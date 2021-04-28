PSF: This Fund Has A Lot To Offer But The Price Is Way Too High

Photo by Andrey Maximenko/iStock via Getty Images

For several years now, the biggest problem facing retirees is an inability to generate an income off of their portfolios. This is largely being caused by the policies of the Federal Reserve and, as such, is likely to persist for at least a few more years. Thus, these people are largely dependent on rising asset prices to cover their bills and this could present a problem if the capital markets do not keep going up as historically they never do. There are, fortunately, still some assets out there that investors can use to generate a reasonably attractive yield. Many of these are found in the closed-end fund space as these entities are able to use a variety of strategies to boost their yields beyond that of many other types of funds. In this article, we will look at a fund that investors can use for exactly this purpose. This fund is the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) and it currently yields 6.22%. This is a fund that I have discussed before but more than three months have passed so, naturally, a few things have changed. Most important among these is that the fund has released a more current financial report that should give us a better idea of how the fund weathered through the 2020 market volatility. In addition, the fund has certainly changed its portfolio a bit so we will have a look at that too.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s web page, the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has the stated objective of producing a high current income to its investors. This is certainly not particularly surprising as many closed-end funds target the generation of income as one of their objectives. This is also the reason why we are considering an investment in the fund in the first place. As the name implies, the fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in preferred stock or other fixed-income securities. These assets generally have much less potential for capital appreciation than common equities, so it is not especially surprising that the fund is not directly targeting capital appreciation as an objective. These securities do tend to be more stable than common stocks, though, so this is something that could certainly appeal to more conservative or risk-averse individuals, which would likely describe many retirees.

Many of the fund’s top positions are similar to the last time that we looked at the fund. Here they are:

Source: Cohen & Steers

The first thing that we see here is that a preferred issue from Wells Fargo (WFC) has supplanted the BP (BP) preferreds as the largest position in the fund. However, the weighting of the BP securities still increased from 1.6% to 1.8% of the fund’s total assets. This could be an indication that management bought more of these securities but more likely it is a function of crude oil prices. When energy prices collapsed following the outbreak of the pandemic, the market dumped both the common equities and the preferred stocks of energy producers. However, most prices have since largely rebounded and this has allowed both the common and preferred stocks to rebound somewhat. Thus, the increased weighting might simply be due to that particular preferred issue having greater capital gains than other things in the portfolio over this particular time period. The majority of the remaining companies that are in the top ten issuers list are the same as before, although the weightings and the overall order in the list have shifted around a bit. The most notable change is that the fund dumped the Southern Company (SO) preferreds in favor of issues from Wells Fargo and Charles Schwab (SCHW).

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely aware, I do not generally like to see any single asset account for more than 5% of a fund’s portfolio. This is because this is approximately the point at which an asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if that asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern is that some event may happen that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market as a whole does not. If it accounts for too much of the portfolio then such an event could result in the asset dragging the whole fund down with it. As we can see though, there is no position or single issuer that accounts for an outsized position in the fund. As such, we do not really need to worry about that here.

Unfortunately, the fund’s diversification does not extend across sectors. As shown here, a sizable proportion of the fund’s assets are invested in the banking sector:

Source: Cohen & Steers

It is not unusual for a preferred stock fund to have a high allocation to the financial sector. This is because banks are among the largest issuers of preferred securities in the market due to international banking regulations. Specifically, these regulations require a bank to have a certain percentage of its asset base backed by Tier one capital. Tier one capital is basically a bank’s total assets that are not also a liability of the bank to someone else (like a depositor). As this refers to the bank’s own money, it is the money raised via the issuance of either common or preferred stock or retained earnings. Therefore, if a bank needs to increase its Tier one capital, it will often issue preferred stock in order to avoid diluting the common shareholders. We can see this tendency for the industry to issue preferred stock in the U.S. Preferred Stock Index, which currently has a 65.4% weighting towards financials. While this is higher than the Cohen & Steers fund’s allocation towards the banking sector, it is important to note that the index does not have a separate category for insurance. Thus, if we lump the insurance and banking preferreds together, the Cohen & Steers fund has a substantially larger allocation to financials than the index does. This could be concerning given the worries that some people have expressed about the financial sector in today’s market environment. The sector has improved substantially over the past few months though so this could provide a source of relief for some.

As was discussed in my last article on the Cohen & Steers Preferred And Income Fund, the fund is a global one as it invests in companies from all over the world. With that said, though, the fund does still have the majority of its assets invested in issuers from the United States:

Source: Cohen & Steers

The United States accounts for just under a quarter of global gross domestic product and about 40% of global market capitalization. As such, the country is overrepresented in the fund compared to its actual representation in the global economy. This is not unusual, however, as most global funds have an outsized allocation to the United States. This one is not as bad as many though as most global funds have an allocation of 60%-70% to the United States. The Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its allocation to the United States since the last time that we reviewed it as it went from 54% to 53%. Thus, the fund seems to be increasing its global diversification here, which is rather nice to see.

As we have just seen, the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund’s portfolio has not seen a great many changes over the past few months. This may lead one to believe that it has very low turnover. As a general rule, a low turnover rate can be advantageous because it helps to keep costs down. The less money that the fund spends on trading costs, the more that is available for the investors. However, this fund does not have an especially low turnover ratio as it currently sits at 65.00%. This is fairly high for a preferred stock fund. For comparison purposes, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) only has a turnover of 35.00%. It is possible that the Cohen & Steers fund’s higher turnover could prove to be a drag on its returns but this is not certain to be the case. The fund’s management will have to generate a higher return to offset the higher trading costs, though, and this can be a challenging task to achieve consistently.

The Challenge Facing Income Investors

As mentioned earlier, one of the biggest challenges facing investors today is generating an income off of their portfolios. This is not a new problem, although the outbreak of the pandemic has made the problem worse. This problem is due to the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve over the past decade. Specifically, this refers to the bank’s control over the federal funds rate, which is the rate that commercial banks charge each other for overnight loans. As of the time of writing, this rate sits at 0.07%, which is very close to its all-time low:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As we can see, the Federal Reserve slashed the federal funds rate following the Lehman Brothers collapse to almost 0%, which was unprecedented at the time. The bank then left the rate there until the Trump Administration, when it began to increase it, but even then it remained at relatively low levels historically. This all changed when the pandemic hit and the bank once again cut rates to near zero. It seems unlikely that situation will change anytime soon as the bank has pledged to keep rates low for an extended period.

The reason why this is problematic for investors seeking income is that the federal funds rate influences the interest rate of everything else in the economy. This includes things such as bank savings accounts and certificates of deposit. This is the reason why these accounts have yielded basically nothing for the past decade. These sorts of vehicles were very often used to generate retirement income in years past but obviously, this is no longer a viable strategy. Thus, investors have been forced to pull their money out of these accounts and put it into the capital markets in search of any sort of yield. This is one reason for the stock market appreciation that we have seen in the years following the financial crisis. This appreciation has pushed the yields on stocks down to the point where the S&P 500 index (SPY) only yields a scant 1.33%. The bond market is not any better as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) only yields 2.06% as of the time of writing. These yields are obviously nowhere near enough to support any sort of comfortable retirement.

The Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund is able to do much better than this due partly to some of the advantages that the closed-end structure offers over other funds. As mentioned in the introduction, this fund is able to pay out a 6.22% yield to its investors at the current price. Depending on the size of your portfolio, this is easy enough to finance a reasonably comfortable retirement in most areas of the developed world. Those investors with smaller portfolios can still appreciate this too as the fund will be able to provide them with far more income than any of the exchange-traded funds will. I have never met a person that will say no to having more income.

Distribution Analysis

As has already been noted, the primary objective of the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of current income. This may lead one to the correct conclusion that the fund pays out a regular distribution to its holders. Currently, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.1570 per share ($1.884 per share annually), which gives it a 6.22% yield at the current price. This is, unfortunately, the lowest distribution that the fund has had in its history:

Source: CEFConnect

The fact that the fund was forced to cut its distribution in July 2020 after years of paying out a steady one will undoubtedly be worrisome for many investors. Fortunately, though, it may be comforting to know that these distributions are mostly classified as dividends and capital gains. However, there is still a return of capital component in several of these payouts:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why the return of capital distributions may be concerning is that such a distribution could be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any kind of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital, though, such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains. Thus, we should investigate how the fund is financing these distributions in order to determine how sustainable the distributions are.

Fortunately, we have a fairly recent report that we can consult for this purpose. Cohen & Steers typically runs the fiscal year for its closed-end funds in line with the calendar year so the most recent report is for the full-year period ended December 31, 2020. This is a much more current report than what we had the last time that we discussed this fund so it should give us a much better idea of how well the fund weathered through the turbulent markets of 2020. It will also show us how effective the distribution cut was at improving the fund’s finances, which was a problem that was identified in my last report. In the full-year 2020 period, the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund brought in $17,389,749 in interest and $6,184,269 in dividends, which gives it a total of $23,574,018 in income off of the investments in its portfolio. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $18,139,630 for the investors. This was not enough to cover the $23,711,765 that the fund paid out in distributions. The fund did have another $3,229,554 in capital gains but even this combined with the fund’s income after expenses were not quite enough to cover the distributions. Overall, the fund saw its assets decline over the course of the year. This does certainly explain the return of capital distributions as it could not generate enough income and capital gains to cover the money that it paid out. Fortunately, the fund’s two-year performance was better. At the start of 2019, the fund had $286,268,404 under management, which had increased to $322,178,222 at the end of December 2020. Thus, it was able to cover all of its expenses and distributions over the two-year period so it does not appear that the fund is over distributing.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a sure-fire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, the usual way to value it is to look at the fund’s net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a situation implies that we are acquiring the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. That is unfortunately not the case with this fund. As of April 23, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Cohen And Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund had a net asset value of $26.83 per share but the shares actually trade for $30.28 per share. This gives them a 12.86% premium to net asset value, which is an extremely high price to pay for a preferred stock fund. It is also substantially above the 4.33% premium that the shares have had on average over the past month. Thus, it would make a lot of sense to wait until the price comes down to a level that is more in line with the fund’s net asset value before making a purchase.

Conclusion

In conclusion, many investors are madly seeking ways to generate income off of their portfolios as the Federal Reserve has made that exceptionally hard over the past several years. The Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund offers a way to do that and it does offer a lot of very attractive qualities. Unfortunately, the price is extremely high right now and this defeats the point of purchasing a conservative fixed income fund. It would be best to watch this one and wait for the price to drop to a much more reasonable level.