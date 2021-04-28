Photo by jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Before the market opened on April 27th, the management team at General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced financial results for the first quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. For years, the company had suffered its ups and downs and, by now, the hope was that the picture might start turning around. To some degree, this has taken place. But the lasting effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are still hurting the company, and that picture looks set to continue in the near term. However, with a good deal of clarity as to what the future should hold, the picture for the conglomerate is still looking solid. This is yet one more bump in the road to the company's recovery, and it is one that it can definitely survive through. Because of this, investors who are generally bullish on the markets that General Electric plays in should take this as an opportunity to consider buying up some of the stock of the enterprise.

Recent developments at General Electric

During the latest quarter, the financial picture at General Electric was rather mixed. As an example, we need only look at the disparity between revenue and cash flow. Based on the data provided, revenue from its Industrial operations came in at $16.33 billion. This represents a drop of 13.3% over the $18.84 billion the company reported the same time last year. Of marginal significance, the company did report a 4.9% increase in revenue associated with its Capital segment. But that only amounted to revenue rising from $837 million to $878 million.

There were a few pain points for General Electric during the quarter. The most significant involved its Aviation unit. Revenue came in at $4.99 billion. This represents a decline of 27.6% compared to the $6.89 billion the segment generated in the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. For years, Aviation had been a rapidly growing cash cow for the conglomerate, as new engines that the business was creating were well-received by customers. However, the emergence of COVID-19 ground air transportation to a halt. According to one source, in the 12 months ending in January of this year, the US reported just 328.65 million enplanements.

This sounds like a lot. It represents a decline of 64.8% compared to the 934.88 million seen the same period a year earlier. That pain seems to not be improving too much. Because in January of this year, the most recent month for which official data is available, enplanements were still down 61.4% compared to January of 2020. At some point, however, travel will resume its growth and the company will benefit, but that might take another year or so. Added to this is the issue that management is forecasting a tight market for some of its supplies, which has had the negative impact of causing it to raise prices on its customers. This would be a temporary problem as well, but it could rock the boat some for the company's bottom line if it cannot unload those extra costs on its customers entirely.

There were other segments that suffered in the latest quarter as well. None of them, however, were hit as hard as Aviation. Power, one of General Electric's largest operations, so revenue dip by 2.6%. Renewable Energy, meanwhile, actually saw revenue grow, rising by 1.7% from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. Outside of revenue, there were some indications that future revenue might dip to some degree. For instance, total backlog came in at $383.41 billion. This is down more than $3 billion from the $386.52 billion the company reported just one quarter earlier, and it is down 4.4%, or $17.67 billion, from the $401.07 billion reported for the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year.

In addition to revenue dropping, total orders came in weak, dropping, on an organic basis, by 8.2% from $18.21 billion to $16.33 billion. Year-over-year, the company saw backlog associated with its Power segment decline 8.3% from $85.11 billion just $78.03 billion. Aviation, by comparison, reported a more modest drop of just 5.1% from $273.23 billion, to $259.37 billion. But if recent orders are any indication of the future, the pain for that segment might be just beginning. In the latest quarter, orders totaled $5.49 billion. That implies a year-over-year decline of 26.3%. Given the long-term nature of orders that are placed in the segment, some lag between the time the picture gets bad and the time the company sees an impact on orders and backlog should not be surprising.

At face value, a lot of this news might look really bad. However, it represents what might be some of the darkest days for the company during the pandemic. In addition, there are still some positive developments to consider. Despite organic revenue dropping by 8% year over year, the company still anticipates Industrial free cash flow to come in at between $2.5 billion and $4.5 billion. Admittedly, some of this will be due to changes in working capital and it excludes a one-time factoring reduction impact, but any sort of positive cashflow should be welcomed. Though it may be surprising to see cash flow coming positive when revenue is declining, the company already demonstrated an improvement in the latest quarter compared to the same time last year. Total Industrial free cash flow came in at -$0.8 billion for the first quarter, which represents an improvement of $1.4 billion year-over-year. Excluding the impact associated with the company's sale of its BioPharma unit, the improvement came out to $1.7 billion. This shows that management is serious about cutting costs.

Another significant positive for investors to consider is that its management remains committed to reducing its debt. If you include its pension liabilities intuits that picture, the company has seen a reduction in debt in the amount of $43 billion since the end of its 2018 fiscal year. At the end of its 2019 fiscal year, this figure was just $16 billion. And in the first quarter alone for this year, the company saw debt fall by $4 billion. Last year, the company struck a deal to merge its GECAS unit with AerCap Holdings (AER). That is expected to get the company $23.9 billion in cash, plus another $1 billion in the form of a note. It is also receiving a sizable ownership stake in the combined firm, amounting to 111.5 million shares that are worth about $6.6 billion. This injection of cash, management has said, will help the firm to bring its total debt reduction target since the end of 2018 to $70 billion. That will go a long way to reducing the company's net leverage ratio to 2.5 or lower.

Takeaway

Based on all of the data provided, I can understand why some investors might be pessimistic. Much of the performance reported by General Electric was lackluster, and some was just painful. However, the company is showing tremendous progress in cutting costs and it seems to be on the path to recovery broadly speaking. The prospect of positive free cash flow is excellent, as is the fact that debt reduction should continue. In all, it may take the company a little while to get where it needs to be, but the data I am seeing today shows that General Electric is well on its path to a brighter future.