Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) is a leading cybersecurity player that hasn't performed as expected in recent quarters. The profitability and cash flow ratios are good. Here are the factors we like:

Gross margin of 89% (A+ rating using SA’s quant rating tool).

EBITDA margin of 44.8%.

TTM operating cash flow of $1.16B (+8% versus 5Y average despite headwinds from COVID).

Capex/Sales of 0.93% (versus 5Y-average of 1.26%) highlights modest reinvestment rate.

Buyback program to drive EPS.

Huge cash position highlights healthy balance sheet.

These metrics are enticing to value investors. However, the product segment driving these huge numbers has been stagnant in recent years. In place is the subscription business, which isn't as impressive as the market expects.

This article examines Check Point's business strategy and capabilities. Forming a strong conviction on the long term demand for Check Point's offerings is important for value investors who love the share buyback and the modest valuation ratios.

After reviewing the recent product and sales updates, I am making a case for a resurgence in price action, given ample signs that Check Point is ready to accelerate growth. These signs include:

Improved product profile with capabilities at par with top peers.

Potential for improved momentum in the US and LATAM markets.

Sufficient liquidity to drive growth initiatives.

Modest valuation despite improved growth outlook.

Significantly Improved Platform

Check Point has restructured its offerings into four broad groups.

Network security (Quantum) Cloud security (CloudGuard) User and access security (Harmony) Security management and operations (Infinity Vision)

This structure is similar to what we have at Palo Alto Networks (PANW). At Palo Alto, we have the network security segment, the cloud segment (where everyone wants to be), a segment for security operations, a consulting unit.

Network Security

This houses the Quantum offerings and all other attachments. Here we have the security gateway, IoT, VPN and other related products. The key revenue driver here are the security appliances for enterprises and data centres. Check Point has maintained its leadership in this segment. Most recently, it retained a leadership spot in Gartner’s assessment of network firewalls. This makes it the 21st consecutive time. Here are some other impressive stats highlighting Check Point's network security strengths.

More than 60% of the Global 2000 companies have purchased Quantum appliances.

Recognized by Canalys as a ‘Champion’ in the EMEA & APAC Channel Leadership Matrix for 2020.

Successful completion of two Common Criteria Certifications for R80.30 Security Management and Gateway [GTW] appliances. The EAL4+ and Protection Profile compliance certifications follow an international standard for validating products that meet specific security requirements for governments worldwide.

The Canalys recognition is enticing. However, the lack of recognition in the US market highlights the popular concern that Check Point might not be as strong in the huge US market compared to peers like Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet (FTNT). This concern will be explored in the sales section of this article.

Cloud Security

Check Point has covered a lot of ground here. Most of its offerings are internally developed. The few acquisitions are small in scale. Readers will be surprised by Check Point’s pace of product updates in this segment, given that the company doesn’t make a lot of noise. Check Point actually has capabilities in cloud security posture management, workload protection, application security. It also has solutions for serverless security, container security and coverage of the major cloud platforms. Here are some of the points highlighting Check Point's strengths.

CloudGuard Posture Management recognized in the G2 review's Leader quadrant for Cloud Data Security Software.

Recognized in Gartner’s market guide for Cloud Workload Protection platform under serverless security (Protego).

Recognized in Forrester’s assessment of cloud workload security platforms.

User and Access Security

This segment covers endpoint security, web, mobile, remote access, and email security. Here again, Check Point ticks the right boxes on the technology side. Here are notable wins and recognitions:

Leadership in Endpoint Security with 100% Detection across All Tested Unique ATT&CK Techniques according to MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK.

Recognized as a top product in corporate endpoint protection by AV-TEST.

Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report for Mobile Threat Management.

Received Frost Radar Best Practices Award for Growth, Innovation & Leadership in the European Mobile Threat Defense Market.

SandBlast Agent advanced endpoint protection and threat prevention solution achieved an ‘AA’ rating in the recent NSS Labs 2020 Advanced Endpoint Protection Test.

Unified Security Management

This covers the unified security management portal. Therefore, it makes logical sense that the security operations segment also falls under this category. The security operations capabilities include Check Point SOC (security operations centre) and XDR (extended detection and response) solution. This segment is relatively young. As a result, we expect more market visibility to drive third party awards and recognitions.

We can use the table above to check for product innovation gaps. In endpoint security, Check Point has the right offerings. The same goes for cloud security. The cloud network and cloud access security products highlight CASB/SWG capabilities.

As highlighted, the table is biased towards players recognized in analysis by Gartner, IDC, Forrester and other third party assessment platforms. While Check Point has XDR and DLP (data loss prevention) capabilities, it is not highlighted in the table above.

We can spot a gap in network security under the SD-WAN section. Here, Check Point is using a partnership strategy.

While Check Point doesn't play in identity security, it covers this strategy gap with its Zero Trust/SASE offering under Harmony.

Check Point is also highlighted in the security operations segment. This is possible through the release of its SOC offering in 2020.

Lastly, we can note the stranded differential in email security.

In 2021 we will continue to leverage Maestro, our unique and disruptive scalable performance solution, we will focus on improving the stability and simplicity, we will accelerate data center firewalls with an innovative technology to deliver super-fast firewall solution and augment our gateways with Source: Annual Report

The comment above was made in the latest annual report. This indicates Check Point's intent to improve its network security capabilities by leveraging SD-WAN technology. This link from Gartner highlights the absence of Check Point in the list of top SD-WAN technology providers. This suggests Check Point will continue with its partnership strategy.

To make our vision a reality, in 2021 we will recalibrate the Infinity portfolio of products focusing on those technologies and capabilities that will provide uncompromised security based on our core principles. Source: Annual Report

The additional comment above suggests Check Point will be simplifying its security platform to drive ease of product consumption. This will drive internal product consolidation in line with the anticipated external consolidation trend in the market. The end goal is to make it easy for users to make purchases and manage their security appliances.

Overall, Check Point looks solid on the product front barring the SD-WAN gap, which should be filled this year. Going forward, we can focus more attention on the sales strategy.

Expecting Improved Sales Motion In the United States and Latin America

Sales have been an issue for Check Point in recent quarters.

The table above highlights the revenue trend across all regions over the past five quarters. Growth from the US market and Latin America has been flattish in recent quarters.

Fortinet has spotted a better growth trend despite the strong correlation in revenue split across regions. This makes it tough to stick with the argument that the shifting revenue recognition trend from licenses to cloud & subscriptions is responsible for the tepid top-line growth.

Check Point made the following moves in a recent press update to improve sales in the US region.

“The Americas is a tough battleground for us,” Rauch said. “There’s a home-field advantage for a couple of our key competitors.” Longtime network security rivals Cisco, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks have many of their top executives in the Bay Area, while most of Check Point’s executive management team is based in Israel. Source: Check Point

Onboarded a new head of sales, Vet Geoff Waters, from VMware to oversee North America and Latin America. This should also boost the adoption of the cloud security offerings given his cloud experience at VMware. Mr. Waters led VMware's global cloud service provider channel, and he also managed the 500-person cloud sales organization. Promoted Nisha Holt to Americas channel chief. Onboarded iboss’ Erick Foy and Pulse Secure’s Coletta Vigh for other leadership roles.

Check Point doesn't break out its revenue by product class or vertical. Regardless, the sales trend speaks volumes.

By product class, Check Point continues to release network appliances for small and large organizations, thereby reinforcing its commitment to customers of all sizes.

Compared to network appliances, cloud offerings are easier to adopt and deploy by organizations of all sizes. This leaves us with remote security and security operations. Both of these segments are new. We should expect more granular updates in the coming quarters.

Therefore, despite the sales updates, the anticipated uptick in revenue growth acceleration will be moderate. I don't expect jaw-dropping prints until the tail end of the year.

Compared to 2020, we can walk away with the following assumptions and expectations concerning Check Point's strategy:

1. The product portfolio, strategy, and capabilities have improved significantly.

2. Check Point has plans to keep innovating.

3. Check Point is focused on strengthening its presence in the US market.

4. Check Point has the financial capacity to drive its strategy.

Valuation

We can make the following updates to our models.

Our CloudGuard family continues to show great results with high double-digit growth. Source: Check Point

1. Improved revenue growth and improved conviction in multiyear growth sustainability in the mid-single-digit range. With cloud security, Check Point will be around for a long time. This projection factors in management's guidance of double-digit growth in cloud security.

The exit revenue stands at $3.75B. This is within a reasonable ballpark of Palo Alto's annual revenue run rate. This means we expect Check Point to use ten years to attain Palo Alto's current size. I believe this is conservative.

2. Anticipated investments in SD-WAN and future technologies will impact EBITDA margin. Factors in sales ramp to sell cloud security and expand in the US and LATAM.

3. Tax rate growth (highly probable given recent announcements in the US).

4. Interest revenue decline normalizes given rising yields.

5. Improved billings and working capital as cloud security subs scale + deeper penetration in the US market. Near-term growth in working capital expected to be modest due to the shift to smaller subscription contracts.

6. Capex in line with recent trends.

7. Short-term investment ramp neutralizes anticipated growth improvement to keep risk premium flat.

8. Huge liquidity boosts cap structure. Drives modest cost of capital (all equity).

9. Implied perpetuity growth rate of 2%.

10. Cash & other investments of $4B.

11. Shares outstanding of 135m.

12. Price target implies non-GAAP P/E of 25x using the consensus FY'21 EPS of 6.76.

The table below gives detailed assumptions of the valuation projections:

Assumptions driving the base case 1-5 years 6-10 years Revenue (mid-single-digit growth) Cloud Segment momentum in the double-digit range according to management Secular trends (cyber attacks) continue to drive market share License segment revenue normalization via Infinity platform adoption Multi-Product adoption at low TCO drives high margin renewal and expansion Double-digit growth in Harmony complements CloudGuard Data growth drives platform usage Gross margin (85%-90%) Component shortage due to COVID impacts GM stability Mix shift to subscription business model accretive to gross margin D&A from acquisitions and cloud investments Cloud efficiency gains EBITDA margin (40%+) SG&A expansion due to cloud investment Product refresh Sales incentives to sell cloud and operations offerings Continued investment in platform innovation Continued investment in platform innovation Cloud investments lapped. Improved subscription ARR/customer EPS (in line with revenue growth) Low-interest income moderates Interest income expansion DTA benefits to the tax rate Potential tax hike to offset bloated CB balance sheet Share buyback program continues Share buyback program continues FCF margin (mid-30s) Modest SBC & D&A add back in line with the historical average Modest SBC & D&A add back in line with the historical average Modest working capital from subscription business uptake Improved working capital from subscription business uptake Capex spend in line with the historical average Capital Structure (90%+ equity maintained) Huge cash base/working capital neutralizes liquidity risk Conservative cap structure maintained Conservative cap structure maintained A low-interest-rate environment drives cheap cost of capital Cost of Equity (beta <1, ERP: 5%-6%, RF rate: 1%-2%) Moderate trading volatility relative to highly leveraged peers Moderate trading volatility relative to highly leveraged peers Moderate risk premium due to the low-interest-rate environment

Here are some growth stats backing the conviction that Check Point will keep growing beyond the next five years.

Huge growth projection for the cloud security market.

CrowdStrike's projected global unit opportunity for endpoints by FY'25 includes: >900M global PC units (covers endpoint, mobile, and cloud security market). >6M global mobile devices. >70M Global servers. >10B global IOT devices (covers IOT security market). This also drives the adoption of Check Point's offerings under the user and access security segment.

Abundant capabilities covering fast-evolving security segments to offset potential decline in network security.

The table below provides the base case scenario driving revenue growth.

Bull Case

Secular trends persist (digital transformation, cloud adoption, cyber-attacks).

Improved demand post-COVID drives demand for security gateways in EMEA & APAC.

The new sales team drives deeper penetration of CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity in North America, Latin America and other regions.

More aggressive sales spend leverages huge cash position to quickly gain market share.

The simplified platform drives win-rate and low TCO.

Improved competitive position drives long-term sustainability.

Bear Case

Execution risks impacts growth.

The decline in the global growth of network security appliances impacts the adoption of security gateways.

License revenue weakness persists.

Management's conservative approach to growth persists. Impacts subscription segment growth.

Valuation relative to peers/industry/sector

Check Point is also cheap relative to its peers and the industry

Current FWD P/E stands at 20x versus sector average of 33x.

Forward P/E (non-GAAP) stands at 17.6x using the FY'21 consensus revenue estimate. This is conservative compared to Palo Alto Networks at 61x and Fortinet at 55x.

Risks

This section covers risk factors that might impede our conviction in the valuation projections despite our bullishness.

Demand

I expect the expanding market opportunity to more than neutralize saturation and demand risks.

I consider execution risk to be the biggest driver of growth-related risk factors. Management has been historically conservative concerning market share expansion. If this strategy persists, Check Point's growth factor might be impacted. Also, Check Point has observed sales talent attrition in recent quarters. The expectation is for the new sales team in America to drive stability and help with new talents. If the sales talent attrition persists, execution risk will be heightened.

Financials

Check Point has ample liquidity and assets to neutralize worries about its liquidity and solvency.

The biggest headwind related to its financials includes aggressive opex growth to drive penetration in the US market. Also, we can factor in more expenses related to product updates and platform. Overall, these have a negative effect on EPS. We anticipate these worries to be moderately offset by the share buyback program.

Competition/Macro

We expect the rollout of the COVID vaccine to drive the return to normalcy across the board. This should neutralize business risks induced by the COVID pandemic.

Pressure from competitors remains a huge risk factor. This might impact the projected market expansion rate. It might also drive customer acquisition cost.

Check Point depends on a lot of partners to drive sales. While this is a valid risk, this doesn't impact our conviction in the near-term outlook.

Valuation

There has been heightened volatility in the tech space. This has caused corrections in frothy segments of the sector. We expect Check Point's exposure to this risk to be offset by its value tilt.

Industry risk: there is a fast pace of disruption in the cybersecurity space. There are a lot of new companies entering the public market with innovation. This might impact the visibility and demand for Check Point's offerings. We expect Check Point's leadership across multiple verticals to offset this concern.

Momentum: Check point's momentum has been tepid. A lot of the weakness can be attributed to its weak growth grade. 2020 was a banner year for cloud and SaaS stocks. If the weak growth persists, CHKP's valuation might remain range-bound.

Conclusion

Check Point has glaring factors impacting its growth. Despite its solid financials and reputation in the cybersecurity space, Check Point's valuation has been range-bound. We attribute this stagnancy to its weak growth factor. Going forward, we expect the improved product portfolio and revamped sales team to form the foundation for an improved growth narrative.

Speed of execution has never been a more important factor given the growth of private security companies and startups entering the public market. We consider Check Point's cash position to be a strong defensive moat as it expands market share.

This should help in the gradual growth acceleration of the subscription segment. With an improved growth outlook, the case for multiple expansion is highly probable.