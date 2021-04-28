Photo by Sashkinw/iStock via Getty Images

Recent and strong semiconductor company earnings reports are a reminder of just why investors need to have exposure to semiconductor stocks and/or a diversified fund like the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH). Across the board, semiconductor companies are outperforming expectations and there are no reasons to believe the very strong dynamics and fundamentals behind these companies will change anytime soon. As a result, investors need to devote a full allocation in semiconductors and hold them - as a core position - for the long term.

Investment Rationale

You are likely aware of the semiconductor shortage that is currently hitting the global car-and-truck manufacturers very hard. But consider automotive just one of many industries that require specialized integrated circuits. In a far cry from the days when semiconductor companies were prisoners of the cyclical PC and auto markets, today there is strong demand across a plethora of technology sub-sectors: smartphones, 5G infrastructure, networking, cloud-computing, Bitcoin mining, EVs, the IoT, and application specific hardware targeted at specific ML/AI algorithms working over large data-sets - just to name a few.

So let's take a look at some of the top companies the SMH ETF expects will benefit from these strong fundamentals and lead to excellent returns for shareholders.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings in the VanEck Semiconductor ETF are shown below and equate to a relatively high 63.4% of the total portfolio:

The #1 holding is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) with an out-sized and well-earned 15% weighting. As I reported in an earlier Seeking Alpha article (Two Reason TSMC Has The Jump Intel), TSM's leading-edge processing technology has established it as the clear global leader in the semiconductor industry.

In case you didn't notice, TSMC's leadership position was reinforced at the "Apple Event" hosted last week. Apple introduced new products using the M1 chip, a 5-nm chip manufactured by TSMC, that was developed in-house. The M1 will power new iMac and iPad Pro models and will join the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and MacMini that already use the M1.

The M1 is an ARM-based SoC which proved out my prediction, published on Seeking Alpha back in 2012: An ARM-Based Mac? You Bet!. The M1 offers impressive power and performance metrics. Indeed, Apple claims:

.... M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster GPU performance, and up to 15x faster machine learning, all while enabling battery life up to 2x longer than previous-generation Macs. With its profound increase in performance and efficiency, M1 delivers the biggest leap ever for the Mac.

These advances are all due to TSMC's world-leading semiconductor processing technology. Meantime, Seeking Alpha reported on Tuesday that Apple's next generation SoC, the M2, has already entered into mass production at TSMC and could start shipping in July. The M2 is being built on TSMC's "5nm Plus" technology, or N5P. The bottom line in my opinion: TSM+Apple are going to dominate high-end semiconductor ICs for quite some time to come.

The #4 holding with a 5.4% weighting is Intel (INTC). Intel released its Q1 EPS report last week and it was a beat. Revenue was down 0.7% yoy, but that was considered a $1.75 billion beat. However, data center sales were down a whopping 20% and the stock sunk on the news. As I mentioned in the previously referenced article on TSMC, Intel faces the obsolescence of the x86 architecture and stiff competition from both Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) - the #2 holding in SMH with an 8% weight - and AMD (AMD) - the #10 holding with a 4.4% weight, both of whom are using ARM-based chips.

Nvidia is still trying to close on its proposed acquisition of ARM, but that is looking less and less likely to go through. Nevertheless, Nvidia doesn't need to own ARM to turn out ARM-based designs.

Meanwhile, AMD released blowout Q1 earnings after the market closed on Tuesday. And when it comes to data-center sales, apparently Intel's loss is AMD's gain. AMD CEO Lisa Su commented on the quarter:

Our business continued to accelerate in the first quarter driven by the best product portfolio in our history, strong execution and robust market demand. We had outstanding year-over-year revenue growth across all of our businesses and data center revenue more than doubled. Our increased full-year guidance highlights the strong growth we expect across our business based on increasing adoption of our high-performance computing products and expanding customer relationships.

Texas Instruments (TXN) is the #5 holding with a 5% weight. TI announced its Q1 earnings on Tuesday after the market closed and it was a strong report and a $0.25/share beat on the bottom line while revenue came in at $4.29B (+28.8% yoy), which beat estimates by $310 million. The company said revenue was strong across industrial, automotive, and personal electronics. TI generated $1.54 billion in free-cash-flow during the quarter and currently yields 2.1%.

Broadcom (AVGO) is the #9 holding with a 4.8% weighting. As I pointed out in a previous Seeking Alpha article, Broadcom has been the best dividend growth stock in the S&P 500. The company arguably has the best networking development platform on the planet, and it recently tied up with Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) to integrate its enterprise software and cybersecurity products into the Google Cloud.

I like all of these companies and generally agree with the relative weighting (although I would move Broadcom and its $14.40/share annual dividend up a few slots).

I also like SMH's holdings in the semiconductor equipment sub-sector. Note that semi-equip companies ASML Holding (ASML), Lam Research (LRCX), and Applied Materials (AMAT) - in aggregate - account for 15.8% of the entire portfolio. This is an excellent concentration in order to benefit from the obvious need to expand global semiconductor capacity. Note:

The Global Semiconductor Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 32.40 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Performance

A price chart of SMH along with some of its top holdings are shown below:

SMH's 93.5% total return over the past year is excellent and was led by companies like AMAT, which is up 168.5% and TSM, which is up by 135.3%.

In terms of its direct competition, the following graphic compares SMH's performance against that of peers SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) and the First Trust NASDAQ Semiconductor ETF (FTXL):

While XSD has outperformed over the past year, it's not by much and I actually prefer SMH going forward due to its large position in TSMC. Still, XSD is a strong semi-ETF as well (see my Seeking Alpha piece XSD: Semiconductors Rule!).

SMH's long-term performance track record is shown below:

With a 36% 5-year average annual return, SMH is obviously a very strong fund.

Risks

TSM is headquartered in Taiwan and could be embroiled in any China/Taiwan hostilities. That said, TSM also has fabs in China and it would make no sense for China to destroy TSM's fabs as that would largely negate any rational reason China might have in invading and/or bombing Taiwan. Not to mention Taiwan has some top US-defense equipment and is considered to be a strong US ally in the Asia-Pacific region.

The pandemic could continue to pose challenges to global supply-chains, including those in the semiconductor industry.

As pointed out earlier, the semiconductor industry is much more diversified than it was in the days when it was a cyclical play on the PC market. Still, the semiconductor industry would, no doubt, be affected by any significant global economic slow-down and/or any big market correction.

ETF Basics

The following metrics were taken from the VanEck SMH Homepage:

Expense Ratio: 0.35%

AUM: $5.6 billion

# of Holdings: 25

30-day yield: 0.63%

Rebalances quarterly

As can be seen, with a 0.35% fee, SMH is moderately expensive but considering the returns is well worth it in my opinion. I like the concentrated (25 companies) portfolio and at $5.6 billion in assets, there are no worries about liquidity.

Summary & Conclusions

For the reasons stated in the article, semiconductor companies - and/or an ETF like SMH - should be considered as a core and fully-allocated holding by investors who want to build a well-diversified portfolio for the long term. The strong fundamentals driving the automotive, smartphone, networking, IoT, cloud-computing, and EV markets (just to name a few) are long-term growth drivers in my opinion. SMH has an excellent long-term track record and is very well-positioned to thrive in the 21st Century ... in other words, for many years to come.

