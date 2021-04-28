Photo by 8vFanI/iStock via Getty Images

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) has increased by almost 60% and had a total return of nearly 70% since I published my first article on BIZD. In that article, I presented the reader with 2020 dividend projections, pandemic-specific risks faced by BDC investors, and possible short-term upside. I used the Gordon Growth Model (GGM") to estimate the fair value of BIZD and a dividend model that I created to estimate future dividends. This article will present you with my updated projections and explain why I believe BIZD is currently trading at its fair value.

BIZD is an ETF that attempts to produce the same returns, before fees, as its benchmark MVIS Business Development Company Index. During the COVID 19 pandemic, this index lost over 40% of its market value. If the number of new coronavirus cases surges again in the United States, BIZD's value could quickly decline in value as it did in 2020. Investors are encouraged to understand the risks of an investment in BIZD. More generalized risks can be found on VanEck's website.

How BIZD Performed After The Initial Shock

COVID 19 took the world by surprise, and the initial shock caused many stocks to trade at a large discount. What I discovered during my research last year is that the market was overly pessimistic on BDCs. I believe this occurred because the market was using the same discount rate they used during the 2008/2009 financial crisis. After providing the evidence that I used to conclude that the market was overly pessimistic towards BIZD and BDC's in general, I gave BIZD a buy rating.

Table 1 - April 2020 to April 2021 Alpha

According to table 1, an investment in BIZD produced an alpha of 28.6% during the period. Not including the dividend returns, BIZD produced an alpha of 16.7%. You will notice that I also included the dividends paid to SPY investors during the period, so its return increased from 45.6% to 47.5%.

Dividend Distribution Forecast For 2021

In my first article, I concluded that BIZD would distribute to its investors a total of $1.0438 in 2020. In 2020, BIZD actually paid out $1.0426, making my estimates overly optimistic by 0.8%. Since my dividend estimates were off by less than 1%, I decided to continue using this model. Fees, trading costs, and portfolio weights changes were probably why my dividend estimates were overly optimistic.

I take into consideration two factors in my dividend model. The past dividends of the BDCs currently held in BIZD's portfolio and analysts' forecasts for these BDCs. The inputs for my model come from Seeking Alpha, and I do not disclose the weights of these two factors.

Table 2 - 2019 to 2021 Dividends

2019 2020 Div. g% 2021 Div. g% 1Q $0.4100 $0.3562 - 13.1% $0.3708 4.1% 2Q $0.3861 $0.3847 - 0.4% $0.3813* 3Q $0.3671 $0.3603 - 1.9% $0.3813* 4Q $0.3664 $0.3249 - 11.3% $0.3813*

According to my model, BIZD should distribute to its investors a total of $1.515 in 2021. That means that this year's dividends should still be 0.98% less than what was paid in 2019 and 6.21% more than what was paid in 2020. This year there has already been one distribution of $0.3708. I arrived at a value of $0.3813 for the 2nd to 4th quarter by subtracting the dividends already distributed from $1.515 and dividing that by three. This means that my quarterly dividend estimates are based on the average throughout the year. 62.5% of the time, the second-semester dividends are greater than the dividends paid during the first semester, and this trend should continue this year.

Gordon Growth Model And Projected Alpha

Table 3 - Gordon Growth Model Estimates

Source: Analyst's estimates, public data (date: 04/26/2021), and market risks premium

It is important to mention that "k", the risk factor, comes from my CAPM model. The CAPM model uses inputs that are subject to interpretation by the user. I used the 24-month beta, and I could have used the 36-months or 60-month betas. The BDC Risk Premium ("BDC RP") is based on my opinion of an additional risk factor for investing in BDC. During the height of the pandemic, I used a 0.75% risk premium and reduced it by 0.25% throughout the course of 2020. The factor "g" is based on my dividend model and how much dividends are projected to grow compared to 2019. A slight change in either one of these inputs could greatly increase or decrease BIZD's fair value.

According to the data from my GGM, BIZD's fair value is estimated to be $16.51. Given that information and projected dividend payout of $1.515 in 2021, I calculated that BIZD could produce an alpha of -1.56%. I interpret an Alpha of less than 0% to mean that an investor would be better off investing in the general market, in this example, the S&P 500, than in BIZD.

Conclusion

Based on the information in this article, I believe that BIZD will not produce alpha for new investors. I plan to hold BIZD in my portfolio because my dividend yield is estimated to be over 14% and because I hold it in the income portion of my investments. I would recommend an investor to hold BIZD if it is currently in its portfolio.