications), with an average price of around US9,500 per tome for material used in cells for Western OEMs.....

A reminder of a 2016 Elon Musk quote:

Our cells should be called Nickel-Graphite, because primarily the cathode is nickel and the anode side is graphite with silicon oxide.

2019 to 2030 demand increase forecast for EV metals as the EV boom takes off - 'Battery' graphite demand forecast to grow 10x

The impact of the proposed megafactories on raw material demand (graphite in red)

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Simon Moores's - forecasts (total demand)

Graphite demand versus supply forecast

BloombergNEF EV metals demand forecast

UBS's EV metals demand forecast (from Nov. 2020)

UBS forecasts Year battery metals go into deficit

Graphite market news

On March 31 Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported:

Global battery arms race: 200 gigafactories; China leads. The global battery arms race has stepped up a gear in 2021 with Benchmark Mineral Intelligence now tracking 200 super-sized lithium ion battery cell plants in the pipeline to 2030.....This also brings the total capacity in the pipeline for 2030 to 3.4TWh, which is set to increase from 755 GWh of global capacity in 2020.

On April 25 Investing News reported:

What you should know about graphite and the automobile industry. In order to meet its 2025 EV sales targets, Volkswagen needs 300 gigawatt (GWh) hours of lithium-ion battery production, Tesla needs 350 GWh, Daimler needs 200 GWh and China needs at least 250 GWh. On top of that are all the other automobile manufacturers plus the grid storage market. For automobile manufacturers to execute their business plans, these figures translate into a requirement to invest billions of dollars in multiple new graphite mines and upgrading facilities. Graphite requires the largest production increase of all the battery minerals....The economics of most graphite projects are not great at current prices which have remained frustratingly low despite rising battery demand. Many expect that to change dramatically.

Forecast share of mineral demand from energy storage technologies

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not typically accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and LuiMao Graphite.

Note: Imerys Graphite and Carbon (OTC:IMYSF), Tirupati Graphite [LSE:TGR], and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) are also "diversified producers", producing graphite. SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) (OTCPK:SGLFF) is a synthetic graphite producer.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7]( OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique. Syrah is also working to become a vertically integrated producer of natural graphite Active Anode Material (“AAM”) at their Vidalia facility, Louisiana, USA.

On March 30, Syrah Resources Limited announced: "Annual report for the full year ended 31 December 2020." Highlights include:

".....Progression of strategy to become the first large scale vertically integrated natural graphite Active Anode Material (“AAM”) supply option outside of China: BFS confirmed robust economics for large scale AAM production at Vidalia. Product qualification commenced with AAM produced using Vidalia precursor. Increase in focus on critical minerals and supply diversification from industry and Governments.

Production at Balama suspended during 2020 due to impacts of COVID-19 (travel restrictions, lower demand). Positioned to preserve cash during 2020 while retaining operating and marketing capability to promptly restart production, which occurred post year end.

Balance sheet strengthened via an institutional placement raising gross proceeds of A$56 million, a share purchase plan of A$18 million completed in January 2021, and the option to issue up to A$56 million of convertible notes to Australian Super.

Cash and cash equivalents of US$75 million as at31 December 2020."

On April 21, Syrah Resources Limited announced: "Quarterly activities report–Period ended 31 March 2021." Highlights include:

"Natural graphite production at Balama recommenced ahead of schedule–5kt produced and 2kt of prior sales shipped from product inventory in the quarter.

Completed transfer of quota for 5% Mozambique Government interest in Balama in accordance with the Mining Agreement.

Syrah advancing strongly to become a vertically integrated producer of natural graphite Active Anode Material (“AAM”) to service ex-Asia markets.

Furnace installed and commissioned at Vidalia – further delivery of on-specification AAM to potential customers for qualification enabled from fully integrated commercial scale AAM facility at Vidalia.

Potential battery manufacturer and OEM customers engaged in qualification of AAM–Syrah receiving positive feedback on quality and performance.

Completed Front-End Engineering and Design and transitioned to initial Detailed Design for expansion to 10ktpa AAM production capacity at Vidalia.

Progressing evaluation of strategic and financial partnership options for Vidalia.

Strong demand growth for natural graphite end uses, with EV sales up 140% in Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020.

Share Purchase Plan closed significantly oversubscribed, raising A$18 million.

Elected not to issue Series 2 Convertible Note.

Strong quarter end cash balance of US$78 million."

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTCPK:BSSMF)

On March 26, Bass Metals announced: "Bass Metals signs binding term sheet to acquire the San Jorge lithium brine project in Argentina."

On April 7, Bass Metals announced:

Bass continues advanced materials strategy with agreement to develop specialty carbon composite technology.....Bass remains in discussions with several groups and has a Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] in place with leading US graphite technology company Urbix Resources LLC [URBIX] regarding potential off-take arrangements, based on recently received outstanding test results relating to the purity of its concentrates.

On April 7, Bass Metals announced: "Advanced materials research agreement - key terms."

Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF)

Ceylon Graphite has 'Vein graphite' production out of one mine in Sri Lanka with 121 square kilometers of tenements.

No news for the month.

Mineral Commodities Ltd. ("MRC") [ASX:MRC]

Skaland Graphite is 90% owned by MRC. Skaland is the highest grade flake graphite operation in the world and largest producing mine in Europe; with immediate European graphite production of up to 10,000 tonnes per annum with regulatory approval to increase to 16,000. MRC owns 90%.

On March 31, Mineral Commodities Ltd. announced: "Financial report 31 December 2020."

On April 6, Mineral Commodities Ltd. announced: "MRC and GMA finalise Garnet agreements." Highlights include:

"MRC to supply GMA with 100,000 tonnes of garnet concentrate per annum under a non-exclusive Offtake Agreement commencing from 1 January 2021 for 3 years with automatic annual renewals after that subject to a minimum 6 month termination period and the usual commercial price review/escalation mechanisms.

MRC to deliver circa 635,000t of GMA's existing garnet product to GMA's Saldanha facility.

MRC to provide GMA with an area at Tormin to stockpile GMA owned garnet."

On April 13, Mineral Commodities Ltd. announced: "MRC fast tracks anode production into European battery market with superior graphite joint venture." Highlights include:

"MRC has entered into an exclusive non-binding MOU to form a 50:50 Joint Venture with Superior Graphite Co. to purify natural flake graphite anode material for LiB battery manufacture at Superior’s existing Sundsvall plant in Sweden.

The Joint Venture provides MRC with a faster route to vertical integration, greater margin capture, reduced technology risk and capex.

Superior has the world’s largest continuous graphite thermal purification capacity utilising its proprietary technology.

Thermal purification is the only current commercially viable large-scale technology, other than chemical processing requiring toxic hydrofluoric acid, utilised within China.

The Joint Venture would produce, market and supply Sustainable Graphite Anode Material primarily to European battery manufacturers seeking supply ex-China.

The Joint Venture would have a proposed production capacity of ~15-20,000tpa of Sustainable Graphite Anode Material.

Superior Graphite ́s existing operation in Sundsvall, Sweden is situated at a port, has key infrastructure in place including existing thermal purification capacity, and has access to low-cost hydro-nuclear renewable energy."

Graphite developers

NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The Company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property. The Molo mine is fully-funded and scheduled to commission in March, 2022.

On March 29, NextSource Materials Inc. announced:

NextSource Materials commences construction process of Molo Graphite Mine with awarding of EPCM contract.....The Molo mine is scheduled to commission in March, 2022.

On April 12, NextSource Materials Inc. announced: "NextSource Materials secures partnership with major electric vehicle supply chain to build battery anode facility." Highlights include:

"Three-way partnership pairs NextSource with a leading processor and a supplier of battery anode material within the Tesla supply chain.

Provides NextSource with a complete, turn-key facility that is a duplicate of the current facilities that are processing spheronized and purified graphite [SPG] for lithium-ion batteries (“LiB”) by current suppliers to Tesla and other electric vehicle (“EV”) and hybrid vehicle (“HEV”) manufacturers.

Enables NextSource to gain immediate access to leading and established spheroidization technology intellectual property. As a result, the time required for final QA/QC of its SuperFlake® graphite with other automotive manufacturers can be significantly reduced.

Commissioning of the battery anode facility is targeted for Q4 2022.

Partnership is exclusive to NextSource and can provide automotive manufacturers a complete and proven anode solution using non-Chinese sourced feedstock or value-added anode material.

NextSource is well positioned to become a significant strategic supplier of battery anode material for the electric vehicle revolution, providing a fully integrated graphite product from “the mine to the car”."

On April 12 Fastmarkets reported:

Mick Davis’ battery materials investment enters partnership with Tesla suppliers. Commissioning of the battery anode facility is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2022. Sites in South Africa, Europe and North America are under consideration for the facility.

On April 22, NextSource Materials Inc. announced:

NextSource Materials announces special shareholder meeting and outlines strategic rationale for supporting completion of Vision Blue Resources’ Investment.....

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF)

Magnis is an Australian based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project.

On April 19, Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. announced: "US$85 million received in funding for New York battery plant." Highlights include:

Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] (OTC:APMFF)

The Black Crystal Project is located in the Slocan Valley area of British Columbia, Canada, 35km West of the city of Nelson, and 70km North of the border to the USA. The quarry and plant areas are the project’s two main centers of activity.

No news for the month.

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS] (OTCPK:BTRYF)

Battery Minerals core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique.

On March 25, Battery Minerals announced: "Financial report 31 December 2020."

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] ( OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

No news for the month.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

No significant news for the month.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern’s principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The Company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

On March 29, Northern Graphite announced:

Northern Retains Minviro to assist in developing a carbon neutral project at Bissett Creek. Northern Graphite Corporation is pleased to announce that as part of meeting its environment a land social governance (“ESG”) responsibilities, it has retained Minviro Ltd. to carryout a Life Cycle Assessment (“LCA”) of the Bissett Creek graphite project.....

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga 100% owned graphite deposits are in Sweden, proprietary process test facility is in Germany.

On April 19, Talga Resources announced:

EV anode qualification plant progress. Talga is building a vertically integrated, European based operation to produce ultra-low emission graphite anode for local battery manufacturers and automotive OEMs. In addition to shortening supply chains and offering secure local supply, Talga’s green graphite anode products can help achieve the de-carbonisation objectives of both European manufacturers and regulators. Commenting on the EVA plant progress, Talga Managing Director Mark Thompson said: "The EVA plant is a key step in our partnering and product qualification process, which is ongoing. Talga’s existing demonstration and pilot facilities have taken our flagship Talnode®-C product through a range of customer qualification stages. The EVA plant will now provide the larger EV quality anode samples that our automotive battery customers require for their procurement processes and planned production schedules."

SRG Mining Inc. [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y] (OTC:SRGMF) [Formerly SRG Graphite Inc.]

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

On March 26, SRG Mining Inc. announced: "SRG Mining announces closing of first tranche under the Sprott C=convertible financing in support of Its NAL bid."

On April 6, SRG Mining Inc. announced: "SRG Mining announces USD$1,600,000 under the Sprott convertible financing in support of its NAL bid."

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandinavia .

On March 25, Leading Edge Materials announced: "Leading Edge Materials reports quarterly results to January 31, 2021......"

Subsequent to January 31, 2021 the Company:

Signed a Definitive Agreement on February 11, 2021 to sell 100% of the Bergby Lithium project to CSE-listed United Lithium Corp (the “Transaction”).......

Appointed Mr. Sanjay Swarup as new Chief Financial Officer. ....

Announced development work together with Forge Nano (Colorado, USA) on Atomic Layer Deposition coating of spherical purified graphite from Woxna to optimize future performance of Woxna’s lithium-ion battery anode materials.....

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite own the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

On March 29, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

Nouveau Monde announces application to list on the NYSE and filing of preliminary base shelf prospectus.

On April 13, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced: "Nouveau Monde confirms its firm commitment to achieving past, present & future carbon neutrality, by launching its climate action plan for a zero-carbon footprint....."

"....Based in Canada, Nouveau Monde is expected to become the Western World’s first vertically-integrated, carbon-neutral anode material producer of scale, coming to market with its Matawinie graphite products during 2023."

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On April 1, Renascor Resources announced: "Major capacity upgrade planned for the Siviour battery anode material manufacturing operation. Renascor to accelerate feasibility work for an enlarged Stage 1 operation and Stage 2 expansion." Highlights include:

"As a response to increasing inbound enquiries from major anode manufacturers, Renascor Resources (ASX: RNU) (“Renascor”) has commenced work to investigate a substantial increase in Renascor’s Stage 1 production capacity beyond the currently planned 28,000tpa of Purified Spherical Graphite (“PSG”).

Renascor has also determined to bring forward feasibility work for the Stage 2 expansion of Renascor’s planned Battery Anode Material operation in South Australia.

With Renascor’s Siviour Graphite Deposit being the world’s second largest Proven Reserve of Graphite and the largest Graphite Reserve outside of Africa, Renascor will pursue an increase in production capacity (across both Stages 1 and 2) that leverages this asset and maximises value for shareholders.

Renascor continues to progress PSG product validation and offtake agreement terms with existing offtake MOU customers Minguang New Material, Zeto and Japanese group Hanwa, with a view to completing binding offtake agreements for its PSG production.

Renascor is concurrently progressing additional potential PSG offtake agreements and undertaking PSG validation with other anode and battery companies, with a view to securing additional offtake commitments that may allow for the expanded Stage 1 production capacity and further expansion of the project with additional Stage 2 PSG production capacity."

On April 16, Renascor Resources announced: "Siviour battery anode material project financing update. Renascor investigating green financing options." Highlights include:

"Renascor Resources (ASX:RNU) (“Renascor”) is investigating green financing options for the Siviour Battery Anode Material Project (the “Project”) in South Australia......

Renascor plans to develop the world’s first integrated, in-country mine and Purified Spherical Graphite (“PSG”) operation outside of China. With executed offtake MOUs and increasing inbound offtake demand, Renascor plans for a substantial increase in PSG production capacity beyond the currently planned 28,000tpa.

Renascor is on track to produce a material critical to the electric vehicle supply chain, at a low cost, within a Tier 1 ESG jurisdiction, using an ESG friendly spherical purification process.

Renascor has engaged leading Nordic investment bank ABG Sundal Collier and financial advisers BurnVoir Corporate Finance to arrange financing solutions."

On April 23, Renascor Resources announced: "$15 million institutional capital raising Renascor’s Siviour battery anode material project now fully funded up to construction phase."

EcoGraf Limited [ASX:EGR] [FSE:FMK] (OTCQX:ECGFF)

On April 8, EcoGraf Limited announced:

Appendix 3C: Buy-back and cancellation of plan shares. EcoGraf Limited advises that it is undertaking an employee share scheme buy-back and cancellation of 5,750,000 shares (Plan Shares) issued on 8 July 2015 and 22 December 2017.

On April 19 the Australian Government announced:

Major Project Status to boost WA battery industry. The Morrison Government continues to strengthen Australia’s critical minerals sector with the EcoGraf Battery Anode Materials Facility in Western Australia being awarded Major Project Status......Companies awarded Major Project Status can access extra support from the Major Projects Facilitation Agency, including being provided with a single entry point for Australian Government approvals, project support and coordination.

On April 20, EcoGraf Limited announced:

Joint media release on battery anode materials facility. EcoGraf’s Managing Director, Mr Andrew Spinks, stated “We are delighted to receive this support from the Australian Government....."

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ZEN Graphene is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit (“Albany”), as well as developing graphene and graphene applications.

On March 24, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

ZEN Graphene Solutions announces 2021 biocidal coating production plans.....to meet the strong demand in the personal protective equipment [PPE] and air filtration markets. ZEN successfully transitioned from bench scale to pilot scale and has begun investing in additional pilot-scale capacity to help meet immediate demands. This intermediate step will significantly increase our current capacity to supply the demand from Trebor RX and provide product for new customers while the design and construction of our industrial-scale expansion continues with our engineering firm, Bantrel.....For 2021, we currently expect the following timing and production estimates as expressed in terms of number of coated disposable masks:

On April 5, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

ZEN Graphene Solutions comments on graphene in protective face masks. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. a Canadian, next-gen nanomaterials technology company, is aware of the statements from Health Canada [HC] regarding masks containing graphene and is aligned and supportive of the steps taken to regulate the use of graphene and remove products that are unsafe for the public. ZEN has had comprehensive testing performed on its biocidal coating and demonstrated that it can provide an added level of protection for front-line workers and the public. Most importantly, Nucro-Technics (a world-renowned testing facility) has performed extensive testing for cytotoxicity, irritation and skin sensitization and shown that its product is safe. Our partner Trebor Rx Corp. (Trebor) has also completed considerable testing on masks and has successfully passed Canadian requirements as a level 1 Medical Device for ASTM Level 1,2 and very recently, level 3, the highest level for surgical masks.

On April 13, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced: "ZEN Graphene Solutions submits information to Health Canada and provides corporate update." Highlights include:

"Health Canada [HC] Submission – Additional information requested by Health Canada following the April 2 advisory has been submitted by ZEN and Trebor RX Corp (Trebor).

Branding – Trademark application has been submitted and ZEN will begin branding and marketing of its proprietary antimicrobial graphene-based coating under the brand name ‘ZENGuard’ tm.

Safety Testing – Final results received from Nucro-Technics on skin irritation and sensitivity confirmed ZENGuard tm did not lead to any irritation or sensitivity.

did not lead to any irritation or sensitivity. ZENGuard tm Production – ZEN remains committed to previously disclosed timeline and capacity estimates; Senior Chemical Engineer hired as Plant Manager overseeing capacity ramp-up and ongoing ZENGuard tm production.

Production – ZEN remains committed to previously disclosed timeline and capacity estimates; Senior Chemical Engineer hired as Plant Manager overseeing capacity ramp-up and ongoing ZENGuard production. Financing –ZEN’s completed non-brokered private placement; current liquidity of approximately $5.3 million.

Grant of Stock Options – 100,000 options issued to employees and consultants at an exercise price of $1.76 per share."

Westwater Resources (NYSE:WWR)

Westwater Resources Inc. is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama.

No significant news for the month.

Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT] (OTCPK:BKTRF)

On April 15, Black Rock Mining announced: "Results of shareholder general meeting."

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM] (OTCPK:SVMLF)

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith resource of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project in Malawi.

No graphite related news for the month.

Other graphite juniors

BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC] (OTCPK:ELECF), Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Goldcore Resources Ltd. [TSXV:GEM] (CZSVF), Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTCPK:GRXXF), Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF), New Energy Metals Corp. [ASX:NXE] (OTCPK:NEMCF), South Star Mining [TSXV:STS] (OTCQB:STSBF), Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L], Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT].

Graphene companies

Archer Materials [ASX:AXE] (OTCPK:ARRXF)

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF)

First Graphene [ASX:FGR] (OTCQB:FGPHF)

NanoXplore Inc. [TSXV:GRA] (OTCQX:NNXPF)

Strategic Elements Ltd [ASX:SOR] (OTCPK:SORHF)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF)

Conclusion

April saw graphite prices flat. The graphite sector has really kicked into gear in 2021 with a good amount of deal flow and moves towards producing value added products such as spherical graphite etc. This bodes very well for the rest of 2021 as the sector appears to be rebounding.

Highlights for the month were:

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence now tracking 200 super-sized lithium ion battery cell plants (mega/gigafactories) in the pipeline to 2030 .....This also brings the total capacity in the pipeline for 2030 to 3.4TWh, which is set to increase from 755 GWh of global capacity in 2020.

.....This also brings the total capacity in the pipeline for 2030 to 3.4TWh, which is set to increase from 755 GWh of global capacity in 2020. Graphite requires the largest production increase of all the battery metals. The economics of most graphite projects are not great at current prices which have remained frustratingly low despite rising battery demand. Many expect that to change dramatically.

The economics of most graphite projects are not great at current prices which have remained frustratingly low despite rising battery demand. Many expect that to change dramatically. Syrah Resources - Natural graphite production at Balama recommenced ahead of schedule – 5kt produced and 2kt of prior sales shipped from product inventory in the quarter. Product qualification commenced with AAM produced using Vidalia precursor.

Mineral Commodities ("MRC") has entered into an exclusive non-binding MOU to form a 50:50 Joint Venture with Superior Graphite Co. to purify natural flake graphite anode material for LiB battery manufacture at Superior’s existing Sundsvall plant in Sweden.

NextSource Materials commences construction process of Molo Graphite Mine, commissioning targeted for March 2022. NextSource Materials secures partnership with major electric vehicle supply chain (supplies Tesla) to build battery anode facility.

Magnis Energy Technologies iM3NY consortium receives US$85M in funding for New York battery plant.

Talga Resources EVA plant will now provide the larger EV quality anode samples for automotive battery customers.

Nouveau Monde announces application to list on the NYSE.

Renascor Resources - Major capacity upgrade planned for the Siviour battery anode material manufacturing operation.

EcoGraf Battery Anode Materials Facility in Western Australia awarded Major Project Status by the Australian government.

ZEN Graphene Solutions rapidly scaling their graphene biocidal coating to meet PPE demand. Expects to meet a monthly coating capacity of 800M masks by November 2021.

As usual all comments are welcome.