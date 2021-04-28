Photo by anouchka/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:BOH) delivered a wide earnings beat for the first quarter of 2021 as an improving economic outlook drove optimism about the ability of borrowers to repay their debts. GAAP earnings per share for the quarter was $1.50, 35 cents higher than analysts' estimates, mostly due to a negative provision for credit losses of $14.3 million for the quarter.

On the revenue front, however, the bank has continued to miss analysts' expectations. Revenues for the quarter was down 5.0% on the same period last year, to $163.5 million, amid sluggish loan growth and continued pressure from declining net interest margins.

Improving Credit Outlook

Allowance For Credit Losses Total Change $ millions 2019 Q4 108.3 2020 Q1 138.2 +29.9 2020 Q2 173.4 +35.2 2020 Q3 203.5 +30.1 2020 Q4 216.3 +12.8 2021 Q1 198.3 -17.9

Source: Bank of Hawaii 10-Q

A decline in the bank's total allowance for loan losses is a big relief to investors because Hawaii's tourism-centric economy has meant the state has seen a slower economic recovery than the rest of the country. The recent relative weakness of the macroeconomic picture in Hawaii had forced the bank to accumulate growing loan loss reserves throughout the second half of 2020, which had dragged significantly on earnings. This contrasted with many banks on the mainland, which quickly came into a position to release reserves in Q3 and Q4 of 2020.

But as the vaccine rollout has considerably reduced the systemic risk inherent with the pandemic, BOH's loan loss allowance is now also beginning to show signs of moderation. The allowance remains well above pre-pandemic levels, indicating that there may be room for further significant releases going forwards.

The allowance for loan losses decreased by $17.9 million to $198.3 million, or 1.63% of total loans. This reflected a negative provision to the allowance for credit losses of $15.0 million and net charge-offs of $2.9 million

Uncertainty From Credit Metrics

Looking ahead, the pace of further releases in the coming quarters will likely be modest until there is more evidence of a sustained improvement in its credit metrics. Nonperforming assets decreased only slightly, by $600,000 on the previous quarter, to total $17.9 million for Q1. Meanwhile, loans delinquent by 30 days or more were actually higher than the previous quarter, up $3.4 million to total $39.9 million at the end of Q1. The level of criticized loans rose by $1.0 million to $315.3 million - although as a percentage of its loan book, it fell from 2.63% to 2.60%.

Against this, net charge-offs remain very low, even by pre-pandemic standards. Meanwhile, customer loan balances on deferral were down 85% from their peak in June 2020 to 2.3% of total loans. This appears to support the idea that fiscal and monetary support measures will likely prevent loan losses from rising to levels last seen in the financial crisis of 2008.

Furthermore, the bank's conservative loan underwriting, low loan-to-value mortgage levels and historically attractive credit quality profile also seems supportive of a more optimistic outlook in the longer term.

Top-line Disappointment

On the downside, the bank's top-line disappointment is a sign that underlying growth won't be easy to come by, especially in the short term. This is because a reversal in provisions for loan losses can only give a temporary boost to earnings.

In the absence of meaningful growth in its loan book, excess liquidity will continue to compress net interest margins. BOH continued to witness very strong deposit growth due to the recent fiscal stimulus. Total deposits grew by 7.4% from the previous quarter and 21.8% from the same period last year to total $19.6 billion by the end of Q1 2021.

By contrast, its loan book increased by just 1.7% on the previous quarter, or 6.2% on Q1 2020, to $12.1 billion for this quarter. The positive loan growth would otherwise be seen as an impressive accomplishment, given falling loan balances for many in the sector, if it had not been for the margin compression caused by its much faster pace of deposit growth.

Excess Liquidity

As little of the deposit growth could be put to earn a decent return, the excess deposit position greatly increased its funding costs. As a result, the net interest margin for the first quarter fell by 5 basis points to 2.43%. Looking ahead, management expects a further 5 basis points decline in Q2, before stabilizing in the second half of the year.

Excess liquidity also puts pressure of the leverage ratio, which fell to 6.61%, from 6.71% in Q4 2020 and 7.12% in Q1 2020. A fall in the ratio could delay a decision to increase capital returns, as management would like to see the leverage ratio fall back to historical levels. That said, its robust capital ratios can withstand an increase in dividends or a resumption of share buybacks, as its common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 12.35% - well above the regulatory minimum and higher than before the pandemic.

On the upside, excess liquidity will likely only be short-lived, because as the threat of the pandemic subsides, growing consumption and investment should lead to a drawdown of savings.

Headwinds

The outlook for loan growth is less certain in the near term, as consumers and businesses are likely to use their savings before needing to increase their borrowings. It will also take longer for net interest margins to return to pre-Covid levels, given the monetary policy outlook and competition for new loans. Net interest income accounts for nearly three-quarters of the bank's total revenues, which means the bank is quite highly exposed to the low interest rate environment too.

Amid the limited scope for top-line growth, operating expenses will likely climb higher, partly due to the restoration of employee incentive compensation and the contactless card rollout. Management expects non-interest expenses to rise to approximately $385 million in 2021, up by 3% from 2020 and an increase of 1.6% from 2019.

Valuations

After strong gains in its stock price over the past year, Bank of Hawaii seems fairly valued. Its current price to tangible book value of 2.80x puts it just below the 5-year median of 2.81x. As such, further upside may be limited until it can soon demonstrate that earnings can rise sustainably above pre-Covid levels.