Introduction: What is Novan?

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:NOVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in therapeutics based on nitric oxide's naturally occurring anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action. Novan has developed a proprietary nitric-oxide-based technology platform known as Nitricil which generates macromolecular NCEs for therapeutic use, particularly useful in harnessing the natural immune system to respond against microbial pathogens and induce inflammation regulation offering various mechanisms of action.

Founded in 2006 and operating with 23 employees, Novan is sitting at a modest market cap of $199M (April 2021) with $4.92M in revenues and net losses of -$29M (2020). Novan is in a critical condition with SB206 reporting Phase 3 results in Q2 2021 that will likely either produce triple-digit upside or significant downside. This comes after 2 failed previous Phase 3s creating an extremely risky position to be in, alongside insufficient cash to cover more than 12 months of operations. The following report will aim to outline Novan's current strategy and why Q2 2021 is critical to any potential return.

Products/Pipeline

Novan has a pipeline of 6 disclosed therapeutics with 5 at the clinical stage. In 2021, Novan has announced a deprioritization of their therapeutic lines and their indications reducing those in development to the one most promising and two low-cost IND stage therapeutics. These include the lead therapeutic SB206 for Molluscum (Phase 3), SB019 for Coronavirus (pre-clinical), and NVN4100 for animal-health antimicrobial use (pre-clinical). The rest of the pipeline has been postponed until after SB206's Phase 3 (B-SIMPLE4) results come in (top-line results expected in Q2 2021) and then still subject to additional financing or strategic partnering. Novan is optimistic about SB206 and expects to file an NDA no later than Q3 2022 with $200M-$300M in peak sales.

Management

Novan is currently being led by CEO, President, and now Chairman, Paula Brown Stafford who has served as CEO since February 2020. Before CEO, she served simultaneously as President and COO from January 2019 to January 2020 following her role as a board member and Chief Development Officer from 2017 to 2019. Before Novan, she served in various roles since 1985 including as President of Clinical Development (2010-2015) at the now IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV), a biopharmaceutical development and commercial outsourcing service provider. At IQVIA, she was responsible for all Phase I-IV clinical development globally.

Financial Position

Novan is in a risky financial position with cash insufficiently at $36M and a 2020 cash burn of -$32M alongside an expected increase for Phase 3's B-SIMPLE4 trial. Management of Novan has outlined that funding is sufficient into Q1 2022, but this is less than a year's worth of runway. This explains why certain pipeline therapeutics are deprioritized until SB206 posts Phase 3 data in Q2 2021. Liabilities are also higher than normal for Novan with total debt at $26M (72% of total cash) and total liabilities at $44M. Revenue has been consistent at $5.3M over the 3-year average, but this is not sufficient for a strong recovery if SB206 fails to meet its primary endpoint again. If successful, analysts estimate that revenues will pick up sharply in 2023 reaching $20.6M and growing gradually to ~$310M by 2029 with profitability expected in 2025 and thereafter (2025 EPS target: $0.20/share). In summary, investors should follow Q2 2021 closely and understand that risk is heightened due to Novan's poor financial position, but the upside is also increased if successful.

Risk Discussion

Novan is certainly in a precariously risky situation with a poor financial position, but significant short-term upside (+100-300%) if successful. SB206's Phase 3 trial is quite significant as the entire pipeline is deprioritized until its completion which is expected to drain the remaining cash balance by Q1 2022. If a failure to meet the clearance endpoint arises, it very well may enact a delisting or reverse-stock split, neither scenario positive for investors. Contingent thereafter, investors would realize significant shareholder dilution as Novan would need to raise more serious funding and the debt situation is already high. Investors should exercise more caution than normal when considering whether or not to invest in Novan.

Investment Thesis

Novan is certainly one of the riskiest biotech investments in 2021 with its lead therapeutic reporting Phase 3 results in Q2 2021 coming after two previously failed Phase 3 trials and insufficient funding to cover any more trials. This final Phase 3 trial known as B-SIMPLE4 came with design advice from the FDA alongside its approval for continuation after two previous attempts. Novan seems quite confident of SB206's success and is making the necessary roll-out plans, but it is a precarious situation to be in. Funding has been stated by the management to be sufficient only until Q1 2022 highlighting less than one year's worth of runway. It's a risky situation to be in for the company and investors, but if successful, this highlights a triple-digit 1-2 year upside. In summary, the author projects Novan, Inc. as a risky "hold" and if successful with SB206, a 1-year price target of $3 (+127% upside).

Pipeline & Partnerships (Expanded)

Graphic Source: Novan, Inc.

The above graphic outlines Novan's stated priorities for 2021 and 2022 with the other trials deprioritized until SB206's Phase 3 completion, as of March 2021. Novan's therapeutics offer a unique mechanism of action utilizing Nitric Oxide for various anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action. Key characteristics of NO-based therapeutics include their ability for pH-controlled release profiles, targeted delivery to the site of infection or inflammation, and stability as well as storage throughout shelf-life.

Graphic Source: Novan, Inc.

Lead Candidate (1): SB206 for Molluscum

SB206 is Novan's lead therapeutic being tested for the third time in a Phase 3 trial (B-SIMPLE4) for Molluscum, a common contagious molluscipoxvirus skin infection that affects approximately 6M people in the US with no FDA-approved treatments. SB206 is a topical antiviral gel (Berdazimer 10.3%) for treating viral skin infections now being applied to Molluscum contagiosum. Novan announced in March 2021 that this therapeutic line was prioritized above the others but still remains uncertain as to the reason given two previous Phase 3 failures (B-SIMPLE1, B-SIMPLE2).

Graphic Source: Novan, Inc.

The Phase 3 trials (B-SIMPLE1, B-SIMPLE2) reported in January 2020 unsuccessful top-line efficacy results for Molluscum Contagiosum which didn't achieve the primary endpoint of complete clearance of all treatable MC by Week 12.

Graphic Source: Novan, Inc.

The trials did announce positive safety and scarring profiles at Week 24 alongside various statistically significant pre-specified sensitivity analyses which outline some promise for the drug being a success. These factors prompted Novan to try again and with a larger patient population. Under FDA approval and guidance, they initiated a third Phase 3 trial (B-SIMPLE4).

B-SIMPLE 4 achieved full enrollment back in February 2021 and expects to produce topline results before the end of Q2 2021. It's a randomized (1:1), multi-center, double-blind, vehicle-controlled study of ~850 subjects (aged 6-months and older) with the same primary endpoint of complete clearance of all treatable molluscum lesions by week 12.

Next Update: B-SIMPLE 4 data expected in Q2 2021

Promising Candidate (2): SB019 for Coronavirus

The next prioritized therapeutic is SB019 for Coronavirus (COVID-19) which is a promising new avenue of treatment. This was the first demonstration of NO-based medicine against COVID-19 (antiviral effect) and was completed in an in-vitro model of the human airway epithelium. The in-vitro assessment showcased that with concentrations as low as 0.75 mg/mL, berdazimer sodium was able to reduce 90% of the virus (repeat dosing, once daily). This has prompted Novan to approach Engaged Catalent, a leader in superior delivery technologies, to develop a unique intranasal formulation of the seemingly highly potent berdazimer sodium. Novan is currently exploring potential strategic partners and expects to file an IND this year (2021).

Next Update: Potential IND filing targeted in 2021

Promising Candidate (3): NVN4100 for Antimicrobial Animal Health

Novan's third prioritized therapeutic is the preclinical NVN4100 for antimicrobial uses, particularly being applied to animal health in their so-called "Companion Animal Health Program". They are still in the very early stages of development so no more information has been released.

Other Therapeutic Updates

The deprioritized pipeline that will continue following SB206's Phase 3 program is presented below, as of March 2021.

Graphic Source: Novan, Inc.

For more information on updates regarding the science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see Novan's 10-k or March 2021's Corporate Presentation.

Valuation

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - NOVN

Analyst estimates showcase various upside scenarios ranging from a price target in 2025 of $5/share by 2025 (+279% upside) to $13.6/share by 2029 (+930% upside). This is on top of wall-street 2022 price targets of $3/share (+127% upside). These all seem quite reasonable as evidenced by the valuation above, but are still contingent on a successful SB206 approval, which is questionable at best. Novan seems to be quite confident of an SB206 approval making the necessary post-approval plans including manufacturing, but it doesn't reduce the risk of failure which may cause downside equivalent to a delisting, significant dilution, or a reverse-stock split with Novan's current price bordering the $1 de-listing mark.

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - NOVN

If successful, investors can expect very strong short-term returns and a gradual move to profitability by 2025 with an EPS target of $0.2/share and sales expected of $127M. Investors should be extremely vigilant on the 2Q 2021 data from SB206's phase 3 results as the models above rely primarily on this factor.

Conclusion

In summary, Novan is a very high-risk biotech with a lead therapeutic (SB206) that will either reward investors with triple-digit upside or provide significant downside that may be detrimental to the going-concern of Novan. Novan has a broad pipeline, but a poor financial position which is why they've dedicated the majority of their resources in 2021 to focus on running SB206's Phase 3 final trial (B-SIMPLE4). The FDA seems to be fine with allowing Novan to run a third Phase 3 trial after two previous failures with less-than-desirable efficacy results, but sufficient safety. The undeterred Novan seems to expect success in Q2 2021, but investors need to consider the downside as well.

In summary, the author projects Novan, Inc. as a risky "hold" and if successful with SB206 a 1-year price target of $3 (+127% upside).