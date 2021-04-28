Photo by damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In my series of articles on evaluating CEFs (Closed-End Fund), I started by looking at two funds from Cornerstone. I evaluated them by looking at their past performance in supporting their very generous distributions and to pay a shareholder a dependable stream of income in the future. I concluded neither fund had been supporting the distribution in "How To Evaluate A CEF: A Look At CLM" and "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at CRF." Both funds are overpaying their distributions and this is the primary cause of the declining NAV and distribution payments.

I want to own CEFs that pay me a predictable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. Every article in the series looks at a specific CEF and applies that method to determine how well the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I predict whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.

The series doesn't just cover funds that I don't think are covering their distributions. I have looked at funds that are covering their distributions. In "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at USA" and "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at DNP" I found two funds that I like that are covering their distributions: Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) and DNP Select Income Fund (DNP). I liked USA so much that I ended up buying shares in the fund. And I recently bought shares in DNP as well based on my research.

This article will take a look at Central Securities (NYSE:CET). Interestingly enough, Central was organized in October of 1929. It has paid a dividend since 1955. It operates as a closed-end management investment company. The tax treatment of dividends is slightly different than for a Closed-End Fund, but otherwise, the two are fairly similar.

Central Securities

Central Securities relies on a combination of interest, dividends, and capital gains to generate the cash used to pay the dividend. So, the total return on their investments, or total NAV (Net Asset Value) return, is important in determining whether or not they can support their distributions. So first, I look at the most recent year. And to avoid starting at the bottom of the COVID crash, I will look at the calendar year 2020.

Data by YCharts

While 2020 was a tough year, growing the portfolio's total return of 7.7% seems pretty good. Now let's look at how NAV changed over the year.

Data by YCharts

I see it as a positive that Central Securities was able to grow NAV in 2020. Not a lot, but given how much it crashed from COVID, ending the year higher was a solid accomplishment. Keep in mind that the dividend policy requires the distribution of all realized capital gains.

Source: Company Data

Because the dividend policy is to distribute all realized capital gains, CET has seen quite a lot of variation in its dividends. It also typically pays only 2 times a year, with a small payment in June and a payment in December that includes most of the capital gains for the year. The dividends for 2020 totaled $1.70.

Based on the average NAV of $36.06, the yield on NAV was 4.71%. Based on the peak NAV of $39.49, the yield on NAV was 4.30%. Since the total NAV return was 7.7%, Central Securities easily covered the dividend. Given the dividend policy, this isn't terribly surprising.

Long-Term Trends

Any one year can be particularly lucky or unlucky, but it is much harder to get lucky 3 years in a row. Since CET pays a dividend only every 6 months, I am going to look at dividend coverage over the period from 2017 to 2020.

Data by YCharts

Looking at total NAV return over the 3-year period from 2018 to 2020, we can see a total NAV return of 19.12%. That is pretty good. So how did NAV do over the same period?

Data by YCharts

NAV performance over the period between 2018 and 2020 was also very good. NAV was up about 20% by the end of this period (and has increased substantially this year as well). The average NAV over this 3-year period was $34.99. Adding up all the dividends, the total paid out was $4.50 a share. That produces a total yield on NAV (not an annualized number) of 12.68%. That is well below the 19.12% total NAV return. Between that margin and NAV increasing some 20%, the dividend was clearly covered for this 3-year period.

Data by YCharts

NAV is up quite substantially over the last 10 years. For a fund that turns capital gains into income that is pretty good results. But I do note that much of the NAV growth happened in the last 5 years.

Data by YCharts

One useful comparison, since Central Securities aims to produce total return, it to compare it to the total return from the S&P 500 (this is the benchmark that Morningstar uses). As we can see, both the shares of CEF and CEF's portfolio holdings lag the return from the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

Does the current share price offer a good value compared to the historical valuation? Well, the discount to NAV that the shares trade is a lot smaller than the biggest discount and marginally smaller than the 10-year average. However, the dividend hasn't yet been paid this year, and NAV is up dramatically since the year's start. That will likely produce a bigger-than-normal dividend, which changes the calculation on valuation. I'd say that based on historical value and the runup in NAV, the shares trade at a good value at this time.

Future Distribution Coverage

Source: CEFData

I don't see any big issues about repeating past performance. My only concern is the large concentration in The Plymouth Rock Company. Central Securities acquired it in 1982 for less than $1 million (and it is now worth some $221 million). As an insurance company, I don't see any reason to predict its performance will change over the next few years.

Also, Cental Securities aims to turn the total return of the S&P 500 into income. With a current yield of around 7.7%, I don't expect it to have much trouble doing that given that the S&P 500 has a long-term return of more than 8% a year.

The dividend policy reduces the worry that the dividend will not be covered, as if NAV growth and income doesn't cover the dividend, Central Securities cuts it. With the growth in NAV over the last 10 years, this policy should produce reasonable dividends. And by paying only 2 times a year, CET avoids the need to cut dividends like some other monthly or quarterly paying funds ran into last year.

Conclusion

Central Securities has done a pretty good job of managing its portfolio to not only capture the gains of the S&P 500 but turn much of those gains into income. The dividend has been well covered and NAV continues to rise. Based on the dividend policy, I would not be surprised by a bigger-than-typical dividend this year.

Over the last 5 years, one would have gotten similar results from USA and CET. Which you prefer is more a matter of whether you prefer getting your returns as distributions or as capital appreciation. Me, I like distributions, but each investor can decide what they like best and pick accordingly.