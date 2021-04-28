Photo by Quardia/iStock via Getty Images

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) has experienced great volatility in 2021. In just a couple of months, the stock has made big moves up and big moves down. Lots of volatility may be more than what some people are willing to handle, but EMKR could still be an opportunity worth considering. Why will be covered next.

EMKR is making big moves up and down

DIOD has certainly not been standing still in 2021. The stock has gained 20% YTD, but that number does not tell the whole story. The stock was actually flat as recently as early April, which is just a few weeks ago. At one point in the middle of February, the stock was up 45% in 2021. The stock then proceeded to lose all its gains in short order to turn flat. It's worth pointing out that EMKR raised capital in February, which very likely contributed to the volatility.

Fast forward to the present and EMKR is showing signs of getting ready to take off once more. The stock has appreciated by 20% in April with the month not over yet. So it's fair to say that EMKR has been very volatile in 2021, something that not everyone will find appealing. The chart below shows some of the moves by EMKR.

EMKR's ascent did not start in 2021, but the year before. The stock gained about 75% in 2020, which stands in sharp contrast to how the stock performed in years prior. In fact, DIOD declined in value for three straight years from 2017 to 2019. In each of those years, the stock ended the year below where it started the year. Gains accelerated towards the end of 2020 and the stock has doubled since late October, seven months ago. The stock has yet to trade back to levels it last reached in 2017, but it looks to be heading that way at its current pace.

This turnaround did not come by accident. It was made possible by improved earnings from EMKR in 2020 after the opposite happened in previous years. EMKR still finished FY2020 with a GAAP loss of $0.24 per share, but it was much smaller than the loss of $1.29 per share in FY2019. In addition, revenue increased by 26.2% YoY from $87.3M in FY2019 to $110.1M in FY2020. EMKR is still significantly below the recent highs set in FY2017, but it's clearly doing better than before. The trend seems to have changed as shown in the table below. The stock is simply following along.

Revenue Operating income (loss) GAAP EPS FY2020 $110.13M ($7.03M) ($0.24) FY2019 $87.27M ($36.13M) ($1.29) FY2018 $85.62M ($18.31M) ($0.64) FY2017 $122.90M $7.74M $0.30

Source: EMKR Form 10-K

Furthermore, EMKR is off to a good start in terms of earnings in FY2021. Q1 revenue increased by 31.2% YoY to $33.4M. EMKR also managed to post a GAAP profit per share for the second consecutive time in Q1 after posting the first one in quite some time in Q4. In contrast, EMKR posted a GAAP loss per share for 10 consecutive quarters from Q2 FY2018 to Q3 FY2020. The streak of poor quarterly numbers matched the decline in the value of the stock. Q1 FY2021 EPS was $0.08 using GAAP and $0.11 in terms of non-GAAP.

Note that the Q1 FY2020 GAAP numbers benefited from a $1.6M gain on the sale of CATV production assets, which made the Q1 FY2020 numbers look less bad than they really were. What this means essentially is that the YoY comparisons do not fully depict the scale of improvement at EMKR. If not for the gain, the Q1 FY2020 numbers would be worse and the YoY improvement would be more pronounced. Nevertheless, the company has made a lot of progress in terms of improving the bottom line, whether it's QoQ or YoY. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 Q1 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $33.43M $33.53M $25.48M (0.30%) 31.20% Gross margin 38% 37% 29% 100bps 900bps Operating margin 8% 2% (6%) 600bps - Operating profit (loss) $2.51M $0.61M ($1.45M) 311.48% - Net income (loss) $2.57M $0.70M ($1.34M) 267.14% - EPS $0.08 $0.02 ($0.05) 300.00% - (Non-GAAP) Revenue $33.43M $33.53M $25.48M (0.30%) 31.20% Gross margin 38% 38% 30% - 800bps Operating margin 10% 9% (7%) 100bps - Operating profit (loss) $3.45M $2.94M ($1.79M) 17.35% - Net income (loss) $3.40M $2.89M ($1.80M) 17.65% - EPS $0.11 $0.10 ($0.06) 10.00% -

Source: EMKR Form 8-K

Revenue from the Aerospace & Defense or A&D segment was $13.6M and the Broadband segment contributed the remaining $19.8M. The latter grew by 4%, but the former shrank by 6%. Broadband's gross margin of 43% was much higher than the 32% for A&D. Growth was driven by the surge in demand for Cable TV transmitters and other components. These items were needed for network expansion by multiple-system operators or MSOs in order to facilitate the increased need for bandwidth, which in turn was boosted by COVID-19 and the need to stay at home.

EMKR sees growth picking up

The outlook sees growth accelerating from where it stood in Q1. Guidance calls for Q2 revenue of $34-36M, an increase of 47.1% YoY at the midpoint. From the Q1 earnings call:

"Moving on to guidance for the second fiscal quarter, we're expecting to see stronger than normal performance from our Cable television and QMEMs product line. Our biggest note of caution remains tied to COVID-19 impact on our personnel and supply chains in the U.S., China and Thailand. Taking all of this into consideration, we currently expect revenues to be in the range of $34 million to $36 million."

A transcript of the Q1 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

While EMKR did not provide guidance for the whole year, it did suggest continued strength at least through the end of 2021.

"we believe that the trend should continue through at least the December quarter. Although the cyclical nature of the Cable TV business gives us pause regarding the ultimate duration of this upgrade cycle, we remain confident that we can complete our move to variable cost manufacturing, while orders are strong."

The Cable TV segment has been giving EMKR a lift and that's expected to last for several quarters at least, if not longer. The exact duration has yet to be determined.

There are holes in the bull case for EMKR

If there's one reason some people may be hesitant about EMKR, then it probably relates to valuations. Multiples for EMKR are very high in certain aspects. For example, EMKR's enterprise value of $176M is 130 times EBITDA, which may be more than what some people can stomach. The table below shows the multiples EMKR trades at.

EMKR Market cap $241.69M Enterprise value $175.97M Revenue ("ttm") $118.07M EBITDA $1.35M Forward P/E 12.58 PEG ratio 0.95 P/S 2.05 P/B 2.51 EV/revenue 1.49 EV/EBITDA 130.45

Source: Yahoo Finance

On the other hand, it needs reminding that EMKR is coming off a long string of quarterly losses. For instance, quarterly EBITDA as recently as Q2 FY2020 was minus $2.48M and it barely broke even the following month. So it's not unusual for EBITDA to be rather low at this point. However, things are beginning to change. For instance, Q1 FY2021 EBITDA was already $4.45M. Earnings are expected to improve even further in the coming quarters as indicated by its forward P/E.

EMKR looks better if other metrics are used. The bottom line may be lagging behind, but the top line has made more headway. For instance, if revenue on a TTM basis was $118M, then EMKR is valued at about 2x sales with a market cap of $242M and 1.5x sales with an enterprise value of $176M. These multiples could go even lower since EMKR is expected to post strong growth in the coming quarters. The forecast after all calls for revenue growth of as much as 47% in Q2.

Investor takeaways

EMKR is a supplier of mixed-signal devices for the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. The former is still dealing with soft demand, but the latter is powering a turnaround at EMKR. This tailwind is not expected to fade before the end of 2021 and could potentially last even longer than that.

Quarterly numbers are trending in the right direction, even if they have ways to go before reaching the old highs. EMKR finished FY2020 with a net loss, but FY2020 revenue grew 26.2% after ending the year on a strong note in Q4. Revenue grew by 31.2% in Q1 FY2021 and the forecast expects revenue to grow by 47.1% in Q2.

Quarterly earnings seem to have bottomed and are definitely showing signs of improvement. EMKR struggled with a streak of 10 consecutive quarterly losses in terms of GAAP, but it has now posted a net quarterly profit per share back to back. Things are certainly looking up for EMKR. The market seems to have taken notice, which explains why the stock has been doing much better in recent quarters. As the numbers from EMKR improve, so too does the stock.

It's true that multiples for EMKR present a mixed picture. Multiples are relatively low in some respects, but they are high using others. The bottom line is lagging behind the top line. An enterprise value of 1.5x annual revenue may be acceptable to most, but the same cannot be said of an enterprise value of 130 times EBITDA.

However, multiples should improve as long as EMKR keeps growing the top and bottom line the way it has recently. At the moment, multiples are still suffering from the hangover induced by weak quarterly numbers from the past. Forward-looking metrics expect EMKR to do much better than it has not that long ago. For instance, EMKR is trading at 13 times forward earnings.

I am bullish EMKR. The stock may have been way too volatile for some in 2021, but the trend remains intact. EMKR had been trending lower for several years due to weak earnings, but they are reversing course thanks to improving numbers. The stock may be going up and down, but the general direction seems to be up.

Certain multiples may be a turn off for some people at the moment, but they are likely to become better as the lingering effect of past numbers fade and the impact of more recent ones start asserting themselves. EBITDA was held back by past losses, but that's no longer the case as EMKR is back to being profitable. There's simply a lot more to like than not to like at EMKR. Staying long is the way to go.