Photo by Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

A Brief History of Vuzix

(Image Source: Vuzix)

For readers unfamiliar with our previous work on the company, Vuzix was founded by a former Kodak engineer named Paul Travers, who is currently CEO. Travers founded a company known as Forte technologies in 1993, partnering with a Canadian company known as Advanced Gravis to develop a VR headset. Advanced Gravis went up in flames and was accused of misdealings by investors, accusations targeted directly at Advanced Gravis co-founder Grant Russell.

Grant Russell has served as the CFO of Vuzix since 2000, even though he lives in Canada. Readers can read more details on Gravis and the accusations made against Russell here.

Forte Technologies seems to have gone down with Advanced Gravis, but in any scenario Travers formed a shell corp and acquired Forte's assets, later changing the name to Kaotech (pg 16), then Interactive Imaging Systems. Travers attempted to build an alternative to the PDA called the iCOM Personal Internet Browser, which the user held up to their eye to view.

This didn't take off, and the company began working on a product known as Second Sight in 2003. This was the earliest form of Vuzix's industrial and enterprise head-mounted display (and later AR) business, which as of 2021 has still yet to gain any significant traction.

The name changed again to Vicuity, then Icuiti, then finally Vuzix in 2007, as the company worked on a string of consumer video products sold in Brookstone and SkyMall (remember the video glasses for your portable DVD player?).

(CEO Paul Travers over the years, Image Source: YouTube)

Vuzix re-entered the commercial market with the M100 smart glasses in 2013, abandoning video eyewear for watching movies in 2018. Little has changed since then. LTM revenue is lower than its all-time high in 2011, according to data provided by S&P.

Vuzix has unveiled multiple versions of its M-series glasses, none of which appear to have the amazing capabilities that have been shown in promotional materials. Note that when a company posts a promo video for a product that includes the company's ticker symbol, it's usually a bad sign. The Vuzix Blades, the laughably tacky smart glasses targeted at consumers, had a disastrous release. At one point Vuzix was so desperate that it collaborated with a South African fugitive on a privacy-invading mass surveillance concept.

Vuzix has been doing a little better since then, the pandemic drove some use cases in the company's M-series industrial glasses. The company has managed to keep quarterly revenues above $1M, even increasing to $4.2M in Q4 2020. This is the highest quarterly revenue since 2011.

(Image source: Vuzix, North/Google)

In typical Vuzix fashion, the company is dangling the release of its "next gen smart glasses". These basically look like a pair of North Focals knockoffs, a competitor that Google acquired in June of 2020. You can watch a video of Vuzix's former VP of Enterprise reviewing the North Focals here.

Vuzix Financials & Valuation

Aside from the recent spurt of revenue growth, the historical financials of Vuzix are hilariously bad as the company has been making promises and raising capital without any success since 1997. Even including the recent growth, LTM revenue is still roughly equivalent of Mesa Grill in Las Vegas (pre-pandemic) or a little less than the average Toyota dealership in South Dakota.

Vuzix has burned $137M in negative operating cash flows and capital expenditures since 2006. Cumulative revenues over the same time period have been $101M. Total executive compensation for Travers and Russell over the same time period has been approximately $10M according to estimates provided by S&P.

At current prices, Russell and Travers own stock worth approximately $87M. Vuzix has raised roughly $275M from issuing stock since its IPO, including a recent $98M offering.

Vuzix is currently valued at almost $1.5B which is just short of a meme come to life. This is a multiple of approximately 115x sales. Note that "analyst expectations" surrounding Vuzix come from BTIG and Craig-Hallum, lower-market investment banks who also marketed the recent deal to raise $98M in a public offering. Seems a little self-interested.

Competitive Landscape

It's pretty bad:

Google acquired Vuzix competitor North for approximately $180M last summer. Note that this is less than the $200M that the company raised so some investors likely lost money even though the product looked very cool. North had been back by Amazon. The Vuzix "next gen" glasses appear to be copycats of these glasses. Perhaps with some help from TD Ameritrade, North could have been valued more like Vuzix.

Nearly one-fifth of Facebook's employees is working on AR and VR. That's 10,000 people. While Vuzix is working on glasses that 'look like Oakley's', Facebook has partnered with Ray-Ban to make actual Ray-Ban smart glasses. Vuzix has approximately 99 employees, and its entire annual R&D spend is equivalent to the compensation expense of hiring just a few top Silicon Valley engineers making seven figures each.

Can you short it?

No. It's too dangerous. This is the paradox. It's a terrible company with an impenetrable balance sheet. In the context of Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, and Google all entering this market, the prospects for Vuzix are worse than ever (even with the jump in sales). The stock should do terrible, in theory anyway. However, it would make a very dangerous short.

With an estimated $130M+ in cash and very little debt on the balance sheet, the 9.3M shares sold short are asking for trouble. Vuzix could just use the cash from the shares it just issued to turn around and buy back shares and bust the shorts... sending the stock skyrocketing. Unsophisticated institutional investors that don't understand technology will take this as a sign of strength and optimism in the company's underlying business, particularly Vuzix's technology, trusting the wisdom of the market.

The problem is most of the tech that's out there today looks really odd like Google Glass... ...you can tell they're kind of weird looking. Vuzix announced at the Consumer Electronics a pair of Oakley's or Kingsmen-style glasses from the movie 'The Kingsmen.' They're being designed, manufactured, and engineered - everything - right here in Rochester, New York. And I think they're ahead of almost every piece of competition that's out there today. -CEO Paul Travers, January 2021

This is indicative of the post-pandemic era. In response to the potential economic devastation, the US jumped head-first into socialism. 'Free-market capitalism' was suspended and essentially the entire market received a bailout, including the most irresponsibly managed and poorest performing businesses.

This created a 'dash for trash'. Investors, observing that few if any business would be allowed to fail, piled into the riskiest businesses (another example) and have been rewarded handsomely. Not even a financially distressed Bahamian company that operated spas on cruise ships failed. Its share price thrived as revenue plunged approximately 80% compared to the previous year.

This was the correct policy decision, the US has successfully navigated the worst of the pandemic crisis and seems coiled for a strong recovery, assuming the next step will be to add more stimulus with trillions in infrastructure spending. Perhaps there are some unintended side effects. Vuzix is a terrible business but you can't short it because it is so loaded with cash, and could easily execute a move to engineer an even higher share price by busting the shorts with a buyback.

Conclusion

(Vuzix CEO Paul Travers discusses 5G, Image Source: YouTube)

If you're wondering how a business whose main function over the last two decades has arguably been to make promises about future results so that it can issue stock that pays for current expenses is valued at $1.5B, now you know.

The market has either lost the capacity to distinguish between good and bad investments, or such factors are essentially irrelevant in a market where few if any businesses have been allowed to fail, and cash is so plentiful. Potentially some combination of the two. We are naturally skeptical as to how long this situation can remain the status quo, but won't be betting against it just yet.

Due diligence seems to be at an all-time low, much to the detriment of businesses that should receive recognition for their merits. Businesses with little opportunity or questionable histories are riding the valuation coattails of companies that stand to leverage extraordinary innovation.

If you studied economics in school you've probably realized the irony of all of this. The internet was supposed to democratize information, something that should have increased market efficiency. Instead, the overflow of information has augmented our reality and obfuscated the truth. It has made us less informed.

Alternatively, perhaps the pace of technology has rendered traditional economic theories and/or historical financials irrelevant. A 20 year track record of failure at a money-burning company can make you rich, perhaps because the blistering pace of semiconductor innovation has made many previously challenged ideas now feasible, and in many ways, warped the traditional laws of economics.