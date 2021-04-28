Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

There are key "ingredients" in any business that turns into a great dividend investment. Top line growth, consistency, and a profitable business model are all necessary, and semiconductor technology company Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has them in spades. The company is a market leader in growing end markets, and the company's cash flow growth has accelerated since entering the software business. With growth, a solid yielding payout, and a fair valuation it will grow into, Broadcom is a "best in class" dividend growth investment.

Company Background

Broadcom is a technology company that designs, manufactures and sells semiconductors and infrastructure software solutions. Semiconductors are the building blocks of technology. If you don't know what a semiconductor is, how it works, or how they are made, you can learn about them:

Source: YouTube

Semiconductors have powered years of technological innovation by increasing capabilities of our electronics, and making technologies better, smaller, and more affordable. They are used in nearly every digital application you can think of and are powering advancements in emerging technologies of the future.

Source: Hitachi

Broadcom generates almost $24 billion in annual revenues, and almost 75% of that is derived from its core semiconductor business. Broadcom's products are used in many applications, but the company's core end markets are networking, broadband, enterprise storage, wireless, and industrial. The other quarter or so of the business is the company's infrastructure software business that provides "mission critical" connectivity and security solutions for enterprises. This business segment was largely created by acquisitions after Broadcom spent roughly $30 billion to acquire CA Technologies in 2018 and Symantec in 2019 (more on this later).

Source: Broadcom Inc.

Over the past decade, Broadcom has grown at a blistering pace. Just in 2010, Broadcom generated only $2 billion in revenues! Broadcom has grown to its current size by generating average annual revenue growth of 27.5% over the past decade.

Earnings have also grown at a brisk pace, averaging 14.1%. This growth has been fueled by a number of factors, including the company's role as a key supplier to Apple (AAPL). Today, Apple is Broadcom's largest customer and accounts for 20-25% of Broadcom's total sales. The company has gone through a number of mergers and acquisitions along the way as well.

The Recipe For A "Cash Cow"

Broadcom is what I refer to as a "cash cow". This is a business that generates large streams of cash flow. There are two main components to a company's cash flow growth. First, you have revenue growth, and then you have efficiency (profitability). Thanks in part to the smartphone revolution, Broadcom has seen exceptional growth for sustained periods of time.

Next, I want to highlight how efficient a cash-creating company Broadcom is. Below we have a chart of three fundamental metrics I look at for any established business:

Source: YCharts

We typically look at the operating margin to determine how profitable a company is, and more importantly - how consistently profitable a company is. We want to see operating margins that are steady and/or increasing over time. When we look at Broadcom, we see a lot of volatility in this metric. We see similar volatility in the company's ROIC, where I typically look for sustained performance of 15% or higher. Broadcom has seen its ROIC track similar to its operating margin. The ROIC helps us determine how much value the business is generating from its invested resources. When we see volatility in a company's ROIC, questions need to be asked and answered.

In this case, some context is needed. The company has gone through a lot of mergers and acquisitions over the years including:

Merger between Avago and Broadcom in 2015 worth $37 billion

Broadcom acquires CA Technologies in 2018 for $18.9 billion

Broadcom acquires Symantec (enterprise security business) in 2019 for $10.7 billion

These large transactions typically generate a number of items that can impact metrics including special items, charges, and operational overlap that result in synergies over time. It's these massive changes in the business that create the volatility in metrics such as operating margin, and ROIC. These metrics are still important, but I often give a business a "grace period" to sort itself out, let things settle, and then go from there. So why am I bullish on Broadcom despite this volatility?

The metric that really pops out to me, is how cash flow efficient the business has become. In the face of all the changes, the obvious benefit has been a surging FCF conversion rate. As a benchmark, I typically use 10%. In other words, I want to see a dime of every sales dollar turn into free cash flow. Broadcom smashes this, with a whopping conversion rate of more than 48%. It has also clearly moved higher in recent years, a side effect of Broadcom's foray into software.

Source: YCharts

When you combine this FCF efficiency with immense top line growth, you get a true cash cow business that is generating tremendous amounts of free cash flow. Consider that in 2010, the business was generating FCF of just $410 million. A decade later, the company's trailing 12-month FCF stands at a whopping $12.3 billion!

This just shows the power of what top line growth can do when combined with a business that is increasingly cash flow efficient. True cash cows make the best dividend growth stocks because they literally generate so much cash that they almost have no choice but to simply return it to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks.

Broadcom Is A Pure Dividend Growth Stock

When dividend growth investors think of potential stocks to invest in, they often gravitate towards the list of "dividend aristocrats". These are companies that have maintained a streak of raising their dividend for at least 25 years and counting. Broadcom does not fit this description. In fact, Broadcom has a dividend growth streak that spans just 11 years.

However, the future is very bright for Broadcom, and I fully expect them to become an eventual dividend aristocrat. These enormous cash flow streams that the business has generated, have been flowing into the pockets of investors - largely in the form of a rapidly growing dividend.

Source: YCharts

The company's annual dividend has exploded from just $0.35 per share in 2011, to a whopping $14.40 in 2021. We can see in the chart above that the dividend's growth has drastically accelerated over the past five years. This has resulted in a dividend growth rate of 52.1% over those past five years! On top of stellar growth, the dividend currently yields 3.05% on the current stock price. This is an awesome combination of yield plus rapid dividend growth.

With all of this said, the focus looks ahead to see if Broadcom is positioned to maintain this pace. Management has a payout policy that guides the dividend. The policy calls for the dividend to be targeted at 50% of prior year's free cash flow. With the dividend's cash payout ratio at 46%, the dividend is right up against this.

This means that future dividend growth will depend on the growth of the company's cash flow streams moving forward. On top of this, the company's balance sheet has rapidly taken on debt in recent years due to these large acquisitions. Debt has ballooned from less than 1X EBITDA to more than 3.5X. The company will be deleveraging a bit, which could eat into dividend growth in the years ahead.

Source: YCharts

We will explore the company's growth prospects momentarily. However, with a payout ratio in line with management's forecast and a need to pay down debt, investors should probably expect dividend growth to slow down from its rapid pace. With that said, Broadcom has plenty of firepower to keep growing its dividend at a rate that easily outpaces inflation. A growth rate near 10% seems appropriate in the years ahead (and matches the most recent raise). This is solid considering the high starting yield of 3%.

Innovation Continues To Drive Demand & Growth

The conversation about Broadcom's future growth prospects is interesting because of the changing dynamics within various end markets. We will first talk about Broadcom's semiconductor business, and then look at where its infrastructure software segment could go in the coming years.

In the semiconductor business, Broadcom's business is heavily skewed towards communications and telecom type applications. While the smartphone revolution (where consumers migrated from "dummy" phones to smartphones for the first time) has largely played out - we are in the early stages of an upgrade from 4G to 5G technology. This alone should trigger a significant new cycle of demand for devices. Apple is a major customer of Broadcom's using its parts in products such as the iPhone.

If we look at the "bigger picture" outside of phone devices, there are a lot of ways that connectivity will be further utilized in the future. There are new applications emerging, and stagnant applications/industries that are going digital. Some examples include:

5G

Wearables

Connected industrials

Automation

Autonomous/EV vehicles

Cloud & edge computing

Source: IoT Analytics

Broadcom will have more exposure to some of these trends than others, but the overall direction of the world points to a growing demand for semiconductor technologies. Technology and data/connectivity specifically, are simply becoming a larger part of the world we live in. We are seeing innovation in developed markets, and emerging markets beginning to modernize and adopt current generation technologies that have long been in developed markets. Broadcom isn't the only high-quality semiconductor company out there, but they are a strong player in the connectivity space and are poised to continue growing in the years ahead.

Software Business Brings Opportunity & Risk

I want to shift gears and talk about Broadcom's venture into software. The company's acquisitions of CA Technologies and Symantec's enterprise business really opened up a new direction for Broadcom. It brought the company into a new space, diversifying Broadcom's business structure.

The addition of CA Technologies brought exposure to mainframe and enterprise software applications and makes Broadcom a provider of mission critical software systems that businesses rely on to operate.

Source: Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom complimented this by then acquiring Symantec's enterprise business shortly after, giving Broadcom market leading assets in endpoint protection, web security, data loss protection, and cloud security - at the enterprise level.

Broadcom's actions take it closer to being a full spectrum solutions provider for businesses needing mission critical systems, and the security to protect them. Software was an interesting play for Broadcom given their semiconductor roots, but software carries higher margins, making Broadcom a more profitable business following these acquisitions. Even though there are still synergies to be had, we have seen the company already converting a higher percentage of its revenue into free cash flow over the past couple of years.

Source: Broadcom Inc.

Furthermore, the industry is ripe for growth in the years ahead. According to Statista, the market for infrastructure software is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% through 2025. With the market already being quite fragmented, to begin with, there will be additional opportunity to take share from smaller players.

Something to keep in mind for investors is this branching out also brings risks in addition to opportunity. Broadcom's roots are in the semiconductor industry, making such a new business somewhat foreign to them. They will be leaning on a lot of existing talent with CA Technologies and Symantec to execute at a high level.

This execution risk isn't a reason to be afraid of investing in Broadcom in my opinion, but I would be interested in monitoring the company's performance over the next handful of years. I want to see management overcome this execution risk and see overall metrics improve. This would mean stable operating margins, and a return of the ROIC to a higher level (ideally 15%+).

The company's foray into cyber security is also risky simply because of how brutally competitive space is. Constant innovation is a necessity in this industry, so it will be up to Broadcom to successfully remain on the "cutting edge" over the long term. The company spends heavily on R&D, so management isn't afraid to invest its resources. Investors simply need to adopt a "buy and monitor" mindset for any technology exposed business. This isn't Procter & Gamble (PG) where you buy and sleep well at night.

However, the upside that a company like Broadcom can possess makes this all worth the potential risk involved. We will keep an eye on how Broadcom's software business performs over time, but the cumulative package and "big picture" trends of technology (and the resulting demand for semiconductors) seem to paint a picture of solid growth moving forward for Broadcom as a whole.

Looking At Valuation

Shares of Broadcom currently trade at just over $460 per share. The stock is up big (78%) over the past year, and much higher if you go off of the Covid March 2020 lows when the stock fell down to as low as $155 per share.

Source: YCharts

After such a dramatic rebound, are shares priced attractively? If we look at the company's earnings estimates, we see an optimistic forecast for near-term growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Based on Broadcom's 2020 EPS of $22.16, the stock trades at an earnings multiple of 21X. The stock has averaged an earnings multiple of approximately 25X over the past decade, though I would be cautious because Broadcom's business model and fundamentals have changed so drastically over that time.

Given Broadcom's increasingly cash flush business model, I think a 21X multiple is reasonable. This is also due to the strong earnings growth that Broadcom should generate over the coming years. Over the next few years, Broadcom is projected to earn:

$26.92 in 2021

$29.05 in 2022

$30.68 in 2023

Investors can buy the stock today at 15X 2023 earnings, and collect a solid and growing yield while waiting a few years for Broadcom to grow into its valuation.

Wrapping Up

Broadcom's strong track record of growth and robust cash flow production makes it a fantastic dividend growth stock. The company's software assets give the business solid upside, and "big picture" trends point to continued demand growth for the semiconductor products that Broadcom specializes in.

The stock was an amazing buy earlier this year (what wasn't), but that doesn't mean that investors should shun Broadcom now. The valuation is very reasonable at 21X earnings, and as a dividend growth stock, the combination of yield and strong dividend growth is stellar. With solid earnings growth expected moving forward, the total returns package that Broadcom offers is attractive.