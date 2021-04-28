Photo by appledesign/iStock via Getty Images

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) is known for being the first company to receive FDA approval for COVID-19 test kits. This resulted in a massive rise in revenue in 2020. Quidel's 211% revenue growth in 2020 is largely attributed to COVID related revenue. Like other non-tech stocks that benefited from the COVID pandemic, there is concern that the benefits derived are temporary, and will revert to pre-Covid levels, which would result in stock prices falling back along those lines. However, our research suggests that Quidel's revenue boost is only partly attributed to COVID. A large portion of its 2020 revenue growth was organic and expected to sustain moving forward. We also examined and identified that Quidel is unique among other diagnostics companies as it is the only pure-play POC diagnostics company. Its R&D efforts in comparison to its revenue are higher than its competitors. Quidel recently gained a strong footing in the Chinese market through the acquisition of Triage and BNP from its competitor.

Source: Quidel

Looking further, it is the most undervalued company when compared to its peers, even after removing COVID-19 related revenue. Thus, we believe Quidel is an extremely attractive company to own as we believe it is in a position to grow its core organic revenue growth well into the future.

Focused Approach in POC Diagnostics

The healthcare diagnostics industry is an extremely competitive one that is always evolving to bring the latest technology which is accurate, efficient, and easy to use. The industry is increasingly bringing diagnostics testing closer to the patient to quickly diagnose the underlying issue. This has brought about the Point-of-Care ('POC') market. Quidel is a pure-play diagnostics company in the POC market. The POC diagnostics market develops diagnostics devices that deliver quick test results which can be easily used in most settings. This market aims to provide low-cost diagnostics devices for an affordable healthcare solution and not rely on laboratory diagnostic testing.

Complete Focus on High-Growth POC Market

Source: Annual Reports, Khaveen Investments

Quidel has a 5.8% market share within the POC diagnostics market making them one of the top 4 players in the emerging POC market. The three larger players are Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Becton Dickinson (BDX), and Abbott Laboratories (ABT). These companies are large established players who are active within the healthcare sector having businesses across multiple industry groups such as developing products within life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, and laboratory products and services. Compared to its competitors, Quidel solely focuses on the high-growth POC diagnostics market, which gives it an edge over its competitors. The World Health Organization also estimates the aging population to double from 12% in 2015 to 22% in 2050. This is an indicator for increased requirements of POC diagnostics leading to lower medical costs and quicker diagnosis. There are a variety of POC devices with some being handheld while others are benchtops which take up some space. These devices test for glucose and cholesterol levels, do electrolyte and enzyme analysis, test for drugs of abuse and infectious diseases, and pregnancy testing. Blood gases, cardiac markers, and fecal occult blood tests can also be done with POC diagnostic devices.

Based on the average geographic region growth, the POC market is expected to globally grow at a CAGR of 9.89% which is significantly higher than the In-Vitro diagnostics market as a whole (5.6%). With Quidel being a major player that is solely focused on the POC market, it provides the company with a unique advantage to immensely capitalize on this fast-growing area of the diagnostics market.

Geographic Region Market Size 2020 ($ bln) Expected Market Size 2025 ($ bln) CAGR North America 8.17 12.95 9.66% Europe 6.36 10.12 9.72% Asia Pacific 3.63 5.92 10.28% Total 18.16 28.99 9.89%

Source: Market Data Forecast

The global In-Vitro Diagnostics market is estimated to value $70.01 bln in 2020 and is forecasted to reach $91.93 bln by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.6%. The table below shows the market size of POC diagnostics in specific and the growth expected in each geographic region.

Thus, we believe Quidel's position in the diagnostics market is poised to grow because of its focus on the high-growth market. As the market grows, we expect the company to also grow rapidly in size while maintaining market share. They are expected to maintain market share with the help of new products along with their focus on tapping into new segments within the POC market.

Wider Range of POC Products

Quidel's approach as the only major pure-play POC diagnostics company will help it cement its position in the POC market by focusing development on a diversified range of POC products. With each of its competitors heavily focused on just one or two segments within POC diagnostics, Quidel has the opportunity to tap into multiple segments of the POC market, thus giving it the ability to capture more market share.

Quidel is well-positioned to cater to a wide range of diseases with the launch of several of its new products such as Solana, Sofia, and Savanna. These products cater to diagnostics such as infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, pregnancy testing, fecal occult testing, drug of abuse testing, etc. The Triage and BNP line of products which are a by-product of the acquisition cater to the cardiac diagnostics market. Overall, Quidel has been able to address a significant portion of the POC market.

In comparison, Abbott Laboratories only has a single line of products called "i-STAT" which performs a range of tests. They have also only recently rolled out products within the molecular diagnostics segment due to the pandemic. Thermo Fisher Scientific also has a very limited range of POC products that test for drugs of abuse and other applications such as allergy and autoimmunity tests. Becton Dickinson has the Veritor line of products that test for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A+B, Group A Streptococcus, and respiratory syncytial virus. This only focuses on antigen testing and can be used in multiple locations such as community care centers, hospitals, and schools.

Quidel earns 50% of its revenues from Cardiac Immunoassay diagnostics products and 35.9% from Rapid Immunoassay diagnostics products. The Molecular Diagnostic Solutions segment is a fairly new segment for the company making up 3.95% of its revenues currently. However, this has been a growing segment for the company with significant increases over the past few years with its Solana line of products.

Source: Quidel, Khaveen Investments

We believe Quidel will be able to strengthen its position in the POC market, as it is the only company that has a diversified portfolio of products on offer in the POC segment. It also has been making efforts to enter new segments within the POC market which has helped it serve the needs of various diseases.

Global Exposure

Global Streamlined Distribution

All diagnostics companies rely on distributors to sell their products along with a direct sales team. Based on the company's annual reports, diagnostics companies don't rely much on distributors. However, for Quidel, the top 3 customers contributed to 46% of its revenue in 2019. This special relation that Quidel developed with their distributors can also help them expand rapidly as they only focus on product development. This allows more capital and focus to be on developing the most competitive products which will help the company remain competitive among the top players. Additionally, this allows Quidel to get its products across the globe efficiently.

The reason Quidel relies on distributors due to the fragmented nature of the market with small to mid-size customers. Hence, targeting and catering to all customers will be extremely difficult for Quidel to solely handle. Instead, they have developed relations with a range of distributors globally to supply to all their potential customers in each region. This also leads to lowers sales and marketing costs for the company in comparison to its competitors. With only 12% of its total revenue accounting for sales and marketing, this is well below the industry average of 31%. Quidel can efficiently allocate its capital resources to R&D which is more important in the industry and outsourcing the distribution. The North American sales force of Quidel comprises 100 individuals who work alongside distributors to effectively distribute the products to various end customers. Quidel's unique approach to sales & marketing through reliance on distributors and sales agents, and not over-the-counter sales has provided it an edge over its competitors and significantly helped in increasing its margins as well.

Company Top 3 distributors revenue contribution % Sales & marketing expense % / revenue Thermo Fisher Scientific N/A 22% Becton Dickinson N/A 25% Abbott Laboratories N/A 28% Quidel 46% 12% Qiagen (QGEN) N/A 28% Exact Sciences (EXAS) N/A 72% Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) 12% 28% Industry Average 29% 31%

Source: Annual Reports, Khaveen Investments

Greater exposure in China

Quidel is a company with an outsized exposure in China. This works to their benefit as China is a fast-growing market for POC diagnostics. Quidel is also well-poised for international expansion, with its past acquisitions of Triage and BNP from Abbott Laboratories for $440 mln in 2017 has helped Quidel gain a significant presence within China. Before the acquisition, Quidel only had a 1% of its revenues from China. That figure significantly increased to 13% by 2019. It's estimated that 1 in 5 adults in China has a cardiovascular disease: China has one of the highest cardiovascular disease death rates in the world. This strategic acquisition by Quidel will continue to increase its revenues as cardiovascular diseases are quite prevalent in China. It is also a high-growth country with an increasingly wealthier middle class. This has a positive impact on the diagnostics industry as there would an increase in disposable income for people to get tested regularly. The Chinese government is also making efforts to provide early detection for diseases, especially due to the recent pandemic.

Number of hospital visits in China between 2009 and 2019

Source: Statista

China has also seen a growing trend in terms of hospital visits over the past decade. With the pandemic striking in 2020, and increased awareness and importance given on maintaining health this trend is expected to continue well into the future.

Strong Financials Beyond COVID-19

Company 5-yr average Gross margins 5-yr average Net Margins 5-yr average Cash Flow Margins 5-yr CAGR Thermo Fisher Scientific 45.54% 12.67% 13.71% 10.27% Becton Dickinson 47.98% 6.27% 15.87% 12.93% Abbott Laboratories 57.81% 7.97% 13.77% 9.79% Quidel 62.13% 8.32% 11.18% 37.87% Qiagen 67.86% 6.10% 17.15% 4.90% Meridian Bioscience 61.77% 13.79% 17.67% 5.10% Industry Average 57.18% 9.19% 14.89% 13.48%

Source: Seeking Alpha

We compiled the financial data of the top diagnostics companies with positive cash flow margins. In terms of margins, Quidel is on par with the rest of the industry. Its cash flow margins are slightly lower, but this is due to the fact of its two large acquisitions in 2017. Excluding these acquisitions, Quidel's 5-year free cash flow margins are 11.25%.

Quidel's 5-year revenue growth registers at a massive 37.87%, the highest among any of its peers, and almost triple the industry average of 13.48%. However, Quidel's revenue growth in 2020 is largely attributed to Covid related revenue, which resulted in 211% in revenue growth for 2020. This follows a massive rise in its stock price in 2020 (141.11%).

Margins

Source: Quidel, Khaveen Investments

The revenues are expected to grow extremely slowly over the next two years and then rapidly pick up. The rapid pickup is expected to initially come from near-term products. These products are those in the pipeline which the company will release shortly. Although the company expects to achieve near-term product revenues by 2023, we were conservative and estimated the $1.7 bln to be realized only by 2025 in the base case and 2024 in the bull case. Also, we anticipate Quidel to acquire another company by 2025 which could see a sudden increase in revenues. These are the two main points of financial growth for the company. The table below shows the calculations for the near-term products as stated by the company.

Near Term Products

Platform Product Geography Market Size ($ mln) Estimated Addressable (%) Sofia Strep 98 US $187.50 100% Vitamin D Europe $100 10% Tier-2 Lyme US + Europe $30 100% C. Difficile US + Europe $250 40% Legionella US $25 100% Strep Pneumonia US $20 100% RVP 4 US $200 100% PCT Global $61.23 100% Savanna Gl Panel Global $160 85% STI Panel Global $689 47% HIV Global $146 19% RVP Global $310 79% Pharyngitis US $65 42% MRSA Global $145 82% Vaginitis Global $140 69% Triage TriageTrueTM Europe $175 20% Tox US $150 20% Other TBI Global $30 100% TSI Improvement Global $30 100% Total Addressable Market $1,734 100% Total Global Market $3,280 53%

Source: Quidel

Expenses

Source: Quidel

Expenses/Revenue (%) 2011-2017 (Pre-acquisition) 2018-2019 (Post-Acquisition) 2020 (COVID) Expected Margins (Post-2021) COGS 27% 31% 16% 31% Research and development 18% 10% 5% 10% Selling, general and administrative 36% 30% 12% 30% Other Expenses (Income) 3% 0% 0% 0% Depreciation & Amortization 13% 9% 3% 9%

Source: Quidel, Khaveen Investments

As seen, Quidel's expenses as a % of revenue dropped in 2018-2019, with improved scale from its acquisitions of BNP and Triage. In 2020, this dropped even further due to the boost from COVID-19 revenue. We believe margins will revert back to pre-COVID but post-acquisition numbers moving forward. This assumption is made based on the decrease in COVID revenues. Although management expects COVID-related revenues to drop by 30%-40% per year, we are being conservative and expect COVID-19 revenue to drop by 50% this year and by 100% next year. Hence, we expect the margins to return to pre-2020 levels but post-acquisition of Triage and BNP, from the year 2022 onwards.

Revenue

Source: Quidel, Khaveen Investments

The regional breakdown of revenue shows Quidel's biggest markets to be the US and China followed by Europe. While the US has been the POC market, its exposure to China and Europe is also promising due to the high growth potential in those markets. The EMEA market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.72% and the Chinese market at a CAGR of 25%. This is significantly higher than the global market and the APAC market with a CAGR of 10.28%. This strong growth in China could benefit Quidel greatly.

Geographic Location 2019 (%) 2019 ($ mln) Market CAGR (%) US 66.92% 358 9.66% China 12.71% 68 25.00% EMEA 10.84% 58 9.72% Asia 5.05% 27 10.28% LATAM 2.99% 16 9.89% Canada 1.50% 8 9.66% Total 100.00% 535 74.21% Expected Growth 11.65%

Source: Quidel, Market Data Forecast, China Med Device, Khaveen Investments

We forecasted the growth rate by geography for the company based on the market CAGR for each geographic segment in 2019 (pre-COVID). The expected CAGR of 11.65% is calculated by multiplying 2019 revenue contribution by geography and the forecasted market CAGR. We used 2019 geographic revenues to provide a more accurate representation of growth potential when excluding COVID revenue. As seen, Quidel could potentially grow 11.65% per year organically. This growth does not yet even factor growth from acquisitions, which is a main expansion strategy of Quidel's.

Risk of COVID exposure loss

As discussed, we have already taken a very conservative approach in assuming Quidel's COVID revenue will be eliminated completely by 2022 (more rapidly than management guidance or Wall Street consensus).

However, while management claims COVID revenue of $678.70 in 2020, its organic revenue has no doubt benefited substantially, growing at a much higher rate than sustainable 11.65%. This is possibly due to Quidel cross-selling products with its newfound exposure from COVID. Hence, while we have accounted for the loss of COVID related revenue, we have not accounted for the loss of cross-selling opportunity revenue from the loss of COVID exposure. As such, we factored this in in our base case projections, by halving the 11.65% organic growth to 5.83%.

Valuation

Base Case

For revenue projections, we segmented it based on existing products, near-term products, M&A, and COVID revenue. Based on our projections, existing products to experience organic growth at 11.65% for the next five years based on industry growth. We then halved this amount to 5.83% for the base case based on conservative calculations to factor in loss of COVID exposure. Near-term products growth was projected as discussed earlier based on the company's new products which are in the pipeline, and expected to be realized in the next five years.

As for the COVID revenue projection, management noted that demand for testing in February and March, has softened significantly down by 30% to 40% versus Q4. However, this was before accounting for the company's QuickVue At-Home COVID-19 Test that Quidel received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. FDA, allowing the company to market its new products.

Despite that we were very conservative and projected COVID revenue to decrease by 50% in 2021 and completely disappear by 2022. This is taking into account the vaccination rollout globally.

Revenue Type 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Existing Products ($ mln) 760.30 804.60 851.49 901.11 953.62 1009.19 Growth (%) 5.83% 5.83% 5.83% 5.83% 5.83% Near-Term Products ($ mln) 223.00 525.20 827.40 1129.60 1431.80 1734.00 Growth (%) 135.52% 57.54% 36.52% 26.75% 21.11% Covid Revenue ($ mln) 678.70 339.35 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Growth (%) -50.00% -100.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Total Revenues 1662.00 1669.15 1678.89 2030.71 2385.42 2743.19 Total Growth (%) 0.43% 0.58% 20.96% 17.47% 15.00%

Source: Quidel, Khaveen Investments

Source: Quidel, Khaveen Investments

Bull Case

We conducted the same analysis for the bull case as well with existing products growing at CAGR 11.6% which is in line with the industry growth rate. For near-term products, we anticipated Quidel's potential to be realized quicker in 2024 instead of 2025 (which is in the base case). We also projected M&A activity to be conducted by 2023 for revenues to be realized in 2024. Also, for COVID revenues we tapered it down slower until it disappears in 2023 instead of 2022 (base case).

Revenue Type 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Existing Products ($ mln) 760.30 848.91 947.84 1058.31 1181.65 1319.36 Growth (%) 11.65% 11.65% 11.65% 11.65% 11.65% Near-Term Products ($ mln) 223.00 600.75 978.50 1356.25 1734.00 2111.75 Growth (%) 169.39% 62.88% 38.61% 27.85% 21.78% Covid Revenue ($ mln) 678.70 339.35 169.68 0.00 0.00 0.00 Growth (%) -50% -50% -100% 0% 0% Total Revenues 1662.00 1789.01 2096.02 2414.56 2915.65 3431.11 Total Growth (%) 7.64% 17.16% 15.20% 20.75% 17.68%

Source: Quidel, Khaveen Investments

Source: Quidel, Khaveen Investments

Analyst Consensus

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

Revenue Estimates ($ bln) 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F Analyst Consensus 1.66 2.7 1.36 1.09 Growth % 62.5% -49.6% -19.9% Base Case (Khaveen Investments) 1.66 1.67 1.68 2.03 Growth % 0.4% 0.6% 21.0% Bull Case (Khaveen Investments) 1.66 1.79 2.10 2.41 Growth % 7.6% 17.2% 15.2%

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

Wall Street average revenue estimates for this year is much higher than both our base case and bull case. This is owing to the fact that we are discounting for COVID revenue loss at much faster pace. Our revenue growth in 2022 and 2023 then starts increasing compared to Wall Street consensus. This accounts for Quidel's organic growth as well as its near term product opportunities.

DCF Valuation

Source: Khaveen Investments

Source: Khaveen Investments

Based on a discount rate of 6.7% (company's WACC), our model shows that the company is undervalued with an upside of 122.72% in the base case. For the bull case, the company has an upside of 182.87%

Verdict

As analyzed, Quidel is a strong player in the diagnostics market even before the COVID-pandemic. The company is solely focused on producing high-growth POC diagnostics products which allows it to have a wider range of POC products than any of its competitors. The company also has a diversified stream of revenue from multiple geographic regions with a strong focus in China. They also have established strong relationships with their distributors and have significantly reduced SG&A margins as opposed to their competitors.

Analyzing its financials, the company has a strong outlook in terms of organic growth potential (11.65%), even after excluding COVID-19 revenue. Quidel's prior acquisitions, as well as its focus on the high growth POC market, has helped the company consistently grow over the past decade. The wide range of products offered alongside near-term products in the pipeline is expected to increase and improve product offerings. Overall, with continued expectations of market growth alongside Quidel's focus on delivering and improving product offerings, it is expected for the company to be a strong player in the POC diagnostics market. Overall, we rate the company as a Buy with a target price of $272.43.