3M (NYSE:MMM) remains one of the most impressive businesses in the recent pandemic cycle. With several avenues to benefit from pandemic-supported commerce, they have been beneficiaries of many of the major trends that have been affecting our way of life. While the Q1 reflects this with substantial growth across divisions, we think that some of the red-hot markets it is exposed to will start petering in the coming quarters, and while this will be compensated with recovery in other end-markets which were negatively impacted by the pandemic, it means that much of the excitement around 3M could be behind it, especially given the valuation. As such, we view 3M as more of a quality dividend vehicle than a particularly compelling value play, and will remain on the sidelines.

Hot Markets

3M is quite conglomerated, so it is difficult to identify the specific segments where we expect exposures to hot markets might turn. Each of them has some give and take.

One of the key areas where we think that growth might be unsustainable is in the home related markets. Real estate has been developing with particular intensity in the pandemic environment. Part of it is to do with the excessively low interest rates that have been afforded to us by generous stimulus plans, and while stimulus in the US is planned to be greater than anywhere else in the world, other factors might limit the potential for this to spill into real estate. Input prices are beginning to impact the ability of developers to build structures, and it is having an impact on building starts. Steel prices are also having a precipitous rise, as seen with recent performance in stocks like Ferrexpo (OTCPK:FEEXF), initially due to Chinese infrastructure works, but now due broadly to pandemic stimulus plans. 3M's products are not directly affected by the prices of these inputs, although their input prices are rising as well, a slowdown in housing caused by excessive lumber and steel prices, as well as oil prices with its follow-on impacts on resins and other chemical related products, will put a damper on the current growth we're seeing. These same trends could start impacting home improvement markets as well, where the addition of the return-to-office movement, which employers are likely to eventually insist on in at least some industries, could also slow things down further.

Similarly, areas that have been substantially supported by the pandemic, like face masks and respirators, will eventually start to cool off as well when vaccinations and greater immunity take hold and reduce the incidence of COVID-19 and the strain that it is currently having on healthcare capacity.

Recovery Areas

There will be a few areas in which we will expect some recovery as reopening takes hold. Exposure to elective healthcare procedures will have to recover once people start becoming more comfortable visiting physicians and dentists. these impacts have been impacting pharmaceutical companies broadly, and when people tend to their health in a manner similar to before the pandemic, there will be a substantial resumption in physician activity. Additionally, we should expect a recovery in aerospace exposure. This was pretty substantial given the meaningful declines that occurred in this segment in Q3 of 2020, and will eventually recover, likely starting in 2022. They also have stationery and office exposures that will recover with a tentative return to the workplace and school.

Last Remarks

However, some areas are likely to stay strong, namely the electronics markets. While there will certainly be a recovery in 3M's aerospace markets eventually, which will restore parts of the transportation and electronics business, the strain on semiconductor manufacturing that the world is experiencing is likely to support 3M's semiconductor manufacturing exposures. At the moment there might even be headwinds to this business as manufacturers that rely on semiconductors might be limiting the speed of their production, specifically in automotive, but this will eventually free up, probably in the next year or two, and will intensely support this part of 3M's business in the process. Also, the data-center boom will probably persist, on one hand from peering trends and on the other from a definite increase in flexibility requirements as many companies permanently embrace work-from-home.

Overall, there is a lot of give and take, and while on balance it results positively, the guidance has appropriately not changed. Certainly, activity in 3M's markets should be a sign that inflation cannot be underestimated, as it has had a massive impact in raw materials markets in cousin industries, and even 3M is working towards price increases together with the majority of manufacturing products companies.

With regards to 3M's valuation, it is pretty substantial. At around a 13x EV multiple on EBITDA, it dwarfs the valuation of many chemicals and manufacturing peers that have exposure to all or some subset of 3M's markets. Asahi Kasei (OTCPK:AHKSY) only has a multiple of 8x, and while it has a much more substantial basic chemicals exposure, St Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF), which is more specialty and shares the bubbly home improvement and building market, reflected in its prodigious price increase, has a multiple of only 10x. While a 7% EBITDA yield is not ridiculous, it does reflect a meaningful premium over some similar companies. It deserves this premium, with some stellar exposures, but investors should be wary that 3M's valuation is not particularly compelling compared to other stocks in the market.