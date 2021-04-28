Photo by Keep It 100/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

After a 50.81% gain from low of the year, Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) still has room for another 50% as it begins pooling funds for another expansion in 2021. For a long time, the rivalry between LOW and The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) was analogous to the lower-class versus upper-class rivalry, but with LOW's efforts to increase operational efficiency, the competition gap has begun to close.

Overview, Low Is In for a Cleaner World Too

Lowe's Companies and its subsidiaries are the second-largest home improvement retailer globally. They have 1,734 sites in the 50 states across the US and 240 areas in Canada as part of these operations. As of January 2021, the company operates 1,974 housing and hardware improvement stores for a total of approximately 208 million square feet of retail space. LOW continues to expand its product portfolio with more environmentally friendly products that benefit their customers and communities in terms of health and the environment, such as offering customers various rebates on environmentally friendly products such as ENERGY STAR and WaterSense. Lowe's is committed to minimizing its environmental impact through investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy, environmentally responsible transportation, and innovative water and waste management systems.

In 2020, they expanded their renewable energy portfolio by commissioning 100 megawatts of wind energy in central Texas, which will generate enough energy to power all 144 Lowe's stores in the state. They are committed to promoting sustainable transportation practices and collaborating with the EPA's SmartWay program to reduce transportation emissions through effective management and reduction of fuel consumption.

They are the first retailer to achieve the Environmental Protection Agency. LOW participates in the Carbon Disclosure Project's (CDP) climate, forestry, and water security questionnaires to benchmark and quantify their environmental practices to be transparent about their progress and contribute to the reduction of their greenhouse gas emissions.

Pooling Funds for Potential Expansion

On March 29, 2021, LOW announced a deal to sell $1.5 billion of 2.625% Notes due 2031 and $500 million of 3.500% Notes due 2051. After deducting offering expenses and underwriters' discounts, this offering is expected to generate approximately $1.984 million in net proceeds. They stated that the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes. The transaction materialized on March 31, 2021.

LOW entered a $1 billion unsecured one-year term loan facility with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association on April 22, 2021. They may request up to three draws, each of which must be in an amount equal to or greater than $100,000,000. LOW is required to repay the aggregate principal amount of loans outstanding under the Term Loan by April 21, 2022.

Source: Provided by the Author

LOW announced that they are estimating a $2 billion capital expenditure this year. Expenditures are broken down as follows: 60% expansion to existing store investment, 30% to strategic initiatives, and 10% to new stores, new corporate facilities, and international stores. Additional expansion is necessary to keep up with rising demand.

Source: Investor Presentation

Project 51: Gap Closer

LOW initiated Project 51 to improve its services in comparison to those provided by HD. To name a few of HD's competitive advantages, they are well-known for their strategic assortment, shipping and online shopping, competitive pricing, Pro Rewards, and THD Rental- all of which LOW have stated that they will provide such advantages in the future. They have made significant improvements in phase two over the last two years and are currently working on phase three, where LOW is now attempting to improve their loyalty program that will result in recurring revenue and customer retention.

Phase 1. Improving their staffing position, bringing a professional supervisor into the building that will serve pro customers, increasing their job lock quantities, creating a pro-parking, and enhancing the total shopping experience.

Phase 2. Merchandising adjacency project to acquire adjacencies for the pro correct. As a result, it's now easier for that pro to shop in and out of the store, picking up everything they need for their projects side by side. Additionally, they created laydown areas for DIYers as well as professionals.

Source: Investor Presentation

Phase 3. Currently, LOW is improving and implementing CRM tools and loyalty programs for their customers. In the future they will target tool rental and expect to be a core offering that will enhance shopping opportunities.

Expansion Without Danger of Overheating

LOW is investing $1.7 billion in supply chain infrastructure over the next few years. It would be different from having a seamless delivery experience with improved visibility into the appointment, scheduling, and arrival of any large and bulky items, beginning with appliances. They implemented a digital scheduling model in which LOW's customers can select their date based on pre-published availability. They're launching pro lockers later this year to provide an Omni experience for their pro customers. LOW now has BOPIS lockers in over 1,200 locations, intending to implement lockers in all US locations by April, providing their customers with multiple contactless pickup options.

A new market-based model will unlock enormous amounts of productivity, not just in terms of store labour but also in LOW's inventory management. It established a dot-com fulfillment DC in Southern California, enabling LOW to offer two-day e-commerce delivery to every US location. Additionally, LOW is expanding its e-commerce fulfillment capabilities by opening three additional fulfillment centers and aggressively expanding their bulk distribution centers and cross docks to assist with market delivery.

Source: Investor Presentation

Finally, inefficient inventory is transferred to the backroom to make room for pro customer use. Remodeling will be simpler for LOW in comparison to its competitors, and it will be more affordable, which serves a dual purpose: to accommodate the two-day delivery and to improve service for pro customers.

Financial Performance

LOW is becoming more efficient in its operations, which is reflected in its revenue growth of 24.18% year over year, which is 4% higher than HD. By maximizing the use of its existing store space and future expansion, I anticipate a higher gross profit margin than HD for the next reporting period.

Financial Strength

HD appears to be more liquid than LOW in the short term, with a 1.22x current ratio, 1.57% higher than LOW. Although, in the long run, LOW is a safer bet than HD due to its lower debt-to-asset ratio of 47.54% and that means, LOW's total assets are less leveraged. With a 10.13x Interest Coverage Ratio, we can see a more stable upward trend for LOW.

Valuation

Indeed, investors can invest in both companies due to their rapid revenue growth and attractive valuations. However, LOW with a lower EV/EBITDA TTM multiple than HD, is undervalued in my opinion, which is consistent with its lower FWD EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.59x.

Another metric I'm examining is the price to free cash flow ratio. It will enable us to make a more logical comparison of LOW and HD. LOW is half the size of HD, with a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, compared to HD's $348.25 billion. Low, as a smaller competitor, is currently more profitable than HD in terms of free cash flow generation.

An All-Time High

Source: TradingView

LOW is currently at an all-time high after breaking the $192.91 on March 29, 2021. This can be observed as a strong inflection point level too. A consolidation or minor pullback is expected before trying to make a new high. I plotted 3 key levels where I believe are logical places of pullback. For me, the fair price of LOW is $260, assuming that the fair P/E ratio is equivalent to the average P/E of current peers and an estimated EPS of 9.83.

Conclusion and Caveat

FYI: On March 2021, there was a buy insider trading at 159.48. My primary concern here is the threat to innovation and competitiveness. As a proponent of ethical investing, I conducted additional research on HD and discovered that they already operate a tool rental business. However, HD is reducing its defense somehow and LOW is gradually capitalizing by tightening the competition. They are both profitable and invested in renewable energy, but LOW is more aggressive in terms of expanding and organizing their resources to their full potential. With revenue growth of 24.18 percent YoY and a 25.84x EV/EBITDA multiple, this stock is worth monitoring.