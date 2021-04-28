Photo by Galina Shafran/iStock via Getty Images

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) posted first-quarter results above the midpoint of guidance ranges for revenue and non-GAAP EPS. As a result of that encouraging performance, management raised its full-year outlook.

Yet profitability kept shrinking. And the company's net cash position has significantly diminished because of one acquisition, dividend payments, and share buybacks.

So the networking specialist isn't out of the woods yet. It must provide strong execution going forward to improve its margins and offer attractive upside potential for shareholders.

Encouraging Q1 results

During the first quarter, revenue grew by 7.7% year over year to $1.074 billion, compared to a forecasted revenue range of $1.005 billion to $1.105 billion.

Interestingly, that encouraging performance wasn't due to specific areas of strength. Instead, the company saw growth in its three verticals (cloud, service providers, and enterprises), which indicates it managed to update its broad portfolio with relevant offerings.

That's a positive development considering the company's challenges with its cloud offerings over the last several years despite the high growth of that market.

However, in contrast with the positive top-line momentum, profitability remained weak. The GAAP operating margin dropped from 17.8% in 2016 to 7.9% in 2020 as the company updated its portfolio to overcome its difficulties in the cloud area. During the last quarter, the operating margin remained low at 2.6%, down from 3.9% in the prior-year period.

The current worldwide shortage in semiconductors and the coronavirus-related logistic measures negatively impacted non-GAAP gross margins by approximately 0.7%. Also, a part of that weaker profitability is due to the integration of the recent acquisitions of Netrounds, Apstra, and 128 Technology.

With solid execution, better days ahead

Given the company's better-than-expected performance that should continue into the second quarter, management has updated its full-year outlook.

It now anticipates full-year revenue to grow by approximately 4% to 5% year over year, instead of a previous revenue growth estimate of 3% to 4%. Both previous and updated forecasts include 1% of growth from the recent three acquisitions I listed above.

Despite that top-line growth, the GAAP operating margin should stay flat compared to 2020, as the company will keep investing to fuel its growth. Also, the headwinds from the shortage of semiconductors are likely to persist over the next several quarters, according to management and several industry players. For instance, Cisco Systems (CSCO) CEO Chuck Robbins indicated in a recent interview he expects the semiconductor shortage to last for most of this year.

But beyond the short term, Juniper's CFO Ken Miller confirmed during the earnings call he anticipates revenue and operating margin to improve in 2022 and beyond. The integration of Juniper's recent acquisitions should support that goal. Fortunately, Juniper has shown solid execution by integrating previous acquisitions.

In April 2019, it acquired the cloud-managed wireless specialist Mist for $405 million. And over the following quarters, it integrated and expanded Mist's artificial intelligence and cloud-based capabilities into its global portfolio, including with its non-wireless solutions.

Juniper doesn't disclose the contribution from Mist, but CEO Rami Rahim highlighted some impressive numbers during the earnings call:

Our Mist AI differentiation continued to resonate in the market as new logos nearly doubled in Q1 and Mist orders experienced another quarter of triple-digit growth with a record number of deals greater than $1 million.

So based on its recent strong execution in integrating Mist into its broad networking portfolio, Juniper is likely to repeat that playbook with its recent acquisitions of Netrounds, Apstra, and 128 Technology.

For instance, by integrating 128 Technology's innovative technology into its routers, Juniper will improve its offerings for customers looking to improve network connectivity to their remote sites with better performance and security.

Thus, execution will be key to improve margins, especially in the context of intensifying competition.

Of course, Juniper will still have to deal with Cisco's dominant position. But it will also have to deal with Arista Networks' (ANET) increasing threat. Indeed, the cloud networking specialist expanded its footprint into the campus networking area over the last couple of years, which means it will increasingly compete with Juniper in the enterprise market - a serious threat given Arista's impressive foray in cloud networking over the last many years.

Stable dividend

With solid execution, recent acquisitions should contribute to Juniper's top-line growth and margins expansion going forward, but it has weakened the company's balance sheet. In addition, with $125.0 million of share buybacks during the last quarter, management doesn't seem to prioritize a rock-solid balance sheet.

At the end of Q1, net cash shrank to $79.4 million, compared to $303.3 million and $817.0 million in Q4 2020 and Q1 2020, respectively.

Source: CFO Letter Q1 2021

The quarterly dividend remained stable at $0.20 per share. That represents an annual cash outflow of approximately $260 million, which slightly exceeds the company's net income of $257.7 million last year.

So with growing top-line and improving profitability over the next several years, the dividend, which offers an attractive yield of 3.1% as of this writing, remains sustainable.

But because of the barely positive net cash position and the weak profitability that are yet to be improved, don't expect any meaningful dividend increase anytime soon.

Limited upside potential

Regardless of the dividend, the stock is trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 1.8, based on the midpoint of management's full-year revenue guidance at $4.645 billion. That seems cheap considering the forecast top-line growth over the next several years, including low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2021.

But given the company's low forecasted GAAP operating income margin of approximately 7.9% in 2021, the market cap represents 23 times anticipated operating income, which becomes much less attractive. That valuation suggests investors have already priced in strong bottom-line growth going forward.

In addition, in contrast with the previous years, the company can't leverage a large net cash position anymore for meaningful acquisitions without putting its balance sheet at risk.

Thus, despite Juniper's encouraging first-quarter results and raised full-year guidance, I still prefer to stay on the sidelines.