Photo by Kannan D/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) remains one of our worse bullish picks from the middle of last year. On one hand, we expected that the headwinds to the business would persist, on the other, we did not expect the markets to refuse to look beyond the current years to the growth that they are able to achieve, thus the under-performance. One of the reasons for this, we believe, is Sandoz, which remains somewhat of a liability in terms of image, where Novartis is trying to put themselves forward as an innovative medicines company. Besides Sandoz, we continue to see reasonable potential in Novartis, with continued developments in its portfolio and strong momentum in the growth drivers, and expectation for its ophthalmology portfolio to recover once people are comfortable with the intimacy of eye-care in a post-covid environment. As one of the few still discounted pharma plays, we maintain our bullish conviction.

Issues With Sandoz

Sandoz is beleaguered for two reasons. The first is that a non-existent flu season due to social distancing has meant weakness in a portion of its generics portfolio. This is probably a one-off, although changes in habits might reduce flu in coming years, but with vaccinations and resumed activity, effects like this are probably going to be lessened in the future. The second reason is more concerning, and is the reason why companies like Pfizer (PFE) have eschewed their generics businesses. Price erosion continues to effect the Sandoz portfolio. With about a 25% exposure to China within Sandoz (5% of overall revenue) where new procurement programmes will continue to have an increasing impact on Sandoz pricing power, as well as pressure in other geographies, Sandoz will likely continue to be a drag on performance for the foreseeable future. With reduced pricing power of generics companies being for the public good, Sandoz's issues could extend from the foreseeable future to the indefinite future.

These issues are the reason why a prevailing narrative is emerging around Novartis that they should move away from their Sandoz business unit. Indeed, this is what Pfizer did, and it definitely has a purpose of clearing up the growth profile of Novartis to better reflect its quite attractive innovative medicines portfolio and reasonably robust pipeline. Novartis is in the process of restructuring the company such that Sandoz will operate as a separate unit, which does indicate that they are preparing for the possibility of some sort of divestment. Although how and when that will come is unsure. Most likely, they will not find a buyer, but they will simply spin-off the business unit and grant those shares to current Novartis holders, although management has alluded to the fact that having a very broad generics business does provide some synergies for how it operates in most healthcare markets.

Growth Drivers Impress

A clearer picture would help the market acknowledge what is a rather attractive picture provided by the innovative medicines portfolio.

(Source: Q1 NVS Earnings Pres 2021)

Growth drivers are doing a lot of work for the topline with the most vigorous growers already accounting for almost 20% of Novartis' overall revenue. Moreover, Beovu was recently launched, and while it has not contributed much yet as ophthalmology has struggled under the pandemic, it is a contender for the substantial market that Regeneron's (REGN) Eylea has, and could be a potential blockbuster if it is able to weather the issues that Novartis allegedly brought onto itself by not sufficiently warning patients of potential vision loss risks. Nonetheless, Beovu was approved showing non-inferiority to Eylea, and has a chance to nab that major market as Eylea and Lucentis by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) have still not been substantially eroded despite being off its key patents for a while.

Moreover, Zolgensma is on track to achieve blockbuster status within the year, with substantial growth in European access and soon to take hold in the UK and Italy. With its status as quite an effective one-time treatment, it is set apart from competing therapies. Novartis is trying to get it approved for indications with older children too, and we should expect the volatility and magnitude of Zolgensma sales to develop as it scales to the incident population in these countries.

(Source: Q1 NVS Earnings Pres 2021)

Entresto is also delivering meaningfully with its excellent position as a first-line treatment for heart-failure. The label is expanding and despite failure of the superiority study, post-AMI indications are still on the table.

Risks and Conclusions

However, the overall picture remains very muted.

(Source: Q1 NVS Earnings Pres 2021)

Besides the impacts from Sandoz, which have significantly impacted bottom-line figures, there is the issue of the wider ophthalmology portfolio as well as oncology. While Oncology is being especially hurt by ongoing generics erosion, both are having issues due to reduced physician visits over the course of the pandemic. While both these treatment areas remain important and structurally sound, it won't be until a proper reopening that these areas of the portfolio recover. We should expect that these areas recover eventually, however Sandoz could remain an issue. With both pressures on pricing being a growing threat, as well as instituted changes that may establish permanent social distancing practices stifling a recovery in flu season products, the Sandoz drag will remain relevant and obscure the picture of an attractive business. It could be a while, if ever, before a move away from Sandoz could occur, and even if actions would be taken promptly, it'll still require some quarters before investors get comfortable with the NewCo. With Novartis being a well diversified company, the risks are primarily in foregoing other opportunities in the rapidly repricing markets. Nonetheless, we believe in the current growth drivers and new launches like Beovu to surprise in coming quarters, and hopefully provide in the meantime some reasonable capital appreciation in addition to the dividend.