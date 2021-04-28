Evaluating CEFs: CET Turning Capital Gains Into Income
Summary
- CET has a current yield of around 7.7%, which is very attractive if the dividend can be sustained.
- I continue a series where I examine CEFs beyond the yield, with a look at CET which has been around since 1929.
- NAV has increased substantially over the last 10 years and is increasing rapidly this year as well providing strong dividend coverage.
Introduction
In my series of articles on evaluating CEFs (Closed-End Fund), I started by looking at two funds from Cornerstone. I evaluated them by looking at their past performance in supporting their very generous distributions and to pay a shareholder a dependable stream of income in the future. I concluded neither fund had been supporting the distribution in "How To Evaluate A CEF: A Look At CLM" and "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at CRF." Both funds are overpaying their distributions and this is the primary cause of the declining NAV and distribution payments.
I want to own CEFs that pay me a predictable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. Every article in the series looks at a specific CEF and applies that method to determine how well the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I predict whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.
The series doesn't just cover funds that I don't think are covering their distributions. I have looked at funds that are covering their distributions. In "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at USA" and "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at DNP" I found two funds that I like that are covering their distributions: Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) and DNP Select Income Fund (DNP). I liked USA so much that I ended up buying shares in the fund. And I recently bought shares in DNP as well based on my research.
This article will take a look at Central Securities (NYSE:CET). Interestingly enough, Central was organized in October of 1929. It has paid a dividend since 1955. It operates as a closed-end management investment company. The tax treatment of dividends is slightly different than for a Closed-End Fund, but otherwise, the two are fairly similar.
Central Securities
Central Securities relies on a combination of interest, dividends, and capital gains to generate the cash used to pay the dividend. So, the total return on their investments, or total NAV (Net Asset Value) return, is important in determining whether or not they can support their distributions. So first, I look at the most recent year. And to avoid starting at the bottom of the COVID crash, I will look at the calendar year 2020.
While 2020 was a tough year, growing the portfolio's total return of 7.7% seems pretty good. Now let's look at how NAV changed over the year.
I see it as a positive that Central Securities was able to grow NAV in 2020. Not a lot, but given how much it crashed from COVID, ending the year higher was a solid accomplishment. Keep in mind that the dividend policy requires the distribution of all realized capital gains.
Source: Company Data
Because the dividend policy is to distribute all realized capital gains, CET has seen quite a lot of variation in its dividends. It also typically pays only 2 times a year, with a small payment in June and a payment in December that includes most of the capital gains for the year. The dividends for 2020 totaled $1.70.
Based on the average NAV of $36.06, the yield on NAV was 4.71%. Based on the peak NAV of $39.49, the yield on NAV was 4.30%. Since the total NAV return was 7.7%, Central Securities easily covered the dividend. Given the dividend policy, this isn't terribly surprising.
Long-Term Trends
Any one year can be particularly lucky or unlucky, but it is much harder to get lucky 3 years in a row. Since CET pays a dividend only every 6 months, I am going to look at dividend coverage over the period from 2017 to 2020.
Looking at total NAV return over the 3-year period from 2018 to 2020, we can see a total NAV return of 19.12%. That is pretty good. So how did NAV do over the same period?
NAV performance over the period between 2018 and 2020 was also very good. NAV was up about 20% by the end of this period (and has increased substantially this year as well). The average NAV over this 3-year period was $34.99. Adding up all the dividends, the total paid out was $4.50 a share. That produces a total yield on NAV (not an annualized number) of 12.68%. That is well below the 19.12% total NAV return. Between that margin and NAV increasing some 20%, the dividend was clearly covered for this 3-year period.
NAV is up quite substantially over the last 10 years. For a fund that turns capital gains into income that is pretty good results. But I do note that much of the NAV growth happened in the last 5 years.
One useful comparison, since Central Securities aims to produce total return, it to compare it to the total return from the S&P 500 (this is the benchmark that Morningstar uses). As we can see, both the shares of CEF and CEF's portfolio holdings lag the return from the S&P 500.
Does the current share price offer a good value compared to the historical valuation? Well, the discount to NAV that the shares trade is a lot smaller than the biggest discount and marginally smaller than the 10-year average. However, the dividend hasn't yet been paid this year, and NAV is up dramatically since the year's start. That will likely produce a bigger-than-normal dividend, which changes the calculation on valuation. I'd say that based on historical value and the runup in NAV, the shares trade at a good value at this time.
Future Distribution Coverage
Source: CEFData
I don't see any big issues about repeating past performance. My only concern is the large concentration in The Plymouth Rock Company. Central Securities acquired it in 1982 for less than $1 million (and it is now worth some $221 million). As an insurance company, I don't see any reason to predict its performance will change over the next few years.
Also, Cental Securities aims to turn the total return of the S&P 500 into income. With a current yield of around 7.7%, I don't expect it to have much trouble doing that given that the S&P 500 has a long-term return of more than 8% a year.
The dividend policy reduces the worry that the dividend will not be covered, as if NAV growth and income doesn't cover the dividend, Central Securities cuts it. With the growth in NAV over the last 10 years, this policy should produce reasonable dividends. And by paying only 2 times a year, CET avoids the need to cut dividends like some other monthly or quarterly paying funds ran into last year.
Conclusion
Central Securities has done a pretty good job of managing its portfolio to not only capture the gains of the S&P 500 but turn much of those gains into income. The dividend has been well covered and NAV continues to rise. Based on the dividend policy, I would not be surprised by a bigger-than-typical dividend this year.
Over the last 5 years, one would have gotten similar results from USA and CET. Which you prefer is more a matter of whether you prefer getting your returns as distributions or as capital appreciation. Me, I like distributions, but each investor can decide what they like best and pick accordingly.
This article was written by
Beginning on October of 2018 I began working with Rida Morwa and his team at HDO. I both write articles in collaboration with the HDO team and on my own. Contributing authors, if any, will be listed after the bullet points at the start of articles.
My profile picture is an actual picture of me and 4 of my siblings from 1971. I am 9, and the one in the greenish shirt saluting (to keep the sun out of my eyes). My siblings are 8 (brother at far right), 7 (blond sister), 6 (sister in the red shirt) and 3. My grandfather is holding my youngest brother. In this picture, my grandfather is about 4 years older than I currently am.
I have been a software engineer developing applications in various fields for over 30 years. I began investing in mutual funds for my 401(k) back in 1988.I started investing outside of my retirement account a little over 17 years ago. I used to follow a value oriented strategy, but after I saw how that worked less well than I liked during the financial crisis, I began to switch over to a more income based approach.I had always thought that dividends were important but didn't have a systematic way to evaluate stocks that paid them until I found SA and DGI. Starting around 2010, I have switched my portfolio to a DGI strategy.
One of my most profitable picks turned out to be Freddie Mac, which I originally chose because I liked the dividend and because I once worked there. When it first ran into problems I increased my holdings because it still looked like a good value to me. I eventually managed to buy several thousand shares at a cost of $0.50 (I knew that was a good value) and eventually exited the stock at a price that was $5 a share above my average share cost.
My biggest miss was when I sold out my 100 shares of Apple shortly after Steve Jobs returned but before he had done much to improve the companies outlook. You can see my holdings here :
https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/5663201-pendragony/5279959-dividend-growth-portfolio-summary-page
I am currently contributing articles to Rida Morwa's service High Dividend Opportunities.
Disclosure: I am/we are long USA, DNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.