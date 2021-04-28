Photo by jenifoto/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

We originally wrote the note you're currently reading nearly 4 months ago, but we've refrained from publishing it, principally, because Lemonade's (NYSE:LMND) valuation had gone completely bonkers, for lack of a better word.

Curiously, as its valuation soared to unsustainable heights (think $180/share in early 2021), and Seeking Alpha authors dutifully pointed this out, one of Lemonade's top brass took to Twitter (TWTR) to harangue the authors of Seeking Alpha.

At the same time, the company conducted a secondary offering while Lemonade's shares traded at the aforementioned unsustainable heights.

So on the one hand, we had management publicly pillorying Seeking Alpha authors for their commentary on, notably, valuation concerns, and on the other hand, we had a management diluting shareholders to take advantage of excessive exuberance priced into its shares.

Needless to say, this string of events, and I would say much more importantly, Lemonade's valuation, kept us on the sidelines completely. Publishing on the company just wasn't worth it at the time.

As of today, the wild fervor of ostensibly retail investors and Wall Street traders has subsided, and notwithstanding management's perplexing communication with the analyst community, we're here to illustrate the best of Lemonade and why we believe it could be a positive force for a more efficient and productive financial/insurance system over the coming two decades.

Overview And Investment Thesis

Lemonade is an emerging InsurTech company that is disrupting renters, homeowners, and pet insurance markets by providing a customer-centric end-to-end digital-only insurance experience with the use of AI bots. Over the last two decades, technology has disrupted numerous sectors, including retail, healthcare, education, and others. However, insurance is an industry that hasn't evolved much in hundreds of years, and hence, it is ripe for disruption.

Beating The Market's eighth "The Greatest Secular Growth Trends" vertical is centered around consumer discretionary disruptors like Airbnb (ABNB), Peloton (PTON), and Zillow (Z), and we believe that disruptors of consumer-oriented finance also fit within this realm.

Here's our investment thesis for Lemonade:

Lemonade is a fast-growing (GEP +100% y/y) insurance company that offers different types of personal insurances, such as renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance [coming soon].

The global insurance industry is worth $6 trillion in annual premiums. With Gross Earned Premium of just ~$200M for 2020, Lemonade has a long, long growth runway.

Lemonade's customer-centric business model uniquely differentiates its brand and makes the company lovable. Using Lemonade AI-powered platform, customers can buy policies within 90 seconds and get their claims paid within 3 seconds. In 2019, Lemonade had an NPS score of 70, while the average for the insurance industry was just 20.

Before its IPO, Lemonade altered its business model, and it now cedes 75% of its earned premium (business) to reinsurers. This strategic move has enabled Lemonade to reduce capital requirement, risk, and volatility from its business model in exchange for limited profitability.

After just three years of operations, Lemonade has managed to reach industry-leading gross loss ratios. According to its management, Lemonade's AI-based underwriting is superior to traditional insurance underwriting due to a better understanding of customer data, and therefore, we may see even lower gross loss ratios for Lemonade in the future.

Lemonade's business is built on a digital substrate and eliminates the requirement of insurance agents and brokers to drive policy sales. Hence, Lemonade will have lower customer acquisition cost compared to traditional insurance businesses. This will allow Lemonade to beat other insurers on policy rates. Therefore, I expect Lemonade to win significant market share and become an iconic insurance company in the next 10-20 years.

In this note, we will go over Lemonade's somewhat-complicated (and risky) business model, assess the company's financials, and evaluate its fair value and expected returns.

Lemonade Is A 21st Century Insurance Company

The first two decades of the 21st century brought significant consumer behavior change as more industries adapted to an all-digital era. However, the insurance industry has held out the advancements in technology so far. Lemonade is disrupting insurance by leveraging data science, artificial intelligence, and behavioral economics. Lemonade is replacing insurance agents and actuarial analysts with AI-bots. The company has adopted an innovative business model and built its entire operations on a digital substrate. In this light, Lemonade is making insurance more delightful, more precise, more affordable, and more socially impactful.

Customers can buy renters or homeowners or pet insurance with a 90-120 seconds chat with Lemonade's AI-bot, Maya. Furthermore, customer claims can be filed by chatting to another AI-bot, Jim, which can settle claims in as little as three seconds. Lemonade provides a truly seamless, elegant, and millennial insurance experience, which belies the exceptional technology that enables it: a single state-of-the-art technology platform that spans marketing to underwriting, customer care to claims processing, finance to regulation. Lemonade uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to learn from the prodigious data generated by its rapidly growing customer base. Using this learning, Lemonade's AI-bots become better at delighting customers and quantifying underwriting risk.

Lemonade's cocktail of a delightful customer experience, great prices, and aligned values are successfully attracting younger and first-time buyers of insurance. However, Lemonade's LTV/CAC ratio is abysmal compared to traditional insurance companies (Allstate has an LTV/CAC ratio > 700%).

Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 No. of customers added in the Quarter 119,509 84,835 127,153 Sales and Marketing Expense $32.7M $16.1M $22.2M Customer Acquisition Cost $274 $190 $175 Earned Premium per Customer $169 $190 $201 Revenue [Lemonade cedes 75% premium to reinsures] $42.25 $47.5 $50.25 Gross Profit Margin 40% 40% 41% Gross Margin per Customer $16.9 $19 $20.6 Average Customer Lifetime Years 4 4 4 LTV $67.6 $76 $82.41 LTV/CAC Ratio 25% 40% 47%

Lemonade's low LTV/CAC ratio is attributable to its focus on the low-value renters' insurance market. The company is betting on acquiring customers with low-value renters insurance, delighting them, and then upselling homeowners and cross-selling pet and life insurance [at zero CAC]. As people progress through predictable lifecycle events like "renters becoming homeowners", their insurance needs to grow to encompass more and higher-value products. Such progressions will trigger orders-of-magnitude jumps in Lemonade's insurance premiums, and the evidence for this claim was recently shared in the company's Q3 shareholder letter:

Source: Lemonade Q3 Shareholder Letter

Lemonade is a quality business with recurring and naturally-growing revenue streams. Moreover, the company's high-level of automation will delight consumers while reducing costs. In the future, Lemonade's unique self-learning architecture will lead to better underwriting that will, in turn, benefit Lemonade, its customers, and their chosen charitable foundations.

Lemonade aims to be the incarnation of a truly iconic insurance company of the 21st century. To that extent, Lemonade will be expanding to other lines of personal insurance such as Life (already announced), Auto, Health, etc. Furthermore, the scalability of Lemonade's platform will enable the company to expand its offerings in international markets. Thus, it is fair to say that Lemonade is only getting started.

Demystifying Lemonade's Business Model

Lemonade has a very interesting customer-centric business model that is built using game theory and behavioral economics. Insurance companies are perceived to be evil entities because they make money by denying claims; however, Lemonade's business model limits the company's take at a fixed level, and excess premiums are passed onto nonprofits of the customer's choice. Therefore, Lemonade's business model discourages false claims. Hence, by introducing a third-party (non-profits/charities) in the insurance realm, Lemonade is eliminating consumer distrust of insurance companies and building a lovable brand.

To offset risk and reduce capital requirements, Lemonade cedes 75% of its earned premium to reinsurers in exchange for a 25% ceding commission. Lemonade proportionally shares its gross losses with its reinsurance partners. Here's a scenario analysis to layout the economics of Lemonade's business:

Source: Author

In its disclosures, Lemonade claims to take a fixed 25% of its earned premium as a fee, and so its margins are not volatile like traditional insurance players. However, as you can see in the image above, Lemonade's gross profit margins will also fluctuate according to the company's gross loss ratio.

Over the last few quarters, Lemonade has managed to bring its gross loss ratios within the average industry range of 65-70%. Although we saw a bounce in gross loss ratio from 67% in Q2 to 73% in Q4, the elevated gross levels were due to significantly anomalous wildfires in California (one of Lemonade's primary markets). Therefore, the GLR trend remains downwards, though it appears to be stabilizing as of the company's last report.

Source: Lemonade Q4 Shareholder Letter

Lemonade will need to maintain its gross loss ratios within the average industry range of 65-70% because, if it fails to do so, its reinsurance partners will stop taking on the risk Lemonade offsets by ceding premium to them. In the future, reinsurers might demand a lower ceding commission than 25%, and hence, Lemonade's gross margins can come under pressure. The third scenario is certainly plausible due to Lemonade's use of advanced technology; however, only time will tell. Hence, long-term investors should assume Lemonade maintaining its gross loss ratio in the 65-70% range (industry average) as the most likely scenario while analyzing the insurtech company.

Furthermore, in the scenario analysis, I assumed that Lemonade's acquisition costs (plus taxes) would remain at 25% of Lemonade's revenues. However, Lemonade's business is built on a digital substrate, and the company's acquisition costs like marketing (as a %age of revenue) will collapse as the business scales. Therefore, I see further room for improvement in Lemonade's gross profit margins.

Assessing Lemonade's KPIs And Financials

After going public in June, Lemonade reported exceptional numbers for Q3 - its first quarter as a public company. Since Lemonade's strategic business model change of ceding 75% of its earned premium came into effect this quarter, the company's GAAP revenue dipped significantly, and gross margin jumped up. Although it may seem like the topline is declining, Lemonade's business actually grew by ~100% y/y. Let's go over some of the KPIs to assess the fundamental strength of Lemonade's business.

Source: Lemonade Q3 2020 - 10Q

In Q4 2020, Lemonade's customer base grew to 1,001k (up 56% y/y) while premium per customer rose to $213 (up 20% y/y). Overall, Lemonade's in-force premium grew by ~87% y/y to $213M.

Source: Lemonade Q4 Shareholder Letter

Gross Earned Premium ("GEP") is probably the most important business metric to track Lemonade's progress. In Q4, Lemonade reported a GEP figure of $50M. As we discussed earlier, Lemonade held onto 25% (~$12M) of these and ceded the rest to reinsurers. The total revenue for Q4 came in at $20.7M, and this figure includes interest income.

Source: Lemonade Q4 Shareholder Letter

Although Lemonade's revenue was down by 13% y/y, the company's gross profit rose by 56% as gross profit margin shot up from 21% to 37% as Lemonade's reinsurance deal came into effect in Q3.

Source: Lemonade Q4 Shareholder Letter

As Lemonade's business scales, we have seen clear signs of improvement in operating leverage as evidence by the drop-off in operating expenses as a percentage of GEP. In Q4, Lemonade's Sales and Marketing expenses were lower, which is slightly disappointing as revenue growth positively correlates to S&M expenditure. However, the company is making efforts towards reducing its customer acquisition cost, and the decline in S&M expense is directly attributable to that initiative.

Source: Lemonade Q4 Shareholder Letter

Clearly, Lemonade is making progress on both top and bottom lines. However, the company continues to lose money (albeit lesser than 2019). Net losses were slightly higher in Q4, but adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GEP showed a margin improvement. Therefore, I am optimistic about Lemonade's chances of becoming profitable in the next few years.

Source: Lemonade Q4 Shareholder Letter

For Q1 2021, Lemonade is expecting gross earned premium to grow to $53.5-54.5M (sequential growth of ~17% q/q). From our perspective, Lemonade's guidance is solid and about what we should expect at this juncture in its business' evolution.

Source: Lemonade Q4 Shareholder Letter

Lemonade recorded robust numbers in its first quarter as a public company, with the business looking very strong going into 2021. Let's hear what Lemonade's CEO - Daniel Schreiber had to say about this performance:

Source: Insurance is the single most disruptable industry on the planet: LMND CEO joins Cramer on Mad Money

How Big Is Lemonade's Potential Prize?

For now, Lemonade offers only renters, homeowners, and pet insurance. However, it is set to launch life insurance in the next three months, and the management has already talked about launching auto insurance. In the future, I expect Lemonade to be an iconic insurance company that provides all lines of personal insurance. Hence, the company's total addressable market is the entire insurance market.

Source: iii.org

In 2019, the global insurance market was worth $6T in annual premiums. The market is saturated; however, it is ripe for disruption, and Lemonade has massive growth potential. Considering Lemonade's topline of ~$200M (2020), the company can continue on its rapid growth trajectory for the foreseeable future. Now, let's go over our crucial characteristics check.

BTM's Crucial Characteristics Check

Crucial Characteristic Notes Visionary Founder/CEO Lemonade's cofounders - Daniel Schreiber [CEO] and Shai Winniger [COO], are serial tech entrepreneurs who have founded numerous companies. However, Lemonade is their first foray into insurance, and that could prove to be a good thing because they are looking at a tired and saturated industry with fresh eyes. Proprietary Tech Lemonade is built on a single digital substrate, and AI-bots control the entire operation from marketing to underwriting, customer care to claim processing, and finance to regulation. There's no comparable company in the public markets, and Lemonade is rapidly carving out a niche for itself. Network Effects As more customers join Lemonade, it gets more data, which AI-bots utilize to learn and improve underwriting risks. This enables Lemonade to reduce policy rates and to create delightful customer experiences. Consequently, more customers join Lemonade as network effects accelerate adoption. Powerful Secular Growth Trend Although insurance is a saturated market, it is ripe for technological disruption. Millennials and GenZ customers are accustomed to digital solutions in all aspects of their lives, and Lemonade provides a refreshing customer experience. Therefore, secular trends in consumer behavioral changes are in favor of Lemonade. Sound Financials Lemonade's strategic move to cede 75% of its earned premium to reinsurance partners lowers the capital requirements, improves margins, lowers risk, and allows for faster top-line growth. After its IPO, Lemonade has more than $575M in cash and short-term investment. Hence, Lemonade is well-capitalized. Branding Lemonade is building a strong brand image among younger consumers on the back of its AI-powered beautiful UI/UX digital insurance experience and unique business model, which includes a charitable portion. In 2019, the company recorded an NPS of 70 compared to an industry average of 20. Lemonade is rated as the No.1 Renters insurance in the US by Clearsurance. International Expansion Lemonade currently operates in the US and some European countries. The company recently announced its launch in France, and we can be assured that Lemonade will expand its presence in other international markets over the upcoming years. Therefore, Lemonade has a great opportunity for future global expansion.

Evaluating Lemonade's Fair Value and Expected Returns

Lemonade is a volatile growth stock; however, the company's business is of high quality. Let us now analyze Lemonade's fair value using our proprietary valuation model.

Assumptions:

Forward 12-month revenue [A] $120 million Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 15% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] (including warrants) 56.6 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $0.318 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative estimate) 50% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

According to these results, Lemonade's intrinsic value is ~$90, i.e., it is approximately fair valued. Keep in mind that we created these estimates about 4 months ago, so we were entirely bewildered by the price action where Lemonade ran to $180/share. Apparently, Lemonade's CFO was as well, as they quickly issued a nice tranche of equity to raise some cheap cash.

Next, let's check out what one might expect in terms of returns from Lemonade as of today:

To determine the expected returns, the model calculates a projected FCF per share value (yr-10) and multiplies it with an assumed Price to FCF multiple (35x here), thereby generating a 2031 price target. Using this price target, the model deduces an expected CAGR return.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As you can see, Lemonade's share price could increase from ~$95 to ~$428 (~4x) at a CAGR of ~16% by 2031. Therefore, Lemonade is a worthwhile bet for long-term growth investors.

Key Takeaway: Lemonade is a modest buy at $95, and if you believe in the company's vision/mission, then it would certainly make sense to pick up a position here.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to share any questions, comments, or concerns you have below!