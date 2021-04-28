Photo by Hiraman/E+ via Getty Images

On Tuesday, 135 companies released earnings to investors as Earnings Season gears up on Wall Street. The company in the discussion here, Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ), was not one of those businesses but they are expected to by May 6, 2021.

One third of the companies in the S&P 500 will be releasing first-quarter earnings this week. This is important to take into consideration because, as the world begins to reopen, analyzing the earnings of companies like Square that have performed well will give investors a better idea if the momentum from the pandemic has the legs to persist as the world returns to normalcy.

Square, the financial services and digital payments company out of San Francisco, is one of those internet - software stocks that has performed well as a business and on Wall Street amidst the pandemic. It has risen ~22.5% over the last month. Relative to the S&P 500, SQ has outpaced the index by over 15%. It has also jumped over 300% since April of 2020.

The recent success of the company has resulted in SQ trading at a relative premium to its industry peers. In Tuesday's Zacks Equity Research report on Square, it seems as if Square's premium can be justified by future growth potential.

"Digging into valuation, SQ currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 216.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 77.53. Meanwhile, SQ's PEG ratio is currently 6.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.4 based on yesterday's closing prices."

Although the stock price dropped on Tuesday, SQ outperformed a majority of its industry peers. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) fell 3.86%, Global Payments Inc. (GPN) fell 0.85%, and PayPal (PYPL) fell 1.07%. The perception is that Square is relatively insulated from market factors that affect its peers to greater degrees. That may be fact or pure speculation, but in my opinion, there is a much more profound reason why I view this stock as a Buy.

Bitcoin-Related Stocks

Earlier this morning, SA News Editor posted a debrief of Goldman Sachs' blockchain screen that "returned 19 companies with exposure to the blockchain or cryptocurrency with a market cap above $1B." The companies that were discovered from this screen have outperformed the S&P 500 by 34%. While the S&P is up 12% YoY, these companies are up 46%.

Companies among this list are Coinbase (COIN), Mastercard (MA), Tesla (TSLA), PayPal, and Square.

It might be surprising to see Square as one of the major players on this list until you peel the onion back a layer and understand that this is a multi-faceted business. Square has quietly risen to be much more than a point-of-sale company and has exploded into other major sectors.

Since its inception in 2009 by Twitter co-founder, Jack Dorsey, the company has expanded into other sectors including music with Tidal, food delivery with Caviar (sold to DoorDash in 2019 for $410 million), and most importantly mobile payment services with Cash App. In 2018, the app expanded to allow users to buy and sell bitcoin. Per Faisal Humayun of Business Insider:

"In December 2018, the app had 15 million monthly active users. That number swelled to 36 million as of December 2020. Furthermore, 80 million customers have transacted with Cash App. These are potential customers and provide ample headroom for growth in the user base."

Founder and CEO of Ark Invest, Cathie Wood, has made SQ her top holding in the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. Over the last 5 years, Cathie Wood has become a major player in the world of digital currency. Following Coinbase's IPO, Wood bought $246 million worth of the stock on the first day. This was just her latest endorsement of cryptocurrency. Wood has actually been one of the world's most fervent advocates for Bitcoin. In 2019, she famously delivered a growth prediction of $2 trillion from $175 billion at the time. Today, Bitcoin's total value is over $1.2 trillion.

The X-Factor: Cash App

As Square's investor presentation explains, the company is growing two significant ecosystems to their business - the ecosystem of Sellers and of Cash App. The Cash App ecosystem represents a $60 billion revenue opportunity in the United States. Here's the breakdown:

$41 billion in spending

$20 billion in sending

$2 billion in investing

Cash App has become so ubiquitous in society that some users actually received government stimulus payments through their mobile application. This is because many of the Cash App's userbase uses the app as their own personal bank. On top of that, you can trade securities and stocks directly on the platform. Think of it as a 21st-century bank with instant money wiring capabilities and all of the functionality of Robinhood packed into one platform.

Square is also building out its primary point-of-sale product to become more seller-centric.

"We're looking forward to providing sellers with access to the tools they need to prepare for reopenings and the year ahead," writes Roshan Jhunja, Square's general manager for retail.

Can Square Go Back To Back?

Square had a phenomenal 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic and the e-commerce boom positioned Square perfectly to perform well. As Bitcoin prices rally, Square is poised for a boost. The only real hesitation to buy Square at its current price is its current price level. Prior to the pandemic, SQ was trading at $80 a share. The share price dropped to as low as $38 but hasn't looked back and closed trading today at $253.79.

The stock is undoubtedly pricy compared to its competitors so it would be crucial to not over-extend and leverage yourself when submitting a position on SQ, but with proximity to the Bitcoin boom and Cash App as its focal point, this company is poised for another great year on Wall Street.