Introduction

It now seems safe to say that 2021 has begun as strongly for BP (NYSE:BP) as 2020 was weak, which has allowed them to accomplish their deleveraging mission way ahead of time. When last discussing their outlook and moderate 5% dividend yield, my previous article commented that getting back on track should not be too hard but the rate at which this was accomplished has seemingly surprised everyone. This article provides an updated analysis and also considers their next phase, which disappointingly is taking the wrong direction for shareholders.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

After reviewing their cash flow performance from the first quarter of 2021 the strength of their results can easily be seen with their operating cash flow surging to $6.109b versus only $952m during the first quarter of 2020. This was sufficient to provide strong coverage for their dividend payments at 154.70%, although their cash flow performance will likely moderate in the future since their results were boosted by the Texas winter freeze and thus their dividend coverage was only rated as adequate instead of strong. When looking ahead into the future, their financial performance will naturally continue fluctuating around with volatile commodity prices, but thankfully they plan to keep their capital expenditure for 2021 even lower than 2020 at only approximately $13b, as the slide included below displays.

Image Source: BP First Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

Their relatively low capital expenditure will help keep their free cash flow resilient even after their operating cash flow likely moderates during the remainder of 2021. After their very strong start to 2021 was combined with their divestitures that have already totaled $4.164b, they have reached their deleveraging target way ahead of schedule and thus can begin the next phase of their strategy.

Now that their deleveraging mission has already been accomplished, they can move onto their next phase that involves creating long-term value for their now long-suffering shareholders with a strategy encompassing several elements. Apart from the generic focus on low-cost hydrocarbon production, which is common across their industry since no company purposely focuses on high-cost production, the two biggest elements are their push towards clean energy investments and their new disappointing shareholder returns policy.

Ultimately the future will determine whether they manage to execute a massive transition away from fossil fuels to clean energy in a manner that creates value for shareholders. In the meantime, they are tethering their shareholder returns to the price of oil via share buybacks, as the slide included below displays.

Image Source: BP First Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

This certainly seems to run contrary to creating value for shareholders and remains disappointing now that they are actually in a position to begin their share buybacks with $500m being slated for the second quarter of 2021 alone. Their policy clearly states that they will increase their share buybacks as oil prices increase, but that is when their share price will almost certainly increase in tandem. This means that they will simply buy at high share prices and cease buying at low share prices whilst their share-based remuneration will likely continue to see new shares issues, not to mention the possibility of a scrip dividend program if operation conditions were to get particularly rough during a downturn.

This strategy naturally runs contrary to the old investing adage taught to every investor, which is that money is made through buying low and selling high, thereby they are taking the wrong direction for shareholders and will likely erode value creation. Admittedly they could help create value in the short-term by pushing up their share price higher than it otherwise would have been, once the commodity cycle swings back down along with their share price and share buybacks, it erodes the residual value for shareholders.

I feel that a far superior strategy would have been one that sees special variable dividends replacing their share buybacks, thereby providing shareholders with an exact, quantifiable and most importantly, a tangible additional return during the good years. Whilst share buybacks can sometimes be a tax-effective method of creating long-term value for shareholders in certain companies and allow for home-made dividends, this is more relevant for companies with steady and resilient earnings with neither of which apply to an oil and gas company.

There could possibly be more bumps in the road in the short to medium-term due to Covid-19 and its resulting economic fallout, possibly stemming from India that is currently battling a terrible crisis and thus reaching their deleveraging target early could prove very helpful. A reanalysis of their financial position has subsequently been provided to ensure that their deleveraging mission has been sufficient and not simply cutting corners, whilst also providing context for any new readers.

Image Source: Author.

It can be seen that their net debt has decreased materially during the first quarter by a massive $7.106b to now sit at $34.447b or alternatively, $33.313b when including the value of their hedges as done by management. This either way still marks a very sizeable change in such a short length of time and sits below their $35b net debt target, which now sees their deleveraging mission accomplished.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their latest financial metrics there is clearly a day and night difference versus their results from 2020 with improvements across the board. Given their previously mentioned surging earnings during the first quarter of 2021, it was no surprise to see their annualized earnings-based financial metrics improving massively such as net debt-to-EBITDA dropping to a very low 0.88 versus the previous off-the-charts very high result of 10.41.

Whilst it could be tempting to rate their leverage as very low given their net debt-to-EBITDA, net debt-to-operating cash flow and interest coverage results, as previously mentioned their earnings will likely moderate in the future and thus see these increase. This leaves their gearing ratio providing a suitable basis, which currently sits between 20.01% and 30.00% and thus indicates moderate leverage, which still provides them with ample flexibility to increase shareholder returns and also navigate any remaining bumps in the road from residual Covid-19 economic pain.

Image Source: Author.

Arguably one of the primary benefits that the supermajor oil and gas companies have over their smaller peers is the safety afforded through their strong liquidity, which is clearly evident with their very large cash balance of $31.676b and its resulting cash ratio of 0.52. When this is combined with their very large operational size, only moderate leverage and supportive central bank policy, they should always find support in the debt markets to provide liquidity and refinance any upcoming debt maturities whenever required.

Conclusion

They have begun 2021 on a very strong footing with their deleveraging mission already accomplished, although disappointingly the next phase of creating value for shareholders is taking the wrong direction. Since I feel that their preference for share buybacks linked to oil prices erodes value creation for shareholders and thus diminishes their appeal, I believe that my neutral rating remains appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from BP’s First Quarter 2021, Fourth Quarter 2020, Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fourth Quarter 2017 reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.