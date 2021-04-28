Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported first quarter earnings which may have disappointed some investors who were hoping for stronger growth and a better forward outlook. Still, this marks the 7th consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability for the company. TSLA bulls have long argued that the stock should not be valued like an automobile company, but in this article, I show that even if the stock is valued like a tech company, then the stock is still deeply overvalued, presenting significant danger to current shareholders.

TSLA Stock Price

After peaking at $900 per share earlier this year, TSLA has retreated and stabilized around $700 per share.

The stock dropped slightly upon the earnings release which should not be unexpected considering that TSLA can now be considered a mega-cap company with a market cap north of $700 billion. The expectations have been raised.

TSLA Earnings

At first glance, earnings delivered a slight beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Much of the beat, however, was driven by growth in regulatory credit revenues, which grew from 3.4% in the prior quarter to 4.5% of revenues.

It is unclear if this trend can continue moving forward. If regulatory credits made up only 3.4% of revenues as it did in the fourth quarter of last year, then revenues would have been approximately $114 million lower - turning the upside surprise into a downside surprise.

TSLA bulls would argue that miniscule details regarding near-term expectations are not so important, and they are probably right. TSLA continued to accelerate the transition from internal combustion engine (‘ICE’) vehicles towards electric vehicles (‘EVs’), as 98% of TSLA trade-in vehicles were ICE vehicles.

In spite of supply chain issues, TSLA still managed to grow production by 76% and deliveries by triple digits.

As stated above, an increase in regulatory credit margins helped boost overall gross margins slightly. TSLA was able to report a 5.7% operating margin or $0.39 in earnings per share.

That marks the 7th consecutive quarter of positive net income for the company and the 4th consecutive quarter with positive free cash flow.

Perhaps the biggest surprise in the quarter was a $1.5 billion investment into Bitcoin (BTC-USD) - the company later in the quarter sold $272 million of this investment. TSLA now shows $17.1 billion of cash and equivalents with $1.3 billion in “digital assets” on its balance sheet - comfortably above the $5.1 billion in debt.

It is unclear at what price TSLA purchased its Bitcoin investment, but given that Bitcoin trades higher than any point prior to early February, when TSLA made its announcement, it is clear that TSLA is sitting on sizable unrealized gains.

TSLA Stock Forecast

Moving forward, shareholders can expect the company to maintain its investment in Bitcoin, as management stated on the earnings call:

“We also invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin during the quarter, then trimmed our position by 10%, which contributed to a small gain in our Q1 financials... So we do believe long-term in the value of Bitcoin. So it is our intent to hold what we have long-term and continue to accumulate Bitcoin from transactions from our customers as they purchase vehicles”

Management did not change their guidance for long-term growth, leaving it at 50% annually, though they did state that they “believe [they] are on track to exceed that this year.”

Is Tesla A Good Investment?

TSLA is growing rapidly, but is it a buy, especially at these valuations? In my view, the answer to that question comes down to two factors: i) should the stock be valued like a tech company, and ii) will growth accelerate moving forward.

In this latest quarter, TSLA earned $2.2 billion in gross profit. Based on its recent market cap around $802 billion, TSLA is trading at 104 times trailing gross profits.

Gross margins have remained steady but may face downward pressure if regulatory credits are reduced or removed in the future. As a result, it is reasonable to assume that gross profits will grow at most the same rate as revenues. Wall Street analysts expect TSLA to report 55% top line growth this year, with a steep deceleration moving forward.

Even if we ignore consensus estimates and assume that TSLA simply achieves its 50% long-term growth rate, then the multiple appears stretched, even if TSLA is valued as a tech company. Consider that DocuSign (DOCU), which reported 50% growth last year, is trading at around 40x gross profits - far lower than TSLA’s 104x multiple. Even if TSLA traded at 50x gross profits, I would still consider such a multiple to be lofty - that would be more than 50% lower than current levels.

To understand how I came to that conclusion, let’s use some concrete assumptions. For the sake of argument, let’s assume that TSLA is able to achieve 40% net margins based on gross profits (this would be a high watermark even for tech companies). That would suggest that the company should end up at around 6 times gross profits upon maturity, which would equate to 15 times earnings. We can see below my financial model.

I assume that TSLA is able to maintain gross profit growth at a rate far higher than consensus estimates. It is worth noting that my 2031 estimate for gross profit of $129 billion suggests total revenue around $600 billion, which would be greater than $558 billion in total auto sales in the U.S. in 2019. Is such an assumption even reasonable, considering that the electric vehicle market is likely to be competitive in a decade?

Yet TSLA stock is trading at around the price I might expect it to trade at in 2031 assuming it achieves my lofty estimates. It appears that TSLA is priced very richly even if it is able to achieve unreasonable expectations.

Conclusion

TSLA is reporting wonderful growth as it is leading the electric vehicle revolution. Its investment in Bitcoin has more than paid off, and the company continues to report consistent profitability. Yet with the company being valued around $800 billion, it appears that investors may be too optimistic for the forward growth prospects. While the long-term tailwinds of renewable energy are likely to support the stock for years to come, the stock appears to offer a dangerous proposition in light of valuation - even if the stock is valued like a tech company. I rate shares a sell.