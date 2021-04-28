Photo by Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

When this article was posted less than two months ago there was little expectation that Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) would increase its dividend with its next earnings release. However, the company has announced an increase in its regular quarterly dividend from $0.225 per share to $0.25.

It is plausible that this dividend increase may be a precursor to a special dividend in the coming quarters, or even the first in a series of regular dividend increases in the coming years.

In any event, this move is a very positive development for Ennis’ shareholders even though it is not as much as our suggestion that a 20% increase was feasible. This suggestion was based on Ennis’ financial position and cash flow capacity. These factors remain intact as disclosed in the latest quarterly results.

Ennis has improved the investment appeal of its shares by bumping its dividend yield to just under 5% at the recent share price of $20.50. Despite this improved outlook, because valuation multiples are in the upper end of the historical range, shares remain a hold for current shareholders and a watch and wait for investors looking to establish a position.

Q421 Results

For the quarter ended 2/28/21 (Q421), revenue declined by 15.7% from the prior year which is actually improved from the y/y declines of the previous three quarters. Revenue declined by 17.6%, 20.4%, and 19.5%, respectively, in the first three quarters of fiscal 2021.

Along with an improved revenue trend, gross margin increased 150 bps in Q421 to 29.6% from 28.1% in the prior year period. Management credits its continuing efforts to mitigate the Covid related revenue decline by adjustments to operations and costs as the source of the improved gross margins. These efforts, as previously identified by the company, include the furlough of employees and the exit of some of the company’s leased facilities, among other actions.

Unfortunately, operating expenses (primarily SG&A), increased as a percentage of revenue by 120 bps to 19.0% in Q421 from 17.8% in Q420 (ended 2/28/20). The company’s pension accounting was called out as a driver of the increased SG&A.

Specifically, due to a greater number of retirees electing lump-sum distributions, the company recorded a settlement charge to earnings of $0.05/share or $1.3M which is almost 8% of Q421 SG&A expenses. The upside of this development is that Ennis’ pension obligation declined by about $3M. This will benefit future results by lowering annual charges.

The net effect of the improved gross margin and worse operating expense percentage was an improvement in operating income margin to 10.6% compared to 10.3% for the prior year quarter.

Cash flow was also improved in Q421. Cash flow from operations (‘OCF’) declined on an absolute basis to $12.0M in Q421 from $12.8M in Q420 but improved 140 bps as a % of revenue. In Q420 OCF was 13.4% compared to 12.0% in Q420.

Ennis’ pandemic related revenue weakness appears to have bottomed with sequential declines improving in the past two quarters while profitability and cash flow continue their positive trajectories.

Upcoming y/y comparisons get considerably easier as we have lapped the anniversary of the onset of Covid-19's impact on results.

Dividend Analysis

Dividends are an essential part of Ennis' investment appeal, having contributed more than two thirds of total return over the past 10 years, and more than 85% of the total return since 1990.

Our earlier assessment that Ennis’ financial position and cash generating capacity could support an $0.18/share or 20% dividend increase was based on a calculation of the company’s average OCF available after Capex, acquisitions, and dividends for the past five years.

Updating this with the increased dividend and FY2021 cash flow again illustrates Ennis’ ability to support an even higher level of cash distributions to shareholders.

Ennis has realized an aggregate of $352.2M of OCF from FY2016 (ended 2/28/16) to FY2021, or just under $59M/year on average. From this OCF Ennis has made an aggregate $21.4M in capital investments which leaves aggregate free cash flow ('FCF') of $330.8M, or about $55M per year on average.

Ennis has been an active acquirer as it consolidates its fragmented industry so the impact of this recurring use of cash must be included in the assessment of the company's ability to raise its dividend.

The company made $66.4M of acquisitions in the FY'16-FY'21 period, or about $11.1M per year on average. Note that Ennis’ lone acquisition in FY2021 of Infoseal is not included as it was not financially material to results and an acquisition cost was not disclosed. The $11.1M average annual cost of acquisitions then leaves annual cash flow of about $44M before dividends.

Dividends paid have gone from about $18.1M in FY2016 to $23.5M in FY2020 and FY2021. With the announced increase, annual dividend will rise to about $26M. This means that Ennis will have about $18M available on average annually after dividends are paid from free cash flow including acquisition expense.

With about 26 million shares outstanding and no debt service to cover, Ennis has about $0.69 per share of possible dividend increase ($18M available cash flow/26M shares). It seems reasonable that investors, who have seen little capital appreciation since 2010, might expect their company to offer greater returns in the form of a special dividend or increased regular dividends.

Valuation

Ennis remains richly valued on a trailing twelve month EPS basis at 22x which is well above the normal 14x-18x range. Shares are also trading at a premium to the typical multiple of revenue. Specifically, the PE multiple is about 50% above the average experienced in the past 6 years while the price to revenue multiple at 1.49x is about 25% higher than the average.

Ennis is able to generate robust cash flow so the multiples of OCF and FCF are also currently elevated, but to a lesser degree than revenue and earnings.

The premium to the 6 year average is about 18% for each cash flow multiple.

The Takeaway

Even though revenue has been crimped during the pandemic, Ennis has continued to perform well, and the share price reflects this performance. Shareholders have been included in the good results with the recent 11% dividend hike, which, while not as generous as our evaluation suggested was viable, brings the yield to around 5%.

The analysis of the free cash flow available after the higher level of dividends are paid from free cash flow, including acquisition expense, indicates significant margin for the company to either declare a special one-time dividend or to again bump up the regular dividend.

The most recent results indicate that Ennis remains in an advantageous financial and industry position to continue to generate strong cash flow. This, along with the increased dividend, improves the investment appeal of Ennis’ shares.

However, because valuation multiples are in the upper end of the historical range, current shareholders might consider holding their share positions while those investors seeking to initiate their position can continue to wait for a better entry point.