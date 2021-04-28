Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Since I first covered Clorox (NYSE:CLX), back in February last year the company has trailed the rest of the sector, returning 20% over the period.

After skyrocketing in the midst of the pandemic and attracting a flurry of retail interest, CLX now trades at multiples similar to its pre-pandemic levels. The over-excitement and temporary overvaluation during 2020 were easy to spot, as I wrote in my thought piece in June:

Nevertheless, my investment thesis in the company has always been focus on the company's long-term competitive advantages and free cash flow generation ability. What the pandemic brought, however, was increased awareness and trial of Clorox products which could add a lasting tailwind for the company, if this translates into repeated purchase behavior.

Impact of and positioning following the pandemic

As one of the key driving forces behind Price-to-sales multiples, operating profitability of Clorox noted a large jump during the increased demand in 2020.

Naturally, P/S is leading expected fundamentals and increased to above 4.0 well in advance of the higher reported EBIT margins. What is interesting, however, is that the current multiple suggest that the profitability tailwind brought by the pandemic should disappear in the following months. If this is not the case, however, and CLX manages to improve margins as a result of higher customer loyalty and repeated purchase behavior then it would be reasonable to expect an upward multiple repricing.

We could also observe this, if we plot Clorox's Gross Margin on the x-axis and its P/S multiple on the y-axis.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data annual and quarterly reports

As margins improved slightly during fiscal year 2020 (note that Clorox's fiscal year ends on 30th of June), the expectations of further increase drove P/S multiple to temporary higher multiple. This then reversed during the first half of FY 2021, in spite of the higher margins on a twelve month basis.

While multiples are retracing, however, volumes remain elevated as Clorox reported significant sales increases across all of its segments during the last three months of 2020.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data Clorox 10-Q SEC Filing

While quarterly results are rarely something to draw long-term conclusions on, the next few quarters will be crucial for CLX and the company's ability to continue converging increased awareness to customer loyalty.

Additional opportunities for the company, were well described by the new CEO Linda Rendle during the Q1 2021 Conference call.

Expanding Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and international, if you step back, we’re in about 100 countries around the world with very little presence in disinfecting wipes. That’s a big opportunity for us, complete white space that as we built capacity, we can lean into that even further. And the other thing that I would talk about is, in the industrial space, there’s new technologies that we have, and we think those cleaning behaviors will need to change on a more permanent basis, to reassure people that it’s safe to enter those businesses. Source: Clorox Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Firstly, it presents an opportunity for CLX to expand globally and increase awareness for its iconic Clorox brand. While this could sound trivial to some, expanding a local home care brand internationally, is quite hard in this highly competitive space. The Clorox brand, however, is exceptionally strong which would allow management for a more aggressive international and adjacent product category expansion.

Source: gartner.com

Newly added capacity at CLX's Georgia wipes facility, increased advertising and capital spend also suggest that one of the key priorities for CLX management is more aggressive expansion.

Source: Clorox Q2 2021 10-Q SEC Filing

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

And it appears that the iconic Clorox brand will play a key role in this strategy.

Source: Clorox CAGNY 2021 Presentation

The pandemic has also resulted in expansion of e-commerce sales, which reduced the heavy reliance on Wal-Mart (WMT) from 25% in Q2 2020 to 23% during the last three months of 2021.

Net sales to the Company’s largest customer, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and its affiliates, as a percentage of consolidated net sales, were 23% and 24% for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and 25% and 26% for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Source: Clorox Q2 2021 10-Q SEC Filing

Lastly, the pandemic did not bring only good news for Clorox. The highly successful Burt's Bees business saw significant headwinds associated with the lockdowns and the company's vitamins business did not live up to the expectations even as the product category saw increased consumer interest. While these two businesses are still relatively small, their success will be a key criterion for judging the management's competence in these high-margin areas and the viability of Clorox's M&A strategy.

What if the strategy does not work?

So what if Clorox's expansion strategy does not work? What is the so-called base case that would not factor in any sustained increase in profitability and topline growth?

First of all, it should be mentioned that rising inflation expectations will be the wild card during the next months, and if not years.

Source: bloomberg.com

Rising commodity prices are pushing an increasing amount of companies in the Personal & Home Care and Packaged Food sectors to increase prices.

* as of fiscal year end

Source: Prepared by the author using data from annual and quarterly reports

Although dividend per share has been growing at 8.3% annually, for the purpose of our Dividend Discount Model (DDM) it will be more prudent to assume a much lower growth in perpetuity as over time it will come down to levels more consistent of larger peers, such as Procter & Gamble (PG) for example.

Source: Prepared by the author using data from annual and quarterly reports

To remain conservative and assume the company's higher investment needs, I will assume terminal growth rate of 3.0%.

For the purpose of the DDM I am using a high beta of 0.6, based on some of the current high estimates of Clorox peers and within the high-end range of the company's historical 1-year rolling daily beta. Thus a risk-free rate of 2.5% and equity risk premium of 5.5% (based on Duff & Phelps estimates), result in a cost of equity of 5.8%.

Source: infrontanalytics.com

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from Yahoo! Finance

Therefore, using Gordon growth model with a dividend per share of $4.2, constant growth of 8.3% and cost of equity 5.8%, we come up with an implied share price of $154. This is around 18% lower than Clorox's current share price of $186.

Thus based on this implied share price and sales of around $7bn during the twelve months up to 30th of December 2019 (before the pandemic begun), Clorox will have an implied P/S ratio of x2.8. Using gross margin of 45% for the same period as above will plot CLX very close to its historical trend line.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data annual and quarterly reports

As a result. it seems reasonable that to assume 18% downside risk in the worst case scenario for CLX, which would assume absolutely no benefit at all from the increased demand during the pandemic in combination with the need for higher business reinvestment rates.

Conclusion

The largely speculative short-term increase in Clorox share price is now over and the current share price factors in only a small benefit from the increased demand during the pandemic with multiples back to pre-pandemic levels. However, it appears likely that Clorox will benefit from the pandemic far beyond 2020 as it expands internationally and into adjacent product categories. Moreover, newly created habits during the pandemic and the need for increased investment by businesses in cleaning would likely create a more permanent demand for many Clorox products.