When it comes to the REIT space, some players are focused on one particular niche, while others are more diversified. In this latter group, you find one firm called Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL). Not only is the company diversified based on how it gets its money, it is also diversified by where it gets it. This REIT operates in several different countries which provides a special type of appeal for investors who are interested in exposure to countries outside of the US. What's more, Global Net looks to be trading at quite a low multiple. And that comes on the back of historically strong revenue growth. In all, this makes the business a compelling prospect for long-term investors to consider.

A look at Global Net

Global Net has an extensive global footprint. Truly, it lives up to its name. According to management, the company owns 306 properties that collectively amount to 37.2 million square feet. 237 of these are located throughout the US and Canada. The other 69 can be found throughout Europe. An impressive 64% of the company's straight-line rent comes from the US. A further 17% comes from the UK. And 5% comes from the Netherlands. The company also has assets located in Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Italy, Canada, and Spain.

Source: Global Net Lease

Based on the data provided, the company has 130 tenants spread across 48 industries. Its top 10 tenants account for 31% of its rent, and its top 20 account for 49%. Its four largest tenants, each tied at just 4% of rent, are FedEx (FDX), the GSA, Whirlpool (WHR), and Foster Wheeler. Management claims that 49% of its rent comes from industrial and distribution facilities. Another sizable chunk, 46%, comes from office properties. And the remaining 5% of its rent comes from retailers. By industry, the company is quite diversified. Its greatest exposure is to the financial services space, which represents 10% of its rent. Healthcare providers represent another 7% at second place, and technology and auto manufacturing businesses each account for 6%.

Source: Global Net Lease

Management has a long history of trying to ensure that leases are for as long as possible. This year, lease is representing just one percent of its revenue are due to expire. Next year, that figure rises to 4%. However, 68% of its leases come due after the year 2025. In all, the weighted average lease term remaining on his properties is 8.5 years. Management does do well though to replenish this when it acquires new assets. In 2020, the company bought assets worth $461 million and, for the first quarter of this year, it had $29 million in additional acquisitions in the pipeline. Of all of these, the weighted average time remaining on the lease is came out to 14 years. In addition, the company boasts that 93.9% of its leases come with contractual rent increases overtime. This should help the company to grow its cash flow even if it doesn't acquire additional properties.

Source: Global Net Lease

Through the acquisition of properties overtime, Global Net has been able to accomplish attractive growth in 2016, and the company generated revenue of $214.17 million. This has grown every year since comma rising to $330.10 million last year period that implies an annualized growth rate of 11.4%, with the increase over 2019 totaling 7.8%.

Source: Global Net Lease

Just as revenue has grown, so too has the company's profitability. Take, as an example, its operating cash flow. between 2016 and 2020, the figure expanded from $114.39 million to $176.85 million. Taking out preferred distributions, this figure grew from $114.39 million to $158.30 million. Not every measure of profitability expanded over this period though. FFO, or funds from operations, remained virtually flat over this period of time. however, on an adjusted basis, this grew from $127.06 million to $160.53 million comma, with each year coming in stronger than the last. And EBITDA followed a similar path, rising from $168.28 million in 2016 to $248.67 million last year.

Putting things in proper context, Global Net looks to be trading at a pretty cheap price. on an adjusted basis, its price to operating cash flow multiple stands at just 10.9. Its price to FFO multiple is 13.1. And its price to AFFO multiple is 10.7. Meanwhile, the company’s EV to EBITDA multiple is 16.7. To put all of this in perspective, I decided to compare Global Net to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. Based on the data provided, these five firms range from a low of 8.5 to a high of 25.2 on a price to operating cash flow basis. Four of these five companies are more expensive than Global Net is today. I then perform the same analysis looking at the EV to EBITDA multiples of each of these firms. Based on my findings, these players ranged from a low of 16.6 to a high of 28.5. Once again, four of these five companies traded at a multiple that is higher than what Global Net is trading for today.

Takeaway

Taking all of the data provided, it looks to me as though Global Net is an attractively growing enterprise that is trading at a significant discount to many of its peers. This is great news and it implies that there is a good opportunity here for long term investors to potentially take advantage of. There is, however, one downside that investors do need to keep in mind. And that is that net leverage of the firm is quite high with a net leverage ratio of 8.7. This does create some risk, especially if the fundamental condition of the firm word to worsen. And this excludes $266.54 million worth of preferred stock. So, that needs to be factored in as well. So long as the company can continue to grow at a reasonable rate, though, it can outgrow this leverage issue. So, for investors who believe that this growth can persist, Global Net looks like a great prospect. For those who are more cautious, that debt can look a bit worrisome.